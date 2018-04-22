After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 53/2 ( Sanju Samson 21 , Ben Stokes 8) Rohit brings Markande into the attack in the seventh over. Stokes sweeps the ball towards the midwicket fence off the second delivery to collect his first boundary. Both Stokes and Samson rotate the strike between themselves with the ones and twos for the remainder of the over, with 10 coming off it.

McClenaghan is taking all the pace of his deliveries here. Perhaps spending some time with the Fizz in the nets is helping him remodel his plans for these wickets. You heard Ishan Kishan say in his interview that the ball is stopping on this surface and MI is relying on the variations from the pitch to get them the breakthroughs. This is only a small total by IPL standards but MI is a top side in defending these if they find any little help from the surface.

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 58/2 ( Sanju Samson 24 , Ben Stokes 10) Mustafizur into his second over, with five singles coming off it. The umpire signals the first timeout of the innings at the end of the over.

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 63/2 ( Sanju Samson 26 , Ben Stokes 13) Five runs collected off the ninth over, with Stokes collecting a double off the third delivery of the over after guiding the ball down the ground. The partnership between the two right now is worth 25.

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 70/2 ( Sanju Samson 29 , Ben Stokes 16) Seven runs collected off the 10th over, with a single collected off each delivery of the over to go with a wide off the penultimate delivery. At the halfway mark in their innings, Rajasthan certainly appear stable in their chase, although a wicket or two at this stage will make things real interesting.

MI are slipping through the overs and drying out the boundaries. RR look content to play the risk-free waiting game, a risky tactic in a T20 game that may slip away from you very quickly. RR may consider themselves favourite with wickets in hand, but with MI's prowess at defending the total and Rajasthan's overall poor form this season, the game is very much in the balance.

SIX ! McClenaghan takes the pace off this delivery, with the ball climbing up to the batsman rather slowly. Stokes has all the time in the world to swing his his bat, and clear the fine-leg fence. RR 82/2

Ben Stokes has to try see Rajasthan through in this run-chase. Archer was outstanding tonight, Unadkat found some form, Stokes the third big name in this Royals outfit has to deliver. Still plenty of batting to come for the Royals, but one player has to take that responsibility. There will be pressure on Bumrah, he is still yet to stand up in the tournament when it matters most.

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 86/2 ( Sanju Samson 32 , Ben Stokes 29) McClenaghan into his third over. Stokes and Samson deal in ones and twos for the first four deliveries, before the former smacks a six (off a really slow delivery) as well as a four off the last two balls.

FIFTY-partnership up between Stokes and Samson for the third wicket — the latter collecting a single to bring up the milestone! The two have gelled along very well at the crease to bring stability to the innings after the departure of Rahane. RR 88/2

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 96/2 ( Sanju Samson 39 , Ben Stokes 30) 10 off the 12th over of the innings, with Samson collecting a single off the second delivery of the over to bring up the fifty-stand for the third wicket. Both batsmen are well-set in the 30s at the moment, with Rajasthan very much in control of the chase.

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 101/2 ( Sanju Samson 42 , Ben Stokes 32) Five runs collected off the 13th over of the innings, with the 100 coming up for Rajasthan in the meantime.

Mustafizur Rahman returns to the attack in the 14th over of the innings.

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 110/2 ( Sanju Samson 43 , Ben Stokes 40) The 'Fizz' returns to the attack in the 14th over, and gets carted through the covers by Stokes for a four. Nine off the over, with the match starting to slip away from MI's grasp with each passing over.

Hardik Pandya brought back into the attack for the 15th over of the innings.

BOWLED EM ! The younger Pandya sibling delivers for Rohit, as he hits the base of Stokes' leg stump to get the much-needed breakthrough for Mumbai Indians! RR 110/3 Stokes b Pandya 40(27)

FOUR ! What a shot from Samson, executing a short-arm pull off a back-of-length delivery from Hardik, regaining the Orange Cap in the process. RR 115/3

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 118/3 ( Sanju Samson 48 , Jos Buttler (W) 3) Hardik Pandya’s brought back into the attack for the 15th over, and he delivers for his captain straight away by hitting the base of Stokes’ leg stump, ending his innings at the 40-run mark. Samson, though continues to attack, smacking the ball towards the wide long on to not only bring the pressure back on the bowler, but to also regain the Orange Cap. RR need 50 off 30 balls with seven wickets in hand.

FIFTY up or Sanju Samson ! Another quality knock for the batsman from Kerala as he climbs back to the top of the run-scoring charts of the ongoing tournament. Takes 36 deliveries to bring up the milestone. RR 120/3

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 124/3 ( Sanju Samson 52 , Jos Buttler (W) 5) Samson collects a double at the start of the over to bring up his half-century, taking 36 deliveries to do so. Four singles collected off the next five deliveries, with six coming off the over. RR need 44 to win off 24 balls with seven wickets in hand.

OUT! Samson hits this one high in the air, but doesn't get the distance as Hardik Pandya takes a simple catch at deep midwicket! Mumbai Indians suddenly have hope in this game again. The well-set Rajasthan batsman got foxed by a slower ball on this occasion. RR 125/4 Samson c Hardik b Bumrah 52(39)

BOWLED EM! What an over this is turning out to be for Bumrah! Fires this one straight as an arrow, and it beats Buttler's defence and rattles his stumps! Two-in-two for Buttler already! MI 125/5 Buttler b Bumrah 6(8)

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 125/5 ( Heinrich Klaasen 0 , Jofra Archer 0) Outstanding over from Bumrah, giving away just one run while dismissing both Samson (caught at deep midwicket) and Buttler (clean-bowled) off successive deliveries to put Mumbai right back on the hunt. Suddenly, the game is in the balance again. RR need 43 to win off 18 balls with five wickets in hand.

OUT! Another one bites the dust! It is Mustafizur on this occasion, as he unleases the cutter on Klaasen, who ends up getting an edge, with Kishan taking a fine, low catch behind the stumps to complete the dismissal. The South African departs for a golden duck! RR 125/6 Klaasen c Kishan b Mustafizur 0(1)

The Royals have really mucked up this chase. All it required was either Stokes or Samson to drop anchor but both tried hitting out. To give credit where it due, Bumrah bowled a sensational 16th over. He noticed Butler was only keen on hitting him through the off-side, so he darted one back with his action. Archer can hit the ball a long way, but it seems like a improbable task now.

SIX ! Well what do we have here? Gowtham it is who clears the cow-corner fence, getting his timing perfect on the occasion. RR 136/6

FOUR ! Edged wide of the keeper, and there's no third man to cut the ball off. RR 140/6

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 140/6 ( Jofra Archer 1 , Krishnappa Gowtham 13) Buoyed by the quick fall of wickets in the previous over, Mustafizur starts off with a cutter to Klaasen, with the South African getting a thick edge that results in a low catch for Kishan behind the stumps. No-ball called for height off the third delivery, although Archer isn’t quite able to clear the ropes in the free hit. Gowtham though keeps RR alive with a six and a four off the last two deliveries, with 15 coming off it! RR need 28 to win off 12 balls with 4 wickets in hand.

FOUR ! Smoked through backward point by Gowtham! Oh what a hand he is playing today! RR 154/6

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 158/6 ( Jofra Archer 8 , Krishnappa Gowtham 23) Archer and Gowtham continue to plunder runs, as the unlikely heroes for the Royals amass 18 off what turned out to be a very poor over from Burma. And we’re all set for a thriller now! RR need 10 to win off 6 balls with 4 wickets in hand.

OUT ! Archer won't be seeing his team through, as he skies the ball towards square-leg, with Hardik running to his right to take a return catch! RR 158/7 Archer c and b Hardik 8(9)

FOUR ! Yet another twist in the game! Gowtham guides this one away towards the third man fence! RR 162/7

SIX ! Heaved over the wide long on fence, and Gowtham seals a memorable three-wicket win for Rajasthan Royals in style ! He would've angered many in his camp earlier in the day with his sloppy fielding, especially dropping a sitter in the deep. However, today he will walk away a hero for the Royals! RR 168/7

After 19.4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 168/7 ( Krishnappa Gowtham 33 , Jaydev Unadkat 0) Pandya, bowling the final over, removes Archer off the first ball. Gowtham, though, keeps calm and smacks a four off the next ball to keep Royals in the chase. Seals it in style with a massive six — clearing the long-on fence for the same. Rajasthan Royals win by three wickets!

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain: Not easy. I thought we were in the game. You've got to give credit to them as well. That's something that hurt us. We didn't capitalise on the start we got. That's the second or third time we have done that. It wasn't easy to hit in the final overs but credit to their bowlers. It is not easy which is probably the reason I have not been so critical of the bowling unit. We let ourselves down with the bat today.

What a finish to this Sunday night. The first game was a cliffhanger and the second one turned into a suspense thriller where the least suspicious characters turned out to be the ones to watch in the end. You thought Samson, Stokes, Buttler or Klassen are the danger men in the chase but it's Krishnappa Gowtham, the Karnataka all-rounder who played the decisive hand at the end. Picked up for a handsome price tag of 6.2 crore this season, Gowtham was nerveless against much more famous names in the opposition. Bumrah wasn't confident enough with his yorkers at the end and Gowtham managed to nail him for a couple of boundaries after clearing the ropes against Mustafizur in the over before that. Pandya took an early wicket in the final over but that still allowed Gowtham to get the strike back. He needed 10 in the end and did it easily with a deft touch over third man and a mammoth six over cow corner. Mumbai have a lot of question marks over their tactics and team combination. Their middle order batsmen aren't taking them to safety even after good starts and their middle over bowlers aren't picking enough wickets. They need to ring in some changes real soon, perhaps picking Duminy over someone like Pollard may be a good start.

Much needed win for the Royals they have snatched victory from jaws of defeat. Absolute blinder from Gowtham, him along with Archer with the ball changed the course of the match. Anyone that watched Gowtham assault against the Australian bowlers at the CCI last year during the tour match will know, he can belt the ball a long way and has talent with the bat. Gowtham's delightful glide to third man off the first ball of the 20th over was arguably the shot of the innings.

Ajinkya Rahane, RR captain : Still can’t believe what happened. Just want to give credit to our bowlers for the way they came back. Thought Mumbai would score more than 180. (On run chase) It was all about one partnership. Rahul (Tripathi) batted really well last year. We were thinking of that combination — Rahul on top, Klaasen in the middle. (On Jofra Archer) Fantastic. Happy to see him back. The way he bowled. His, as well as Jaydev and Dhawal’s in the middle overs was incredible. His pace and accuracy was fantastic. He’s always thinking about wickets, and that’s the way to go about it.

Rajasthan Royals win by three wickets!

Preview: Rajasthan Royals will aim to bounce back after suffering two consecutive losses, while Mumbai Indians will be in search of their second win when they face-off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Jaipur on Sunday.

With two wins and three defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with four points, while Mumbai are sixth with one win in four games. But the good thing for Mumbai is that their sole win came in their last match — a 46-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

Hence, Rajasthan have a lot to worry about. Rajasthan started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets. They however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Later, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings outclassed them by seven wickets and 64 runs respectively.

In the past two matches, neither Rajasthan's batsmen nor their bowlers have delivered. Against KKR, they could only post 160 and allowed the visitors to chase down the target with ease. Against CSK, Rajasthan bowlers were taken to cleaners by veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who blasted a 106 off 57 deliveries. Rajasthan then were bowled out for 140, with no one, barring Ben Stokes (45) offering any resistance.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has looked good but has not been converting good starts into big scores. Sanju Samson, Stokes and Rahul Tripathi have been inconsistent.

Rajasthan's bowlers — K. Gowtham and Ben Laughlin — have performed well while leggie Shreays Gopal has also been economical. But they have not performed well together in a single match. Jaydev Unadkat also needs to raise his level to live to the expectations of the franchise.

The visiting side at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Mumbai lost all the first three matches. First, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener, then to Sunrisers Hyderabad and to Delhi Daredevils before overcoming RCB with a supreme batting show. Rohit Sharma (94 off 52) and West Indian Ervin Lewis (65) powered Mumbai to 213. Mumbai then restricted RCB to 167 as Virat Kohli's magnificent 92 went in vain.

In the upcoming match, they will hope that the win will begin a seies of good days as Mumbai lost the two of their encounters in the last over.

Mumbai bowlers Mustafizur Rehman, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande and Krunal Pandya did well to contain a heavy-batting side like RCB and will aim to repeat the good work against Rajasthan.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne.

