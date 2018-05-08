After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 152/5 ( Ben Stokes 14 , Mahipal Lomror 3) Ball slips out of Mohit Sharma's hand and ends up over the waist-high of Ben Stokes, who was advancing down the wicket. No ball called for height, but Lomror isn't able to make most off the free-hit ball, after the batsman take a single to long off, Sharma bowled it straight and full, as he couldn't get bat on ball. A decision was sent upstairs after the batsman run two, Lormor's dive helps him make his ground in the end. Terrific penultimate over from Mohit Sharma giving away just five runs.

Stokes gone without providing that finishing touch... after Mujeeb pulled it back for Punjab. The English all-rounder hasn't lit up the tournament this season. And you can say the reverse for Mujeeb... Afghanistan players already making an Indian summer even before their maiden Test... Punjab will be delighted with this target. Over to their high-scoring batsmen.

OUT! Smart bowling from Tye! Was the wide yorker, which was taken on full by Stokes. Tries to cross bat it to leg side, gets the edge to cover fielder as RR continue to lose momentum towards the end. Stokes c Ashwin b Andrew Tye 14(11)

OUT! Archer hits it high into the Jaipur night sky. But doesn't have the legs on it, simple catch in the end for the incoming long off fielder. Was the knuckleball by Tye. And it is Manoj Tiwary again, who takes his third catch off the night. Jofra Archer c Manoj Tiwary b Andrew Tye 0(1)

FOUR! SHOT! Lomror moves across his stumps and laps it over fine leg for a boundary. Tye looked to go straight and full and Lomror paddles it over the fielder

OUT! Wicket off the last ball off the RR's innings. Jaydev Unadkat the final man to be dismissed as Andrew Tye finishes with four wickets to his name! He has stemmed the runs and taken the momentum away from the home side. Unadkat c Nair b Andrew Tye 0(1)

After 20 overs, Rajasthan Royals 158/8 ( Mahipal Lomror 9 , ) Slew of wickets fall towards the end as Rajasthan Royals look to step on the pedal. Andrew Tye with his bag of tricks was clinical as ever not allowing the batsman to hit him away. Six runs and three wickets in the final over. Kings XI Punjab require 159 to win. RR bowlers will have to bowl extremely well to stay alive in the tournament.

Terrific death bowling from the Kings XI Punjab, but in saying that the Royals have had the same issue of not finishing with a bang. Another disappointing batting performance by the middle order. Once again the Royals are around 10-15 runs short.

Andrew Tye is the first non RR pacer to take a four-for at Jaipur in IPL.

Rajasthan Royals were certainly looking set for a score in excess of 180 at the 10-over mark, but a late surge from KXIP dented their chances

And KL Rahul and Chris Gayle are out for the 159 run chase. K Gowtham will bowl the first over for Rajasthan.

FOUR! Delightful shot! KL Rahul skips down the pitch and lofts it over cover for a boundary.

After 1 overs, Kings XI Punjab 4/0 ( KL Rahul (W) 4 , Chris Gayle 0) Loud appeal as Rahul misses the sweep off Gowtham's bowling. Missed the ball as it thudded into the pads, but the impact was perhaps outside the line and hence RR didn't review it. Only the boundary in the first over.

KXIP's run-rate of 9.22 in the first six overs this IPL - the best for any team.

SIX! Brilliant shot, backs away and cuts it over backward point for a six! Difficult shot to play but Archer's pace warrants the stroke.

After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 14/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 12 , Chris Gayle 1 ) Archer started the over well, lining up few dot balls to start with post which Rahul doesn't get its timing right with the hand coming off but the ball evades the point fielder as batsman pick two. But completes the over with a big six.

OUT! Gowtham has struck early! Gayle is outsmarted here. Premeditated by the West Indian, he looked to come down the track and Gowtham seemed to have seen it early. The ball was pushed full down the leg side and gayle cannot get bat on ball and neither can drag his feet back in time as Buttler completes the stumping after taking it low down the leg side. Good glovework.

OUT! Ashwin promotes himself at number 4 and well departs well almost immediately. Before the rartionale behind the move could be decoded. He is heading back to the dug out! Gowtham is delighted. Was the regular off-spiner. Pitched outside off turning into the right-hander, he missed it trying to play it over mid off as the ball hits the middle and leg stump

Huge wicket for Rajasthan in their bid to stay alive in the tournament. Gayle gone for just 1. His first real failure in the season? Punjab in unfamiliar territory of Gayle-Rahul not providing a quick start. And Ashwin at no 3... Bowled as I typed this... Wowza!

Ripper from Gowtham... Even Ashwin couldn't read that. Poor shot as well and this hasn't worked. Pointless experiment and Punjab in trouble of their own making.

This was the first time that Ashwin batted at No.3 in T20 cricket. He has now batted at all the positions in T20 cricket.

This is what happens when you change too much and for no reason... Ashwin should be held responsible for that stupid promotion and nothing shot... two down and under pressure, induced another poor shot from Karun... Punjab in deep trouble and deservedly so.

After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 17/2 ( KL Rahul (W) 13 , Karun Nair 2) What an over for Rajasthan Royals. Twin strikes for Krishnappa Gowtham including the big wicket off Chris Gayle!

OUT! The short ball from Archer hurries onto the Karun Nair as he tries to play the pull shot! The pace of Archer is too hot for him to handle. The ball went a little too straight getting it from the splice of the bat as Jaydev Unadkat at mid on back paddles and takes a well judged catch.

After 4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 20/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 15 , Akshdeep Nath 0) Three wickets for RR in the space off 10 balls and this has pushed them on the backfoot. Onus on KL Rahul to drop the anchor and steady the ship. Great follow-up over by Archer.

After 5 overs,Kings XI Punjab 25/3 ( KL Rahul (W) 19 , Akshdeep Nath 1) Five runs off Unadkat's first over. He has kept it back of a length as Rahul and Nath begin to rebuild the innings. Streaky start for Akshdeep Nath after he gets a thick edge to third man.

FOUR! Super shot from KL! Driven handsomely through the covers for a boundary. Was bowled a touch full.

FOUR! Another great shot from KL Rahul! That is gone all the way. Lovely stroke played through the covers for another boundary. Stokes needs to change his line.

After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 33/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 27 , Akshdeep Nath 1) Couple of boundaries in the last over off the powerplay as KL Rahul looks to take some advantage. RR will be happy with how things have progressed but would love to see Rahul's back.

This is the best the Royals have bowled during the power play. There has been a real purpose and the Archer has been better utilised. Really can't let this game slip from their grasp from this position. Ideal situation for Stokes to find his from with the ball.

After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 35/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 28 , Akshdeep Nath 2) Ish Sodhi is brought into the attack and he hits the right areas straight away. An appeal off the first ball is turned down by the umpire and Rahane at slip thinks off taking the review and the replays show the ball did hit the pad first, but the turn meant the ball was missing the off stump. Nath tries the reverse sweep to no good effect as Sodhi delivers a tidy first over giving away just a couple off runs.

FOUR! Very shot from Nath. Comes down the track opens up slightly to lofts it over deep cover for a boundary

After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 44/3 ( KL Rahul (W) 30 , Akshdeep Nath 9) Slowly but surely Nath is growing in confidence. Rahul is the key here for Punjab. Nine runs off the over including a boundary by Nath.

Kings XI Punjab have been shaky so far in the innings. Here's how they progressed in their first five overs

Partnership 25 off 26 balls... this is going too slow for Punjab while asking rate is nearly 10/over now. But this is what happens when you are already three down. Rahul has another digging job here for his team but this partnership needs to start scoring a few big hits soon enough.

Something had to give and Nath went for a big shot. Was the only eventuality, Rahul couldn't have been the one to take risks at this stage.... even so, four down now. This has been a shocker first bit of Punjab innings.

Always good for a spinner to come onto bowl with wickets up front. Ish Sodhi still has a bad ball in him, but he has really improved his temperament. Shane Warne first worked with him in 2015, he will be delighted with the way he has started tonight

KXIP's run-rate of 7.71 in the middle-overs this IPL- the second lowest among all the teams.

OUT! Tossed up with the turn always taking it away from the batsman. Nath commits the sin of playing across the line as he was looking to swipe it against the spin, gets thick outside edge with the bats face pointing towards mid wicket, the ball goes straight down long off's throat. Akshdeep Nath c Gowtham b Ish Sodhi 9(13)

After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 45/4 ( KL Rahul (W) 31 , ) Isn't Sodhi just a wonderful T20 bowler, cannot believe how he is ignored by teams. Keeps building the pressure after lining dots and the false stroke was around the corner. Another fabulous over giving away just a single run off the over.

FOUR! Cannot bowl there. Was short and asking to be hit. KL Rahul gave it a good whack to the deep mid wicket fence.

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 55/4 (KL Rahul (W) 39 , Manoj Tiwary 2) Lomror bowls another expensive over, releasing all the pressure build from the other end. 10 runs off the over. Manoj Tiwary has joined in after the fall off the fourth wicket. Gets off the mark with a single to deep cover.

Barring KL Rahul, #KXIP have hardly impressed in the first 10 overs of their innings

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 61/4 ( KL Rahul (W) 40 , Manoj Tiwary 6) Ish Sodhi continues. Manoj Tiwary has looked comfortable against spin as he sweeps Sodhi to deep mid wicket for a single. KL Rahul tries the fancy reverse but doesn't get any bat there. With a slip in place it wasn't the best choice by the opener., but the umpire signalled it leg bye so he was never in danger despite the ball ballooning over the slip. Six runs come off the over.

Three consecutive defeats have more or less sealed their fate and for things to turn around for the Royals, every aspect of their game needs to improve and click for them.

They are taking on Punjab, placed third in the table, just a day after losing to them by six wickets in Indore, where neither the bowlers nor the batsmen could do a convincing job.

Nothing has gone right for the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, who lost their pillar – Australian Steven Smith – to ball-tampering scandal.

The lackluster performance by their batsmen and bowlers have landed them in a position where they need to win all their remaining games and also pray for favourable results in order to qualify for the play-offs.

The hosts are back on their home turf, where they have recorded two of their three victories, but they need to start afresh.

Three consecutive defeats, including a narrow one against Delhi Daredevils, has left them demoralised and their mentor, the legendary Shane Warne, too wore a dejected look in the dugout from where he saw the Royals miss out on half chances.

Average performance by captain Ajinkya Rahane and below-par show of English all-rounder Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi has hurt them badly and the hosts need all these batsmen to fire.

West Indian bowler Jofra Archer, though, has been impressive and the only saving grace for them while expensive pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been a complete let-down, taking just seven wickets at a poor 9.86 economy rate.

On the other hand, the visitors are back to winning ways after an emphatic triumph over the Royals and would look to consolidate their position in the top-four. Punjab can even take the second place if they win, provided they improve their NRR.

Though they rely heavily on good partnerships between Chris Gayle and KL Rahul the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Marcus Stoinis have been able to contribute handsomely.

Their bowling too has the variety with old warhorse R. Ashwin, Axar Patel and the new sensation from Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, proving more than handful for the opponent.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (WK), Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajinkya Rahane(Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.