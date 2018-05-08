Coaching in T20 is about understanding the strength of each player. Unfortunately, Shane Warne has never understood Rahul Tripathi, he has been a disappointment this season largely due to the fact that he has not opened the innings since game 5. Chance for Rajasthan tonight to play with freedom and not be conscious about how many runs they get.

After 1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 11/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 1 , Jos Buttler (W) 10) Straight away some away shape for Stoinis. Rahane leans forward to tap it on the offside for a single. Buttler starts off with a brace and follows with couple of good-looking strokes for boundaries. 11 off the first over.

FOUR! Stylish from Buttler! Inside out. He is continuing his good run with the bat as he lofts it over cover for a boundary.

SIX! That is not wise from Patel. He has tossed it further and provided more width for the batsman to play with. Buttler obliges and extends his arms to clear the cover boundary with ease.

After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 25/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 3 , Jos Buttler (W) 22) As expected Patel keeps it straight and quick for first three balls. Rahane and Buttler exchange strike with comfortable singles. But as soon as Patel offered some width, Buttler cashed in. Fruitful start for the home side.

Only one over for Stoinis. Mohit Sharma comes on to bowl

FOUR! Mohit welcomed to the crease with a boundary. Shortish from the bowler and Buttler had no problems in slapping it over mid wicket fielder, who is well within the circle, to pick up another boundary.

FOUR! Rahane gets into the act. Slight shuffle towards the ball and angles his bat to steer it into the gap past short third man for a boundary.

Jos Buttler's batting on 27 off just 11 balls, hitting the ball all over the park and collecting four 4s and a 6. Let's compare his hitting abilities with that of KXIP's Chris Gayle

Ajinkya Rahane's last five innings v KXIP in IPL: 5, 34*, 19, 19, 9 He certainly needs runs today for himself and for the team. also.

Another of those surprising 'surprises' from Ashwin... didn't open the bowling himself, instead went with Stoinis (who is more a holding middle-overs bowler) and Axar Patel... resultant is that Buttler is off the marks in a hurry. This is a good start for Rajasthan, with plenty runs coming off only first 14 balls.

Another of those surprising 'surprises' from Ashwin... didn't open the bowling himself, instead went with Stoinis (who is more a holding middle-overs bowler) and Axar Patel... resultant is that Buttler is off the marks in a hurry. This is a good start for Rajasthan, with plenty runs coming off only first 14 balls.

Mohit Sharma has conceded 40-plus runs thrice in this IPL — the most times by any bowler. Will he improve his performance today?

After 3 overs, Rajasthan Royals 35/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 8 , Jos Buttler (W) 27) Mohit Sharma's first over costs 10 to Kings XI Punjab. Rajasthan Royals are off to a flier! These two making optimum use of the fielding restrictions.Buttler has raced to 27 with four boundaries and a six already.

OUT! Ahh the fatal knuckleball once again does the trick. Rahane advanced down the track in an attempt to play it on the onside. Clsoes the face off the bat early and gets a leading edge that goes up, giving Akshadeep Nath a simple catch at cover point. RR 37/1 A Rahane c Akshdeep Nath b Andrew Tye 9(10)

Jos Butler is such a delight to watch in full flow. He takes the pressure of Rahane and the middle.order. Only two fielders outside means butler can afford take a risk and still get away with a mishit dropping safely into the outfield

Not the best shot from Rahane, not the best day for him after getting dropped (again) from the ODI side... anyway, Punjab have their first wicket. Needed that breakthrough to put some brakes on Rajasthan scoring.

Andrew Tye has picked up 10 wickets in the six matches which KXIP have won this year in IPL - the joint second most by a bowler in winning matches in this season.

After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 38/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 29 , Krishnappa Gowtham 0) Andrew Tye provides the first breakthrough for the Kings XI. Ajinkya Rahane's ordinary run with the bat continues. Not the best day for him after missing the ticket to UK for the limited overs series against Ireland and England. Interestingly Krishnappa Gowtham has been sent up the order at number 3.

FOUR! Terrific placement by Buttler. Didn't overhit it, simply opening the face off the bat and tapping it gently through point for a boundary.

SIX! Stand and deliver! Mohit Sharma goes length and Gowtham was waiting for this one! Hits it through the line as the ball sails over long on fence and into RR's dugout.

After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 52/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 35 , Krishnappa Gowtham 7) Buttler continues finding the fence as he guides one through point for a four. Gowtham gets off the mark with a ramp to third man, thankfully for him it didn't carry to the fielder. Gowthan ends the over with a six over long on to take Rajasthan past 50 in the fifth over.

FOUR! Tye bowls on Buttler's pads and he whips it away for a boundary. It was played in the air, but was well in control as it right in the big gap between mid on and mid wicket.

FOUR! Successive boundaries! Buttler is dictating terms here. Tye bowls it slightly wide and there is enough room to throw hands at that one and loft it to cover boundary.

50 up for Rajasthan... sending K Gowtham at No 3 is a surprising move. Punjab must have been wondering about it, but they also have to contend with Buttler at the other end, which they haven't done well so far. He is playing pace quite well, so maybe it is time to get Ashwin/Mujeeb in.

RR are scoring at more than 10 an over against KXIP, thanks to Buttler's destructive abilities with the bat!

After 6 overs, Rajasthan Royals 63/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 45 , Krishnappa Gowtham 8) Fantastic powerplay for the home side despite losing their captain cheaply. Buttler continues his merry run as RR keep the run rate over 10 runs an over. Tye's concedes 11 runs in his second over.

OUT! The move to promote Gowtham doesn't turn out to be very productive as he hits it straight down long on's throat. Didn't get it from the middle off the bat. With bat twirling in his hands. RR 64/2 Gowtham c Manoj Tiwary b Stoinis 8(6)

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 67/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 48 , Sanju Samson 1) The time-out comes at the wrong time for Rajasthan Royals. They lose momentum with the break and have lost their second wicket in K Gowtham as well. While Kings XI Punjab will look to pull things back from hereon. Sanju Samson is in at number 4.

FIFTY! Jos Buttler completes his fourth IPL half-century. He has played a superb hand so far, providing a bright start for the homeside. He gets to the milestone in 27 balls.

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 72/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 51 , Sanju Samson 3) Five singles off Ashwin's first over. He beat Samson with the carrom ball. Wonder why he doesn't bowl that more often rather than changing his grip completely to bowl those leg spinners.

Jos Buttler has hit peak form since getting promoted to the opening slot at Delhi. Here's a detailed look at his innings

After 9 overs, Rajasthan Royals 73/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 52 , Sanju Samson 3) Axar Patel runs through his over rather quickly. Some signs off the ball gripping on the surface. Buttler isn't quiet as effective against spin as much as he was against pace. Single off the last ball the only run off the over.

FOUR! Mujeeb strays in line, bowled down the leg side and all Buttler had to do is get some bat on it. Plays it fine past the man at 45 for a boundary.

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 82/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 60 , Sanju Samson 4) Kings XI Punjab have managed to pull things back here after leaking 62 off the first six. The spinners have bowled couple of quiet overs. Mujeeb's first over costs 9.

Rajasthan have lost a couple of wickets along the way, but are still progressing at over 10 an over at the halfway mark in their innings, thanks to Buttler's fireworks!

FOUR! Axar is not happy with the Tye's effort in the deep as the fielder at long off misfields and concedes two extra runs. Buttler had played it wide off the fielder, who ran and had it covered but couldn't collect it cleanly. This will release the pressure.

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 91/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 67 , Sanju Samson 6) Sloppy work in the field from KXIP that leaks at least three extra runs, first error from Tye in the deep and then Mujeeb misfielding at short third man. Nine runs off Axar's over.

Some wayward bowling hasn't helped Punjab's cause, but this is a good knock from Buttler. Building up on his innings from the last game, and this half-century could be instrumental in keeping Rajasthan alive. Has given them a great platform for the second half of the innings and their concentration is on attacking today. Looking good for 180 at the moment.

Jos Buttler has scored four fifties in IPL and all have come as an opener. However, he needs to get a big one today.

RR have lost 24 wickets in the middle-overs (7-15) in IPL 11 - the most by any team so far.

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 96/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 70 , Sanju Samson 8) Ashwin brings himself on to bowl his second over. Not flighting the ball into the right-hander as he completes another tight over, giving away just five singles in his second over. Samson tries to play the fancy scoop, but doesn't get it right.

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 102/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 74 , Sanju Samson 9) Rajasthan Royals haven't been able to score the boundaries but Samson and Buttler have maneuvered the strike efficiently with ones and twos to keep the scoreboard ticking. The home side goes past 100 and will now set for a launch. Samson tries to go for a wild swing but connects nothing but just a waft of air. Rahul cannot collect it cleanly behind the stumps, allowing the batsman to run a bye.

SIX! There is the big hit! Some time coming! Samson rocks back and flat bats straight for a maximum

Toss update : Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bat first. Becomes only the fourth team in this IPL, says Sanjay Manjrekar after Ajinkya Rahane opt to bat.

OUT! Ahh the fatal knuckleball once again does the trick. Rahane advanced down the track in an attempt to play it on the onside. Clsoes the face off the bat early and gets a leading edge that goes up, giving Akshadeep Nath a simple catch at cover point. RR 37/1 A Rahane c Akshdeep Nath b Andrew Tye 9(10)

OUT! The move to promote Gowtham doesn't turn out to be very productive as he hits it straight down long on's throat. Didn't get it from the middle off the bat. With bat twirling in his hands. RR 64/2 Gowtham c Manoj Tiwary b Stoinis 8(6)

FIFTY! Jos Buttler completes his fourth IPL half-century. He has played a superb hand so far, providing a bright start for the homeside. He gets to the milestone in 27 balls.

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Jaipur, latest update and cricket score: Ashwin brings himself on to bowl his second over. Not flighting the ball into the right-hander as he completes another tight over, giving away just five singles in his second over. Samson tries to play the fancy scoop, but doesn't get it right.

Three consecutive defeats have more or less sealed their fate and for things to turn around for the Royals, every aspect of their game needs to improve and click for them.

They are taking on Punjab, placed third in the table, just a day after losing to them by six wickets in Indore, where neither the bowlers nor the batsmen could do a convincing job.

Nothing has gone right for the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, who lost their pillar – Australian Steven Smith – to ball-tampering scandal.

The lackluster performance by their batsmen and bowlers have landed them in a position where they need to win all their remaining games and also pray for favourable results in order to qualify for the play-offs.

The hosts are back on their home turf, where they have recorded two of their three victories, but they need to start afresh.

Three consecutive defeats, including a narrow one against Delhi Daredevils, has left them demoralised and their mentor, the legendary Shane Warne, too wore a dejected look in the dugout from where he saw the Royals miss out on half chances.

Average performance by captain Ajinkya Rahane and below-par show of English all-rounder Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi has hurt them badly and the hosts need all these batsmen to fire.

West Indian bowler Jofra Archer, though, has been impressive and the only saving grace for them while expensive pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been a complete let-down, taking just seven wickets at a poor 9.86 economy rate.

On the other hand, the visitors are back to winning ways after an emphatic triumph over the Royals and would look to consolidate their position in the top-four. Punjab can even take the second place if they win, provided they improve their NRR.

Though they rely heavily on good partnerships between Chris Gayle and KL Rahul the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Marcus Stoinis have been able to contribute handsomely.

Their bowling too has the variety with old warhorse R. Ashwin, Axar Patel and the new sensation from Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, proving more than handful for the opponent.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (WK), Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajinkya Rahane(Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.