After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 141/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 12 , Krishnappa Gowtham 12) Narine brought back for his final over, and he concedes 14 off it to end on 0/48 from four overs. Gowtham collects his first six off the third delivery, while Buttler smacks the ball through extra-cover off the last ball.

Tom Curran to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.

So the plan of bowling spinners against Stokes has worked for KKR. Chawla gets the big scalp. What a night he has had! This will hurt RR's gamplan heavily. They were looking towards Stokes and Buttler for a strong finish here. For KKR, I expect Narine, Russell and Curran to finish things here.

Most runs conceded by Sunil Narine in an IPL match: 48 v RR, Jaipur, 2018* 46 v KXIP, Bangalore, 2014 45 v RCB, Bangalore, 2016

FOUR ! Buttler smacks the full toss down the ground off the last ball of the 19th over, collecting his second boundary and bringing up the 150 as well! RR 151/7

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 151/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 19 , Dhawal Kulkarni 2) Curran's brought back for the crucial penultimate over, and he starts off by removing Gowtham and Gopal off the first two deliveries. Concedes a no-ball off the fourth, but doesn't give Kulkarni much room to swing his bat in the free-hit. Buttler, however, ends the over by smacking a full-toss down the ground for four.

Shivam Mavi to bowl the final over of the innings.

OUT ! Buttler pushes hard for a second run after getting intercepted by the fielder at long-off, with Kulkarni falling short of the crease at the non-striker's end. RR 160/8 Kulkarni run out (Gill) 3(3)

After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 160/8 ( Jos Buttler (W) 24 , Jaydev Unadkat 0) DROPPED ! Lynn drops a chance at backward point, giving Kulkarni a reprieve on 2. Buttler collects a double after pulling the ball towards midwicket. Back-to-back wides conceded off the next two deliveries. Swing and a miss for Buttler off the third legal delivery. An under-pressure Mavi concedes yet another wide, trying to pitch it outside Buttler's hitting arc. Buttler collects two off the fourth after reaching out to the wide delivery, and sending it towards sweeper extra-cover. Buttler smacks the ball down the ground, pushing hard for a double after getting intercepted at long-off, though Kulkarni's run-out at the other end. Swing and a miss off the last ball, with nine coming off a nine-ball over! Kolkata Knight Riders need 161 to collect their third win of IPL 2018!

From 7-141 with 10 balls to go, Royals will be quite happy to add 19 runs. This pitch will suit bowlers such as Shreyas Gopal, Ben Laughlin and Jaydev Unadkat. KKR just ahead in the match.

The lowest total defended by RR in IPL is 144 which they defended against KKR at Jaipur in 2013.

Well, I don't think 161 will be a cakewalk for KKR on this pitch. The ball is keeping low and as a batsman, you cannot start hitting through the line right from the beginning. It is a big ground as well. So conventional batting is the need of the hour for KKR. I feel it is an ideal situation for their team management to send Gill to open the innings alongside Lynn.

Here is an over-by-over Manhattan of Rajasthan's innings. Lost wickets in clumps and never got going, but in 160 they would feel they have something on the board to play with.

Here is the Mini scorecard of the first innings. KKR spinners applied the choke with Curran finishing it.

Krishnappa Gowtham to open the bowling for RR, with Lynn and Narine opening for Kolkata as usual.

BOWLED EM ! Lynn makes room for a cut, and misses the ball completely to get his stumps scattered! Massive wicket for Rajasthan at the start of the innings! KKR 1/1 Lynn b Gowtham 0(2)

After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 1/1 ( Sunil Narine 1 , Robin Uthappa 0) Nightmarish start for KKR, as they lose Lynn for a duck in the very first over, with Gowtham starting off brilliantly for the hosts. Just a run and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! First boundary of the innings, and this one comes off an uppercut by Narine that sends the ball flying over the keeper's gloves! KKR 7/1

After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 9/1 ( Sunil Narine 8 , Robin Uthappa 1) Decent over for KKR, with Kulkarni bowling from the other end, as eight runs are collected off it, including a boundary.

FOUR ! First boundary for new batsman Robin Uthappa, finding the long off fence on this occasion! KKR 13/1

After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 15/1 ( Sunil Narine 9 , Robin Uthappa 6) Six off the third over, with Uthappa smacking the ball down the ground off the first ball to collect his first boundary.

That's the start KKR were not looking for. Poor shot selection by Lynn, you can not just play a cross batted shot against spin on this pitch. Also, a strange decision to send Narine to open the innings. KKR need a couple of steady overs here.

Very good bowling from Gowtham in his first two overs. Out of the 12 balls he has bowled, 10 would have hit the stumps approximately 3/4 of the way it, meaning he has got his line and length on this pitch absolutely spot on. Royals bowlers should have the mentality of you miss we hit.

FOUR ! Slashed away over the infield on the off side by Narine! Second boundary for the West Indian! KKR 19/1

FOUR ! What a shot by Narine! Smacked this clean through the gap between cover and extra cover! Back-to-back fours for him now! KKR 23/1

FOUR ! A hat-trick of fours for Narine now! Pulls a slower delivery from Kulkarni towards the midwicket fence! KKR 27/1

After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 27/1 ( Sunil Narine 21 , Robin Uthappa 6) Narine gets into the attacking mode in the fourth over, smacking Kulkarni for a hat-trick of boundaries — guiding two towards the off-side while hitting the third towards the midwicket fence. 12 off the over.

Jaydev Unadkat brought into the attack in the fifth over.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Uthappa, picking the slower ball from the left-arm pacer on this occasion! KKR 31/1

Sunil Narine's SR in T20 cricket: Overall - 143.11 in IPL as an opener - 180.83

FOUR ! Smacked down the ground by Uthappa! Two fours for him in the over so far! KKR 35/1

Since IPL 2013, Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed Robin Uthappa twice in 17 balls.

FOUR ! Cheeky from Uthappa, as he opens the face of his bat for a late cut, beating the keeper in his dive in the process! KKR 39/1

After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 40/1 ( Sunil Narine 21 , Robin Uthappa 19) Another fine over for Uthappa, and KKR appear to be back on track after losing the wicket of Lynn early. Uthappa takes on Unadkat, who gets introduced in this over, smacking him for three boundaries before retaining the strike with a single off the last ball. 13 off the over.

FOUR ! Laughlin starts off with a delivery going down leg, and Uthappa uses the pace on the ball to guide it towards fine-leg. KKR 44/1

SIX ! What a strike by Narine! Shuffles left, and pulls it over the midwicket fence for his first six! What a way for him to bring up the fifty-stand ! KKR 53/1

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 53/1 ( Sunil Narine 28 , Robin Uthappa 25) Laughlin introduced into the attack for the final over of powerplay. Uthappa uses the pace of the ball at the start of the over to send it towards the fine-leg fence. Narine shuffles left, and pulls the ball towards the midwicket fence to collect the first six of the innings, and bring up the fifty-stand in the process. The umpire calls for the strategic timeout at the end of the over.

Shreyas Gopal introduced into the attack in the first over after powerplay, with Rajasthan desperately looking to break this stand now.

SIX ! Half-tracker from Gopal, and it is treated appropriately by Uthappa, who pulls this one over the midwicket fence! KKR 59/1

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 62/1 ( Sunil Narine 30 , Robin Uthappa 32) Gopal introduced into the attack in the first over after powerplay. After a couple of dots, Uthappa rocks back and heaves the ball over the midwicket fence to collect his first six. Narine goes inside-out off the last delivery, lofting it towards wide long off, with Stokes saving a couple of runs with a dive near the boundary rope. Nine off the over.

Ben Stokes brought into the attack in the eighth over of the innings.

Great recovery for KKR after that wicket in the first over. Apart from Gowtham, don't think other Rajasthan bowlers have hit the right length here and both Narine and Uthappa have taken advantage of that. Once again Uthappa has looked in an excellent touch. He has timed to ball beautifully. Now, the question is, unlike his previous few knocks in IPL this year, can he convert this start into a big innings?

Contrasting approaches by both teams in the power play. KKR spinners bowled five overs while the Royal spinner has only bowled two. The scores are almost similar, RR were 0-48 while KKR are 1-53. Expect a few overs in tandem from Darcy Short and Shreyas Gopal in the next few overs.

FOUR ! Thick edge off Narine's bat, and this one flies wide of the keeper, and away to the third man fence! KKR 68/1

SIX ! What a strike by Narine! Shuffles left, and pulls it over the midwicket fence for his first six! What a way for him to bring up the fifty-stand ! KKR 53/1

Preview: Rajasthan Royals will aim to make it three wins in a row when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here on Wednesday.

After suffering a crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match, Rajasthan bounced back strongly with two consecutive wins over Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kolkata on Monday registered their first win over Delhi – a convincing 71-run triumph – after two successive defeats to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

KKR saw in-form Nitish Rana smash a 35-ball 59 with Andre Russell hitting a 12-ball 44 to ensure their first win. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will look to continue the good work in the 'Pink City'.

So in the upcomIng match, KKR need to repeat their same performance to register the third win.

In the batting department, KKR have some big hitters like Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell and the bowling department also seemed sorted.

On the other hand, Rajasthan batting clicked in the last two games with Samson leading the charge and skipper Ajinkya Rahane too making a useful contribution.

The bowling department also have the capability to restrict the opponents but they lacked experience. So in the upcoming match, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni and Ben Laughlin have to click in order to extend their winning run.

Squad:



Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.