20:17 (IST)

After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 27/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 22 , D'Arcy Short 4) Narine gets introduced into the attack in the fourth over, and unfortunately for him, he is extended a rough welcome by Rahane. The Rajasthan captain gets down on one knee to sweep towards the backward square-leg fence off the first ball, charges down the pitch to smash the ball down the ground off the next, before cutting the ball through the covers off the third and fourth. Singles exchanged off each of the last two deliveries. 18 off the over, exactly what RR needed after a slow start.