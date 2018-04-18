After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 7/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 4 , D'Arcy Short 2) Rahane goes for a sweep off the first ball as Kuldeep gets introduced into the attack from the other end. Short attempts an ambitious slog, but gets an inside edge. Appeal for lbw off the third ball against Short, though the umpire might've considered the possibility of an inside edge while turning it down. Short nudges the ball towards short fine for a single off the last ball. Four off the over, and Rajasthan are off to a sedate start in the game.

Piyush Chawla has taken 14 wickets in IPL against RR - the second most by any bowler.

After 3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 9/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 5 , D'Arcy Short 3) Chawla into his second over. Reverse sweep from Rahane off the first ball, but no contact between bat and ball whatsoever. The RR captain charges down the pitch next delivery, only to drive the ball down the ground for a single. Superb over from Chawla, with just two coming off it. RR going at three an over in the Powerplay right now.

Sunil Narine introduced into the attack in the fourth over of the innings.

FOUR ! Rahane gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards the backward square-leg fence to welcome Narine into the attack! RR 13/0

FOUR ! Back-to-back fours for Rahane! This time he charges down the pitch, and clears the diving fielder at mid-off! RR 17/0

FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries for the Rajasthan Royals captain! Took Rahane a while to get into his groove, and finally does so in the fourth over! RR 21/0

FOUR! A near replay of the previous shot, as Rahane picks the gap between cover and point with a well-timed cut! What an over this is turning out to be for Rajasthan! Narine's bowled four deliveries so far, and all of them have gone for boundaries! RR 25/0

Here is a comparison between Piyush Chawla and Ben Laughin, both the players are expected bowl in the Powerplay. How well will they fare?

After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 27/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 22 , D'Arcy Short 4) Narine gets introduced into the attack in the fourth over, and unfortunately for him, he is extended a rough welcome by Rahane. The Rajasthan captain gets down on one knee to sweep towards the backward square-leg fence off the first ball, charges down the pitch to smash the ball down the ground off the next, before cutting the ball through the covers off the third and fourth. Singles exchanged off each of the last two deliveries. 18 off the over, exactly what RR needed after a slow start.

D'arcy Short loves the rising ball and hitting the ball on top of the bounce. With the ball skidding on, he is better to score with vertical bat and driving the ball rather than looking for the cut shot against the shorter ball even from the spinners. It is about adapting to the conditions, Short is still learning, but he needs runs.

Pace introduced into the attack for the first time in the innings, with Shivam Mavi bowling the fifth over.

SIX ! The first big hit of the innings, and boy is Rahane looking good today! Dances down the pitch, and executes a short-arm jab to send the ball flying over the bowler's head! RR 34/0

FOUR ! Now the Aussie finally gets going! Short goes inside out, and lofts the ball over mid-off to collect his first boundary! RR 39/0

D'Arcy Short clearly struggling against spin. No use of his feet and just trying to play from the crease. His inexperience against quality spinners clearly shows here. Rahane, meanwhile. has started well. KKR need to be careful here. They should not provide an overdose of slow bowling inside the first six overs.

After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 40/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 29 , D'Arcy Short 10) Another quality over for Rajasthan Royals, with a couple of firsts — Rahane collecting the first six of the innings and Short collecting his first boundary. 13 off the over, with Rajasthan getting back on track thanks to the flurry of runs in the last two overs.

Piyush Chawla brought back for the final over of powerplay. He's had an excellent day so far with the ball.

FOUR ! Just a simple push from Rahane's bat, and the ball scurries away to the extra cover fence for the Rajasthan captain to collect his fifth boundary. RR 45/0

Ajinkya Rahane is now at the second place in the list of players scoring most runs at Jaipur in IPL after going past Rahul Dravid's tally of 735 runs when on 21.

After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 48/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 35 , D'Arcy Short 12) Chawla's brought back for the final over of powerplay, although he concedes a boundary right away, with a more confident Rahane pushing the ball through extra-cover for his fifth boundary. Eight off the over, with Rajasthan pulling things back in their favour after collecting a meagre 9 off the first three overs. The umpire, meanwhile, signals for the strategic timeout.

Ajinkya Rahane has provided just the start Rajasthan Royals wanted. Those four 4s he took off Sunil Narine got him and Rajasthan going, they will need him to bat long. His opening partner D'Arcy Short needs to kick on.

Nice to see Rahane batting with freedom and taking calculated risks. More often that not, he is so intent in playing the right role for the team that he forgets to be as expansive. Perhaps the Royals have decided it will be Short that will bat deep and Rahane will be the aggressor.

Nitish Rana introduced into the attack in the seventh over of the innings.

FOUR! Another boundary for Short, with Rana firing the ball down leg side, inviting a nudge from Short. Brings up the fifty for Rajasthan. RR 53/0

After the sedate first three overs, RR openers have started to find the fence. These are the areas where they have scored their runs as they cross 50-run mark.

OUT! Brilliant work from KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik to get his Rajasthan counterpart Rahane out! The latter skips down the track looking for a flick, gets rapped on the pad, with the ball rolling away to the keeper. Karthik dives forward, and shows amazing agility in breaking the stumps before Rahane can get his bat in. RR 54/1 Rahane run out (Karthik) 36(19)

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 55/1 ( D'Arcy Short 17 , Sanju Samson 1) Short guides a back-of-length delivery from Rana towards fine-leg off the second delivery to bring up the fifty for Rajasthan. KKR though, get a reason to celebrate three deliveries later, with Karthik showing his brilliance as a stumper with a quick run-out of Rahane with a back-handed throw. Seven runs and a wicket off the over.

Kuldeep Yadav brought back into the attack in the eighth over.

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 58/1 ( D'Arcy Short 18 , Sanju Samson 3) Kuldeep brought back in the eighth over, with Rahane's wicket providing KKR the dose of confidence that will bring about a change in their body language. Appeal for lbw against new batsman Sanju Samson off the fourth delivery, though the ball clearly was pitched outside leg on this occasion. Just three off the over.

Big relief for KKR, Rahane was looking good. This wicket will slow the run-rate. Here, the ball is not bouncing much and skidding as well. So, asking Rana to roll his arm over is a sensible move, I believe. Looks like Karthik wants a save a few overs from his premier spinners for Stokes and Buttler.

FOUR ! Samson opens the face of his bat, and guides the ball through backward point to collect his first boundary! The fielder running in from third man fails to get to the ball in time. RR 62/1

OUT ! Big wicket for KKR, as they nip Samson in the bud! Having hit a boundary off the previous ball, Samson looks for another boundary, only to mistime his pull and hole out to Kuldeep at deep midwicket. RR 62/2 Samson c Kuldeep b Mavi 7(8)

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 62/2 ( D'Arcy Short 18 , Rahul Tripathi 0) Mavi back into the attack, and he pulls off a fine stop off the second delivery, diving to his right, to save a potential boundary. Samson opens the face of his bat next ball to guide the ball towards the backward point boundary off the third delivery. The batsman from Kerala though, holes out to Kuldeep at deep midwicket off a mistimed pull to depart early. Just four runs conceded off the over in exchange for Samson's wicket.

Tom Curran introduced for the first time in this innings.

FOUR ! Short plays this one off his hips, guiding it to the backward square-leg fence to collect his third boundary! RR 71/2

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 71/2 ( D'Arcy Short 25 , Rahul Tripathi 2) Curran brought into the attack in the 10th over of the innings, and restricts the two batsmen at the crease to the ones and twos only for the first five deliveries. Short though, ruins what could've been a fine first over with a whip towards the backward square-leg fence for his third boundary.

FOUR ! Short rocks back, and pulls the ball towards the square-leg fence! RR 76/2

Rajasthan seemed keen on keeping a left and right hand combination. Nice to see Tripathi getting a longer hit in the middle. One senses if Short gets out - it will be Stokes and if Tripathi falls then it will be Butler. Great flexibility in the batting.

Really impressed with the lengths Mavi bowled in his second over, in which he got the wicket of Samson. After leaking 13 in his first over the youngster quickly understood the importance of bowling the in-between length on this pitch, not too short, not too full. A lot maturity from the 19-year old. I must say.

FOUR ! First boundary for Tripathi, as he places this towards the wide long-on fence, where the fielder running in from midwicket is unable to stop the ball from hitting the rope. RR 81/2

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 81/2 ( D'Arcy Short 30 , Rahul Tripathi 7) Narine's brought back in the 11th over, and he continues to leak runs, with 10 coming off the over, including a boundary each to Short and Tripathi.

Shivam Mavi brought back for his third over.

SIX ! A monster hit from Short, and looks like the faith invested into the Australian T20 sensation is finally starting to pay dividends! Smokes this one over the midwicket fence! RR 89/2

TOSS : Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and skipper Dinesh Karthik opts to field first.

OUT! Brilliant work from KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik to get his Rajasthan counterpart Rahane out! The latter skips down the track looking for a flick, gets rapped on the pad, with the ball rolling away to the keeper. Karthik dives forward, and shows amazing agility in breaking the stumps before Rahane can get his bat in. RR 54/1

OUT ! Big wicket for KKR, as they nip Samson in the bud! Having hit a boundary off the previous ball, Samson looks for another boundary, only to mistime his pull and hole out to Kuldeep at deep midwicket. RR 62/2

IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), LIVE cricket score and Latest updates: Narine's brought back in the 11th over, and he continues to leak runs, with 10 coming off the over, including a boundary each to Short and Tripathi.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals will aim to make it three wins in a row when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here on Wednesday.

After suffering a crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match, Rajasthan bounced back strongly with two consecutive wins over Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kolkata on Monday registered their first win over Delhi – a convincing 71-run triumph – after two successive defeats to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

KKR saw in-form Nitish Rana smash a 35-ball 59 with Andre Russell hitting a 12-ball 44 to ensure their first win. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will look to continue the good work in the 'Pink City'.

So in the upcomIng match, KKR need to repeat their same performance to register the third win.

In the batting department, KKR have some big hitters like Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell and the bowling department also seemed sorted.

On the other hand, Rajasthan batting clicked in the last two games with Samson leading the charge and skipper Ajinkya Rahane too making a useful contribution.

The bowling department also have the capability to restrict the opponents but they lacked experience. So in the upcoming match, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni and Ben Laughlin have to click in order to extend their winning run.

Squad:



Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.