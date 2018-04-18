First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 14 Apr 17, 2018
MUM Vs BLR
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs
IPL | Match 13 Apr 16, 2018
KOL Vs DEL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score, RR vs KKR at Jaipur: Kolkata Knight Riders look to breach Rajasthan Royals' fortress

Date: Wednesday, 18 April, 2018 18:56 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
Venue:
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RR v KKR in IPL: Matches played - 15 RR won - 9 KKR won - 6 

  • "Looks like a good toss and will likely stay the same throughout," says KKR captain Karthik, a line that we've heard from Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir as well. 

  • TOSS : Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and skipper Dinesh Karthik opts to field first. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RR have won three out of four matches against KKR at Jaipur in IPL.  So no prizes for guessing which side would be termed 'favourite' going into this game. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RR v KKR in IPL: Matches played - 15 RR won - 9 KKR won - 6 

  • Pitch report : "Looks to be a beautiful surface. Underneath the grass, it looks a little dry, but it is a rock-hard surface. Will be fantastic for batting. Not a cloud in the sky today. Rajasthan always tough to beat in their backyard," says former Australia captain Michael Clarke in his analysis of the surface at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. 

  • Defending champions Mumbai Indians notched up their first victory of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a comprehensive victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home. Among the factors behind Mumbai's win were useful spells from both Mayank Markande and Krunal Pandya. Devdutt Kshirsagar tells us why MI have found a blueprint for the middle overs of an innings with these two spinners in his latest piece here .

  • The last match at Jaipur was reduced to six-over a side contest due to rain, hoping we get a full contest today as the weather forecast remains to be clear.

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's  LIVE blog of Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals will aim to make it three wins in a row when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here on Wednesday.

After suffering a crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match, Rajasthan bounced back strongly with two consecutive wins over Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kolkata on Monday registered their first win over Delhi – a convincing 71-run triumph – after two successive defeats to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

Rajasthan Royals' captain Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik. Sportzpics

Rajasthan Royals' captain Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik. Sportzpics

KKR saw in-form Nitish Rana smash a 35-ball 59 with Andre Russell hitting a 12-ball 44 to ensure their first win. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will look to continue the good work in the 'Pink City'.

So in the upcomIng match, KKR need to repeat their same performance to register the third win.

In the batting department, KKR have some big hitters like Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell and the bowling department also seemed sorted.

On the other hand, Rajasthan batting clicked in the last two games with Samson leading the charge and skipper Ajinkya Rahane too making a useful contribution.

The bowling department also have the capability to restrict the opponents but they lacked experience. So in the upcoming match, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni and Ben Laughlin have to click in order to extend their winning run.

Squad:

Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Ben Stokes #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #IPL #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 KKR #IPL 2018 LIVE #IPL 2018 Live Score #IPL 2018 RR #IPL Live #IPL Live Score #live #Live Cricket #live cricket score #Live score #Rajasthan Royals #Sunil Narine

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Kolkata
 4 2 2 0 4
3
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Rajasthan
 3 2 1 0 4
6
Mumbai
 4 1 3 0 2
7
Bangalore
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Delhi
 4 1 3 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all