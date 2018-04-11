First Cricket
IPL | Match 5 Apr 10, 2018
CHE Vs KOL
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 4 Apr 09, 2018
HYD Vs RAJ
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
ENGW in IND Apr 12, 2018
INDW vs ENGW
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, RR vs DD at Jaipur: Rain stops play; Royals on 153/5

Date: Wednesday, 11 April, 2018 23:30 IST Match Status: Rain Stoppage
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Indian Premier League 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

153/5
Overs
17.5
R/R
8.74
Fours
11
Sixes
6
Extras
3

  • As we wait for a further update, here is a  brief conversation with Mumbai's Kieron Pollard where he speaks on donning mentor's role and spending eight years at the franchise.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    For a five-over game to start, 12:02 AM is the cut-off time.

  • No chances of inspection. It has started raining once again. 

  • The rain has stopped once again... inspection at 11.00 pm. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    'No Result' matches in IPL:   DD v PWI, Delhi, 2011 CSK v RCB, Bangalore, 2012 RCB v RR, Bangalore, 2015 DD v RCB, Bangalore, 2015

  • It has started to rain heavily once again. We are in for a long wait. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

     Chasing teams have a 23-10 win-loss record at Jaipur in IPL and with the rain around, DD will not find it tough to chase any target.    

    Full Scorecard

  • Slight drizzle at Jaipur. The inspection is at 10.40 pm.  

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    In the meantime it is looking more and more likely that Pune will hosting the Chennai Super Kings home matches. Waiting for confirmation...

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Covers back on again. Seemingly a lengthy delay this.... 

  • Our statsman Umang Pabari has pinged that till 10.25 pm, we won't lose overs

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    If RR won't bat further then the target for DD will be: 5 overs - 56 runs 10 overs - 103 runs 15 overs - 144 runs  17 overs - 158 runs

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Rain... something neither side wants at this stage. But the good thing is that IPL has longer hours to accommodate such rain breaks. Could be a passing thundershower. 

  • Bad news, folks. It is pouring in Jaipur and the covers are coming on. The players are walking off.  RR 153/5 in the 18th over. Tripathi (15) and Gowtham (2) are batting at the centre. 

  • OUT! Shami strikes. Buttler tries to play a lap shot against the yorker but was in no position to play at it. The ball crashes onto the sticks.  Buttler b Shami 29(18) 

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Royals need another big over like the 17th to get past 180.  This looks like a really good pitch with the ball coming on the bat nicely.  Not much in the spin department for the Royals, they need a score in excess of 175 against a formidable Delhi batting unit. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jos Buttler hit a boundary every three balls in the death overs in IPL. He has to do some hitting today for RR to post 180-plus on the board. 

  • SIX! Shami pitches it up and outside off, Buttler gives himself room and tonks it over cover. 

  • After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 144/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 23 , Rahul Tripathi 15) Rajasthan Royals have made a move. And they have chose to target Morris. 18 off it. 

  • FOUR! Short and wide, Buttler won't miss out on those. Cuts it over point. 

  • SIX! Another maximum. Gets into a good position does Buttler and smashes it over long on. Maxwell knew that a catch was difficult so tried to catch and throw the ball back to the ground but drops it. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Things had slower down for Royals after Rahane's dismissal. But a flurry of sixes have brought them back into the game. 170 could be on here. 

  • SIX! Boult takes a catch but unfortunately for him the momentum takes him over the ropes. Tripathi won't mind that. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 125/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 12 , Rahul Tripathi 8) Rahul Tewatia returns. The over begins with a single and two braces. Two back-to-back sweep attempts from Tripathi. Finds the short fine leg on the fourth ball but collects a single on the following ball. The over ends with a couple. Nine off it.  

  • After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 117/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 10 , Rahul Tripathi 3) Shami continues after the strategic timeout. Keeps it very tight. Four singles off it. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rahul Tripathi's batting strike rate at No.6 or lower is 110.16 which is less than his overall career T20 strike rate of 131.06.

  • After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 113/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 8 , Rahul Tripathi 1) Another tight over from Nadeem. Five runs off his final. His spell reads: 4-0-34-2. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jos Buttler's strike rate against leg-spinners in IPL is 108.8. Will he find difficult to tackle Tewatia?

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Rahane's most productive IPL was in 2012. He had no expectations and just batted without preconceived target or goals. It seems to be over thinking about his game and it seems to be affecting his batting.     

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    And now Rahane is gone. Nadeem induces the leading edge. Looks like the ball is skidding on this surface a bit. Rajasthan now dependent on Jos Buttler's tricks.

  • OUT! A soft dismissal. Slightly short and quick from Nadeem, Rahane looks to pull-flick it but does neither. It takes the leading edge and Morris pouches it at point.  Rahane c Chris Morris b Nadeem 45(40) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 108/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 42 , Jos Buttler (W) 7) How many times times has a Shami over has begun with a boundary? He has a tendency to leak runs and did so in this over as well. However, he recovered well and only allowed one run off the last four balls. 9 off it. 

  • FOUR! A tough catch put down but a superb effort from Boult in the deep. Rahane drags this pull towards midwicket. Boult hared across even got his fingertips to it but doesn't manage to hold onto it.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    T20 cricket is about picking the right moment and the right bowler to attack. Rahane is aware Shami can be erratic when put under pressure and spanks him for two boundaries.  Rahane cannot play second fiddle any longer, he needs to go now and just maybe the Shami over was the turning point.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Rahane trying hard to accelerate here. Not the easiest proposition for him, but he does have a SR over 100 at the moment. Daredevils will look to call up Morris soon for the death overs. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most runs v DD in IPL: 673 - AJINKYA RAHANE *  670 - Rohit Sharma 661 - Virat Kohli

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 99/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 33 , Jos Buttler (W) 7) An old trick from Gambhir resurfaces. He stands at silly point to intimidate Buttler but the England batsman responded to it by hitting a four. Nine come in the 12th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Tewataia drops it short, Buttler reverses his stance and paddles it through third man. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jos Buttler has scored 163 runs at an average of 23.28 and a strike rate of 118.11 in T20s this year. He has few overs with him to settle down and then he can up-the-ante.

  • Jos Buttler is the new man in. A slip and silly point, yes you read it right, has been deployed. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 90/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 31 , ) A very good over from Nadeem and the icing of the cake was Samson's wicket. Six runs off it. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    And bowled him... Nadeem with the breakthrough... Samson plays on. A bit unlucky but then again there is always an element of luck involved in sport. Could be the turning point in this innings. 

  • OUT! Shahbaz Nadeem provides the breakthrough. An unfortunate dismissal. Arm ball from the spinner, around middle, Samson looks to sweep but inside edges it onto his pad and the white object ricochets onto the off stump.  Samson b Nadeem 37(22)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Sanju Samson hits a boundary every nine balls in the middle-overs since IPL 8.

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Well done to Rahul Tewatia, the umpire was on verge of checking a run-out and he told the official, he didn’t touch the ball so need to refer it.  Need more honesty from the fielders around the world it will help speed up the game.

  • After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 84/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 29 , Sanju Samson 33) The 50-run stand is up between Rahane and samson after the latter takes a single to cover. Rahane scores a boundary on the third ball. And the over ends with two singles. Seven off it. 

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    The feature of Samson’s innings has been his ability to score boundaries all around the ground.  His four boundaries -  drive through point, drive on the up wide of mid-on, couple of pull shots and lovely late cut.  He has all the strokes and plenty of class.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    77/2 in 9 overs is a great platform for Rajasthan. Mind you, they have lost Short and Stokes. It allows them to be expansive in the latter overs but before that one of these two has to carry on. Delhi somehow have to figure out a way of restricting them to 150-160 in this strategic time out. 

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, latest update and cricket score:Rahul Tewatia returns. The over begins with a single and two braces. Two back-to-back sweep attempts from Tripathi. Finds the short fine leg on the fourth ball but collects a single on the following ball. The over ends with a couple. Nine off it.

Preview: Smarting from a crushing defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixture, Rajasthan Royals will look to seek home comfort and register a win when they take on Delhi Daredevils, who lost against Kings XI Punjab, in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Wednesday.

Back at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after serving a two-year ban, Rajasthan, under spin legend Shane Warne, had nothing going their way against Hyderabad. Royals huffed and puffed to 125/9 after being asked to bat, and then saw Hyderabad canter home with nine wickets in hand.

Sanju Samson was the only shining light for the inaugural champions with a watchful 42-ball 49 as star batsman and skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell for 13 and only Rahul Tripathi (17) and Shreyas Gopal (18) managed to reach double figures.

Ajinkya Rahane and Gautam Gambhir, captain of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils. AFP

The second wicket did stand for 46 runs while the fourth-wicket stand stitched together 29 off just 13 deliveries. Both the partnerships could have shaped the innings well but failed miserably.

"Getting a good start in the first six overs, that was the key, and we got that," Rahane had said after the match. "Six overs and we were close to 50 with one wicket down. But we lost crucial wickets in the middle overs.

"I always believed that it was a wicket where one big partnership or (if) one set batsman can bat through the innings that really would've helped."

Hyderabad bowlers proved to be hot for Rajasthan and what made matters worse was how their bowlers meekly surrended in the face of Shikhar Dhawan's 57-ball 78.

Against Delhi, the hosts will need to improve on every count. What would go in their favour is that their opponents also come into the game having not done well against Kings XI Punjab in their opener.

Newly appointed captain Gautam Gambhir (55) led from the front but lacked support around him. Delhi's batting is not that strong either with lack of experieneced names effecting the middle order.

Lokesh Rahul's 16-ball 55 -- fastest IPL fifty -- made matters worse for them but a cause of worry for Delhi is seamer Mohammed Shami going for a lot of runs as Delhi will want him to deliver alongwith New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

Delhi will start as favourites against Rajasthan but unlike their first match if the likes of in-form D'Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler or Ben Laughlin fire on the morrow, it could well be Rajasthan's field day at home as all the players have reputation of turning the game around.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain) Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), D'Arcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Jatin Saxena, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Dushmantha Chameera, Shreyas Gopal, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, K. Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Sanju Samson (WK).

Delhi Daredevils: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

With inputs from IANS

 

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
2
Hyderabad
 1 1 0 0 2
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Kolkata
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Mumbai
 1 0 1 0 0
6
Delhi
 1 0 1 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Rajasthan
 1 0 1 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

