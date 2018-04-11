77/2 in 9 overs is a great platform for Rajasthan. Mind you, they have lost Short and Stokes. It allows them to be expansive in the latter overs but before that one of these two has to carry on. Delhi somehow have to figure out a way of restricting them to 150-160 in this strategic time out.

The feature of Samson’s innings has been his ability to score boundaries all around the ground. His four boundaries - drive through point, drive on the up wide of mid-on, couple of pull shots and lovely late cut. He has all the strokes and plenty of class.

FOUR! A hit-me delivery. Short and around middle and leg, Rahane accepts the gift and pulls it to the square leg fence.

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 84/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 29 , Sanju Samson 33) The 50-run stand is up between Rahane and samson after the latter takes a single to cover. Rahane scores a boundary on the third ball. And the over ends with two singles. Seven off it.

Well done to Rahul Tewatia, the umpire was on verge of checking a run-out and he told the official, he didn’t touch the ball so need to refer it. Need more honesty from the fielders around the world it will help speed up the game.

OUT! Shahbaz Nadeem provides the breakthrough. An unfortunate dismissal. Arm ball from the spinner, around middle, Samson looks to sweep but inside edges it onto his pad and the white object ricochets onto the off stump. Samson b Nadeem 37(22)

And bowled him... Nadeem with the breakthrough... Samson plays on. A bit unlucky but then again there is always an element of luck involved in sport. Could be the turning point in this innings.

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 90/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 31 , ) A very good over from Nadeem and the icing of the cake was Samson's wicket. Six runs off it.

Jos Buttler is the new man in. A slip and silly point, yes you read it right, has been deployed.

Jos Buttler has scored 163 runs at an average of 23.28 and a strike rate of 118.11 in T20s this year. He has few overs with him to settle down and then he can up-the-ante.

FOUR! Tewataia drops it short, Buttler reverses his stance and paddles it through third man.

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 99/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 33 , Jos Buttler (W) 7) An old trick from Gambhir resurfaces. He stands at silly point to intimidate Buttler but the England batsman responded to it by hitting a four. Nine come in the 12th over.

FOUR! Shami returns and so does the poor first ball and a boundary. Length ball outside off and Rahane slams it over cover.

Rahane trying hard to accelerate here. Not the easiest proposition for him, but he does have a SR over 100 at the moment. Daredevils will look to call up Morris soon for the death overs.

T20 cricket is about picking the right moment and the right bowler to attack. Rahane is aware Shami can be erratic when put under pressure and spanks him for two boundaries. Rahane cannot play second fiddle any longer, he needs to go now and just maybe the Shami over was the turning point.

FOUR! A tough catch put down but a superb effort from Boult in the deep. Rahane drags this pull towards midwicket. Boult hared across even got his fingertips to it but doesn't manage to hold onto it.

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 108/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 42 , Jos Buttler (W) 7) How many times times has a Shami over has begun with a boundary? He has a tendency to leak runs and did so in this over as well. However, he recovered well and only allowed one run off the last four balls. 9 off it.

OUT! A soft dismissal. Slightly short and quick from Nadeem, Rahane looks to pull-flick it but does neither. It takes the leading edge and Morris pouches it at point. Rahane c Chris Morris b Nadeem 45(40)

And now Rahane is gone. Nadeem induces the leading edge. Looks like the ball is skidding on this surface a bit. Rajasthan now dependent on Jos Buttler's tricks.

Rahane's most productive IPL was in 2012. He had no expectations and just batted without preconceived target or goals. It seems to be over thinking about his game and it seems to be affecting his batting.

Jos Buttler's strike rate against leg-spinners in IPL is 108.8. Will he find difficult to tackle Tewatia?

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 113/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 8 , Rahul Tripathi 1) Another tight over from Nadeem. Five runs off his final. His spell reads: 4-0-34-2.

Rahul Tripathi's batting strike rate at No.6 or lower is 110.16 which is less than his overall career T20 strike rate of 131.06.

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 117/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 10 , Rahul Tripathi 3) Shami continues after the strategic timeout. Keeps it very tight. Four singles off it.

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 125/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 12 , Rahul Tripathi 8) Rahul Tewatia returns. The over begins with a single and two braces. Two back-to-back sweep attempts from Tripathi. Finds the short fine leg on the fourth ball but collects a single on the following ball. The over ends with a couple. Nine off it.

SIX! Boult takes a catch but unfortunately for him the momentum takes him over the ropes. Tripathi won't mind that.

Things had slower down for Royals after Rahane's dismissal. But a flurry of sixes have brought them back into the game. 170 could be on here.

SIX! Another maximum. Gets into a good position does Buttler and smashes it over long on. Maxwell knew that a catch was difficult so tried to catch and throw the ball back to the ground but drops it.

FOUR! Short and wide, Buttler won't miss out on those. Cuts it over point.

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 144/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 23 , Rahul Tripathi 15) Rajasthan Royals have made a move. And they have chose to target Morris. 18 off it.

SIX! Shami pitches it up and outside off, Buttler gives himself room and tonks it over cover.

Jos Buttler hit a boundary every three balls in the death overs in IPL. He has to do some hitting today for RR to post 180-plus on the board.

Royals need another big over like the 17th to get past 180. This looks like a really good pitch with the ball coming on the bat nicely. Not much in the spin department for the Royals, they need a score in excess of 175 against a formidable Delhi batting unit.

OUT! Shami strikes. Buttler tries to play a lap shot against the yorker but was in no position to play at it. The ball crashes onto the sticks. Buttler b Shami 29(18)

Bad news, folks. It is pouring in Jaipur and the covers are coming on. The players are walking off. RR 153/5 in the 18th over. Tripathi (15) and Gowtham (2) are batting at the centre.

Rain... something neither side wants at this stage. But the good thing is that IPL has longer hours to accommodate such rain breaks. Could be a passing thundershower.

If RR won't bat further then the target for DD will be: 5 overs - 56 runs 10 overs - 103 runs 15 overs - 144 runs 17 overs - 158 runs

In the meantime it is looking more and more likely that Pune will hosting the Chennai Super Kings home matches. Waiting for confirmation...

Chasing teams have a 23-10 win-loss record at Jaipur in IPL and with the rain around, DD will not find it tough to chase any target.

It has started to rain heavily once again. We are in for a long wait.

No chances of inspection. It has started raining once again.

As we wait for a further update, here is a brief conversation with Mumbai's Kieron Pollard where he speaks on donning mentor's role and spending eight years at the franchise.

TOSS : Gautam Gambhir has called it right and they have decided to field. Delhi captain believes the dew will come into play later in the day so he thinks the team is better off chasing. Rajasthan Royals skipper, Ajinkya Rahane said that they were looking to chase as well, but concedes that toss is something that beyond his control.

OUT! Short has been run out once again. Twice in two games. Short bunts it towards long on and sets off. Rahane calls him for a second run though D'Arcy was hesitant and didn't commit himself fully. Vijay Shankar scored a direct hit at the striker's end to send Short on his way.

OUT! Wow. What a delivery. Boult angles it on a length and around off, Stokes lunges forward and gets squared up. Edges it behind and Pant takes a sharp catch. A very Test cricket-like dismissal.

OUT! Shahbaz Nadeem provides the breakthrough. An unfortunate dismissal. Arm ball from the spinner, around middle, Samson looks to sweep but inside edges it onto his pad and the white object ricochets onto the off stump.

OUT! A soft dismissal. Slightly short and quick from Nadeem, Rahane looks to pull-flick it but does neither. It takes the leading edge and Morris pouches it at point.

OUT! Shami strikes. Buttler tries to play a lap shot against the yorker but was in no position to play at it. The ball crashes onto the sticks.

Bad news, folks. It is pouring in Jaipur and the covers are coming on. The players are walking off.

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, latest update and cricket score:Rahul Tewatia returns. The over begins with a single and two braces. Two back-to-back sweep attempts from Tripathi. Finds the short fine leg on the fourth ball but collects a single on the following ball. The over ends with a couple. Nine off it.

Preview: Smarting from a crushing defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixture, Rajasthan Royals will look to seek home comfort and register a win when they take on Delhi Daredevils, who lost against Kings XI Punjab, in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Wednesday.

Back at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after serving a two-year ban, Rajasthan, under spin legend Shane Warne, had nothing going their way against Hyderabad. Royals huffed and puffed to 125/9 after being asked to bat, and then saw Hyderabad canter home with nine wickets in hand.

Sanju Samson was the only shining light for the inaugural champions with a watchful 42-ball 49 as star batsman and skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell for 13 and only Rahul Tripathi (17) and Shreyas Gopal (18) managed to reach double figures.

The second wicket did stand for 46 runs while the fourth-wicket stand stitched together 29 off just 13 deliveries. Both the partnerships could have shaped the innings well but failed miserably.

"Getting a good start in the first six overs, that was the key, and we got that," Rahane had said after the match. "Six overs and we were close to 50 with one wicket down. But we lost crucial wickets in the middle overs.

"I always believed that it was a wicket where one big partnership or (if) one set batsman can bat through the innings that really would've helped."

Hyderabad bowlers proved to be hot for Rajasthan and what made matters worse was how their bowlers meekly surrended in the face of Shikhar Dhawan's 57-ball 78.

Against Delhi, the hosts will need to improve on every count. What would go in their favour is that their opponents also come into the game having not done well against Kings XI Punjab in their opener.

Newly appointed captain Gautam Gambhir (55) led from the front but lacked support around him. Delhi's batting is not that strong either with lack of experieneced names effecting the middle order.

Lokesh Rahul's 16-ball 55 -- fastest IPL fifty -- made matters worse for them but a cause of worry for Delhi is seamer Mohammed Shami going for a lot of runs as Delhi will want him to deliver alongwith New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

Delhi will start as favourites against Rajasthan but unlike their first match if the likes of in-form D'Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler or Ben Laughlin fire on the morrow, it could well be Rajasthan's field day at home as all the players have reputation of turning the game around.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain) Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), D'Arcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Jatin Saxena, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Dushmantha Chameera, Shreyas Gopal, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, K. Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Sanju Samson (WK).

Delhi Daredevils: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

With inputs from IANS