FOUR! Round the wicket, Gowtham gives too much width to Raina as he goes back and cuts it for four.

FOUR! Arm ball from Gowtham and Raina goes inside out to get boundary piercing the cover.

After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 41/1 ( Shane Watson 8 , Suresh Raina 19) Gowtham gets another go and he has been dealt with two boundaries by Raina. Another expensive over by RR. They are consistently leaking 11 runs an over.

Suresh Raina needs to score 20 more runs to become the first player to score 4,000 IPL runs for CSK.

Krishnappa Gowtham has taken five wickets in the powerplay overs in IPL 11 so far - the most by any spinner. Will he dismiss the dangerous looking Raina?

FOUR! Slower and short in length. Too much time for Raina to get back on the back foot and pull it for a boundary to deep mid-wicket.

After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 49/1 ( Shane Watson 9 , Suresh Raina 25) Ben Stokes introduced into the attack. He too goes too wide down the leg side. Already 1 no-ball and 2 wides from Rajasthan. This is not good knowing that this is a do or die clash for them tonight. After being a little wayward Stoked did manage to make a comeback in the over. Rajasthan, however, would want more than that from him. 8 runs from the over.

After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 55/1 ( Shane Watson 10 , Suresh Raina 29) Jaydev Unadkat into the attack and he too starts with a wide as if it is a ritual for Rajasthan. Raina hit the next delivery up in the air but it landed safely and was cruising for a boundary but a Stokes brilliance stopped it from crossing the ropes. Unadkat however made up for the indiscipline on the first three balls by bowling three dots to end the over. Time-out has been taken as well.

We are back from the time-out.

After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 59/1 ( Shane Watson 12 , Suresh Raina 31) Ish Sodhi into the attack.He is bowling strict line and length. Gave just 4 runs in the over. But the partnership between Raina and Watson is going well. Royals need to beak this partnership.

After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 64/1 ( Shane Watson 15 , Suresh Raina 33) Stokes is back into the attack and he beats Watson on the first ball. Rajasthan have made a good comeback in terms of stopping the flow of runs. Just 9 runs from the last 2 overs. A wicket here would be cherry on the top for them.

SIX! Bad delivery and given the due punishment. Short in length, Watson rocks back and pulls it for a huge one over the deep mid-wicket.

SIX! Fullish this time to Raina, who sits and swings his arm, the ball goes sailing over between the long-on and deep mid-wicket boundary region.

After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 80/1 ( Shane Watson 23 , Suresh Raina 41) Sodhi starts the over with two huge sixes. Had given just 4 in his first and put under pressure with 12 off the first two balls in the second over. CSK counter-attacking and not letting any bowler get into any kind of rhythm. Fifty partnership reached between Raina and Watson.

SIX! Short ball and the pull was always on from Watson, a flat maximum over deep mid-wicket.

After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 90/1 ( Shane Watson 30 , Suresh Raina 42) Unadkat back into the attack and Raina almost gave away his wicket, trying to steal a run on the second ball. He was short by some margin but Rahane at short cover could not hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. There was a huge appeal on the fourth ball as well but CSK has been hitting runs in between these close calls and keeping the run-rate going strong. 10 runs from the over.

Watson and Raina have steadied the CSK innings. CSK 90/1 at the halfway mark

FOUR! This was going down the leg side and Raina helps it on its way to get a boundary in the third man region.

Rajasthan have looked jaded in the field. They haven't been able to put pressure with their bowling and fielding for an extended period of time in this game. Both Watson and Raina have been able to find a release-shot whenever some pressure was built. This is a very strong platform for CSK who have a reputation for finishing with a flourish.

After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 99/1 ( Shane Watson 33 , Suresh Raina 48) Gowtham bowls his third over. He is trying to bowl it slow in the air. But waywardness is not stopping. Wonder why almost all the bowlers are straying down the leg side in line and length.

Suresh Raina becomes the first player to score 4,000 runs for CSK in IPL.

FOUR! Short ball. Watson pulls, gets the bottom edge and the ball flies over the wicketkeeper for a boundary.

OUT! Archer gets his man. Short on, angling in and Watson tried to pull again but this time the ball went up in the air and Jos Buttler called for it and took it comfortably. Watson c Buttler b Jofra Archer 39(31)

Suresh Raina becomes the first player to score 300-plus runs in each of the 11 seasons of IPL.

FIFTY! Raina takes a single, tapping the ball on the leg side and completes a fine half-century.

After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 111/2 ( Suresh Raina 50 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 1) Archer is in and this is another trick from Rahane to break this partnership. And say what, he has provided the breakthrough, getting rid of in-form Shane Watson. But there are far too many wides they are bowling. Warne is very upset sitting at the dugout.

At the 12 over mark, Rajasthan have bowled 8 wides and 1 no ball. You can't expect to win matches against quality sides if you give away freebies like that. Meanwhile, the man they called "Thala" is out in the middle. One would expect him to bat out a few quite overs today given this pitch is slightly two-paced before going with an all-out assault.

OUT! Sodhi gets Raina as the left-handed batsman went big, trying to slog sweep Sodhi for six but the ball took a bounce and also the top edge. He is caught at short fine leg. Raina c Binny b Ish Sodhi 52(35)

After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 119/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 7 , ) Ish Sodhi has bowled well in the match. He is bowling keeping the batsman in mind. Taking the ball away from Raina and bringing the ball in to Dhoni. As a result of disciplined bowling, he has got his prize.

FOUR! Full delivery, right under the bat and Billings swings at it hard, to pierce it between the cover and mid-off.

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 125/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 8 , Sam Billings 5) Stokes is back on. CSK are definitely not looking for a huge total. Dhoni being there must have known by them that anything above 170 is a good total on this track.

Sodhi comes in to complete his quota.

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 127/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 9 , Sam Billings 5) Gem of an over from Sodhi who has given only 2 runs off his last over. CSK tried too hard in this over and as expected the pitch is slowing down in pace. 5 more overs to go. How many do you think CSK can get from here?

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 134/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 13 , Sam Billings 8) Unadkat is brought back into the attack. He has mixed it up well in this over, not going enough room as well. CSK dealing in singles and doubles at the moment. Not quite, they should feel.

Ish Sodhi has bowled well tonight. He has looked to attack the stumps and hasn't been afraid to toss the ball up against these CSK players who are good players of spin. His team would have preferred a few more wickets from him though. Raina has played another handy knock for his team, but couldn't quite kick on and play a real match-winning innings.

After a hat-trick of defeats, Rajasthan kept themselves afloat in the cash-rich league when they defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 15 runs in their last game.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side, placed at the sixth spot in the points table with just eight points in their kitty, will need to come out with their best in a do-or-die game against the yellow brigade.

Skipper Rahane will once again expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency as they did against Punjab on Sunday.

Rahane and Samson have been average while the inconsistent run of Ben Stokes has affected their performance this season.

Stokes, the costliest buy in IPL auction 2018, has miserably failed to perform both with the bat and ball.

Jos Buttler played a 58-ball 82 run knock to lift Rajasthan to 158 for eight against Punjab, a target which their bowlers defended. The English batsman has accumulated 320 runs from ten games averaging 35.55.

Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer has done well to claim nine wickets from four matches while this IPL's costliest Indian buy Jaydev Unadkat has also been amongst the wickets.

Spinner K Gowtham, who has bagged eight wickets from ten matches, came out with an impressive performance in the last outing and will need to repeat the show as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side has struggled against spinners this season.

On the other hand, another win for Chennai will cement their place in the play-offs.

The southern outfit is in red-hot form this season after seven wins from 10 games and will look to consolidate their position in the top two.

Chennai batters are in top form however, death-over bowling still remains a concern.

Most of the batsmen -- Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina -- have contributed whenever the team needed. Rayudu has batted well both as an opener and at number four, amassing 423 runs from 10 games.

With 360 runs from 10 innings, Dhoni is placed seventh on the run-scorers list.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who struggled against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), emerged with a match-winning figure of 3/18 -- in a major relief for the team management.

The pace attack will once again feature Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.

Depending on their terrific form, Chennai will once again be the favourites in Friday's clash, though a desperate Rajasthan will look to come out all guns blazing.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi

With inputs from IANS