FOUR! Buttler back to reverse-sweep as Jadeja bowls a faster one. The fielder at covers chased it along side the ropes but to no avail.

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 67/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 48 , Sanju Samson 3) Ravindra Jadeja into the attack and he is believing in bowling those faster ones. Buttler, however, is outsmarting him with some creativity. He is the odd one out in the Rajasthan batting line-up and CSK would like to see his back soon.

FIFTY! Two runs as he puts the ball into the fine leg region and completes his fourth half-century on the trot.

FOUR! Googly from Karn and it takes the edge off Buttler's bat and runs away for to third man.

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 77/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 54 , Sanju Samson 7) Karn Sharma introduced by Dhoni. But even he could not stop Buttler from scoring another fifty. One special mention for Sam Billings who saved an obvious boundary at backward square leg

FOUR! Thakur bowls it at Samson's legs and he places it to fine leg for a boundary.

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 85/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 56 , Sanju Samson 12) Thakur strayed on the first ball of the over, getting hit for a boundary but he stuck to wicket-wicket line after that. Buttler seems to be batting on some other wicket at the moment. While others are struggling to get bat on ball, Buttler is playing fluently.

Jos Buttler becomes the first wicket-keeper to score four consecutive fifty-plus scores in IPL. KL Rahul and Robin Uthappa did it in three consecutive innings.

Buttler's purple patch continues on this pink day at Jaipur. He is probably Rajasthan's only hope at the moment as it may not be easy for the new man coming in to get used to the pace of this wicket.

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 88/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 58 , Sanju Samson 13) Bravo, into the attack and this is a little unlike Dhoni as he always holds Bravo back for the last few overs. But that's the stage of the game. The West Indian all-rounder has kept things simple, bowling slower ones more often and a wicket-to-wicket line. We are halfway into the chase and RR need 80 in the 60 balls.

Good thinking from Dhoni to bring Bravo into the game earlier than he does usually. His variations should be a handful on this pitch.

FOUR! Fullish in length and a little wide as well. Samson swings his arm, gets an edge which flies over the short third man for a boundary.

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 98/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 60 , Sanju Samson 21) Willey back on. Suddenly we have pace from both ends after a period of spin trio bowling. Willey too is looking to take the pace off the ball, now allowing batsman enough speed on the bat. Samson did get one off the penultimate ball of the over.

OUT! Absolute madness in the middle. Samson hits it to point and looks for a single but Raina covers it and by the time Samson realises that the singles was not on, Buttler from the other end has almost reached the striker's end. Samson then starts running to the other end but Bravo gets the bails off the stump after getting a good throw from Raina. Samson run out (Raina/Dwayne Bravo) 21(22)

Prashant Chopra is the next man in.

FOUR! Ball angling in to new man Prashant who cuts it for a boundary. Beautiful shot.

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 104/3 ( Jos Buttler (W) 62 , Prashant Chopra 4) Bravo into the attack and what a crazy run out have we seen just now. Buttler and Samson were going good but a moment of Brain Fade has changed the course of the game and RR have let Chennai come back into this.

Sanju Samson succumbs to the pressure of not getting boundaries regularly. He was guilty of ball watching instead of responding to his partners call. Not the first time we have seen poor running between the wickets from a talented young Indian batsman. Rishabh Pant, despite his heroics with the bat, was poor with his calling too. Perhaps an area to work on for the generation next of Indian batting.

FOUR! Ball drifting on the leg stump and Prashant Chopra flicks it for an eye-pleasing boundary through the square leg.

OUT! A little back of length and slower in pace as Prashant Chopra mistimes it while flicking and the ball goes straight into the hands of Bravo at short mid-wicket. Chopra c Dwayne Bravo b SN Thakur 8(6)

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 109/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 63 , Stuart Binny 0) Thakur provides the important breakthrough yet again. Rajasthan Royals have lost two wickets in succession and they are yet again making the chase look a mammoth task. Common sense would guide them home but who would bring it on the table in this chase is the question. 68 needed off 42 balls.

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 114/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 65 , Stuart Binny 3) Whether be it chase or defending a target, MS Dhoni likes to slow down the proceedings if the team is off to a bad start. Here too he is pulling things back with his sharp captaincy, taking the match to the last few overs.63 needed off 36 balls.

Rajasthan's hopes rest squarely on Jos Buttler's shoulders. The pitch is not getting any easier to bat on. Shardul Thakur has enjoyed that little bit of help from the wicket tonight. He has found a good rhythm and has consistently hit the right length for this pitch.

FOUR! Stuart Binny is here and he is in mood to hit some boundaries. Thakur made it easy for him, giving width outside the off stump as Binny cuts it for a boundary through the point region.

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 122/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 66 , Stuart Binny 10) Thakur completes his spell. This has been a top performance from his side, giving just 22 runs in his 4 overs while picking 1 wicket. Rajasthan Royals will have to push the accelarator from here. They need 55 runs in 30 balls.

FOUR! Just 5 runs from the over and Buttler reverse-sweeps Watson for a boundary.

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 131/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 72 , Stuart Binny 13) Three runs off the first three balls. He dropped a tough caught and bowl and if this catch was taken, the match would have been almost over as it was Buttler's catch. Why his wicket is important reflects on how he reverse-swept Watson off the last ball.

FOUR! Short ball and Buttler punches it through cover to get a boundary.

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 139/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 77 , Stuart Binny 16) David Willey is back and despite being hit for a boundary, he bowled well in the last over. He managed to outsmart a clever and creative Buttler. We are going into the third last over of the match now. Stay tuned, this match might go into the last over as well. Rajasthan Royals need 38 runs in 18 balls

Bravo runs in to bowl the 18th over.

Buttler is playing a blinder here on a difficult pitch. CSK bowlers have mostly stuck to their tasks, but he has managed to manufacture boundaries with a switch of hands of by making room. If he can take his team through tonight, this will go down as one of the great IPL knocks in a must-win game.

SIX! Top class short from Binny as he swings the bat and the ball goes sailing over the long-on.

OUT! And after hitting a six, Binny goes for another glory shot and perished. The ball hit hard, went into the air, and Watson running back took a good catch. Binny c Watson b Dwayne Bravo 22(17)

Krishnappa Gowtham is the next man in.

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 149/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 81 , Krishnappa Gowtham 0) Bravo back with the slower ones. He too almost caught Buttler off his own bowling. But he did manage to send back Stuart Binny. He could have got his second wicket in for of Buttler had Dhoni held on to a diving catch to his right. dropped Importantly, Buttler is still there as Rajasthan Royals need 28 runs in 12 balls.

Dhoni never gives much away on the field, but you can sense a bit of nervousness about him tonight. He knows his death bowling has been dicey this season and despite being in front in the game at the moment, he knows Buttler and Gowtham are fully capable of getting away from him at the finish line.

This is Dwayne Bravo's first wicket after being wicket-less in the last three consecutive matches.

SIX! Gowtham smashes the good length delivery over the extra cover for a maximum.

MS Dhoni wins the toss and Chennai Super Kings are going to bat first.

OUT! Very loose shot from Rayudu as he tries to nudge an outside the off-stump line delivery and the ball takes the inside edge to hit the stumps. Rayudu b Jofra Archer 12(9)

OUT! Archer gets his man. Short on, angling in and Watson tried to pull again but this time the ball went up in the air and Jos Buttler called for it and took it comfortably. Watson c Buttler b Jofra Archer 39(31)

FIFTY! Raina takes a single, tapping the ball on the leg side and completes a fine half-century.

OUT! Sodhi gets Raina as the left-handed batsman went big, trying to slog sweep Sodhi for six but the ball took a bounce and also the top edge. He is caught at short fine leg. Raina c Binny b Ish Sodhi 52(35)

OUT! Hilarious stuff from Billings. Yorker from Stokes, missed by Billings and he sees a single and runs, sent back by Dhoni and Buttler has enough time to hit the stumps. Billings run out (Buttler) 27(22)

CSK finish with 174 for four on the scoreboard and guess this is a good total to defend. Billings batted well in the last over, getting some boundaries after struggling initially. Rajasthan Royals will be chasing 177 and they know they have a task in hand in front of a quality CSK bowling attack.

OUT! After hitting a six to Harbhajan off the last ball, Stokes comes out of the crease and heaves the ball, misses it completely and gets clean bowled. Stokes b Harbhajan 11(7)

OUT! Rahane perishes. Cheap dismissal as Rahane is caught at first slip as Jadeja gets enough rip from the pitch. Rahane tried to tap the ball but the edge flew to Raina at first slip who did not make any mistake. Jadeja gets his first wicket. Rahane c Raina b Jadeja 4(3)

After a hat-trick of defeats, Rajasthan kept themselves afloat in the cash-rich league when they defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 15 runs in their last game.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side, placed at the sixth spot in the points table with just eight points in their kitty, will need to come out with their best in a do-or-die game against the yellow brigade.

Skipper Rahane will once again expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency as they did against Punjab on Sunday.

Rahane and Samson have been average while the inconsistent run of Ben Stokes has affected their performance this season.

Stokes, the costliest buy in IPL auction 2018, has miserably failed to perform both with the bat and ball.

Jos Buttler played a 58-ball 82 run knock to lift Rajasthan to 158 for eight against Punjab, a target which their bowlers defended. The English batsman has accumulated 320 runs from ten games averaging 35.55.

Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer has done well to claim nine wickets from four matches while this IPL's costliest Indian buy Jaydev Unadkat has also been amongst the wickets.

Spinner K Gowtham, who has bagged eight wickets from ten matches, came out with an impressive performance in the last outing and will need to repeat the show as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side has struggled against spinners this season.

On the other hand, another win for Chennai will cement their place in the play-offs.

The southern outfit is in red-hot form this season after seven wins from 10 games and will look to consolidate their position in the top two.

Chennai batters are in top form however, death-over bowling still remains a concern.

Most of the batsmen -- Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina -- have contributed whenever the team needed. Rayudu has batted well both as an opener and at number four, amassing 423 runs from 10 games.

With 360 runs from 10 innings, Dhoni is placed seventh on the run-scorers list.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who struggled against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), emerged with a match-winning figure of 3/18 -- in a major relief for the team management.

The pace attack will once again feature Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.

Depending on their terrific form, Chennai will once again be the favourites in Friday's clash, though a desperate Rajasthan will look to come out all guns blazing.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi

