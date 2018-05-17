SIX! Very good catch in the deep by Shikhar Dhawan, but the momentum off the ball pushed the fielder back as he came in contact with the long on boundary ropes. Change up from Sandeep and Ali thwacked it flat bat to long on. Dhawan affords a smile.

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 84/2 ( AB de Villiers 41 , Moeen Ali 30) At the halfway stage, RCB are in a decent position, but they would still want 200 by the end off their innings. Ali is providing the much-needed big hits every now and then.

SIX! Ali jumps down the pitch and goes over long off. It was a mishit off Rashid's bowling but had got enough off the bat for the ball to sail over the fielder in the deep.

RCB lost Parthiv, Kohli early but have managed to not kneel down. Moeen Ali and de Villiers have been going good, looking to play their shots and not succumbing to the pressure.

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 94/2 ( AB de Villiers 42 , Moeen Ali 39) The six off the first ball, put the pressure on the bowler. ABD might be still struggling to find a way to score runs against Rashid Khan, but left-handed Moeen looks fine. 10 runs off the over.

FOUR! Gee, that was hit with some power! The fielder in the deep could only move a couple paces to his left but isn't able to cut it off.

FIFTY! Back of a length from Kaul and AB has gone deep in his crease to slam it through mid wicket for a boundary. Brings his 27th half-century off the IPL in 32 balls.

ABD and Moeen have done an excellent job for RCB. Their batting has been aggressive and has pushed back SRH in style. ABD's 32 ball 50 has been top drawer stuff.

SIX! Was the bumper from Kaul and was climbing over Moeen's head, but he has somehow got it from the sweet spot as he pulls it way into the stands over mid wicket boundary.

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 112/2 ( AB de Villiers 53 , Moeen Ali 46) Another expensive over from Siddarth Kaul. 18 runs off it as RCB race past 100-run mark. Moeen Ali has been tremendous tonight giving RCB the third batsman that they were looking for. Kaul has been struggling with form since the last couple of games, his misery continues.

FIFTY! Moeen Ali brings up his half-century with top shot through covers. Low full toss from Thampi drilled to cover boundary.

Moeen has smashed the bowling like a battering ram. His 50 has come off just 25 balls as he has upped the ante spectacularly. 5 sixes and a boundary embellish his knock.

FOUR! ABD adjusted so well here. Premeditated shot. Moved across the stumps and was in the position to scoop it over short fine leg. Waited for the slower ball to arrive and then got it over short fine leg.

SIX! Monstrous hit! That ball has been hit out of the stadium. Fans are simply loving this. Unreal shot from ABD. Moves across his stumps once again, takes the low full toss and clobbers it over backward square leg. 105m.

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 130/2 ( AB de Villiers 64 , Moeen Ali 52) Another 18-run over for RCB. They are cruising here. Not often have we seen SRH bowlers struggle against the batsmen, today it is different. The partnership is worth 90 now.

An onslaught that SRH don't seem to have an answer to here. AB targeting the roof once again. His footwork pours pressure on the young Thampi and that means the yorker can go slightly wrong. now SRH might think about using a sixth bowler, considering pace off the ball is the best policy. They have used just five bowlers in seven games this season, so will be an interesting decision.

FOUR! ABD decides to chase the wide ball and he connects, was the slower delivery outside off, and he gets it over backward point.

SIX! Just over the ropes. Sandeep Sharma rolled his fingers over this one and bowled it wide off offstump and Moeen eyes the straight boundary. Wasn't from the meat but goes as far as 74m which gives him six more runs.

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 144/2 ( AB de Villiers 69 , Moeen Ali 60) Sandeep Sharma completes his quota. He finishes with 40 runs against his name. Beared the brunt off some big storkes off AB and Ali's blade. 14 off it. RCB eyeing a huge total here. 200 is well on the cards. They might get 20 runs extra as well.

OUT! Shikhar Dhawan this time takes a terrific catch in the deep, right at the edge off the backwardf square leg boundary. Rashid gets the big fish! Was the wrong'un. AB moves across his stumps bends on his knee and tries to hit it over the boudnary. Held in the deep.

FOUR! Flat hit from Moeen Ali and he has gone down the ground beats both the long-off and long-on fielders.

OUT! Another one from RK! Such an impact player this 19-year old from Afghanistan. Moeen was attempting the reverse sweep, but just managed to glove it and Sreevats Goswami does well to pouch it on the second attempt after the ball bobbed up off the wicket-keeper gloves' webbing.

Trust Rashid khan to provide the breakthrough. ABD's huge slog sweep was caught short of the line by Dhawan. A couple of deliveries later he snared Moen Ali to put the brakes on RCB's surge. Terrific 107 run stand in just 57 balls between ABD and Moen. Solid base for others to capitalize on.

Players to hit 30 or more sixes in two or more different seasons of IPL: Chris Gayle (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015) AB de Villiers (2016 and 2018)*

Double strike from Rashid. He was into his last over, and after that SRH would have gone into their last over without an over from Rashid to rely on, and that doesn't happen too often. What a star. Equal praise for Dhawan. He's never talked about as a fit cricketer, but that landing showed great lower body stability, which comes thanks to a lot of time in the gym.

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 149/4 ( Colin de Grandhomme 0 , Mandeep Singh 0) Double break for SRH via their ace bowler Rashid Khan. Completes his spell picking the three big wickets off the opposition. Two new batsmen at the crease for RCB. How important will this over be in the context of the match.

FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme throws his hands at the wide one and the ball and gets it over the short third man for a boundary.

SIX! Clean strike. De Grandhomme goes long and straight. Williamson isn't happy with how Thampi has bowled here. Was in the arc for CDG to smash it down the ground.

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 163/4 ( Colin de Grandhomme 14 , Mandeep Singh 0) De Grandhomme has made his intentions clear right from the word 'go'. Already has 14 off his first six. Runs continue to bleed for SRH.

SIX! Ahh cruel game, is what Shakib must be thinking. Moved a good over but was struck for a biggie off the last ball. Amazing hit from CDG. Plays it with the spin and lofts it over extra cover boundary.

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 176/4 ( Colin de Grandhomme 23 , Mandeep Singh 4) Shakib might not have a wicket to his name but he came back strongly after De Villiers and Moeen Ali attacked him in his earlier overs. 7 off the first five balls, but finishes giving away 13 runs off his final over and 35 off his 4 overs.

OUT! Gone! Mandeep Singh departs as he holes out to long off. Shikhar takes another catch and pats his thigh in celebration. RCB five down. Siddarth Kaul picks his first wicket.

SIX! Probably Rashid misjudged it in the deep. Was the knuckleball. CDG didn't time it but had enough power to go the distance of course only after Rashid tipped it over. The Afghan came in first and start back paddling once he realised the ball was going over. Unable to keep it in.

SRH, the best bowling attack in the tournament, facing their third 180+ total in recent times. Using just five bowlers has been a strength, but it also means that they don't have a back up plan. The Chinnaswamy is a tough ground to defend, but this total is threatening to spiral out of control.

FOUR! As if Basil Thampi wasn't having the worse days with the ball, he misfields at short third and the ball races to the boundary. Sarfarz gets his first runs off the match.

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 189/5 ( Colin de Grandhomme 30 , Sarfaraz Khan 5) A six and a four off the over as RCB take 13 runs off it and inch closer to 200-run mark.

SIX! CdG picks the slower ball and slaps it high and powerfully over extra-cover.

FOUR! Good shot, full on off, Sarfaraz opens the bat face gets it into the gap with the square-drive wide of the fielder in the deep

Colin de Grandhomme's SR of 167.24 in T20 cricket is the highest for any player with a cut-off of 500 runs in T20s. He is proving his worth with the bat today.

SIX! Ridiculous shot from Sarfaraz Khan! Simply places the bat straight pointing towards the bowler to recieve it on the full and lifts it over third man boundary.

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 208/5 ( Colin de Grandhomme 38 , Sarfaraz Khan 16) RCB jet past 19 runs off the penutimate over. Thampi now has the worst record as a bowler in the IPL. 70 runs off his 4 overs, the previous worst was 66 from Ishant Sharma. The youngster will learn from this.

OUT! JEEZ! What a stupendous catch that! Williamson put down a high skier off the previous ball and CdG nailed the pull backed by brute force. Rashid in the deep comes couple of paces in and sticks his hand out with the ball soaring over his head. The momentum of the ball takes him back and he tumbles but more importantly, he clings on. One of the catches off the season. C de Grandhomme c Rashid Khan b S Kaul 40(17)

Most runs conceded in an innings in IPL: 70/0 - Basil Thampi for SRH v RCB, Bangalore, 2018* 66/0 - Ishant Sharma for SRH v CSK, Hyderabad, 201

Basil Thampi becomes the first bowler to concede 70 runs in a T20 match played in India. The previous highest was 69 by S Arvind which he conceded against South Australia at Bangalore in 2011.

RCB finish with 218 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Massive score this from RCB. 134 they scored in the last 10 overs and the towers in this Manhattan suggest the same.

The highest target successfully chased in IPL is 215, chased by RR against DC at Hyderabad in 2008. Can SRH create history today?

A team whose fielding has been so good it was never been talked about the entire tournament is letting things slip. Wickets don't cost much at this stage of the game but they do affect a teams confidence. Rashid's stunner will give SRH something to smile about, but it's been a tough day. Thampi has conceded more runs than he might in two usual matches. SRH have already scored their highest total in a chase this season, but this might be beyond them.

Okay, so RCB needs to win tonight to stay in race but even if they lose, they will not be out mathematically. However, they will have to win big against Rajasthan Royals and hope that Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab lose their remaining games with a certain margin as the NRR will decide the fate of the teams in such a scenario. Virat Kohli and Co would not like to hang their fate on such loose threads.

Toss update : Kane Williamson wins the battle off the coin toss and he has decided to field first at the Chinnaswamy.

DROPPED! Parthiv plays the cover drive uppishly off the first ball and a short cover fielder was placed particularly for that reason. Deepak Hooda did dive to get his hands to the low catch but isn't able to hold on.

OUT! The ball is clearly stopping on the surface. The slowness off the surface didn't warrant a pull from Parthiv. Gets the top edge and the ball goes high in the air. Siddarth Kaul in the deep does well to take the skier. Sandeep provides an early breakthrough. Parthiv Patel c S Kaul b Sandeep Sharma 1(4)

OUT! Rashid Khan has castled the King! After outdoing AB de Villiers with a googly in their previous fixture. Rashid has the prized wicket of Virat Kohli and once again with the wrong'un. Kohli didn't read it as when went for a wild slog sweep, missed it completely. Off goes the Afghan in celebration. Strikes in his first over. What a move by Kane! Kohli b Rashid Khan 12(11)

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangaore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru, latest update and cricket score: De Grandhomme has made his intentions clear right from the word 'go'. Already has 14 off his first six. Runs continue to bleed for SRH.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on already-qualified table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter with their playoffs chances hanging by a thread.

After registering successive victories over Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab, the Virat Kohli-led RCB are a rejuvenated unit while SRH have been the team to beat this season, having won nine matches out of 12.

RCB are still languishing at the second last position on the table, while SRH are on top of the table with 18 points.

RCB lost seven of their 12 matches so far but the recent turnaround have rekindled hopes of a possible shot at the play-offs albeit some other results also going their way.

Kohli and ace South African batsman AB De Villiers are RCB's key players as far as the batting in concerned.

The pair have combined to pile up nearly half of RCB's total runs this season but the side needs bigger contributions from the likes of Moeen Ali and Corey Anderson.

Kohli has led from the front with 514 runs in 12 games.

De Villiers (358 runs) is next to him, although he has played two games less than the Indian captain.

RCB's bowling is spearheaded by India pacer Umesh Yadav who has looked in inspired form this term.

Umesh has delivered for the team, taking 17 wickets so far.

Coming to the away side, SRH depend quite a lot on opener Shikhar Dhawan (369 runs) and skipper Kane Williamson (544 runs) for inspiration.

Williamson has been a top leader since David Warner was ruled out of the IPL due to his role in the ball tampering incident.

The New Zealand captain would look to consolidate the team's top spot and ensure a top-two finish at the end of the league stage.

Apart from Dhawan and Williamson, Yusuf Pathan (186), Manish Pandey (189) and Shakib Al Hasan (166) have also chipped in at crunch situations for SRH.

The former champions' bowling has been their strength with the likes of Siddharth Kaul (13 wickets), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8), Sandeep Sharma (8), leg-spinner Rashid Khan (13) and Shakib-Al-Hasan (12) adding a lot of variety to their arsenal.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel (WK), Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan.

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 12 games this season. RCB are in seventh position with just 10 points from 12 games. Check out the updated points table here.

With inputs from IANS