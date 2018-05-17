Hello and welcome to Firstpost's blog of the 51st game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here we provide you LIVE scores, updates, opinions, graphs and over-by-over commentary. Another vital match not just for the two teams that are battling out today but the result is likely to affect almost all teams, besides Delhi Daredevils, in the tournament.

Yet another sudden death game for RCB. They need to beat SRH in a do-or-die encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The last time the teams met Yusuf Pathan plucked a catch out of thin air to dismiss Virat Kohli. That wicket triggered a collapse and RCB lost by a hair's breadth in a low scoring encounter. Since then SRH have moved from strength to strength and are vying with CSK for the top spot while RCB are fighting to stay relevant in this year's IPL. On the positive side RCB are on a winning spree and look for the momentum to carry them through..

RCB’s batting is primed for success, though Rashid Khan the Afghanistan leg spinner has mesmerised the likes of AB de Villiers. His googlies have bamboozled the best of batsmen and ABD is no exception. SRH will unleash him early against ABD, for sure. Even otherwise SRH has the best bowling attack in this edition’s IPL and RCB’s famed batting line-up will be up against it.

We are still sometime away from the toss with Sunrisers having secured qualification, it will be interesting to see what changes do they make, while RCB's hope of qualification are slim so for them this game is extremely important. Have a quick read through the preview .

RCB’s big four players will once again be Kohli, ABD, Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee. But it will be the role played by the others, Parthiv, Chahal, Siraj, Grandhomme, Mandeep and Moeen Ali/McCullum that would real set up the match. RCB fielded brilliantly in their last game. They need to be just as emphatic in this match, particularly as the M Chinnaswamy Stadium outfield is smaller and hence less forgiving of lapses.

Okay, so RCB needs to win tonight to stay in race but even if they lose, they will not be out mathematically. However, they will have to win big against Rajasthan Royals and hope that Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab lose their remaining games with a certain margin as the NRR will decide the fate of the teams in such a scenario. Virat Kohli and Co would not like to hang their fate on such loose threads.

Pitch report: Michael Clarke says - Looks to be very similar surface to what we are accustomed to at Chinnaswamy. Generally, a good batting surface. This is a 180-odd batting surface. Small boundaries. Every team which have won the toss and have elected to bowl first so should be the case today.

Some concerns around the SRH bowling, who have conceded more than 180 against DD and CSK. But those were on flat batting tracks, so the real question is, can SRH figure out the bowling formula on flat wickets. One of the keys in this match will be the SRH spinners against Kohli, who has had a few dismissals against spin this season. SRH are assured of a top two finish, and a shot at direct qualification. That given them some leeway to make changes today. Thampi for Sandeep?

Toss update : Kane Williamson wins the battle off the coin toss and he has decided to field first at the Chinnaswamy.

Basil Thampi comes in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar for SRH, RCB maintain the same combination that have helped them win the previous two games.

A slightly dry surface, which is good news for SRH. They have prospered on these kinds of surfaces, and expect a lot of knuckle balls tonight. Thampi provides the variety to the attack, and he is a good addition, even though SRH will miss Bhuvi. Thampi has been good at the back end, but will need to prove he can bowl the new ball as well as SRH bowl first.

We have an exciting contest at our hands as RCB aim for survival with lot all the other teams too having a close eye on how the things progress in this game. Remember we are now into the intricacies fractions and decimals of the net run rate and not just the two points that are up for the grabs. After put into bat by visiting captain Kane Williamson, RCB openers – Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel – walk out to rapturous applause. As always Sandeep Sharma will take the new ball for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. A win for them will secure the pole position on the table. Here we go!

DROPPED! Parthiv plays the cover drive uppishly off the first ball and a short cover fielder was placed particularly for that reason. Deepak Hooda did dive to get his hands to the low catch but isn't able to hold on.

FOUR! How good a shot was that! My word! Virat Kohli just walks forward and across, lets the bat swing come down and meets the ball right under his eyes to play the perfect straight drive. Sandeep did try to intervene by putting his hand out, but it was timed really well for the ball to be halted before it went past the boundary ropes.

Virat Kohli has amassed 473 runs from 10 innings at an average of 59.13 and a strike rate of 145.09 against SRH in IPL - the most by any player.

Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Virat Kohli five times from 33 balls in IPL.

OUT! The ball is clearly stopping on the surface. The slowness off the surface didn't warrant a pull from Parthiv. Gets the top edge and the ball goes high in the air. Siddarth Kaul in the deep does well to take the skier. Sandeep provides an early breakthrough. Parthiv Patel c S Kaul b Sandeep Sharma 1(4)

SRH's economy rate in IPL - 11: Powerplay overs - 7.53 Middle overs - 7.28 Death overs - 8.29 The best among all sides in each of the three phases.

After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 6/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 5 , AB de Villiers 0) Early loss for RCB. Hooda's drop off the first ball doesn't hurt them a lot. Sandeep Sharma like so often provides the first breakthrough for Sunrisers.

Immediate success for Sandeep, he is very much at home on this slow surface. The power play will be the period where the batters look to score, when the hard ball comes on to the bat and the surface is fresh. That also means there will be the most opportunities for a bowler who moves the ball.

FOUR! No sighters for ABD! Wants to get on top of the left-arm spinner. Sees some width and punches it through the cover point region.

FOUR! Beautiful inside out lofted cover drive. Positive cricket from AB. Seems to be batting since hours, but he is facing just his second ball. In complete control.

After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 17/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 6 , AB de Villiers 10) AB de Villiers has made his intentions clear. He isn't giving the bowler a sniff. On top of him straightaway. There is little doubt that this pitch is very slow. ABD did get an thick outside edge that was in the air before the backward point fielder took it on bounce.

FOUR! Super shot! One-handed back foot square drive. Sandeep could do very little there. Though he has only played 6 deliveries, he is looking in the zone.

FOUR! Similar to the one he played against Shakib. Another pair of boundaries for De Villiers. We might see some records being broken today.

Okay, so RCB needs to win tonight to stay in race but even if they lose, they will not be out mathematically. However, they will have to win big against Rajasthan Royals and hope that Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab lose their remaining games with a certain margin as the NRR will decide the fate of the teams in such a scenario. Virat Kohli and Co would not like to hang their fate on such loose threads.

Toss update : Kane Williamson wins the battle off the coin toss and he has decided to field first at the Chinnaswamy.

DROPPED! Parthiv plays the cover drive uppishly off the first ball and a short cover fielder was placed particularly for that reason. Deepak Hooda did dive to get his hands to the low catch but isn't able to hold on.

OUT! The ball is clearly stopping on the surface. The slowness off the surface didn't warrant a pull from Parthiv. Gets the top edge and the ball goes high in the air. Siddarth Kaul in the deep does well to take the skier. Sandeep provides an early breakthrough. Parthiv Patel c S Kaul b Sandeep Sharma 1(4)

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangaore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru, latest update and cricket score: Early loss for RCB. Hooda's drop off the first ball doesn't hurt them a lot. Sandeep Sharma like so often provides the first breakthrough for Sunrisers.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on already-qualified table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter with their playoffs chances hanging by a thread.

After registering successive victories over Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab, the Virat Kohli-led RCB are a rejuvenated unit while SRH have been the team to beat this season, having won nine matches out of 12.

RCB are still languishing at the second last position on the table, while SRH are on top of the table with 18 points.

RCB lost seven of their 12 matches so far but the recent turnaround have rekindled hopes of a possible shot at the play-offs albeit some other results also going their way.

Kohli and ace South African batsman AB De Villiers are RCB's key players as far as the batting in concerned.

The pair have combined to pile up nearly half of RCB's total runs this season but the side needs bigger contributions from the likes of Moeen Ali and Corey Anderson.

Kohli has led from the front with 514 runs in 12 games.

De Villiers (358 runs) is next to him, although he has played two games less than the Indian captain.

RCB's bowling is spearheaded by India pacer Umesh Yadav who has looked in inspired form this term.

Umesh has delivered for the team, taking 17 wickets so far.

Coming to the away side, SRH depend quite a lot on opener Shikhar Dhawan (369 runs) and skipper Kane Williamson (544 runs) for inspiration.

Williamson has been a top leader since David Warner was ruled out of the IPL due to his role in the ball tampering incident.

The New Zealand captain would look to consolidate the team's top spot and ensure a top-two finish at the end of the league stage.

Apart from Dhawan and Williamson, Yusuf Pathan (186), Manish Pandey (189) and Shakib Al Hasan (166) have also chipped in at crunch situations for SRH.

The former champions' bowling has been their strength with the likes of Siddharth Kaul (13 wickets), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8), Sandeep Sharma (8), leg-spinner Rashid Khan (13) and Shakib-Al-Hasan (12) adding a lot of variety to their arsenal.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel (WK), Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan.

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 12 games this season. RCB are in seventh position with just 10 points from 12 games. Check out the updated points table here.

With inputs from IANS