After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 173/3 ( Sanju Samson 65 , Jos Buttler (W) 21) 16 off the 18th over. And with the way Samson is batting, RR are threatening to go past the 200-run mark now. Two interesting overs coming up.

OUT! Chris Woakes strikes. A yorker gone wrong. Buttler could've hit it anywhere. But he decides to go over mid off doesn't time it well though and Kohli catches it at that position. Buttler c Kohli b Woakes 23(14)

SIX! The timing has been impeccable from Samson today. Waits for the slower delivery and lofts it over long on.

FOUR! Finally a boundary for Sanju Samson. Woakes bowls the yorker, Sanju waits for it, opens the face of the bat and guides it past QDK.

FOUR! And another to end the over. Samson slaps it over cover.

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 190/4 ( Sanju Samson 79 , Rahul Tripathi 1) 19 runs off the penultimate over. Surely, RR are going to cross the 200-run mark now.

SIX! Rahul Tripathi joins the action. Tripathi clobbers it down the ground.

FOUR! Slower one from Yadav and Tripathi pulls it over square leg.

SIX! Sanju Samson has deposited another Free Hit over long off. iT It is his 9th maximum. Let. That. Sink. In.

SIX! Phew. Sanju Samson stands deep in the crease and plays the inside out shot over extra cover.

After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 217/4 ( Sanju Samson 92 , Rahul Tripathi 14) Sanju Samson remains unbeaten on 92. Tripathi scores 14 off 5. This has been an extraordinary innings from RR. And a lot of credit should go to Samson. 27 runs off the final over. Umesh Yadav had a horrible outing: 4-0-59-0.

Most sixes for RR in an IPL innings: 10 - SANJU SAMSON v RCB, Bangalore, 2018 8 - Yusuf Pathan v MI, Mumbai, 2010 8 - Yusuf Pathan v DC, Ahmedabad, 2010

Umesh Yadav has now conceded 50-plus runs five times in IPL - the most by any bowler. The previous record was four by Ashok Dinda.

The highest target successfully chased by at Bangalore in IPL is 204 which was chased by RCB against KXIP in 2010. The highest target successfully chased in IPL is 215 which was chased by RR against DC at Hyderabad in 2008.

Hard to believe, but this Sanju Samson's 6th season in the IPL and he is only 23. Importantly, he realised that while he has been in good form he was yet to bat late into the innings. Perfect acceleration throughout his innings, he was 42 from 30 balls at the end of 16th over. Next 15 balls he smashed 50, as the Royals pile on 88 in the last five overs.

Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum walk out for the 218-run chase. Gowtham will open the attack

FOUR! A good start to the chase. Short and wide from Gowtham, Brendon goes back and cuts it through cover. A misfield from Samson helps him gets off the mark.

OUT! Rajasthan Royals draw first blood. An outstanding catch from Ben Stokes. McCullum rocks back and looks to pull over midwicket but Stokes times his jump to perfection and takes a brilliant catch. Brendon McCullum c Stokes b Gowtham 4(4)

Virat Kohli's batting average of 19.84 against RR in IPL - the lowest for him against any opposition.

After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 5/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 1) A wicket, single and a boundary off the first over. Virat Kohli has arrived early at the crease but he doesn't have any time to settle down. He must attack from ball one.

Dhawal Kulkarni to bowl the second over.

FOUR! Virat Kohli advances down the track and caresses this length delivery through cover.

FOUR! Short and on the stumps, Kohli gives himself room and slaps it over extra cover.

Dhawal Kulkarni has taken 15 wickets against RCB at a strike rate of 16.27 in IPL which is the joint fifth most by any bowler.

RCB in trouble straight away. Brendon McCullum's poor run continues. RCB desperately wanted him to come good in this mammoth chase. But he unerringly found the lone fielder in the deep to be dismissed in the first over

FOUR! Three in the over. Virat Kohli walks down the track and flicks it over midwicket.

After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 19/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , Virat Kohli (C) 14) Virat Kohli has started on the fifth gear. Smashes Kulkarni for three boundaries. RCB follow that up with two singles. 14 come in the over.

FOUR! Slightly short from Gowtham and Kohli pounces on it. Goes back and crunches it through cover.

FOUR! First boundary from QDK. Bowls it flat and outside off, Quinton de Kock slaps it through cover.

After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 29/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 6 , Virat Kohli (C) 19) RCB have just got the start they would've wanted. They would not want the run rate to soar and are attacking the RR bowlers. 10 off the third over.

FOUR! Top shot from QDK. Unadkat bowls it full on the sticks, QDK moves across and drives it past the diving mid on fielder.

Virat Kohli has now completed 26,000 runs in his professional career.

Electrifying atmosphere at the stadium. The spectators have torn themselves away from the hospitality bars behind the stands to get down to watching Kohli and de Kock play some great shots. Deafening screaming, cheering at the venue. Unbelievable sound levels

Real time for Unadkat too show his class this match. Apart from Bhuvi and Bumrah, he is regarded as one of the best Indian fast bowlers in the T20 format. He needs to bowl an economical spell and also take wickets. Pressure also on Shreyas Gopal to take wickets. RCB capable of scoring close to 75-80 in the last five overs. The middle overs will be crucial.

After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 38/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 13 , Virat Kohli (C) 21) Unadkat leaks nine in his first over. RCB are on the right track.

FOUR! Tossed up delivery over outside off, Quinton de Kock plays the inside out over cover.

FOUR! Gowtham bowls it around leg, Gowtham kneels and sweeps it behind square.

After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 49/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 22 , Virat Kohli (C) 23) Gowtham is into his third over. And it is QDK, who has decided to change the gears. Scores two consecutive boundaries. 11 off the over.

FOUR! Kohli welcomes Stokes into the attack with a pull over midwicket.

Kohli and de Kock are going hell for leather. The 6 power play overs have yielded 64 runs and kept RCB on track to chase down the huge target of 218.

FOUR! A full toss outside off and Kohli guides it past the point fielder.

After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 64/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 23 , Virat Kohli (C) 36) 64 runs off the Powerplay. This has been an extraoridnary start from RCB.

FOUR! Short from Gopal and Kohli hits it between midwicket and square leg.

Preview: High on confidence after registering a win against Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look for their second win in three Indian Premier League (IPL) ties when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.

South African star batsman AB de Villiers cracked a brilliant 50 to guide RCB to their first victory of the season against Kings XI Punjab on Friday here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pacer Umesh Yadav took three wickets in one over to also star for the franchise which had finished last in the league table in the previous season.

RR celebrated their return to the fortress Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-truncated match.

RR would feel they fell on the favourable side of the Duckworth-Lewis Method and have areas to improve on, especially their batting.

For RCB, De Villiers and Quinton de Kock, who scored 45 runs to lay the foundation against Punjab, will aim to continue the good work.

Captain Virat Kohli has got starts but would want to make a mark by getting a big score on Sunday.

New Zealand star stumper-batsman Brendon McCullum would also like to get into the thick of things, especially after getting a golden duck.

There are chances that England's Moeen Ali could be pencilled in for the ineffective Sarfaraz Khan. Another alteration could be the inclusion of New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson.

Coming to the visitors, besides RR captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson, who scored 45 off 40 balls and 37 off 22 balls, respectively, would like to continue in similar vein, but beyond them the batting has flopped.

The likes of big-hitting English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi and Big Bash famed D'Arcy Short will have to deliver the goods.

RRs bowling attack comprising pacers Ben Laughlin and Dhawal Kulkarni had done well to keep DD batsmen in check with their variations.

Ben Stokes, the most-expensive signing at the IPL Player Auction 2018, hasn't been in the best of batting form recently, but RR will hope he can start hitting a few balls out of the park soon. He has just managed 21 runs in two games.

