Both RCB and RR have one win apiece. But RCB would like to stamp their autority on home turf. ABD came good in the last match while Quinton de Kock was magnificent behind the stumps. The big guns McCullum and skipper Virat Kohli need to fire and this would be good opportunity to get going.

Pitch report: It got a lot drier. The cracks are starting to open up. It is baking hot. Win toss and bat is the right decision, says Matthew Hayden at the inspection.

RCB would be wary of Ben Stokes. But with Umesh Yadav and Washington Sundar bowling splendidly in the previous match they seem to have their bowling sorted out. The afternoon match would be tough for the pacers, though Bangalore's weather at this time of the year would not be as debilitating as some of the other cities in India

RCB v RR in IPL: Matches - 16 RCB won - 8 RR won - 7 However, at Bangalore, RCB have a 2-3 record against RR in IPL.

Out walk the Rajasthan Royals openers Ajinkya Rahane and D'Arcy Short at the centre. Normal service resumes for Washington Sundar, who will start RCB's attack. Time to roll....

Ajinkya Rahane's batting average in T20s at Bangalore is 57.40. He has amassed 287 runs from six innings at the venue. His only century in this format came against RCB.

D'Arcy Short has been dismissed run-out twice in his first two IPL matches. His SR in T20 cricket in 2018 (147.27) is lower than his overall career strike rate (150.61).

Ajinkya Rahane's SR of 129.44 against RCB in IPL - the lowest for any batsman. (Min.450 runs scored against them)

After 1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 1/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 1 , D'Arcy Short 0) One slip is deployed. Rahane starts with a reverse sweep, but mistimes it to the off side. Comes down the ground and Rahane whacks it through midwicket. Single taken. Remember Rahahe enjoys a good record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. And Sundar ends the over with four consecutive dots.

FOUR! Intent from Rahane. Short from Woakes and Rahane pulls it over midwicket for a boundary.

Washington Sundar's economy rate of 6.71 in IPL is in the top-10 list of bowlers with the best economy rates in IPL with a cut-off of 35 overs bowled.

Terrific 1st over from Washington Sundar. He bowled stump to stump and kept the RR batsmen tied to just a single in the over. RR will be forced to take chances

After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 8/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 5 , D'Arcy Short 1) The approach from Rahane has been very different today. He has looked to attack from ball one. Scores a boundary and immediately takes a single. Short tries to slash the fourth ball but connects thin air. Taps the fifth towards off side and calls Rahane across. The over ends with a dot.

FOUR! Tossed up, around leg, Rahane kneels and sweeps it behind square.

SIX! Rahane backs away, Sundar follows him but Ajinkya adjusts well and tonks it down the ground.

After 3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 22/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 17 , D'Arcy Short 3) Washington Sundar continues. Uh-oh, this is not looking good for Rajasthan Royals. Think it is a cramp. The physio is out at the centre. And after receiving some medical attention, he is good enough to continue. Short takes a single to midwicket. Rahane ends the over with two boundaries and a single. 14 off it.

FOUR! Rahane shuffles across and whacks it over midwicket. He is looking in good nick.

D'Arcy Short is not a man that tees off from ball one in the mould of a Colin Munro or Alex Hales or Jason Roy. He just likes to have a few sighters, but he does like to bat deep into the innings. In the most recent edition of the Big Bash he went past 50 or more in 5/11 innings.

What now? After fast bowlers are batsmen also getting injured? Rahane has a case of leg cramps and would be interesting to see if he chooses to take quick runs or hammer the bowling. Looks like he wants to stand and deliver

Ajinkya Rahane becomes the seventh batsman to score 500-plus runs against RCB in IPL. The other six are Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, David Warner, Brendon McCullum and Rohit Sharma.

Umesh Yadav picked up a four-for against RR while playing for DD in 2012-13 at Delhi.

FOUR! A boundary to end the over. Rahane is playing the aggressor's role. Thrashes it to midwicket once again.

After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 33/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 26 , D'Arcy Short 4) Umesh Yadav begins with a length ball, outside off, Rahane taps it down to third man to collect an easy single. A bit of a confusion between Short and Rahane once again. Rahane wanted the double but Short was hesitant and refused. Rightly so, he was run out in both the previous games. Rahane scores two more boundaries. A poor start from Umesh. 11 off it.

Time for some wrist spin. Chahal to roll his arm over.

FOUR ! Fifth boundary for Ajinkya Rahane. Not a convincing stroke but RR won't mind it. Top edges his sweep in front of square on the leg side.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 71 wickets for RCB in IPL - the second most by any RCB bowler. He needs to take two wickets to become the leading wicket-taker for RCB in IPL.

FOUR! Short joins the party. His eyes light up after seeing the full ball and he smokes it down the ground.

After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 43/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 31 , D'Arcy Short 9) All the RCB bowlers are being thrashed all over the park. Chahal concedes 10 off his first over.

FOUR! Woakes bowls it straight and Rahane uses the pace and helps it behind square.

OUT! Chris Woakes draws first blood. Rahane looks to slog it down the ground but miscues it. Yadav reverse cups it at mid on. Rahane c U Yadav b Woakes 36(20)

Sanju Samson against RCB in IPL: First innings - 63 runs All other innings combined - 63 runs

After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 52/1 ( D'Arcy Short 11 , Sanju Samson 1) Chris Woakes is back. RR collect two singles off the first two balls. A boundary follows on the third. A relief for RCB as Rahane falls for 36 off 20 balls. Good innings from the skipper. Nine come in the over. The Powerplay is done and dusted and RR have scored 52 for the loss of one wicket.

Leg cramps had forced Rahane to throw his bat at everything. Little footwork and a lot of hands in every shot. He made use of field restrictions to slam boundaries to vacant regions before finally holing out to midon. RR went at less than 9 runs in the Powerplay overs despite Rahane's show of aggression

OUT! Both the openers are back in the hut. Short's struggle comes to an end. He looks to cut Chahal but edges it and Quinton de Kock takes a sharp catch. D'Arcy Short c de Kock b Chahal 11(17)

The injury to Rahane was definitely a blessing in disguise, it meant he had to play a few unconventional shots and evident in his scoring zones. Generally, you find plenty of runs down the ground and through the off-side for Rahane. Today, 33 of his 36 runs on the leg-side and 29 of them from square leg to deep mid-wicket.

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 54/2 ( Sanju Samson 2 , Ben Stokes 0) A top over for RCB immediately after the Powerplay. With Rahane gone and Samson the new batsman, Short had to make a move. And he did. Only to lose his wicket for 11. Stones is the new man. Only one run and a legbye off the over.

SIX! Short from Khejroliya. Samson stays deep inside the crease and pulls it behind square.

Yuzvendra Chahal has now taken 72 wickets for RCB in IPL - the joint most by any bowler for them along with Vinay Kumar.

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 63/2 ( Sanju Samson 9 , Ben Stokes 2) Stokes and Samson have the responsibility of rebuilding the innings without taking too many risks. They have started on a good note. Three singles and a six off the ninth over.

Preview: High on confidence after registering a win against Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look for their second win in three Indian Premier League (IPL) ties when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.

South African star batsman AB de Villiers cracked a brilliant 50 to guide RCB to their first victory of the season against Kings XI Punjab on Friday here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pacer Umesh Yadav took three wickets in one over to also star for the franchise which had finished last in the league table in the previous season.

RR celebrated their return to the fortress Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-truncated match.

RR would feel they fell on the favourable side of the Duckworth-Lewis Method and have areas to improve on, especially their batting.

For RCB, De Villiers and Quinton de Kock, who scored 45 runs to lay the foundation against Punjab, will aim to continue the good work.

Captain Virat Kohli has got starts but would want to make a mark by getting a big score on Sunday.

New Zealand star stumper-batsman Brendon McCullum would also like to get into the thick of things, especially after getting a golden duck.

There are chances that England's Moeen Ali could be pencilled in for the ineffective Sarfaraz Khan. Another alteration could be the inclusion of New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson.

Coming to the visitors, besides RR captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson, who scored 45 off 40 balls and 37 off 22 balls, respectively, would like to continue in similar vein, but beyond them the batting has flopped.

The likes of big-hitting English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi and Big Bash famed D'Arcy Short will have to deliver the goods.

RRs bowling attack comprising pacers Ben Laughlin and Dhawal Kulkarni had done well to keep DD batsmen in check with their variations.

Ben Stokes, the most-expensive signing at the IPL Player Auction 2018, hasn't been in the best of batting form recently, but RR will hope he can start hitting a few balls out of the park soon. He has just managed 21 runs in two games.

With IANS inputs