After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 77/4 ( JP Duminy 20 , Hardik Pandya 21) Washington Sundar into the attack. Hardik goes big from the word go. First a boundary and then a six. He loves spin. Does not he? Time to get back to pacers for a while, I guess for RCB.

Pollard has looked terribly out of form with the bat this season but MI keep going back to him for some reason. When things aren't going well for a player, no better how big a reputation he carries, it's better to give him rest and allow someone else in the squad to take his place. If MI don't think they have an overseas player to replace him then there is no harm in having just 3 overseas players in your eleven. Just don't keep making the same mistake over and over again and expect the results will change.

After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 80/4 ( JP Duminy 21 , Hardik Pandya 23) Chahal is back to bowl the third over of his spell. The fifth deliver squared up Hardik Pandya all ends. Like the pitch, the match is turning every now and then.

OUT! Talk about fast hands. Duminy taps the ball to off side and runs. Comes back for another run but a rocket throw from Umesh Yadav at extra cover and a quick work by de Kock at the stumps means Duminy will have to take the long walk back. Duminy run out (U Yadav/de Kock) 23(29)

After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 84/5 ( Hardik Pandya 25 , Krunal Pandya 0) Colin de Grandhomme begins his first over. MI have lost Duminy in what was a suicidal second run. Great throw from Umesh Yadav from the deep and fast hands from de Kock. Pandya junior batting well, looking to be aggressive but has to make sure that he cannot sway away doing that.

FOUR! Bad, bad ball to end the over by Chahal. Wide on the leg side to Krunal Pandya and he managed to bat on the ball. It went racing way to fine leg boundary.

After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 92/5 ( Hardik Pandya 26 , Krunal Pandya 5) Chahal ends his 4 overs. He went for just 23 in his quota. Could have been less had he not bowled a bad delivery off the last ball of the over. 76 off 41. Mumbai in this very much.

FOUR! Erratic de Grandhomme bowls a wide on leg side, de Kock fails to pouch it and the ball runs away for a boundary to fine leg.

Good comeback by RCB after 3 to 4 indifferent overs. The run out of Duminy has pushed MI on to the back foot. But there is still plenty to look forward to in this game. Hopefully the blow Hardik took on his shoulder won't incapacitate him.

After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 100/5 ( Hardik Pandya 28 , Krunal Pandya 5) Colin de Grandhomme continues. de kock has been having buttery gloves it seems. Has missed to collect many behind the stumps today. RCB giving too many extras. 100 comes up for MI.

Mumbai's hopes lie squarely on the shoulders of Pandya brothers now. The required run rate is not that steep from T20 standards, but it is a big ask on this pitch with half your side back in the hut. Umesh Yadav has been sensational on the night. Two big wickets and a rocket throw to dismiss a set Duminy. RCB have lost so much this season that one big over here and you may see them panicking.

The match seems poised for a close finish. Mumbai have depth in the batting while RCB simply need to show they have the nerves to hang on at the death. They were let down thrice by the bowlers at the death this season and will be hoping for a change of fortunes

After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 106/5 ( Hardik Pandya 30 , Krunal Pandya 9) Umesh Yadav is back on. RCB need wickets.The fielders are continuing with the blunders in the field. Crucial stages of the game coming up and this is where they have been faltering in the past.

SIX! de Grandhomme bowls a slower one and Krunal Pandya hits a big one and that goes like a rocket into the air and falls deep into the stands.

FOUR! Hardik tries to go big but ball takes the inside edge off the bat and races away for four to fine leg.

FOUR! Hardik makes room and de Grandhomme shoots down the leg-side which the batsman flicks for four to fine-leg.

After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 123/5 ( Hardik Pandya 40 , Krunal Pandya 16) The last over did no go down well with RCB and yet again the death bowling is costing them another match. Chahal is done and Sundar leaked runs. Pressure on Siraj to deliver now.

17 runs from Colin de Grandhomme's over pushes RCB on to the ropes. They need wickets at this stage.

FOUR ! Good over ruined by one bad ball. Fullish elivery, Hardik smashes it over the covers for a boundary.

After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 133/5 ( Hardik Pandya 46 , Krunal Pandya 19) This chase looks easy sometimes and then intense the next moment. Siraj was brilliant in the last over and that has made RCB a little relaxed, if not fully. He was quick, full and with a lot of heart. Gave a boundary off the last ball but he made Hardik almost play a rash shot.

Tim Southee comes in to bowl his third over.

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 138/5 ( Hardik Pandya 48 , Krunal Pandya 22) Southee returns. He is bowling what they have not been bowling too much in this tournament - yorkers. He has give just 5 runs at this stage from the last over. Gold dust. This is going down the wire.

Siraj comes in to bowl the penultimate over.

Tim Southee has been brilliant tonight. That's what you expect your overseas stars to do, turn up in a big way when the team needs them. He was good with the new ball and has probably bowled a decisive 18th over in a steep chase where he just conceded 5. Siraj's 19th over needs to go for Mumbai.

OUT! Krunal tries to be cheeky, scooping the ball but the ball takes the leading edge and flies to point fielder, who does not make a mistake. Krunal Pandya c Mandeep b Siraj 23(19)

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 143/6 ( Hardik Pandya 50 , Ben Cutting 2) Siraj bowls the 18th over and how good was he in this over. Two runs off the first two balls and then a wicket. He followed it up with a dot ball. Just 5 from the over. MI need 25 off 6 balls.

OUT! Hardik Pandya is removed. Change of pace and Hardik went for it, hitting it to long-on where Virat Kohli dived ahead to grab it. Hardik Pandya c Kohli b Southee 50(42)

Second ball of the last over. B en Cutting hits Southee for four to mid-wicket boundary.

Third ball off the over. Cutting Heaves but this time only a single to short fine leg.

Fourth ball of the over. Southee bowls a fullish length and just a single off it.

Massive effort from Siraj in the 19th. He has shown a big heart tonight. He faltered against Dhoni but he didn't falter against the Pandyas tonight.

Terrific presence of mind by Hardik. He raced to cross over before Krunal catch was taken. But stealing the strike did not help him or team

Fifth ball. DOT. This is it. Game over from here.

SIX! Cutting hits it over the covers for a huge one but to no avail.

After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 153/7 ( Ben Cutting 12 , Mitchell McClenaghan 0) RCB win by 14 runs. This was possible because of a great effort by Siraj and Southee in the death overs - the last four overs. Virat Kohli is heading back with a smile on his face.

This is RCB's first win v MI after losing five consecutive matches. The last time before today, they won v MI was in 2015.

Rohit Sharma, MI captain : This is disappointing to be on the losing side. We have ourselves to be blamed. We need not play smart cricket.We lost wickets in the powerplay. It was not an easy wicket. We needed to keep the scoreboard ticking but that did not happen. RCB bowlers bowled in right areas which made our life difficult in the middle. We would have taken their score at the toss anyway. But still we could have restricted them early. We got to learn from our mistake. Those mistakes should not happen at this point. We can still make play offs. We have to win all games from here. We cannot lose hope.

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: We needed that win. Very important win for us. We were picking ourselves up. we needed these two points. Exactly the push we needed going into the second stage of the tournament. we might have spoken of too many things. we told bowlers to go for their fields. If it does not go righ, accept it. Siraj, Tim, Umesh, Chahal and Colin, everyone bowled well. Manan started well and then Colin at the end of the innings was good. Today, the result was in our way. We need to string a few more wins. My wife is here today and it is very special to get the two points in front of her.

A great result for RCB to keep their playoff hopes alive. It's amazing how one good over can have such a bearing on the game. RCB looked out of the contest for the first 19th over of the match . Then Collin de Grandhomme smashed 24 off the last over as McClenaghan lost his length against him under pressure. That ending meant RCB bowlers came back in with their tail up and managed to get Mumbai's top three cheaply. Pandya brothers threatened for a while, but some brilliant death bowling from Siraj and Southee kept them at bay. The expression on Kohli's face at the end was more of relief than joy. His team desperately wanted to turn it around in front of their home fans. Mumbai's season meanwhile refuses to take off. After a solid outing against CSK, they again made some questionable selections and paid the price. They need to explore all their options from here to get their season back on track including the mid-season trade window.

Tim Southee is the Man of the Match. Southee: It's nice to get back out and find that win on the board. There was a lot of swing early on. We were able to take early wickets. I think we scrapped through to a good score and Colin gave us the momentum. But we knew we had to put in a good bowling effort. The belief about qualification is still strong in the group

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) who have gathered pace after their win in the last game, when the two sides cross swords in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Tuesday.

Mumbai beat in-form Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pune in their previous encounter on Saturday.

On the other hand, RCB succumbed to back-to-back defeats at the hands of CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their own lair in morale-deflating fashion.

Placed sixth and seventh respectively, Mumbai and Bangalore will take Tuesday's game as a must-win encounter as the losing side might find it difficult to get a shot at a play-offs berth.

Mumbai beat Bangalore in their last encounter by 46 runs at the Wankhede Sadium with Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis hitting 94 and 65 respectively.

For Rohit's side, except Suryakumar Yadav, who has 274 runs under his belt in seven matches as an opener, others have been inconsistent.

Rohit also needs to find form as the India opener has struggled to get past 20 in five games.

Big hitting West Indian all-rounder Keiron Pollard, in his twilight years, has been out of form and was dropped in the last game.

Jean-Paul Dumminy, who came in for Pollard in the last game, would be itching to be in the thick of things. The South African did not bat in the last match as Mumbai crossed the winning mark without his services.

Coming to the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- who have been good in their bowling would like to get big knocks with the bat as they have managed to score just 61 and 113 runs respectively in seven-odd matches they have played.

Mumbai will again bank on young spinner Mayank Markande, who has so far bagged 10 wickets from seven games with his leg-spin, to deliver the goods.

The hosts, on the other hand, have to get their act together and Kohli would hope his team can get it right against Mumbai.

They missed star South African batsman AB de Villiers in the last game due to a flu.

The South African star has been in prime form this season, smashing 68 off 30 balls against CSK and singlehandedly defeating Delhi Daredevils with his unbeaten 39-ball 90.

Kohli is also getting back in form after hitting 92 and 68 against Mumbai and KKR, respectively.

Opener Quinton De Kock, who has scored 194 runs so far, would like to carry on with his good performance.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustifizur Rahman, Adam Milne, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, JP Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande Akila Dhanajaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

With inputs from IANS