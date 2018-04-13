Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 8th match of the IPL 2018 which will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

It's not just CSK, even RCB won't have the home advantage as they don't have a single Karnataka player in the playing XI. There are just of them in the squad and are unlikely to be in the XI unless the management decides they've had enough of Sarfaraz. In fact KXIP seem like a Bengaluru home side with KL Rahul, Karun Nair & Mayank Agarwal in their XI. Of course RCB & Bengaluru have been Virat Kohli's home for over 10 years. If you consider his junior coaching camp and NCA days too he'd have spent more time here than at home!

RCB face upbeat Kings XI Punjab hoping home comfort will get campaign back on track Read the preview here .

One opposition player RCB fans will take to heart is Chris Gayle. He was a huge favourite, bettered only by Kohli and ABD and even during the practise sessions he struck a good rapport with the crowd. Will be get to play today? RCB fans will hope not.

Last year's KSCA Stadium pitch was uncharacteristically low and slow. It didn't help the home team at all. It was more spin oriented and helped the visitors. But this year's pitches should be more like the old after enough time and attention have been devoted to it. Today's pitch should be a belter of a wicket according to the curator.

The two playoffs which were to be played in Pune are now moving out. Full details here .



Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get their act together after an opening game defeat, as they take on Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

RCB, led by star India captain Virat Kohli, lost to Kolkata Knight Riders after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball fifty and Nitish Rana removed AB de Villiers and Kohli in the same over and then scored a vital 35.

RCB will now want their star batsmen Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively, in the first game.

McCullum reached a milestone in completing 9,000 T20 runs in the last match and that should boost his confidence.

Kohli did not look his imperious best in the previous game and he would want to come out all guns blazing against Punjab.

The likes Quinton de Kock, Sarfaraz Khan and Chris Woakes did not fire against KKR and would want to improve if RCB want their batting to fire.

Kohli could depend on Umesh Yadav and Woakes to deliver the goods again as they shared five wickets between them.

The star spin pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar failed in the last game, leaking 77 runs in 56 balls and claiming just one wicket.

Coming to the visitors, Punjab are coming into the game on the back of a win, having started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.

KL Rahul, who is a local, smashed the fastest-ever fifty in IPL history.

Rahul had smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball 51.

Karun Nair, who scored a 33-ball fifty, also would be keen to continue the good work. But veteran Yuvraj Singh looked a pale shadow of his former self, huffing and puffing to 12 off 22 balls.

Punjab surprisingly dropped big-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle in the last game but he could open the innings as he knows the conditions well, the venue where he smashed an incredible 175 in the 2013 edition.

Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the last match, also may get a chance.

Punjab's bowlers did a fine job by restricting Delhi with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman making his IPL debut with a bang, picking up two wickets along with Mohit Sharma.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

