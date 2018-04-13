The three quick early wickets has given RCB greater control of the first half of the innings. Rahul is the thorn in the side. He is keeping the scoreboard ticking over. RCB have held back their 5th bowler Washington Sundar. The pacers and Yuzi are having a crack

After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 79/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 42 , Karun Nair 16) Yuzvendra Chahal continues. He is not trying to spin the ball, keeping it wicket-to-wicket. Maybe because it is a risk in Bangalore to do that. But guile in flight has given him success in IPL thus far. Feel he needs to get back to that again. Good over if he had not given 4 off the last ball.

43 off 30 balls... these two are building a decent partnership. They are taking time and not just hitting out... Looking to provide the base for hitting out later. Lots still to be done as the strategic break comes up.

More spin. Washington Sundar, right arm off-spin, into the attack.

Umesh Yadav becomes the first bowler to take six three-wicket hauls against a team in IPL. The previous best was five by Lasith Malinga against Deccan Chargers.

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 84/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 44 , Karun Nair 19) Washington Sundar into the attack and it seems we are going to see spin in the coming 5 overs. Sundar being Sundar , Keeping things tight. There are 4 fielders inside the circle for him. Clearly, Kohli wants to give protection to Sundar. Plan is working. Just 5 from the over.

FOUR! Runs were not coming easily and Nair gets creative, reverses-sweeps for four to third man.

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 94/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 47 , Karun Nair 26) Chahal continues. Spinners have put a stop on the runs for now. This is a great effort considering how quick this outfield and how placid the wicket is. Four off the second last ball but it is a sign that the batsmen are getting frustrated. 10 off the over but still a good over.

OUT! It's a wrap for KL Rahul. Misses his fifty by 3 runs. Tried to sweep Sundar for a six in leg side but fails, the ball goes in the air and Sarfaraz after missing two catches finally gets one. Rahul c Sarfaraz Khan b Washington Sundar 47(30)

Washington Sundar into the attack and immediately gets the breakthrough... not what Punjab wanted... Rahul goes into attack mode and holes out after mishitting... gone for 47, very well made but perhaps should have waited a bit to launch the attack. Punjab pegged back again and now their last proper batting pair is at the crease.

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 98/4 ( Karun Nair 27 , Marcus Stoinis 3) Sundar continues and wicket off the first ball. The pressure was on the batters and as expected Rahul tried to up the tempo. Time for Punjab to relax a bit and not think too much of the scoreboard and they will be fine.

KL Rahul missed out on becoming the second batsman to score two fifty-plus scores for KXIP while playing first two matches for them. The first was Glenn Maxwell.

Big wicket for RCB. Rahul was batting superbly. His attempt to up the ante met with grief. Sundar strikes at the right time. KXIP still in trouble, despite Rahul knock.

OUT! Khejroliya gets his first wicket of this march as well as IPL. Nair Clean bowled. Nair b Kulwant Khejroliya 29(26)

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 102/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 5 , ) Kulwant Khejroliya, left arm medium, is back into the attack. Good captaincy from Virat. He might be seen as the weak link by opposition and they might want to go after him, Virat thought and that is actually what happened. Nair tried a big shot and missed it all. Half a side back in the hut now.

SIX! Stoinis comes out of the wicket and hits it straight over the wicket.

OUT! Stoinis tries to comes out and hit Sundar again but fails big time. Quinton de Kock does not make any mistake behind the stumps. Stoinis st de Kock b Washington Sundar 11(9)

Axar Patel's last five T20 innings: 1*, 33, 35, 38, 5 He needs to spend some time in the middle to help KXIP post a respectable total.

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 111/6 ( Axar Patel 1 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 1) Sundar back on. He gets hit for six but does not lose heart, gets his man on the next ball. That's a good comeback from the young man.

FOUR! Khejroliya again bowls on the ribs and Ashwin (the next man in) pulls it for four to mid-wicket.

Three wickets in three overs and Kings XI are coming undone here. Their strategy was sound until Rahul-Nair partnership was going but Washington Sundar has simply thrown them off track. Masterstroke to hold him back on a pitch that is clearly in favour of batsmen. Even if Punjab end up with 150 here, it won't be enough.

FOUR! Back of the length and Ashwin stands and deliver through the covers.

OUT! Khejroliya gets his second. Full delivery and hits Patel on lower left leg. DRSA taken instantly by him after umpire says out. But the review is lost as well as wicket. Axar lbw b Kulwant Khejroliya 2(3)

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 122/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 11 , ) Khejroliya has been quite impressive in this match. He sends back Axar Patel cheaply and tail has started for Punjab.

Stoinis was very uncomfortable with handling Sundar. Had a couple of close shaves before a wild, desperate heave terminated his innings. KXIP innings has really fallen apart. Brilliant stumping by de Kock. Another advantage of having a regular wicketkeeper.

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 127/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 14 , Andrew Tye 2) Washington Sundar continues. Superb effort from him. He has given 22 runs in his quota of 4 overs, picking 2 important wickets. Virat Kohli is a happy captain right now. Punjab would not want anything less than 160 on this track. Well, right time for them to strategise things in this Strategic Time-Out.

Khejroliya has been a revelation for RCB. The Delhi left arm pacer has come at the batsmen from a different angle. His two wickets at key moments have pegged KXIP back. Can they get to 150 with the sort of batting that is left?

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 135/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 18 , Andrew Tye 6) Umesh Yadav is back into the attack. He has been terrific today for RCB. 3 wickets for him and just 22 runs. Where was this, Umesh Yadav? Guess, the national team rejection has made him work hard.

FOUR! Ashwin judges the bounce well, comes out and hits Woakes over the covers for four.

OUT! Andrew Tye hits the ball way up in the air. Virat Kohli pouches it comfortably running near the wickets from long-on. Andrew Tye c Kohli b Woakes 7(7)

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 143/8 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 24 , Mohit Sharma 0) Chris Woakes back on. Ashwin trying to be creative with the bat and somewhat a little effective as well. But Tye failed trying to immitate him and lost his wicket. Punjab in trouble.

Mohit Sharma is the next man in. Chahal continues.

Collapse alert... Kings XI have hit the panic button as nothing else explains their batting in the last 7-8 overs, especially after Rahul's dismissal. No plans whatsoever, just the fear that this is not a 150 pitch. And perhaps that explains some of their shot selection.... Another two overs to go though, if they can somehow edge to 160 (17 more runs), it could give them something to bowl at.

Virat Kohli is now in the list of top-5 fielders with most catches in IPL with the catch of Andrew Tye.

SIX! Ashwin lazily comes out and smashes Chahal over his head for a flat six.

OUT! ' That's enough' says Harsha Bhogle on the commentary. Ashwin comes out again and tries to repeat the same shot. Misses it completely and de Kock does the rest of the work behind the stumps. Ashwin st de Kock b Chahal 33(21)

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 154/9 ( Mohit Sharma 0 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0) Chahal back on and he has got a wicket for himself. He was hit for a flat six and that over his head by none other than Ravichandran Ashwin whose place he has taken in the national ODI and T20I team. There were ego clashes and Chahal won it in the end.

Last over starts...Punjab in search of 170

OUT! Young Mujeeb-ur-Rahman comes in and perishes. top-edged Woakes and caught by Sarfaraz at point. Mujeeb c Sarfaraz Khan b Woakes 0(2)

After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 155/10 ( Mohit Sharma 1 , ) Kings XI Punjab bowled out for 155. Too low a score for a batting side like RCB which boasts of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock. Phew. Tough task for Punjab in the second half of the match. We will back in 10 minutes with the chase.

155 all out. Not enough for this pitch, not enough given how Kings XI started off. Lost wickets in bunches twice during that innings. Rahul-Nair partnership the only saving grace and was actually a blueprint for them. But a general lack of partnerships otherwise has hurt them.

RCB have won three out of seven matches against KXIP while chasing in IPL. Will they be able to defeat KXIP today?

Kings XI Punjab bowled out for 155. Too low a score for a batting side like RCB which boasts of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock. Phew. Tough task for Punjab in the second half of the match.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get their act together after an opening game defeat, as they take on Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

RCB, led by star India captain Virat Kohli, lost to Kolkata Knight Riders after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball fifty and Nitish Rana removed AB de Villiers and Kohli in the same over and then scored a vital 35.

RCB will now want their star batsmen Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively, in the first game.

McCullum reached a milestone in completing 9,000 T20 runs in the last match and that should boost his confidence.

Kohli did not look his imperious best in the previous game and he would want to come out all guns blazing against Punjab.

The likes Quinton de Kock, Sarfaraz Khan and Chris Woakes did not fire against KKR and would want to improve if RCB want their batting to fire.

Kohli could depend on Umesh Yadav and Woakes to deliver the goods again as they shared five wickets between them.

The star spin pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar failed in the last game, leaking 77 runs in 56 balls and claiming just one wicket.

Coming to the visitors, Punjab are coming into the game on the back of a win, having started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.

KL Rahul, who is a local, smashed the fastest-ever fifty in IPL history.

Rahul had smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball 51.

Karun Nair, who scored a 33-ball fifty, also would be keen to continue the good work. But veteran Yuvraj Singh looked a pale shadow of his former self, huffing and puffing to 12 off 22 balls.

Punjab surprisingly dropped big-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle in the last game but he could open the innings as he knows the conditions well, the venue where he smashed an incredible 175 in the 2013 edition.

Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the last match, also may get a chance.

Punjab's bowlers did a fine job by restricting Delhi with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman making his IPL debut with a bang, picking up two wickets along with Mohit Sharma.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

With inputs from IANS