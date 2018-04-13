Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to hit 200 fours at a venue in T20 cricket. He has achieved the feat today at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

OUT! What a moment for Mujeeb. He is plays for leg-spin and that is the mistake. The ball comes back in. Kohli misses it and how. He is clean- bowled. What a moment for young man. Kohli b Mujeeb 21(16)

After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 33/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 11 , AB de Villiers 0) Mujeeb ur Rahman continues. Excellent over for RCB. Mujeeb ur Rahman's brilliance has made Kings XI see the back of Virat Kohli. A moment to remember for Mujeeb who bamboozled the best batsman in the world right now.

Ashwin is back into the attack. AB de Villiers has joined de Kock in the middle.

FOUR! De Kock shimmies down the wicket and hits it between rthe deep mid-wicket and long-on.

Whoa.... Virat Kohli bowled through the gate against a spinner.... how many times have we seen that? It will take you time to even wonder. Meanwhile, Virat didn't pick Rahman at all. Came into him and he played for the drive, beaten and bowled! Wow... some hope for Punjab, well, if they get AB here too.

KXIP taking pace off the ball, using spinners in the powerplay overs. Pacer Tye bowled an over but was hit around. Mystery spinner Mujeeb mixing carrom balls with googly and off spin; fooled Kohli with a googly. Big wicket. KXIP strategy in powerplay has paid off, with both wickets falling to spin

After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 41/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 17 , AB de Villiers 2) Ashwin brings himseklf back. His captaincy has just been like his bowling, very imaginative. Two 'des' batting right now inform of de Kock and de Villiers. Both of them are important wickets for Punjab. One of them 'de' most important one.

FOUR! De Kock comes down again to Mujeeb and plays a cross-batted shot for four to deep mid-wicket.

After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 48/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 22 , AB de Villiers 4) Mujeeb continues. Ashwin has given him another run at the RCB batsmen. The plan is to entice the batsmen. Seven overs bowled thus far and six of them by the spinners. Guess who is captain of Kings XI Punjab?

SIX! Mohit Sharma comes into attack and the first ball has been dispatches by de Villiers for huge one to the stands.

FOUR ! Once again short ball and on the legs. de Kock heaves it to fine leg. Bad, bad bowling.

FOUR! Good length and de Villiers punches it for four through covers.

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 64/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 27 , AB de Villiers 15) Mohit Sharma into the attack and he was welcomed by de Villiers in style- a huge six. Mohit then repeated the mistake to de Kock as well and was heaved for a boundary. He ended with a four on the last ball. Bad over as this has released the pressure from RCB after all the hard work done by the spinners.

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 67/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 27 , AB de Villiers 17) Axar Patel comes in and a close call on the second ball of the over. Missed by de Kock, the ball hit the pads and it looked plumb. Umpire turned it down but the ball-tracker showed that it was hitting the wickets. DRS turned down. Bad signs for KXIP. Time for them to regroup in Strategic Time-Out.

It looked like the two South Africans were waiting for pace. Mohit Sharma was blasted for 16 runs in his 1st over. Earlier Tye went for 10. Spinners have been more economical

Time-Out over and Ashwin is back on.

Loud shout from Axar but De Kock survives. At the other end, AB blasted one for four. Heading into the strategic break, RCB have it under control. Kings XI need some more spin magic.

SIX! Off-spin by Ashwin, picked quickly by De Kock, comes out and hits it deep into the stands.

FOUR! Ashwin shoots a faster one, De Kock sweeps it for a boundary.

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 79/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 38 , AB de Villiers 18) Ashwin brings himself back. de Kock trying too many things and to good effect as well. But hitting boundaries not really the need of the hour.

FOUR! De Kock reverse-sweeps Axar to third man for a boundary. Experiment working.

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 87/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 45 , AB de Villiers 19) Axar Patel with the ball and de Kock with his sweeps, reverse-sweeps. He is taking too many risks at the moment which is not the order of the moment. They are sitting comfortable at 87 for 2.

OUT! D e Kock comes out again and this time Ashwin, round the wicket, outsmarts him through a quicker one. De Kock misses it completely and the stumps are disturbed. CLEAN-BOWLED. de Kock b Ashwin 45(34)

OUT! Safaraz goes for a golden duck. Seems like a google which Sarfaraz could not read and tried to cut it, giving a simple catch to Nair at first slip. Brilliant bowling, planning and execution. Sarfaraz Khan c Nair b Ashwin 0(1) Ashwin on a hat-trick.

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 88/4 ( AB de Villiers 19 , Mandeep Singh 1) Superb comeback by Ashwin. He has changed the course of the game with two back-to-back wickets. De Kock and young Sarfaraz back into the hut. Onus, totally, now on a man called AB de Villiers. Mandeep is the batsman in.

Knocked over. Punjab continue with baby steps. Ashwin bowls De Kock and the key figure here is 69 needed off 52 balls. Get AB and this will get interesting... And just as I write this Ashwin removes Sarfaraz, caught off the first ball.

Quinton de Kock was leading a charmed life these past 3 overs. Ashwin beat his bat with a flatter, faster ball to get him bowled and then had Sarfaraz caught 1st ball at slip. Tough fight by KXIP. RCB in tight situation.

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 93/4 ( AB de Villiers 21 , Mandeep Singh 4) Axar completes his quota of overs. He has given 25 runs in his 4 overs and taken an important wicket of McCullum. Living upto his retained amount, I guess. Punjab back in this game.

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 100/4 ( AB de Villiers 23 , Mandeep Singh 8) Tye is back on. Great to see Ashwin mixing it up so nicely.

Two RCB batsmen dismissed for a golden duck in a same match at Bangalore in IPL: Z Khan/C White v KXIP, 2008 V Kohli/Misbah-ul-Haq v MI, 2008 B McCullum/S Khan v KXIP, 2018*

FOUR! De Villiers comes out and heaves to deep mid-wicket. Both the fielders looked at each other as ball pierced through them.

56 needed off 36 balls... in a normal situation, the batting team would be under pressure. But Punjab's spinners have bowled 11 out of 12 overs and the pacers are left. Plus AB de Villiers is at the crease... do the math!

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 109/4 ( AB de Villiers 31 , Mandeep Singh 9) Mohit Sharma back on and full-toss to start with. Good for him that de Villiers could not get hold of it. It was turning out to be a good over but a boundary of the penultimate ball of the over ruined things.

RCB have a fight on their hands. Good news is ABD still at crease and only one over of spin left. But batsmen have to get going very soon

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 115/4 ( AB de Villiers 34 , Mandeep Singh 11) Tye is back to the bowling attack and suddenly we see de Villiers and Mandeep not being able to put the bad balls to boundaries. Equation: 41 off 24. Strategic Time-Out called.

Mujeeb returns to bowl his last over.

41 in 4 overs. ABD must deliver from here. Pacers are mixing a lot of slow deliveries to play havoc with batsmen's timing. Mujeeb too has 1 over. Very interesting finish on the cards

OUT! And Mayank Agarwal perishes. Umesh Yadav bowls full, asking Mayank to drive and he does slam it hard but not well enough. The ball takes the edge and at a bullet's pace travels to Quinton de Kock, who takes a spectacular diving catch to his left. Mayank Agarwal c de Kock b U Yadav 15(11) [4s-3]

OUT! First ball plumb for Aaron Finch. What a horrific welcome to IPL. Ball nipped back and hit him on knee roll. DRS called in but the it has been overturned. Finch has to make the long way back. Yadav on hat-trick. Finch lbw b U Yadav 0(1)

OUT! Another wicket goes for KXIP. Yuvraj is clean bowled by Umesh. Yuvraj b U Yadav 4(4)

OUT! It's a wrap for KL Rahul. Misses his fifty by 3 runs. Tried to sweep Sundar for a six in leg side but fails, the ball goes in the air and Sarfaraz after missing two catches finally gets one. Rahul c Sarfaraz Khan b Washington Sundar 47(30)

OUT! Khejroliya gets his first wicket of this march as well as IPL. Nair Clean bowled. Nair b Kulwant Khejroliya 29(26)

OUT! Stoinis tries to comes out and hit Sundar again but fails big time. Quinton de Kock does not make any mistake behind the stumps. Stoinis st de Kock b Washington Sundar 11(9)

OUT! Khejroliya gets his second. Full delivery and hits Patel on lower left leg. DRSA taken instantly by him after umpire says out. But the review is lost as well as wicket. Axar lbw b Kulwant Khejroliya 2(3)

OUT! Andrew Tye hits the ball way up in the air. Virat Kohli pouches it comfortably running near the wickets from long-on. Andrew Tye c Kohli b Woakes 7(7)

OUT! ' That's enough' says Harsha Bhogle on the commentary. Ashwin comes out again and tries to repeat the same shot. Misses it completely and de Kock does the rest of the work behind the stumps. Ashwin st de Kock b Chahal 33(21)

OUT! Young Mujeeb-ur-Rahman comes in and perishes. top-edged Woakes and caught by Sarfaraz at point. Mujeeb c Sarfaraz Khan b Woakes 0(2)

We will back in 10 minutes with the chase.

Kings XI Punjab bowled out for 155. Too low a score for a batting side like RCB which boasts of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock. Phew. Tough task for Punjab in the second half of the match.

OUT! McCullum goes. Whoa! Not the greatest ball on earth by Axar. McCullum makes room and gives an easy catch to point fielder. Brendon McCullum c Mujeeb b Axar 0(1)

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get their act together after an opening game defeat, as they take on Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

RCB, led by star India captain Virat Kohli, lost to Kolkata Knight Riders after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball fifty and Nitish Rana removed AB de Villiers and Kohli in the same over and then scored a vital 35.

RCB will now want their star batsmen Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively, in the first game.

McCullum reached a milestone in completing 9,000 T20 runs in the last match and that should boost his confidence.

Kohli did not look his imperious best in the previous game and he would want to come out all guns blazing against Punjab.

The likes Quinton de Kock, Sarfaraz Khan and Chris Woakes did not fire against KKR and would want to improve if RCB want their batting to fire.

Kohli could depend on Umesh Yadav and Woakes to deliver the goods again as they shared five wickets between them.

The star spin pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar failed in the last game, leaking 77 runs in 56 balls and claiming just one wicket.

Coming to the visitors, Punjab are coming into the game on the back of a win, having started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.

KL Rahul, who is a local, smashed the fastest-ever fifty in IPL history.

Rahul had smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball 51.

Karun Nair, who scored a 33-ball fifty, also would be keen to continue the good work. But veteran Yuvraj Singh looked a pale shadow of his former self, huffing and puffing to 12 off 22 balls.

Punjab surprisingly dropped big-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle in the last game but he could open the innings as he knows the conditions well, the venue where he smashed an incredible 175 in the 2013 edition.

Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the last match, also may get a chance.

Punjab's bowlers did a fine job by restricting Delhi with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman making his IPL debut with a bang, picking up two wickets along with Mohit Sharma.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

With inputs from IANS