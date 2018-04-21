After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 22/1 ( Jason Roy 5 , Shreyas Iyer 11) Umesh continues. Think RCB are going to give him four overs straight because he has been really expensive in the death overs. Shreyas Iyer drives ball one to mid off for a quick single. A couple of direct hits on the second delivery but both batsmen are safe. Shreyas though ends the fifth over with two boundaries and a single. 11 off the over.

RCB pacers Yadav and Woakes have bowled impressive opening overs in tandem for the first time. Yadav has gone one better with his pay bouncer that skidded onto Gambhir. He ended up skiing the hook

OUT! It was on the cards, wasn't it? Yuzvendra Chahal bowls the quicker one and Roy gives himself room to cut it through cover but misses and the ball uproots the leg stump. A superb phase of play for RCB this. Roy b Chahal 5(16)

FOUR! Off the mark is Pant with some style. Slightly short from Chahal, Pant goes back and cuts it through cover.

After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 28/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 12 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5) A spectacular Powerplay for RCB this. Two big wickets and only 28 runs off it. Umesh and Chahal stood out for them.

Action all round. Runs and sixes in Kolkata but almost another wicket in Bengaluru. Chahal tough for Jason Roy to read, could have been stumped first ball. We will get to see more of this rivalry in the English summer to come.

Roy simply had no clue as to which way ball was turning. Chahal pulled strings like a puppeteer. No surprise he was put out of his misery so quickly. Excellent powerplay overs. 28 for 2 in 6 overs

And while KXIP were rounding up a victory in Kolkata, Chahal has got Roy. Not much of a battle but given the start he had to take his chances... doesn't pay off against leg spin. Delhi in a poor state at the moment...

After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 32/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 14 , Rishabh Pant (W) 7) Siraj to Pant. Starts with two short balls and Pant dabs the second to third man for a single. A quiet over. Three more singles come in it. Four off the over.

FOUR! Washington flights this around off, Pant seemed ready as he kneels and reverse sweeps it past backward point.

After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 39/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 16 , Rishabh Pant (W) 12) Washington keeps it tight in his first over. This is a good pitch for spinners to be honest. Seems like the pitch which we saw in Bengaluru last year during the IPL. Seven off the eighth over.

FOUR! Short and wide from Umesh. Shreyas accepts the freebie and cuts it through cover. The sweeper cover tries to cut it off but fails.

SIX! Full and on the sticks and Shreyas Iyer whips it over midwicket.

After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 53/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 28 , Rishabh Pant (W) 14) The planning from RCB has been quite smart in this game so far. They are targetted Roy with Chahal. And now Kohli is ending Umesh's quota because Yadav leaks a few too many in the death. The plan may have been right but Umesh conceded 14 off his last over. 14 come off it. His figures: 4-0-27-1.

Ball is certainly gripping on this surface. Both Chahal and Washington Sundar are getting the ball to turn, unlike in earlier matches. 8 overs of spin should cause some apprehension in DD ranks. Maybe the Indian batsmen would handle it better

After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 58/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 30 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17) Washington continues. Wonder what the Delhi team management may have suggested to Pant and Iyer in the strategic time-out. The ball is gripping and Delhi need to be really smart while constructing their innings. If they try to go too hard, they might end up short. 145-150 seems to be a good enough target. Five singles come in the over. Delhi 58/2 at the halfway mark.

FOUR! Woakes opts to go full and on the sticks and Pant clobbers it down the ground.

After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 66/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 31 , Rishabh Pant (W) 24) A promising stand building up between Shreyas and Pant. However they need to up the ante soon and take their chances. Eight come in Woakes' second over.

After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 72/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 34 , Rishabh Pant (W) 26) Washington to bowl his third over. One thing has become certain, the Delhi batsmen aren't looking to attack the spinners. They know that a wicket here would put the new batsman under a lot of pressure. Pant and Shreyas collect five singles and a leg bye off it. Six off the over.

FOUR! Siraj overpitches and Shreyas' eyes light up and lofts it over cover.

SIX! Once again, Siraj bowls it too full and Pant gets underneath the ball and tonks it over long off.

After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 84/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 39 , Rishabh Pant (W) 33) A brilliant over DD. This can potentially change the momentum of the innings. 12 come in the over. Also, the 50-run stand is up between Shreyas and Pant.

SIX! That's a biggie. Washington tosses it around leg and Shreyas smokes it over midwicket.

12 runs off that last over from Siraj... the duo are looking to go for it now... and just as I type this... Iyer has smacked a huge six off Sundar... and make that two!

MD Siraj's tight lines is forcing DD to improvise and go after him. His second over was spoilt by two lofted shots to untenented areas. DD batsmen are well set and need to come up with some big blows to breathe life into their innings.

FIFTY! A fine knock from Shreyas Iyer. He has pulled Delhi out fo trouble with the help of Pant. Completes the milestone with a six.

Fifty up for Iyer... off 29 balls. Delhi needed that. He needed that. The game needed that... even if the Daredevils are not out of the woods just yet.

OUT! Soft dismissal. Very soft. Shreyas Iyer must be fuming. A nothing delivery from Washington. Bowls it wide and full outside off, Shreyas chases it and it takes the leading edge. Siraj, positioned at short third man, pouches an easy catch. Shreyas Iyer c Siraj b Washington Sundar 52(31)

After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 98/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 34 , Glenn Maxwell 0) An expensive last four spoils Washington Sundar's figures. 14 come in the over. Washington's figures: 4-0-31-1.

Crucial knock from Shreyas Iyer who has given Delhi an opportunity to post a competitive total in Bengaluru

After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 103/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 35 , Glenn Maxwell 3) Siraj continues. A good over from him. Five come off it. In fact, Kohli also reviewed on the final ball for an LBW decision. But the ball was pitching outside leg.

Bit more urgency about Delhi's shot making now. Maxwell will be key as to where they finish off. 150 would be a good total to play with. RCB are known to be fallible if you get their big guns.

OUT! Maxwell tries a reverse-sweep but fails big time. The ball takes the edge off the bat and Siraj catches it diving at short third-man. Maxwell c Siraj b Chahal 4(6)

Quite a silly review by RCB. Siraj bowling over the wicket to a left hander could never have got him lbw from that angle. Yet DRS was used. Ball pitched at least 8 inches beyond leg stump. Wasted review.

Maxwell dismissal at this stage is disastrous for DD. He could have clobbered the bowling in the slog overs. Kohli saved Chahal's overs only for Maxwell and it has paid off handsomely. Reverse sweep did him in.

SIX! Ball tossed up and Pant comes forward to dispatch it to long-on!

SIX! And another one from Pant's willow. Back to back sixes from him as he reverse-sweeps it for a maximum.

After 16 overs,Delhi Daredevils 117/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 48 , Rahul Tewatia 0) Yuzvendra is brought back. Maxwell's experiments again failing him and his team. That reverse-sweep was not really needed. Pant has not learned anything as he tries one too and is successful at it. 2 sixes to finish the over.

FOUR! Boundary off the first ball. Not too convincing though as the ball takes the edge off Pant's bat and races away to third-man.

FOUR! Not convincing again but runs flowing. Ball takes the edge and almost caught at mid-off. The ball races away for four after the fielder fails to catch it.

FOUR! Pant pulls and the ball travels to backward square leg. This is FIFTY for the left-handed batsman.

After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 130/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 52 , Rahul Tewatia 9) Chris Woakes is back and has been hit for a boundary on the very first ball. Three boundaries, in fact, in the over and all by Pant. This is a good innings by Pant who has looked in great touch throughout the tournament. Important 3 overs for Delhi here.

SIX! Siraj bowls this on Pant's leg and he flicks it for a beautiful six.

Preview: Currently languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table, both Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be aiming to return to their winning ways when they face off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams have struggled to get going this season with just one win apiece from the four games each have played so far.

With just two points, the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side are at the eighth place in the points table. RCB have the same number of points but sit a place above Delhi with a slightly better net run-rate.

In their campaign opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Bengaluru failed in defending a competitive 177 runs but salvaged a win in their second game by chasing a moderate 156 runs against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at home.

They later went on to be on the receiving end in the games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), losing by 19 and 46 runs respectively.

Other than Kohli, the other big names in the RCB squad have failed to fire till now. While the RCB skipper has amassed 201 runs from four outings, averaging 67.00, AB de Villers, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum have accumulated 122, 94 and 47 runs respectively.

In the bowling department, pacer Chris Woakes has been impressive with eight wickets from four games while Umesh Yadav has also provided the much needed breakthrough whenever his side needed.

Umesh has pocketed seven wickets from four games.

However, the main cause of concern for Bengaluru has been the death bowling as the side has leaked too many runs in the dying moments.

On the other hand, Delhi too, had a poor start to their IPL 2018 campaign after losing their first two games against KXIP and RR. The Gautam Gambhir-led side received their first win against Mumbai, thanks to a fine knock by foreigner Jason Roy and Rishabh Pant.

While Jason slammed an unbeaten 53-ball 91, Rishabh chipped in with valuable 47 to help Delhi hunt down a challeging 195 runs.

Delhi however, failed to repeat the story against KKR as they succumbed to chase 201 runs against KKR and lost the issue by 71 runs.

For Delhi, only Rishabh has looked good so far with the willow while Ray, who played a match winning knock against Mumbai, has featured in just two games. The other batters, including skipper Gambhir, have struggled to gather runs.

In the bowling unit, young leggie Rahul Tewatia has lived upto the expectations of the franchise after scalping six wickets from four games. The 24-year-old has also been economical with 7.13 runs per over (rpo).

Pacer Trent Boult has also same number of wickets but has been slightly expensice after 8.62 rpo.

The Bangalore side will however, be the favorites in Saturday's clash as out of 18 matches in the IPL overall, the Kohli-led team has won 12 and Delhi has won the remaining 6.

The squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett

With inputs from IANS