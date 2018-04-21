Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 19th match of IPL 2018, which will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils.

Both RCB and DD have a very good team, yet find themselves in a familiar position -- at the bottom of the table. RCB would want this year to be different as they believe they have what it takes to be successful. The good thing is the team is not peaking too soon. The bad news is that if they don't lift themselves up pretty fast they'd run out of momentum. The issue with RCB is they are not sure of their batting order, especially the middle order, or the bowling options while opening and at the death. Thus players don't know their roles, as yet!

Some rain is certainly expected today. Yesterday when the teams arrived for nets a sudden cloud burst dumped lakhs of litres of water onto the ground. RCB preferred to return to the hotel. But once the rains stopped DD was able to have nets. That's the beauty of the Sub-Air system deployed at KSCA. It can handle any amount of rains. Play can start as soon as the rains stop and the pitch covers are taken off. KSCA is so confident of the system that they cover only the pitch in order to to keep it bone dry. The other parts of the ground are left open to the elements and yet plan can start instantly. KSCA said they collected 3 lakh litres of water from rains last evening.

"Gautam comes with the experience of winning IPL twice for KKR which increases his value as a leader. That's the beauty of it all, anybody can't win the championship just like that. He won back-to-back championships for KKR, that's what he brings to the table" DD assistant coach Pravin Amre has lauded Gambhir. Read what he said here .

Pitch report: Not a lot of grass cover which is a bit of concern for me. It is a very good wicket and because of the rain factor teams must be looking to field first, says Matthew Hayden at the inspection.

Umesh Yadav has bowled well in patches while Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal don't look the force they were expected to be. It is possible that the choice of pitch (Mandya clay) which has bounce and pace has something to do with it. Batting is easier. Thus RCB's batsmen,especially ABD, McCullum (if he returns to the playing XI), de Kock have to come to the party pretty soon. It remains to be seen whether Kohli's favourite batsman Sarfaraz gets to play again. He has been a flop as batsman and fielder thus far.

Harshal Patel set to debut for Delhi Daredevils against former team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He receives his cap from Ricky Ponting.

Both the teams make one change each. Delhi Daredevils IN: Harshal Patel OUT: Mohammed Shami Royal Challengers Bangalore IN: Manan Vohra OUT: Sarfaraz Khan

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, latest update and cricket score: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and Virat Kohli opts to field.

Preview: Currently languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table, both Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be aiming to return to their winning ways when they face off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams have struggled to get going this season with just one win apiece from the four games each have played so far.

With just two points, the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side are at the eighth place in the points table. RCB have the same number of points but sit a place above Delhi with a slightly better net run-rate.

In their campaign opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Bengaluru failed in defending a competitive 177 runs but salvaged a win in their second game by chasing a moderate 156 runs against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at home.

They later went on to be on the receiving end in the games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), losing by 19 and 46 runs respectively.

Other than Kohli, the other big names in the RCB squad have failed to fire till now. While the RCB skipper has amassed 201 runs from four outings, averaging 67.00, AB de Villers, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum have accumulated 122, 94 and 47 runs respectively.

In the bowling department, pacer Chris Woakes has been impressive with eight wickets from four games while Umesh Yadav has also provided the much needed breakthrough whenever his side needed.

Umesh has pocketed seven wickets from four games.

However, the main cause of concern for Bengaluru has been the death bowling as the side has leaked too many runs in the dying moments.

On the other hand, Delhi too, had a poor start to their IPL 2018 campaign after losing their first two games against KXIP and RR. The Gautam Gambhir-led side received their first win against Mumbai, thanks to a fine knock by foreigner Jason Roy and Rishabh Pant.

While Jason slammed an unbeaten 53-ball 91, Rishabh chipped in with valuable 47 to help Delhi hunt down a challeging 195 runs.

Delhi however, failed to repeat the story against KKR as they succumbed to chase 201 runs against KKR and lost the issue by 71 runs.

For Delhi, only Rishabh has looked good so far with the willow while Ray, who played a match winning knock against Mumbai, has featured in just two games. The other batters, including skipper Gambhir, have struggled to gather runs.

In the bowling unit, young leggie Rahul Tewatia has lived upto the expectations of the franchise after scalping six wickets from four games. The 24-year-old has also been economical with 7.13 runs per over (rpo).

Pacer Trent Boult has also same number of wickets but has been slightly expensice after 8.62 rpo.

The Bangalore side will however, be the favorites in Saturday's clash as out of 18 matches in the IPL overall, the Kohli-led team has won 12 and Delhi has won the remaining 6.

The squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett

With inputs from IANS