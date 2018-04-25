Shane Watson brought back into the attack in the 12th over.

That massive ABD six off Tahir would have smashed the solar panel on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof. Ksca uses the stadium roof top to generate solar energy and ABD's sixes would lead to more panel replacements for sure

SIX ! Quinton de Kock's the first to race to fifty , doing so far with a well-timed pull over the midwicket fence! Takes 35 deliveries to get to the milestone, hitting four sixes and a four along the way. RCB 118/1

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 118/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 52 , AB de Villiers 47) Watson's brought back into the attack in the 12th over, with CSK desperate to break the partnership. The under-pressure seamer starts off with a wide. De Kock guides the ball towards the leg side for a double off the second ball. De Villiers has his heart in his mouth for a second after miscuing off the fourth delivery, with the ball landing just short of the fielder at long on. De Kock smacks the ball over the midwicket fence off the last delivery to bring up his half-century off 35 balls.

The AB show is on at his second home. He has annihilated CSK's spinners single handedly while De Kock is looking good against the seamers. Dhoni is in damage control mode now. That's all you can do when AB is in this mood, apart from saying your prayers perhaps.

Shardul Thakur returns to the attack in the 13th over.

SIX ! ABD follows suit, and brings up his half-century with a six! Takes just 23 deliveries to get to the milestone! RCB 124/1

SIX ! Make it back-to-back sixes for ABD, as he hits this one over long on! RCB 136/1

Quinton de Kock scores a fifty in T20 cricket after 13 innings and this is the first one for him in 2018.

HAT-TRICK OF SIXES for AB de Villiers ! Mr 360 now goes inside-out, and hits this one over wide long off! And this one also brings up the century-stand for the second wicket off just 49 balls! RCB 136/1

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 138/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 53 , AB de Villiers 66) Thakur returns to the attack in the 13th over, and ABD obliterates him to collect a hat-trick of sixes off the first three deliveries — the first one bringing up his half-century off just 23 balls, the second completing the 100-stand off 49 balls. Good comeback off the next three deliveries by Thakur, giving away just two singles and a dot. 20 off the over.

ABD is on fire. It's raining sixes off his bat. What power, what precision. No wonder he's the leading run scorer in this year's ipl. The ksca stadium crowd has gone berserk on his hitting.

Dwayne Bravo brought back into the attack in the 14th over.

OUT! Trust DJ Bravo to get the breakthrough for his side! Deceives Quinton de Kock with an off-cutter, with the batsman offering him a return catch off a miscued pull. RCB 138/2 De Kock c and b Bravo 53(37)

Players to hit 100-plus sixes on a ground in T20 cricket: 150 - Chris Gayle at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 109 - Chris Gayle at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 100 - AB de Villiers at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore*

Terrific partnership of 103 in 53 balls ends. De Kock's brilliant 53 ends in caught and bowled off Bravo slower delivery. Excellent launch pad for RCB

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 138/2 ( AB de Villiers 66 , Corey Anderson 0) Bravo returns to the attack in the 14th over, and he starts off by getting the big breakthrough, ending the century stand between ABD and QDK by dismissing the latter, deceiving him with a slower ball that ends up coming back to him in the form of a return catch. Corey Anderson walks out to bat at No 4. Terrific slower ball from Bravo off the fourth delivery, this one dipping real late into the batsman and hitting him on the pad, with Anderson being made to look like a fool on this occasion, freezing midway through a pull shot. And it's a wicket maiden for Bravo , with this one coming against the run of play! There's still the AB de Villiers factor to counter for CSK though.

OUT ! CSK ARE RIGHT BACK IN THE GAME ! TAHIR'S GONE BERSERK WITH DELIGHT! And why wouldn't he be, getting rid of AB de Villiers of all batters! ABD looks for a lofted cut, but gets the toe-end of his bat with the ball turning sharply away from him. Billings rushes forward, and takes a fine catch near sweeper cover. RCB 142/3 De Villiers c Billings b Tahir 68(30)

OUT! Two-in-two for Tahir, with Anderson edging a googly from the wily leg-spinner to Harbhajan in the slips! RCB 142/4 Anderson c Harbhajan b Tahir 2(8)

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 142/4 ( Mandeep Singh 0 , ) Game-changing over from Tahir, and at the second strategic time-out of the innings, CSK are right back at the game, thanks to the dismissals of ABD and Anderson off the last two balls of the over. Four runs and two wickets, and Tahir's gone berserk in his celebrations.

Ravi Jadeja brought back into the attack in the 16th over.

SIX ! Mandeep goes for a slog sweep off Jadeja! There's Billings at deep midwicket, but the ball flies just over his outstretched hand. RCB 152/4

FOUR ! This time a reverse paddle by Mandeep, as he guides this one towards the third man fence! RCB 156/4

AB de Villiers has now scored 50-plus runs off 25 of lesses balls nine times - the second most times by any player in IPL history.

Colin de Grandhomme's strike rate of 167.80 in T20 cricket - the highest for any player with a cut-off of 400 runs.

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 157/4 ( Mandeep Singh 11 , Colin de Grandhomme 0) Jadeja's brought back in the 16th over. Stumping chance missed off the first ball. The ball grips, and turns away from an advancing Mandeep, with the ball going between Dhoni and slip fielder Harbhajan for four byes. Mandeep takes the attack to the bowler thereafter, smacking a six and a four off successive balls. 15 off the over.

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 164/4 ( Mandeep Singh 14 , Colin de Grandhomme 4) No hat-trick for Tahir, as Mandeep pulls the ball towards midwicket for a single at the start of his final over. De Grandhomme, playing his first game of the season, gets off the mark with a single off the first ball that he faces. De Grandhomme collects a double off the last delivery, with a single coming off every other ball of the over.

A clutch of wickets has pushed RCB to the back foot. De Kock, ABD and Anderson left in quick succession and suddenly in a matter of 2 overs CSK is back on top.

Mandeep Singh in IPL 11: 37, 22, 47*, 16, 17* Will he put his hand up once again for RCB?

A bizarre period of play this. A 20 run over from Thakur followed by a wicket maiden from Bravo that sucked all momentum from the innings. Imran Tahir claimed ABD in the next over but he has Corey Anderson to thank for hogging all the strike in the previous over and frustrating AB. To make matters worse, Corey perished the very next ball against Tahir. This is where Tahir is really good. He may go for a few runs but he will always give your wickets in this format.

FOUR ! Squeezed down the ground by de Grandhomme off a yorker from Bravo! RCB 173/4

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 173/4 ( Mandeep Singh 17 , Colin de Grandhomme 10) Two runs collected off the first ball of the 18th over, with an extra run being collected thanks to no backup to Dhoni's throw towards the non-striker's end. Bravo puts down a tough return catch off Mandeep's bat off the fourth ball. Good running between the wickets by Mandeep and de Grandhomme, with the latter guiding the ball towards deep backward square-leg and coming back for a second. De Grandhomme collects a boundary off the last ball, squeezing the ball off a yorker. Nine off the over.

Who says T20 cricket doesn't have ebbs and flows like Test cricket? This inning is ebbing and flowing from one end to the other in the blink of an eye. Huge overs followed by absolute lull followed by a big over again where the ball gripped and turned on one occasion as if this is a fifth-day wicket. Dhoni will be disappointed with the efforts of his Indian spinners today. Harbhajan and Jadeja have both been flat in their trajectory and approach.

SIX ! Mandeep goes flat over the backward point fence off Thakur at the start of the 19th over! RCB 179/4

SIX ! "MANDEEP, MANDEEP, GONE DEEP!" goes on-air commentator David Lloyd! Mandeep rocks back, and slaps the ball down the ground for his third six! RCB 190/4

OUT! Thakur collects his second wicket off his last ball off the evening! Deceives an aggressive Mandeep with a knuckle ball, with the batter skieing this one towards deep midwicket, where the ball lands safely in Jadeja's palms. RCB 191/5 Mandeep c Jadeja b Thakur 32(17)

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 191/5 ( Colin de Grandhomme 11 , Pawan Negi 0) Mandeep smacks the ball over the backward point fence off the first ball of the 19th over, collecting his second six. Singles exchanged off the next two deliveries. Mandeep guides the ball down the ground off the fourth delivery, coming back for a second. Two wides and a six follow, before Mandeep holes out to Jadeja off the last ball to depart for 32. 18 runs and a wicket off the over.

Dwayne Bravo to bowl the final over of the innings.

OUT! De Grandhomme has to walk back to the dressing room, falling short of the striker's end by quite some distance as Dhoni gets his throw spot-on even with the big glove on! Negi sets off for a bye after missing a slower delivery, and de Grandhomme fails to get to the other end in time. RCB 191/6 De Grandhomme run out (Dhoni) 11(7)

OUT! And that's two run-outs off as many balls! New batsman Sundar slaps the ball towards deep extra-cover, with his partner Negi trying to come back for a second, and running halfway down the track in the process. Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash. RCB 192/7 Negi run-out (Jadeja/Dhoni) 0(1)

An asking rate of around 10 should be challenging. Mandeep and Grandhomme made a mess by crossing over when Mandeep skied the ball to be caught off last ball of Thakur's over. Then de Grandhomme ran himself out trying to get strike 1st ball of next over.

OUT! Three wickets off as many deliveries for CSK! Umesh looks to smash an off-cutter from Bravo out of the park, but ends up getting a top-edge that results in a simple catch for Billings at deep midwicket. RCB 193/8 Umesh c Billings b Bravo 0(1)

Shardul Thakur conceded 46 runs today which is now the most by a bowler in IPL with at least one maiden. The previous record was of 45 runs by Praveen Kumar while playing for GL against RCB in 2016.

SIX ! Another off-cutter from Bravo, and Sundar clears the midwicket fence on this occasion. Tahir tries positioning himself for a catch, but ends up falling over beyond the ropes. RCB 199/8

FOUR! Boundary to end the innings, with RCB finishing on a commanding score of 205/8 after 20 overs! Sundar steers the ball off the final delivery towards the point boundary.

After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 205/8 ( Washington Sundar 13 , Mohammed Siraj 0) W, W, WD, W, 6, 2, 4 That was the final over of the RCB innings, bowled by Dwayne Bravo. Some mindless running between the wickets helped in the run-out of de Grandhomme and Negi, before Umesh holes out to deep midwicket. Sundar, who's no mug with the bat, helps RCB cross 200 with some well-timed shots off towards the end, remaining unbeaten on 13 off 4 with the help of a six and a four. Chennai Super Kings need 206 to win from 20 overs.

The highest target successfully chased by CSK in IPL is 206 which they chased against RCB at Chennai in 2012.

Preview: Flying high on confidence, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be eyeing to keep their winning momentum flowing when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side, who staged a comeback in the cash-rich league after two years, have yet again shown why they are considered the the IPL's most successful team.

The yellow brigade have won four of their five games and most of their batsmen have fired on more than one occassion, guiding CSK home.

With the likes of in-form Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and the skipper himself, CSK has the ability to put a massive total on board or chase any challenging target.

In the bowling department, young Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have been impressive with each bagging six wickets from five and four games respectively.

While Chahar has an economy rate of 7.60, Thakur has been a bit expensive with 9.50 runs per over.

Also, all-rounder Watson has six wickets to his name with an economy of under eight.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, medium-pacer Dwayne Bravo and leggie Karn Sharma have also came with breakthroughs for CSK at crucial times.

On the other hand, RCB, led by Virat Kohli are placed six in the points-table with just a couple of wins from five games.

Despite having stars like AB De Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum, Bangalore's batting has been inconsistent, except for Kohli.

The RCB skipper has accumulated 231 runs from five games, averaging 57.75.

If De Villiers, who blasted an unbeaten 90 off 39 balls in RCB's last game against Delhi Daredevils, repeats the show, life would be difficult for Chennai.

Bangalore however, has failed to find the perfect opening partnerships, which could be a major cause of concern.

In the bowling department, the spin duo of Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, who have bagged five and four wickets respectively, will again be eager to put a better show as CSK have struggled against spin this season.

All-rounder Chris Woakes has been outstanding so far, picking up 8 wickets, while pacer Umesh Yadav also been equally good with eight wickets.

Overall, an exciting contest will be on cards when the two sides resume their intense rivalry after two years at the batting-friendly Chinnaswamy wicket.

Squad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock(WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain/WK), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, K.M. Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.

With Inputs from IANS