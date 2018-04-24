Yusuf Pathan becomes the 13th player to score 3000-plus runs in IPL. He has taken 137 innings to achieve the milestone - the second most by any player.

Yusuf Pathan becomes the first player to score 3000-plus runs and take 30-plus wickets in IPL.

OUT! First ball after the timeout, and Williamson walks without even looking at the umpire! Appears to have got an inside edge, with Kishan collecting the ball safely behind the stumps after diving to his left. The Sunrisers in serious trouble now! SRH 63/5 Williamson c Kishan b Hardik 29(21)

Even Sachin Tendulkar applauds. It was a great delivery from Hardik Pandya and I’m afraid this is going to be a long night for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai won’t complain though, they have got rid of Kane Williamson.

FOUR ! Cracking cover drive off Nabi's bat! The Afghan is off to a good start in his first game this season! SRH 71/5

After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 71/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 2 , Mohammad Nabi 6) Hardik into his third over, and he catches the big fish first ball after the time out — with Williamson getting an inside-edge to get caught-behind for 29. Nabi, the new batsman, collects his first boundary off the fourth delivery with a cracking cover drive. Eight runs and a wicket off the over.

Spin introduced for the first time in the innings, with Mayank Markande getting the ball for the 10th over.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the cow-corner fence, and Nabi collects his second boundary! SRH 75/5

Hardik Pandya has been terrific today and the stats shows the same.

Mohammad Nabi's strike rate of 139.88 in T20Is is the second highest among Afghanistan players with a cut-off of 500 runs.

FOUR ! Now Yusuf Pathan helps himself to a boundary! Gets down on on knee, and sweeps the ball towards the fine-leg fence for a four. SRH 80/5

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 82/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 7 , Mohammad Nabi 12) Markande's off to an expensive start today, both Nabi and Pathan collecting a boundary each in the over. Unsuccessful appeal for lbw against Pathan off the last ball, with Mumbai going for the review thereafter. The hosts end up losing it, with the impact outside off, and the ball visibly missing the stumps. 11 off the over. SRH in a spot of bother at the halfway mark, but can recover to a competitive score if partnerships come by, given their positive scoring rate today.

Krunal Pandya introduced from the Tata End, the second spinner brought in by MI captain Rohit Sharma.

Quite clearly, SRH are struggling after the end of the 10th over. First half of the innings has not belonged to them but they will hope the second half goes their way.

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 85/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 8 , Mohammad Nabi 14) Krunal gets off to a positive start, conceding just three off his first over. Nabi chips the ball towards short midwicket off the first ball, eliciting an excited "IN THE AIIRRRR" from on-air commentator Sunil Gavaskar, with the ball ultimately landing safely.

BOWLED EM! Brilliant googly from young Markande, deceiving Nabi completely on the occasion! The Afghan looked to slog it towards long on, and missed the line of the delivery completely. SRH 85/6 Nabi b Markande 14(10)

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 87/6 ( Yusuf Pathan 9 , Rashid Khan 1) Markande makes up for an expensive first over by bamboozling Nabi with a well-disguised wrong 'un, beating his defence completely and rattling his stumps in the process, resulting in Sunrisers losing their sixth wicket. Two singles collected off the remainder of the over, with new batsman Rashid Khan getting off the mark. Nice comeback from the youngster after getting hit off his previous over.

FOUR ! Well-timed cut off Yusuf's bat off Krunal's bowling, guiding the ball through backward point for his second boundary! SRH 96/6

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 98/6 ( Yusuf Pathan 15 , Rashid Khan 5) Krunal into his second over. Yusuf sweeps hard towards fine-leg off the second delivery, with Mustafizur cutting the ball off in the deep. Pathan rocks back, and cuts the ball powerfully through backward point off the fourth delivery to collect his second boundary. 11 off the over.

Bumrah brought back for his final over. Rohit brings in a slip for him.

Looking very glum for the visitors. At Wankhede, on a good batting surface a par score would have been 180+ with 98/6 after 13 overs with no sixes yet in the innings even 150 from here looks improbable.

OUT! Rohit's decision to bring Bumrah back works for him, as Rashid becomes the lastest SRH batsman to walk back, nicking it to the keeper! SRH 100/7 Rashid c Kishan b Bumrah 6(9)

The umpire signals for the second timeout of the innings after Rashid's dismissal.

Mumbai Indians have been so good that the chances that Sunrisers Hyderabad will play the full 20 overs are extremely low. Rohit Sharma and Co must be aiming to bowl them out as soon as possible.

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 102/7 ( Yusuf Pathan 17 , Basil Thampi 1) Bumrah brought back for the 14th over. Singles collected off the first two deliveries, before Rashid nicks one to the keeper off the third ball to depart for 6. First wicket for Bumrah in his third over, and his figures currently read 1/22, a fine performance indeed so far.

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 106/7 ( Yusuf Pathan 19 , Basil Thampi 3) 'The Fizz' back into the attack. Pathan and Thampi collect a single each off the first two deliveries. Thampi gets a thick edge off a leg-cutter from Mustafizur, with the ball landing safely between three converging fielders. Just four off the over.

Mayank Markande brought back in the 16th over. Can he snuff another batsman out at this stage?

BOWLED EM! What an evening Markande is having, with the Purple Cap back on his head. Fires a quicker delivery to Thampi, with the ball beating the bat and rattling the off-stump. SRH 106/8 Thampi b Markande 3(6)

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 108/8 ( Yusuf Pathan 19 , Siddarth Kaul 2) Markande returns to the attack, and walks away with another wicket, this time rattling Thampi's off-stump to send him back for a score of 3. Gives away just two runs off the over. The young leg-spinner has conceded just four runs while collecting two wickets off his last two overs.

OUT! It's just not Sunrisers' day so far, and some poor communication between the two batsmen results in the visitors losing their ninth wicket! Kaul set off from the striker's end for a risky single, and was sent back in the last second. Kishan, meanwhile, collects the throw from backward point, and disturbs the stumps with the batsman a mile out of his crease. SRH 109/9 Kaul run out (Hardik/Ishan) 2(9)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 109/9 ( Yusuf Pathan 20 , Sandeep Sharma 0) Mustafizur into his third over. Some poor communication between Kaul and Pathan results in the former getting himself run-out for 2, the ninth dismissal in the SRH innings. Sandeep Sharma walks out to bat, and defends the ball off the last delivery. Just one run and a wicket off the over.

The lowest total for SRH in IPL is 113 which they scored against MI at Hyderabad in 2015. Will they go past 113 today?

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 112/9 ( Yusuf Pathan 23 , Sandeep Sharma 0) Bumrah bowls his final over. After three dots, Pathan runs the ball down the ground, and comes back for a risky second run, managing to make it to the striker's end in time. Superb stop by Markande at short third man to save a boundary for Mumbai, leaping up high in the air a la a certain South African going by the name Jonty Rhodes. Quick single to Pathan off the last delivery, with three coming off the over.

SIX ! The first big hit of the innings, and it gives the Sunrises something to cheer about after losing wickets in a heap. Slogs it over long on in a well-connected strike off a cutter. SRH 118/9

OUT! Very well-judged catch by Hardik at deep midwicket! Pathan pulls a back-of-length delivery from Mustafizur, with the ball travelling like a rocket. Hardik though, trains his eyes on the ball, and collects it safely near the boundary rope. SRH bowled out for 118! Pathan c Hardik b Mustafizur 29(33) Mumbai Indians need 119 to win off 20 overs.

After 18.4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 118/10 ( Sandeep Sharma 0 , ) Dots off the first two balls of the final over, with Pathan looking to farm the strike. Smacks a leg-cutter from the former SRH pacer over long on for a massive six — the first of the innings — before holing out to Hardik at deep midwicket for the visitors to get bowled out with an over and two deliveries left in the innings. Complete domination by the Mumbai bowlers today. SRH got off to a good start with Williamson tonking the ball all over the park in the first couple of overs. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals though, with no partnerships coming along their way throughout.

The lowest total successfully defended by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL is 119 which they defended against Pune Warriros at Pune in 2013.

As expected, Sunrisers Hyderabad have failed to play the full quota. The approach was right from Yusuf but Mumbai were just too good on the day. Should be an easy chase for Mumbai Indians.

Dismal is the word for SRH's batting today. They kept on losing wickets and never really looked like scoring freely.

Exceptional spells from Markande, Pandya and McClenaghan. Mumbai Indians looked like a side at the bottom half of the table who had a point or two to prove.

The early strikes, especially losing three wickets in the Powerplay rattled SRH, they never quiet recovered from it. Kane’s departure only made matters worse. The inexperienced lower middle order was never going to be a challenge against MI bowlers. The lone six in the innings by Yusuf Pathan in the 19th over spoke of their troubles. A Bhuvneshwar Kumar-less will have to bowl out of their skills to make a match out of this or we are heading for an early finish. Test for young Rashid to step up and weave his magic.

Evin Lewis and Surya Kumar Yadav have come out in the middle to begin chase of 119 runs. Sandeep Kumar opens the bowling for SRH.

After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 2/0 ( Suryakumar Yadav 1 , Evin Lewis 0) Sandeep, bowling the first over of the innings, starts off with a wide. Suryakumar collects the first run off the bat with a single off the third delivery. Just two off the over.

FOUR ! Punched through the covers for a four by Suryakumar! First boundary of the Mumbai innings! MI 6/0

JUST IN: Australian pacer Billy Stanlake has flown back home, and is set to miss the rest of the IPL season due to a finger injury. (Source: Sunrisers Hyderabad official Twitter account)

Defending champions Mumbai, on the other hand have a tough task to rediscover themselves after slumping to their fourth loss in five games.

Mumbai had started their campaign with three losses on the trot before registering their first win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, but the three-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday has once again put them under tremendous pressure.

With nine games left before the play-off stage, Mumbai find themselves in a tight situation to win at least seven of them to improve their chances. As such, a win over SRH on Tuesday is imperative to keep them in the hunt.

Barring local boy Suryakumar Yadav's heroics with the willow, Mumbai have very little to boast of this season, with the other batsmen yet to deliver.

Yadav has had a consistent run of good scores in the opening slot, leaving him four short of reaching the 200 mark for the season, while skipper Rohit Sharma struck one match-winning knock of 94 against RCB.

Mumbai's biggest misery in batting has been the repeated failures of West Indian Keiron Pollard and his compatriot Evin Lewis, at the top while the all-rounder duo of Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal — have also failed to impress with the bat this season.

In the bowling department, the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman have been right on the money while Mitchell McClenaghan has got among the wickets despite finishing with a higher economy rate. The Pandya siblings have done a decent job with the ball.

Meanwhile, despite a three-match winning streak, Sunrisers find themselves at the lower half of the IPL table, thanks to the successive defeats to Kings XI and CSK.

While captain Kane Williamson has been in superb form, carrying the batting on his shoulders to amass 230 runs in five games, the other batsmen, including opener Shikhar Dhawan, have not given him adequate support.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has been particularly below par with a tally of just 62 runs and may soon make way for Shreevats Goswami.

Among other batsmen, Yusuf Pathan showed glimpses of his old attacking self against Rajasthan with a quick 27-ball 45, but still lacks consistency.

The bowling unit looks formidable with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the pack in the company of youngsters Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake and T.Natarajan.

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan along with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will aim to contain the fancied Mumbai line-up in the middle overs.

