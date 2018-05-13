SIX! Flighted delivery, Buttler on the back foot, waits for the ball and then with full power, clears the long-on region.

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 83/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 43 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 28) Every time Markande comes in to bowl, you feel something's going to happen. He is flighting the ball, hoping for either of the batsmen to try something weird. Buttler, who looked to come out on two occasions, finally hit him on the last ball of the over.

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 86/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 44 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 30) Close call on the fourth ball of the over as Rahane missed one and the ball hit his pads. A desperate Rohit Sharma opted for DRS and lost it. Krunal finishes well, giving 24 runs in his 4 overs. Was very close to a wicket as well. It was not to be, in the end. RR need 83 off 54 balls.

DROPPED! Rahane tries to be cheeky and in the end places the ball through the gully region where Bumrah stretches his arm but just manages to touch the ball. The ball races away for a boundary.

FOUR! That's FIFTY for Jos The Buttler as he pierces the ball through the covers.

When asked about Buttler’s form, Krunal Pandya gave a cheeky answer. He said the law of averages will catch up with him soon. Today wasn’t the case. Another fifty for the English batsman. This match is slowly but surely slipping out of Mumbai’s control. Rohit should give a couple of overs to his strike bowlers now.

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 99/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 36) Mumbai Indians have shown that they come from behind to win matches, whether in a tournament or in a match. But one wonders if they will be able to mark such return here in this match. However, it only requires a silly mistake to turn a match on its head. Buttler, who just scored his fifth continuous fifty and Rahane would hope they finish things off themselves. RR need 70 runs in 47 balls

Jos Buttler extends his golden run with the bat. With yet another half-century. Sporadic chants of 'We want wicket' go around in some parts of the stands. Rajasthan well on course.

FOUR! Buttler stays put, waits for the ball and used hand-eye co-ordination to punch the ball away for a boundary through the covers.

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 104/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 55 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 37) Great start in the over by McClenaghan but yet again Buttler somehow manages a boundary in the over. RR need 65 runs in 42 balls

OUT! Fullish ball and Rahane acts foolish as he tries to hits a flat six to long-on where Suryakumar Yadav caught him while sliding on the ground. Rahane c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 37(36)

SIX! Same delivery which got Rahane bowled to Buttler but this time the ball sails over the long-on for a maximum.

FOUR! Buttler moves here and there inside the crease, Hardik bowls an off-cutter and the batsman sees it and smashes it again between deep mid-wicket and long-on for a boundary.

Hardik Pandya provides yet another crucial breakthrough. How many times has he done that this season? His parents are in attendance and were overjoyed with the wicket. A wicket or two more and then Mumbai can claim to have an upper hand in the match.

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 118/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 68 , Sanju Samson 1) Rahane gifts his wicket to Mumbai Indians on the very first ball. Thanks to Buttler, Rajasthan does not give too much room of come back to Mumbai as he injures Pandya with a six and four. Buttler is the key wicket, we can already see it written in Mumbai Indians' white board in the dressing room. But who will get him is the bigger question. RR need 51 runs in 36 balls

The Jos Buttler-Ajinkya Rahane partnership put Rajasthan Royals right on course on this run chase

FOUR! On good length and Buttler, the dangerous Buttler heaves it deep mid-wicket for four.

SIX! Short ball and Buttler rocks back and pulls it again over backward square leg for a maximum.

Fifties in five consecutive innings in T20 cricket: Virender Sehwag for DD (2012) Hamilton Masakadza for Zim/ Zim XI (2012) Kamran Akmal for Lahore Whites (2017) JOS BUTTLER for RR (2018)*

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 132/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 80 , Sanju Samson 3) The Buttler butchery continues in the chase. What a classic innings from this man here. Making this chase look so easy. 14 off the last over. RR need 37 runs in 30 balls.

FOUR! Markande bowls on the leg and Sanju flicks it to fine-leg for four.

FOUR! Too easy, flighted delivery from Sanju and Samson lofts it over the mid-on to get a boundary.

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 144/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 82 , Sanju Samson 13) Sanju Samson tells us that he is also there. Hits a fine flick on the first ball and then follows it up with a lofted on-drive to long-on. This is getting too easy for Rajasthan. We expected a better fight from Mumbai in their den. RR need 25 runs in 24 balls.

Aah, some fans never give up. A kid here is hell-bent on watching the whole match as his father tries to convince him to leave to avoid the long queues after the match. The kid says, “Mumbai can still win.” But I’m afraid not. Quoting the kid’s father, “There is a zero chance of Mumbai’s win.”

Sanju Samson has been dismissed by Mitchell McClenaghan four times in 14 balls. No other bowler has dismissed him more than twice in IPL.

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 153/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 88 , Sanju Samson 14) Let's not overshadow a good bowling performance at a time when Buttler is going great guns. Mitchel McCenaghan has bowled with a lot of heart. Ends the spell with figures of 28 for no wicket but he has bowled better than that. Coming back to Buttler as we are helpless, he is into his 80s and it would be lovely to see this man score a century. If that happens we will have two centuries in one day. RR need 16 runs in 18 balls

SIX! Same delivery and same result as Sanju pelts this over the deep mid-wicket.

OUT! And after two maximums, Sanju Samson minimises his innings, caught at deep cover. Samson c (sub)Rahul Chahar b Hardik Pandya 26(14)

SIX! Buttler it is again as he goes big over cow corner. RR win by 7 wickets and stay alive in the tournament for another day. Mumbai Indians head back to dressing room with shoulders down. It makes their entry into playoffs even more difficult.

Pretty easy in end eh? Rajasthan Royals simply cruised to the win here. Butter has been magnificent and instrumental in resurrecting Royals' campaign. 95 in the previous game, 94 in this and remained undefeated in both taking his side over the line against CSK then and MI now. Credit to the Rajasthan bowlers as well, who did splendidly to pull back things in their favour in the second half of the innings, restricting MI to below par 168.

Rohit Sharma, MI captain: On a pitch like that we should have got 20 runs more. Few games we lost we did not finish really well. Same is today. I don't want to be hard about how we have been playing. There are some areas we need to work on. We need to keep our heads up. We knew it was going to be difficult to defend the target here. We need to go back and think what we need to do. Still two more games to go and we need to win.

Mumbai must be thinking somewhere that this guy used to play for us. A special knock from Jos Buttler has put Mumbai Indians in a tight spot. Where do they go from here? Well for starters, losing a match now isn’t an option anymore. They have got to win both their matches and hope the other results go their way. This loss might have affected their net run rate a bit but the massive win against KKR will keep them in good stead.

Two consecutive scores of 90 or more in IPL: Shane Watson in 2013 JOS BUTTLER in 2018*

Ajinkya Rahane in the post-match presentation "Great win for all of us. Mumbai's 168-169 was 15-20 runs short. The four wickets between overs 7-15 was crucial. Jofra Archer's two wickets in the middle overs changed the game. We bowled really well. We didn't get a partnership in the early games. But, we knew that it would be easy to chase if we get one early on. Credit to bowlers, especially on this wicket. The discussion on our bowling was to get used to different conditions. There is room for improvement in the fielding department. I want the boys to stand up and do better in that."

Jos Buttler is the Man of the Match. Jos Buttler: Brilliant joining in. Trying to keep on going. Bit of a do-or-die situation for us. Spent a lot of time batting in the middle overs. Thought bowlers bowled pretty well and restricted Mumbai to low socre on this ground. Obviously, love to come back here to Mumbai and play well. Important to be in good head space and good form.

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

DROPPED! Dhawal Kulkarni creates a chance first ball. Brings the ball in to the right-hander and Surya's flick falls just short of diving Gowtham at mid-on.

DROPPED! Tough chance but it will go down as a drop. Archer goes full and Lewis launches it very, very high in Mumbai night sky. Stuart Binny settls underneath it but fails to judge correctly.

OUT! Archers provides the first breakthrough as he pitches a short one, angling in to Suryakumar Yadav who pulls it but it does not have enough legs. Unadkat catches it safely at fine-leg. Suryakumar Yadav c Unadkat b Jofra Archer 38(31)

OUT! Wait, what. Same ball, same shot and same result. Ball pitched short, Rohit goes for a pull, the ball travels like a rocket to Unadkat at fine-leg who catches it Australian style in front of his face. Archer on a hat-trick. Rohit c Unadkat b Jofra Archer 0(1)

FIFTY! Lewis goes big over long-on to fetch a six as he sees a lollypop from Gopal.

OUT! Another slower one and Lewis smashes it to extra cover where Sanu Samson does not make a mistake and hangs on to the catch. Lewis c Samson b D Kulkarni 60(42)

OUT! The slower one again, picked by Ishan in time, he pulls it but could not back it up with power as Sanju Samson catches it near the deep mid-wicket region. Ishan Kishan c Samson b Stokes 12(11)

OUT! Two dot balls made Krunal Pandya go after this length ball and he hit it up in the skies. K Gowtham grabbed it in second attempt running ahead from long-on. Krunal Pandya c Gowtham b Unadkat 3(7)

OUT! Brilliant catch from Superman Sajnu Samson as he fliers in the air, running all the way from long-on towards the deep mid-wicket and takes a stunner, sending back Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya c Samson b Stokes 36(21)

Mumbai Indians finish with 168 for 6 in 20 overs. Stokes started off with a six but came back very well. Sanju Samson took a blinder near the boundary ropes to get rid of Hardik which helped Rajasthan stop Mumbai from touching the 170 run-mark. Rajasthan to chase 169 to win this contest.

OUT! Over the wicket, Bumrah takes it away from D'Arcy Short as he edges one to the keeper Ishan Kishan. D'Arcy Short c Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 4(5)

Preview: Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will face off in a must-win tie on Sunday, with both teams looking to make it to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Both fourth-placed Mumbai and sixth-placed Rajasthan have 10 points each from 11 matches and are very much in contention to be in the top four at the end of the round-robin stage.

Top-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have 18 points from 11 games, are the only team to have booked a place in the playoffs. Second-placed Chennai Super Kings are second with 14 points from 11 games (before their match earlier on Sunday), while Kings XI Punjab are third with 12 points from 10 games.

Moreover, the game at the Wankhede Stadium is also crucial because the winning side will keep the losing team away from the race to the playoffs.

Mumbai are coming into the game on the back of hat-trick of wins over Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, who played them twice.

In Mumbai, they defeated Kolkata by 13 runs, defending a total of 181/6, before the side travelled to West Bengal and condemned the hosts to a 102-run defeat, riding on Ishan Kishan's 21-ball 62.

These wins have seen three-time champions Mumbai jump to the fourth spot despite a disastrous start to their campaign.

Suryakumar Yadav has been Mumbai's standout batsman, contributing 435 runs, even as the other batters have been inconsistent, with captain Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis scoring 267 and 265 runs respectively. Runs are also expected from Ishan Kishan and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal.

Mumbai's bowling, even though floored KKR in their last match, needs improvement in the death overs. The likes of New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan (12 wickets) and Hardik (16 wickets) have failed to keep it tight. Jasprit Bumrah (12 wickets), and young leggie Mayank Markande (14 wickets) also have to buck up.

Mumbai's opponent, Rajasthan will also come with high confidence. having registered two back-to-back wins against Punjab and CSK , thanks to two fantastic knocks of 82 and 95 not out from English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler. In their last game, Buttler carried his bat with a 95 not out to see his team through by four wickets against CSK.

But skipper Ajinkya Rahane will expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency as several must-win games have been lined up for them.

Buttler (415 runs), Sanju Samson (353 runs) have been the top two batsmen for them and expectations will be high on them. Rahane (243 runs) and Ben Stokes (185) have been below-par and head coach Shane Warne will be relieved if they fire on Sunday.

Stokes was promoted to open the innings in their previous game but he managed 11 runs and will be interesting to see which position he comes to bat.

Stokes, the costliest buy in IPL auction 2018, has also failed in his bowling, picking up only three wickets so far.

Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer has done well to claim 11 wickets from six matches while this IPL's costliest Indian buy Jaydev Unadkat has also been amongst the wickets (eight) but has proved costly with his economy rate at 9.63.

Spinner Krishnappa Gowtham has bagged eight wickets from 11 matches, while New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi too has been impressive, picking three wickets from three games with an economy rate of 6.18. They need to continue the good work against a strong batting unit of Mumbai.

Squads

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.