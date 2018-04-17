Chahal is having a bad game tonight, and Rohit is bound to explode soon. Considering Sundar has been expensive too, RCB look set to get a target in excess of 200.

40 off 30 balls... 50 off 32 it’s no secret what Rohit can do to make up for the slow start. If he bats through he has the chance to get his second ton. But for that he will need strike for at least 15-18 balls from the last 5.

FOUR! Umesh shouldn't be bowling short. Pandya pulls it fine and the fine leg had no chance to stop it.

After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 143/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 51 , Krunal Pandya 15) An expensive over from Umesh Yadav. He bowled too many short balls and was punished. 15 came in the over.

OUT! Rohit Sharma bunted one down to long on and urges for two. Krunal obliges but a great throw Woakes ensures that he is run out. This might just be a blessing in disguise for Mumbai. Krunal wasn't having the best of times at the centre. Krunal Pandya run out (Woakes/Corey Anderson) 15(12)

FOUR! Again, RCB have been guilty of bowling short. MI though aren't complaining at all. Rohit cuts this through point.

After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 153/4 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 61 , Kieron Pollard 0) A decent over under circumstances. A wicket and ten runs off it.

Poor bowling from Umesh. Started the previous over with a half-tracker and began this with a full toss. Can't bowl Rohit there, especially when he has decided to hit the top gear.

After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 166/4 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 72 , Kieron Pollard 1) A good comeback from Umesh after conceding a first-ball six. Only seven runs off the last five balls. He completes his quota: 4-0-36-2.

SIX! Another short delivery. Another big hit. Wonder why aren't RCB learning? Rohit pulls it over wide long on.

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 177/4 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 79 , Kieron Pollard 5) 11-run over from Mohammed Siraj. He too completes his quota and concedes 34 runs. But Mumbai Indians need to target more. They should look to cross the 200-run mark.

OUT! Woakes bowls a slower short delivery and Pollard tries to dispatch it over long on. But doesn't get the distance and holes out to AB de Villiers at long on for 5. Pollard c de Villiers b Woakes 5(7)

AB de Villiers has now taken 134 catches in T20 cricket - the joint fifth most by any player along with Dwayne Smith.

SIX! A barrage of short deliveries have been deposited into the stands and RCB aren't learning. This time Hardik Pandya slaps it over extra cover.

Mumbai needs to finish strong. 200 should be their first target, perhaps aim for extra 10 especially looking at RCB’s batting line up.

Hardik Pandya gets a life. Must say, that was debatable. Kohli went straight to the umpire after the original decision was overturned. What's more, he has followed it with two sixes.

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 192/5 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 80 , Hardik Pandya 13) The over starts with a wide and then Pollard holes out. Well, well Hardik Pandya is given out caught behind on the first ball and he reviews it immediately. There is a small disturbance on Snicko but don't think it's a nick and the third umpire overturns the decision. Kohli isn't happy and has a word with the umpire. The next two balls Hardik slams two sixes and the over ends with two singles.

FOUR! Full and on the sticks and Rohit Sharma tonks it down the ground.

SIX! A full toss from Anderson and Rohit Sharma hammers it over cover. The 200-run mark is up for Mumbai Indians.

FOUR! Another full toss from Anderson. Think the dew is already playing a role. Rohit smashes it over the umpire's head for a boundary.

OUT! Rohit Sharma falls six short of an IPL century. He looks to go over long on but doesn't time it well. Chris Woakes completes the catch.

FOUR! Full from Anderson and Hardik Pandya smokes it down the ground and beats the long off comfortably.

After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 213/6 ( Hardik Pandya 17 , Mitchell McClenaghan 0) 70 runs off the last five overs! 21 off the final one. Thanks largely to Rohit Sharma and a handy little cameo from Hardik Pandya. Mumbai Indians will be pleased with the total put on the board but remember dew will be an important role. RCB win 214 runs to win.

The highest target successfully chased at Wankhede in IPL: 195 by DD v MI in 2018 in IPL - 215 by RR v DC at Hyderabad in 2008 IF RCB chase this target then it will be the second highest successfully chased target in IPL history.

So MI finish with a massive 213/6, despite losing wickets on the first two balls. RCB's bowling woes continue, and it would need a special effort from the Bangalore boys to overhaul this total. All of Mumbai's games this season have been thrillers, and considering RCB's firepower, this has all the makings of another humdinger.

Somewhat exactly where I predicted MI to end with. Make no mistake here 213 might look a mighty total but in my opinion it is just about par score at Wankhede. The long ropes to dry out the dew are out on the ground. Nothing to take away from Mumbai, they fought back brilliantly after losing two wickets off the first two balls. Rohit Sharma comes to the fore to take Mumbai past 200. Evin Lewis’ knock at the start also needs a mention.

Mumbai Indians are the only team against which Virat Kohli has scored two ducks in IPL. He has scored 447 runs against them at an average of 24.83 and a strike rate of 127.35.

Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock have walked out to the centre. Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the first over.

FOUR! Sheer timing. Bumrah pitches it up and Kohli just offers full face of the bat to send it past the mid on fielder.

After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 7/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 5 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0) Rohit Sharma is not on the field. Kieron Pollard is captaining the side for the time being. A good start from Bumrah though. Seven off the over.

FOUR! Krunal tosses it around leg and QDK sweeps it over the shot fine leg fielder.

Milestone Alert: Virat Kohli needs to score 51 more runs to become the first player to score 5,000 runs for a team in T20 cricket. He has scored 4951 runs for RCB from 158 T20 innings.

FOUR! Full and on the sticks, Kohli stands still and flicks it very late over midwicket. Just for a moment, I thought that Pollard could catch it but Kohli had hit it too well.

FOUR! Tossed up, slightly short and Kohli pounces on it. Crunches it through cover.

After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 20/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 13 , Quinton de Kock (W) 5) Ball one, three and five went for a boundary. Not a great start for Krunal. 13 off the over.

Neither Sundar nor Krunal, spinners haven’t been spared in powerplay. 13 coming off Krunal’s first over, but perhaps it was a gamble to get the wicket of Kohli, but with the left-hander in De Kock present it was always a risk

FOUR! Overpitched from Mitchell. Kohli leans into the drive and crunches it through cover.

After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 27/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Quinton de Kock (W) 7) McClenaghan is into the attack. Remember, he has troubled Kohli in the previous IPL seasons. Can he do so once again? He does beat Kohli on the inside edge and the Mumbai players go up. But the umpire is unmoved and Rohit doesn't review. Rightly so as it had kissed the thigh pad and not the bat. Seven come in the over.

FOUR! Didn't connect it well but still Quinton won't be unhappy with the result. Miscues this slower one to the midwicket fence.

After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 40/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Quinton de Kock (W) 19) Mustafizur Rahman is into the attack. The fourth bowler that Mumbai have used in the Powerplay so far. Not surprising. It is a routine move for them. But what will hurt them is that they haven't picked up a wicket yet. 13 come in the 4th over.

Pitch report: It looks pretty similar to the pitch that was used in the opener against CSK. There will be a little more grip and turn than on the opening day. Because of the grass though, the ball will come onto the bat. The team winning the toss will look to bat first, says Sunil Gavaskar at the inspection.

Preview: Winless Mumbai Indians will aim to register their maiden win when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Currently at the bottom of the points table, Mumbai lost all the three matches played. First, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad and in the previous outing, Mumbai lost to Delhi Daredevils.

In the upcoming match, they would like to turn the tables around with some good performance towards the end as Mumbai lost the two of its encounters in the last over.

The batting department of the hosts failed in the first two games, and when they clicked bowlers lost the control. So in order to change their fortunes in the upcoming match, Rohit Sharma-led side will have to take care to the small things on the ground.

Bangalore, on the other hand, have a mixed start to the tournament, losing the opening game to Kolkata Knight Riders but bouncing back in style to outplay Kings XI Punjab at home and then losing a high-scoring game to Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday.

So, to register their second win, Bangalore need to set their bowling combinations right as, apart from leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, no other bowlers could rose to the occasion.

The batting department seemed solid with the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum, and AB de Villiers. So if they perform as per the expectations, fans could witness another high-scoring game.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne.

With inputs from IANS