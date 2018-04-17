Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 14th match of the IPL 2018 which will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians look to break losing streak as they gear up to face Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Read the preview here .



Preview: Winless Mumbai Indians will aim to register their maiden win when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Currently at the bottom of the points table, Mumbai lost all the three matches played. First, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad and in the previous outing, Mumbai lost to Delhi Daredevils.

In the upcoming match, they would like to turn the tables around with some good performance towards the end as Mumbai lost the two of its encounters in the last over.

The batting department of the hosts failed in the first two games, and when they clicked bowlers lost the control. So in order to change their fortunes in the upcoming match, Rohit Sharma-led side will have to take care to the small things on the ground.

Bangalore, on the other hand, have a mixed start to the tournament, losing the opening game to Kolkata Knight Riders but bouncing back in style to outplay Kings XI Punjab at home and then losing a high-scoring game to Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday.

So, to register their second win, Bangalore need to set their bowling combinations right as, apart from leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, no other bowlers could rose to the occasion.

The batting department seemed solid with the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum, and AB de Villiers. So if they perform as per the expectations, fans could witness another high-scoring game.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne.

With inputs from IANS