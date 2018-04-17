Suryakumar Yadav in this IPL: 43, 28, 53 He has to convert his starts to help their finishers to play their role to help MI to score extra 20 to 30 runs at the end.

After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 3/2 ( Evin Lewis 1 , Rohit Sharma (C) 1) Umesh Yadav took three wickets in an over against Kings XI Punjab then leaked 59 in four overs against Rajasthan Royals. He already has two in this over. Can he get the third one? No, Rohit Sharma plays the hat-trick ball safely. Mumbai Indians score their first run via a legbye. The fourth and fifth ball: 1,1.

Mumbai Indians batsmen dismissed on the first ball of an IPL match: Sanath Jayasuriya v Delhi Daredevils, Centurion Park, 2009 Suryakumar Yadav v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai, 2018*

Sharma's average of 27.32 against MI in IPL - the lowest for any player with a cut-off of 400 runs.

FOUR! Beautifully played. Strides forward to this length ball and caresses it through cover.

MI under early pressure will still need to score at least 50 in first six. Perfect stage for their captain to rise.

SIX! Whattay shot. Woakes decides to drop it short, Lewis swivels and pulls it over square leg.

Evin Lewis' SR in T20 cricket: Career - 146.51 Since 2017 - 164.97 Will he curb his natural instincts and play as long as possible?

After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 15/2 ( Evin Lewis 8 , Rohit Sharma (C) 6) Rohit scores the first boundary of the match and then takes a single to mid off. Lewis smashes a six off the fifth ball and takes a single off the last. The ball is coming onto the bat and this seems like a good batting track. Just highlights how terrific were the first two Umesh deliveries.

Umesh returns to sporting that man bun and with it returns the luck, on a more serious not bowler couple of beauts to begin with, shunning the Mumbai crowd.

FOUR! A bad ball from Umesh Yadav. Bangs it short and around leg, Lewis helps it on its way to fine leg.

Teams losing two wickets off the first two balls of an IPL match: CSK v KXIP at Mohali in 2011 MI v RCB at Mumbai in 2018*

After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 21/2 ( Evin Lewis 13 , Rohit Sharma (C) 7) A boundary and two singles in Umesh Yadav's second over. Lewis and Rohit are not holding themselves from playing their shots but they need to be careful here. Another wicket would prove very costly.

FOUR! Once again short from Washington, Lewis stays on his back foot and punches it behind point.

FOUR! Third of the over. Not a good start for Washington. He bowls it on around leg and Lewis sweeps it fine.

After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 40/2 ( Evin Lewis 22 , Rohit Sharma (C) 12) Washington starts with a slightly short delivery, outside off, Rohit is happy to accept the freebie and crunches it through cover. Rohit rotates the strike on the third ball. Washington realises that he is bowling too wide and decides to bowl it straight. Unfortunately, he strays down the leg side and concedes five wides. The next ball, Lewis scores another boundary and luckily survives a run out decision on the final delivery.

SIX! Poor start for Siraj. Bowls a short delivery and Lewis clobbers it over backward square leg.

FOUR! Superb placement. Siraj bowls it full and outside off, Lewis uses the pace and guides it behind point.

After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 56/2 ( Evin Lewis 33 , Rohit Sharma (C) 12) Siraj follows up the first ball, which was hit for a six, with three dot balls. But then bowls five wides and concedes a boundary off the fifth ball. Leaking runs here are RCB. 16 off the over.

FOUR! Superbly played. Good length and outside off, Lewis opens the face of the bat and guides it past the diving short third man fielder, who should've stopped it honestly.

Playing Umesh and Siraj was always a double-edged sword since both can leak runs. While Umesh has done nothing wrong so far, Siraj has taken a beating. Would be interesting to see how Kohli uses his remaining overs.

After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 60/2 ( Evin Lewis 37 , Rohit Sharma (C) 12) Amidst the carnage, I forgot to mention the 50-run stand is up between Lewis and Rohit. It is worth 60 now. A good over from Woakes though. Only four off it. However, Mumbai are 60/2 at the end of the Powerplay.

Evin Lewis has played couple of delightful late cuts into the narrow gap between short and backward point, go on to show he is not just about raw power. Especially after the loss of two early wickets, he has batted with a lot of maturity and given the start the home side would have hoped for at the start of the innings.

After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 63/2 ( Evin Lewis 38 , Rohit Sharma (C) 14) A very good comeback from Mohammed Siraj. Probably, the time-out helped him calm his nerves. Three off the over.

SIX! Rohit Sharma waltzes down the track and Washington follows him but that doesn't deter Rohit and he goes through with the slog over midwicket.

FOUR! A long hop from Washington and Lewis pulls it to the deep midwkcet fence.

After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 76/2 ( Evin Lewis 43 , Rohit Sharma (C) 22) Rohit smashes the second ball for a six and Mumbai follow it up with three singles. There is turn on offer as the fifth ball turns back in and catches Rohit off guard but he manages to punch it towards the off side. Lewis makes it a 13-run over with a boundary off the final ball.

Time for some wrist spin. Yuzvendra Chahal to roll his arm over.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 73 wickets in IPL - the most by any RCB bowler. Will he be able to break the ongoing stand between Lewis and Sharma?

Washington Sundar has had two good games, but looks like its going to be a bad night for him in Mumbai. Kohli would hope Siraj hits his straps. He bowled a good second over.

FIFTY! That's huuuuuuge! Evin Lewis completes his maiden IPL fifty with a six over midwicket.

After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 85/2 ( Evin Lewis 51 , Rohit Sharma (C) 23) Chahal's first two balls go for a single and a brace. But Lewis clobbers the fourth one over midwicket tor bring up his 50. Nine came in the over.

FOUR! Rohit Sharma charges down the track and slaps it over cover.

FOUR! Another. Rohit once again walks down the track and whacks it over cover. That has raced away to the fence in no time.

Corey Anderson is coming into the attack. Playing his first match and he is bowling to a set Rohit and Lewis at the crease. No wonder, they must target him. As we approach the halfway stage MI must target a high score perhaps 210-220. Wankhede is high scoring venue, with dew most likely to come into play in the second innings. Many of the RCB fielders are already carrying towels with them.

After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 95/2 ( Evin Lewis 52 , Rohit Sharma (C) 32) Corey Anderson is into the attack and will bowl against one of his former franchise. Doesn't begin well at all. Concedes two successive boundaries. Mumbai though make things difficult for themselves by taking two risky singles. A direct hit would've sent the batsmen back to the crease. But the luck seems to be with Mumbai Indians.

SIX! He's making a habit of hitting towering sixes. Lewis comes down the track and absolutely thrashes it over long off.

SIX! Sixth maximum for Evin Lewis. He kneels and pulls it perfectly over backward square leg.

After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 108/2 ( Evin Lewis 65 , Rohit Sharma (C) 32) On the first two balls, Lewis tried his best to reach to the ball but failed. On the third though he charged towards it and sent it over long off. Did the same on the fourth albeit behind square leg. 13 come in the over and these two have completed the 100-run stand.

OUT! Corey Anderson provides the breakthrough. A short off-cutter does the trick for RCB. Lewis tried to launch it down the ground and top edged it. Quinton de Kock completed the catch. Lewis c de Kock b Corey Anderson 65(42)

Corey Anderson has got the big wicket. It was clear that Mumbai batsmen were going to go after the new recruit, and Lewis' over-ambition has got the better of him. What an innings though.

Century stands for MI for the third wicket in IPL: Ajinkya Rahane/JP Duminy v RCB, Port Elizabeth, 2009 Dinesh Karthik/Rohit Sharma v DD, Mumbai, 2013 Evin Lewis/Rohit Sharma v RCB, Mumbai, 2018*

FOUR! Short from Anderson and Rohit pulls the freebie behind square.

After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 114/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 38 , Krunal Pandya 0) A fantastic over Corey Anderson. Got rid of the dangerous Evin Lewis and allowed only six runs off it.

Pitch report: It looks pretty similar to the pitch that was used in the opener against CSK. There will be a little more grip and turn than on the opening day. Because of the grass though, the ball will come onto the bat. The team winning the toss will look to bat first, says Sunil Gavaskar at the inspection.

The coin falls in RCB's favour and Virat Kohli has opted to bowl first.

OUT! Dream start for Umesh Yadav. Beaten for pace. Umesh angles it on a length and brings it in, Suryakumar goes for a drive and misses it completely. The ball crashes onto the off stump. Golden duck for the local boy. RCB are pumped up.

OUT! Oh my goodness. Umesh Yadav is on a hat-trick. Phew. What an outstanding delivery. Umesh steams in and bowls a length ball, Ishan looks to drive it down the ground but the ball nips back and disturbs his furniture. Must say a poor start from Ishan, but RCB won't complain.

Preview: Winless Mumbai Indians will aim to register their maiden win when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Currently at the bottom of the points table, Mumbai lost all the three matches played. First, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad and in the previous outing, Mumbai lost to Delhi Daredevils.

In the upcoming match, they would like to turn the tables around with some good performance towards the end as Mumbai lost the two of its encounters in the last over.

The batting department of the hosts failed in the first two games, and when they clicked bowlers lost the control. So in order to change their fortunes in the upcoming match, Rohit Sharma-led side will have to take care to the small things on the ground.

Bangalore, on the other hand, have a mixed start to the tournament, losing the opening game to Kolkata Knight Riders but bouncing back in style to outplay Kings XI Punjab at home and then losing a high-scoring game to Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday.

So, to register their second win, Bangalore need to set their bowling combinations right as, apart from leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, no other bowlers could rose to the occasion.

The batting department seemed solid with the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum, and AB de Villiers. So if they perform as per the expectations, fans could witness another high-scoring game.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne.

With inputs from IANS