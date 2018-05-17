FIFTY! KL Rahul completes another dazzling half-century. Special player this, what a fantastic season he is having. 50 off 36 deliveries. KXIP dug out stands up and appluads.

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 95/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 50 , Aaron Finch 25) Krunal pulls out first, then Rahul's chance to ask the bowler to re-bowl. After that mini clash. Rahul get to the other end. Finch sweeps for a boundary and Rahul gets to his half-century off the last ball. 92 off 54 needed.

Ben Cutting fielding at long on near to where I am sitting and can see him rubbing his hands on the towel tucked at behind his trousers. It is very humid here and should be the result of that rather than dew.

Jasprit Bumrah has been brought back into the attack.

KL Rahul has now scored six fifties while chasing in IPL 11 - the joint most by a player in an IPL season. David Warner also scored six fifties while chasing in IPL 2016.

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 99/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 52 , Aaron Finch 27) Tight over from Mumbai Indians' strike bowler. Even Rahul and Finch respecting Bumrah, taking four singles off the over, but MI need wickets. These two can afford to play out Bumrah and target the rest. But if MI strike they get a chance to have a go at their out of form middle order.

FOUR! Poor lines from the McClenaghan. On the hips proving Rahul a freebie to paddle it to fine leg boundary.

FOUR! Good shot from Finch. Difficult to flat-bat the back of a length delivery over mid off for another boundary. All muscle there.

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 111/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 58 , Aaron Finch 33) McClenaghan runs in round the wicket to begin his third over. One boundaries each for KL and Finch as they continue their march towards the target. 12 runs off the over as KXIP go past the 100-run mark. 76 runs required off 42 balls. Asking rate 10.86.

FOUR! Hammered down the ground with immense power. Krunal did try to put his hands out to catch it but was never going to catch it.

Aaron Finch has just gone past his previous highest score of 34 in this IPL which he made against KKR at Indore.

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 121/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 59 , Aaron Finch 41) Krunal Pandya starts his final over. Rahul shimmies down the wicket with Pandya pulling his length back didn't allow him to go for the big shot. Boundary rider Cutting does extremely well in the field to save a couple runs for his team on the onside. 10 runs off Krunal's over, he finishes with figures of 0/36. 66 needed off the final 6.

So 66 needed off 36 balls. Some of the spectators have already given up. Nevertheless Mumbai are still very much in it. One good over and wicket and we might see a new batsman put under pressure and required run rate increasing. Yuvraj Singh seems to be the next man in.

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 127/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 61 , Aaron Finch 43) Hardik comes on to bowl his final over. 36 off his first three overs. Begins with a full toss that is firmly hit down to long off for a single. Couple of wayward wides before he flummoxes KL's mighty swing with a slower ball. Pandya digs it in short to surprise Finch, who isn't able to get the bat on ball trying to pull the ball. A single to deep cover and another single to Rahul to long off to end the over. Good last over. Just gave six runs off the 8 balls that he bowled. Strong finish to what has been a dismal day for Hardik. KXIP need 60 off 30 balls. Asking rate: 12 runs per over.

SIX! More like from the coaching manual. Rahul skips down the track, gets to the pitch and hammers it over long on. As easy as you like it.

The 100-run stand is up between Rahul and Finch. They have kept Punjab's chase on track. Rahul has ended the 16th over with two sixes.

Two sixes that defines KL Rahul's innings thus far. Aggression walking hand in hand with subtlety ... Pressure released.. Rohit turns to Bumrah. What next?

SIX! This is bigger and better! Gigantic hit to finish the over. This gone almost in top tier. Enormous hit.

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 145/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 76 , Aaron Finch 46) Markande starts off with the ball into Rahul's pads. Cramping him for room, who can tap it only for a single down the ground.Finch had some issue with helmet into the previous over, he has removed it this time around. Finch miscues his pull and top edge over the keeper allows him only a single. KL Rahul tries something fancy as he brings out the reverse scoop, gets it over the third man but Krunal pulls it back to keep it down to just two runs. But Rahul makes it KXIP's over with couple of massive sixes off the final two deliveries. 42 needed off 24 balls

OUT! Bumrah strikes! To the moon and back. Finch hit it long into Mumbai's night sky. It took ages, perhaps aeons to come down. Hardik settled nicely under it to claim the catch. Can be tough, but nerves of steel from Pandya Jr. Big wicket! Finch c Hardik Pandya b Bumrah 46(35)

OUT! Intelligent cricket from Bumrah. A well-directed short ball gets the wicket of Marcus Stoinis. He was certainly not expecting the bouncer that was angled well into the batsman, who gloves it to Ishan Kishan behind the stumps. Stoinis c Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 1(2)

Rohit turns to Bumrah and Bumrah turns the game on its head. Two wickets in one over and there is no sight of Yuvraj Singh yet. That is surprising if not shocking...

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 149/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 79 , Axar Patel 0) Excellent over from Bumrah picking up two quick wickets and giving just 4 runs off the 17th over is simply outstanding. Lest we forget, Krunal Pandya's superlative effort in the deep to save two runs. Something that lifts the mood off the entire team. Inspiring. KXIP need 38 off 18 balls . With Bumrah to bowl six off them. He has given 9 runs off his three overs.

Cutting introduced for the first time in the 18th over.

FOUR! Gift from Cutting to Rahul. Short and down the leg side. Rahul gets inside the line off the ball and swivels and pulls it to fine leg boundary.

FOUR! The shot is inexplicable! Rahul played almost like a left-hander, switches his grip and reverses over short third man for a boundary.

FOUR! And again! Cutting goes length and this time the only difference is he has played it fine almost over the first slip. Another boundary. Into the 90s.

Indian players to hit 30 or more sixes in an IPL season: 38 - Virat Kohli in 2016 32 - KL RAHUL in 2018* 31 - Rishabh Pant in 2018

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 164/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 93 , Axar Patel 1) KL Rahul is ensuring KXIP are well in it. The battle is surely between Bumrah and Rahul now after Cutting's over costs 15 runs. 23 needed off 12 deliveries.

Astonishing stuff from KL Rahul. Played fluent text book cricket for a major part of innings and then took the help of reverse sweeps to hit two boundaries...As he hit the last boundary, spectators sitting in the front row got up and started leaving. Effect of a confident batsman in a chase.

KL Rahul now holds the record of scoring most runs while chasing in an IPL season, going past David Warner's tally of 468 runs which he scored in 2016.

OUT! Is that the match!? Bumrah has got the massive wicket. KL Rahul walks back after a magnificent innings. Bumrah rolls his fingers over the ball once again as Rahul isn't able to time his shot. Holes out to long off. Cutting takes the catch. MI are still alive. KL Rahul c Cutting b Bumrah 94 (60)

Yuvraj Singh in IPL - 11 so far: 14, 14, 20, 4, 12 Can he win it for KXIP today?

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 170/4 ( Axar Patel 4 , Yuvraj Singh 1) Incredible penultimate over by Jasprit Bumrah! Six runs off the penultimate over. Superb spell giving away just 15 runs and bagging three wickets. Leaves 17 in the bank for the bowler who will bowl the last over. End of an unreal innings from KL Rahul, who missed out on a deserving 100.

Mitchell McClenaghan to bowl the final over. 17 needed off 6 balls.

Exceptional bowling from Jasprit Bumrah in a crucial clash. Will that be enough for a Mumbai Indians victory? KXIP need 17 off 6

Ball 1: 1 bye. Patel moves across his stumps to swipe it on the leg side. Misses, the ball sneaks under his bat. Kishan spills it allows one run.

Ball 2: Big swing and just the connection with the waft of air. McCleneghan bowled length and he misses. 16 off 4.

Ball 3: Wide! McClenaghan angles across from round the wicket and Yuvi leaves it alone. Has been called a wide. 15 off 4

Ball 3: OUT! Length and wide off offstump. Yuvraj gets the connection, but the ball doesn't have the legs to go through. Cover fielder comes in and gobbles it up. 15 off 3.

Ball 4: SIX! Juicy full toss and Axar Patel smacks it over long on for a six. 9 off 2

Ball 5: 1 bye. Terrific bouncer under pressure from the big Kiwi. Patel misses the pull and Kishan throws it back into the play, giving it back to the bowler, who runs back instead of throwing it on the stumps. 8 off 1 balls.

Mumbai Indians win by 3 runs. The defending champions are still alive in the tournament. They move into the top 4 with 12 points and a +0.38 Net run rate. Ball 6: FOUR! McClenaghan doesn't bowl a wide or a no-ball. It is a legitimate delivery into Tiwary's body, who is able to swivel and steer it past short fine leg for a boundary, but is no good as Mumbai Indians hold their nerve to win a thriller.

KXIP in IPL - 11: First six matches: 5 wins, 1 defeat Next seven matches: 6 defeats, 1 win

KXIP captain, Ravichandran Ashwin : Pretty blank at this point of time.We were in the chase all along. Pretty professional batting performance. Just didn't look to work out in the end. It look like a clinical romp when those two (Rahul and Finch) were batting. Credit to Bumrah showed why he is one of the very best and once again proved what a good bowler he is. Today was one of those days where he had to cap off a victory and do it for ourselves. Now we have look at other results and depend on some luck. Played well tonight but. We will were very abstract about our performance in the last game and spoke about our best batsmen taking it deep. Credit to both KL and Aaron. He is looking like a million dollars this time. It's very difficult to say what Rahul has done right or wrong - he's hardly mistimed a ball this season. Hopefully fingers crossed.

KL Rahul's brilliant knock goes in vain. Wonder what this Punjab team would have looked like had he not been there. MI hang on to a loose thread but they hang on. McClenaghan does push ups to celebrate the win. A lot of exercise still left however.

Jasprit Bumrah is the Man of the Match.

Jasprit Bumrah : Clarity is very important wen you're bowling in the death. When I am clear it is easy to execute. It doesn't change at the last moment. Even on a bad day when a batsman hits you, you just have to execute your plan.That is my basic plan to have clarity. He is batting really throughout the season. Timing the ball from first game. Difficult to bowl to such a batsman. But I was backing myself. I was clear and it was a good day and it worked. His wicket was very important. On this wicket where the slower ball was bowled on a good length, it was gripping, so I looked to bowl a dipper and it worked. I was able to execute it, so it is a good day.

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain: Holding up nicely. Obviously you feel nice after a win. I thought we played a perfect game. Whatever we asked of the boys, they came out and delivered. It's never been easy for us since the past few years. We always knew it was going to be a good pitch and a high-scoring game. But we fell 10-15 runs short. The bowlers came out and delivered. Pollard has always been a match winner. As a team, we thought it's time for to get him back. Nothing taking away from JP Duminy, he wasn't getting enough opportunities. But we thought if someone was going to bat down the order, Pollard was the right choice. (On Bumrah) Absolutely right. I think Bumrah has come a long way. He is the one who is taking the responsibility for the last two years. Malinga will always be missed but since he's gone, we've known Bumrah is the one to take the charge. He might not be up there in the wickets column, but what he does for us is more important.

Toss update : Ravichandran Ashwin wins the battle of the coin toss and he has decided to field first at the Wankhede.

OUT! Knocked'em over! What a start first-up. The magical knuckleball from Tye has outsmarted many batsmen around the world and Lewis is the latest one to fall. The ball sneaks in between the gap of bat and pad as Lewis looked to go downtown. First breakthrough for KXIP. Lewis b Andrew Tye 9(7)

OUT! Tye strikes twice! Kishan is the man who will make the long walk back. It is the knuckle ball once again! Kishan was looking to attack, went flat-batted but couldn't time it. The mid on back paddles a few steps and completes a simple catch. Ishan Kishan c Stoinis b Andrew Tye 20(12)

OUT! Tye strikes twice thrice! Twice off consecutive deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav was looking to play it around the corner, the ball takes the bottom edge not his thigh and bobs up to the keeper for simple catch. Tough luck for Surya. Suryakumar Yadav c Rahul b Andrew Tye 27(15)

OUT! Rajpoot bends his back and digs it in short. Rohit Sharma was looking to pull and slap it through mid wicket, instead the ball hits the bat hard near the maker's name with the bat twirling in his hand. Easy catch for Yuvraj at mid on. Big blow for MI. In 8.2 overs MI 71/4 Rohit c Yuvraj b Rajpoot 6(10)

OUT! Stoinis provides a timely breakthrough for KXIP. Was the slower bouncer and Krunal went for the pull, the ball was rising over his head and there was no way he was going to keep it down. Takes the tope edge giving the simplest of catches to short fine leg fielder. K Pandya c Rajpoot b Stoinis 32 (23)

OUT! Clearly Punjab missed the trick by not bowling spin to Pollard. Ashwin comes on strikes. He had bowled it wide off offstump and Pollard looked to fetch the ball and slam it down the ground. Didn't get it from the centre and ended up holing out to long off. Pollard c Finch b Ashwin 50(23)

OUT! Ashwin scalps another wicket. Was the carrom ball, outside the off stump. Cutting for some reason decided to sweep and that turned out to be fatal. Not a very wise shot. MI continue lose their way. Cutting c Axar b Ashwin 4(7)

OUT! Tye has his fourth! Need not tell you what ball it was from the wily Australian. Was wide off Hardik and he chased the ball that had no pace on it. Gets the edge to short third. Hardik Pandya c Ashwin b Andrew Tye 9(12)

OUT! It was the effort ball from McCleneghan and Gayle has fell for it. Gayle went for the pull and with the delivery climbing on the big man, he couldn't keep it down. The bat turned in his hands and Ben Cutting did well to judge the catch in the deep at deep mid wicket. Just the wicket MI wanted. Gayle c Cutting b McClenaghan 18(11)

DROPPED! Little width and Rahul looks to cut. He had hit it hard and Cutting timed his jump well and stuck his hand out over his head but couldn't hold on. Full marks for the attempt, unfortunately for him it didn't stick.

Preview: Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a win against Kings XI Punjab to keep their play-off hopes alive when they square-off in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Just when Mumbai's dream of making it to the final four was on the verge of getting shattered, the Rohit Sharma-led brigade came up with a spirited show to register a hat-trick of wins before faltering against Rajasthan Royals in their previous game.

Mumbai have to win both their remaining two matches to keep their chances alive for advancing to the play-offs.

With 10 points, the three-time champions are placed at the sixth spot in the IPL points table while their opponents are a spot ahead with 12 points in their kitty.

Mumbai will once again rely on opener Suryakumar Yadav, who has been consistent with the bat, amassing 473 runs from 12 innings.

The other opener Evin Lewis also got back his touch in the last match, hitting a 42-ball 60.

However, Mumbai's middle order failed miserably including skipper Rohit.

Barring his match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit has failed to live up to the expectations this season.

The Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- will also need to dish out something special if they are to stand any chance of making it to the final four.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik and left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan will have to bowl accurately to get rid of the likes of the in-form Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle.

On the other hand, despite being a place ahead, Punjab lag behind Mumbai in net run-rate.

The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side, who started their IPL campaign on a rousing note, faltered in the business end of the league, losing five of their last six games.

Punjab suffered their worst defeat of the season in their last outing when Royal Challengers Bangalore hammered them by 10 wickets, a game where both the batsmen and bowlers succumbed before Kohli's men.

Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers Rahul and Gayle as the duo have accumulated 558 and 350 runs respectively.

The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the two have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has been inconsistent with 247 runs so far, while veteran Yuvraj Singh and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order.

Punjab will be relieved by the fact that Aaron Finch returned to form with a 34 & 26 during the loss to Kolkata Knight Riders and RCB, respectively.

In the bowling department, Australian pacer Andrew Tye (20 wickets) and Afghan teenaged spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman (14 wickets) have been brilliant.

Pacer Ankit Rajpoot (eight wickets), off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (six wickets) and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma (six wickets) need to raise the bar against Mumbai, after going wicketless against Bangalore.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

With inputs from IANS