Robin Uthappa v MI in IPL: Innings - 20 Runs - 440 Average - 24.44 It will be important for him to play a long innings today to help his team to chase the target as they have already lost both the openers.

Just the right start Mumbai Indians wanted. Both the openers Chris Lynn and Shubhman Gill departed cheaply so pressure is on Kolkata Knight Riders. Surprisingly, Sunil Narine didn't open the innings this time around. He would've enjoyed batting on this wicket.

FOUR! Too full and wide from Hardik and Rana dispatches it over cover-point.

SIX! McClenaghan tries to bounce Rana but the southpaw rides the bounce and slams it over third man.

After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 44/2 ( Robin Uthappa 4 , Nitish Rana 12) McClenaghan allowed only five runs off his first five balls but erred on the final ball and was duly punished for it. 11 off the over.

Suddenly this pitch is behaving weird. Ball not coming on the bat so smoothly as it was in the first innings. A big catch dropped by Markande but MI still dominant. KKR batters will have to adjust on this track. Not forget Mumbai are bowling well.

Mayank Markande must be the loneliest person on the field right now. He dropped an absolute sitter at mid-on and it could've been the wicket of Robin Uthappa. Nice to see Krunal Pandya, who was fielding at mid-off, going to Mayank and telling him to forget the moment. But will the drop prove to be costly? Only time will tell.

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 47/2 ( Robin Uthappa 6 , Nitish Rana 12) The quality of cricket this IPL hasn't been great at all. The bowling has been at the best decent and the catching has been very poor. Even this over, Markande put down a sitter at mid on and gives a reprieve to Uthappa. Three come in the over.

SIX! As sweet as it gets. Krunal Pandya pitches it up and Uthappa muscles it down the ground.

FOUR! Short and wide from Krunal Pandya and Nitish Rana cuts it through point.

Gill had earlier been promoted to the opener's slot alongside Lynn, and two got off to a decent start, before the latter departed

Mitch McClenaghan has mostly stuck to a specific angle, although he's varied with his lengths in his two overs so far

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 60/2 ( Robin Uthappa 13 , Nitish Rana 18) Krunal leaks 13 off the first over. Wonder what Markande must be thinking right now. Mumbai Indians need a wicket to break KKR's momentum.

FOUR! Rana picked it up early and sweeps this behind square on the leg side.

SIX! Markande bowls the googly and Uthappa has swept beautifully over midwicket.

Nitish Rana scored 198 runs at Wankhede in IPL in 2017 which was the second most by any player. He knows the pitch inside out so he needs to stay there as long as he can for KKR.

SIX! Another. Markande must be sulking right now. Uthappa is making Mumbai pay for the dropped catch. Launches one down the ground.

After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 77/2 ( Robin Uthappa 25 , Nitish Rana 23) Both these former Mumbai Indians players are enjoying themselves at the centre. 17 off Markande's first.

FOUR! 'Roobish' delivery. A low full toss, outside off and Uthappa drives it past the diving long off fielder.

Uthappa and Rana certainly have profited from some average fielding by the #MumbaiIndians, and bring up a fifty-stand for the third wicket

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 84/2 ( Robin Uthappa 31 , Nitish Rana 24) Krunal Pandya continues. The 50-run stand is up between Uthappa and Rana after Robin collects a single off the first ball. Seven come in the over.

Rohit Sharma had gathered his players in a huddle during the time out. He knows that this match means a lot. Losing here would make it even more difficult for them to qualify for the play offs. KKR are looking quite relaxed in the middle. The MI crowd have gone a little silent for a while. Uthappa's boundaries are not helping either in making them cheer. There's a one corner in the ground from where we can hear some KKR chants. Too little in support but they are there.

Here's how KKR have progressed in the 10 overs that they've batted in the innings so far

FOUR! Poor delivery from Cutting. Bowls it on the leg side and Uthappa whips it behind square.

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 91/2 ( Robin Uthappa 36 , Nitish Rana 26) A decent over from Ben Cutting but wicket is the need of the hour for Mumbai Indians.

After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 95/2 ( Robin Uthappa 38 , Nitish Rana 28) Bumrah comes back to break this partnership. But KKR have denied it to him. Pick four singles off his over. Won't hurt them at all.

FOUR! Cutting bowls the slower one, Uthappa shuffles across and sweeps it through fine leg.

FOUR! Another slower ball and Uthappa cuts it through point.

FIFTY! Robin Uthappa makes the most of the dropped chance. Gets to his first 50 of the season with a boundary to midwicket.

This is not looking good at all for Mumbai Indians. Since the catch drop of Robin Uthappa, Kolkata Knight Riders have been dominating the game. Rohit Sharma trying all his bowling options to break the partnership of Uthappa and Nitish Rana. Kolkata still have Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Narine to bat. This match is slipping away from Mumbai.

Uthappa scores a brilliant fifty and he is quickly taking the game away from Mumbai Indians. He could connect early on but soon got the feel of the pitch. We are seeing meanwhile a mini conference among the MI players. Guess what they are discussing? Wickets obviously.

Robin Uthappa has scored a fifty after 13 innings in IPL. However, he scored four 30-plus scores in between. Good signs for KKR as he is back in form!

FOUR! Short and into the body, Uthappa pulls it through fine leg.

Guess I have jinxed Uthappa here. Karthik walks in to chase another of those tricky totals.

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 111/2 ( Robin Uthappa 54 , Nitish Rana 28) 16 runs off the over. This match is slowly but surely slipping out of Mumbai's control. They need to strike ASAP.

OUT! Mayank Markande gets his man albeit 50 runs later. Mumbai Indians finally get rid of Robin Uthappa, who holes out to Ben Cutting at long off. Uthappa c Cutting b Markande 54(35)

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 113/3 ( Nitish Rana 30 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 0) An outstanding comeback over from Mayank Markande. 2 runs and a wicket off it. KKR need 69 off 42

Uthappa, who brought up his first half-century this IPL season after a few scores in the 30s, targetted the midwicket region more often than not in his 34-ball innings

OUT! Hardik Pandya strikes once again. He bowls a bumper and Nitish Rana top edges it. Bumrah gets underneath it at deep midwicket and pouches it. Nitish Rana c Bumrah b Hardik Pandya 31(27)

The solid third-wicket stand between Uthappa and Rana has certainly kept KKR in this chase after a shaky start. Here's a more detailed look at the stand

Stat attack: Hardik Pandya has now taken 14 wickets in IPL 11 — the most by any bowler.

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 118/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 3 , Andre Russell 1) With Nitish Rana's wicket, Hardik Pandya has become the Purple Cap holder with 14 wickets. Concedes five runs off his third over.

Hardik Pandya, who now gets the Purple Cap, has had a fine run with the ball so far in the innings

KKR losing the plot a bit. Working in singles at the moment. 60 off 30 is not too difficult a target but they need to accelerate now.

And just like that, Mumbai are back in the game. Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana are back in the pavilion. But it's not done yet. Not when skipper Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell are batting. Mumbai have to remove Russell as soon as possible. Once he gets going, it will become impossible to stop him

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 122/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 5 , Andre Russell 3) McClenaghan has finished his quota on a fantastic note. Four runs off the over. His figures: 4-0-30-1.

FOUR! Short and spinning in, Russell stands tall and pulls it to wide long on.

PITCH REPORT : "A beautiful coverage of green grass. Beautiful wicket, nice batting surface. Traditional Mumbai red soil. Shouldn't be a big spinning wicket. Cracks should open up later in the game," says former Australian speedster Brett Lee.

The 50-run stand is up between Suryakumar and Lewis. Chawla slips out a googly and Lewis sends it over cover for a boundary.

OUT! Andre Russell provides the breakthrough. Bowls the slower ball and Lewis mistimes a slog. Gets caught by Chris Lynn at short fine leg.

FIFTY! Mr Consistent! Yet another fifty for Suryakumar Yadav. Gets to the milestone with a single through midwicket.

OUT! Huge wicket. Sunil Narine loops it up, Rohit's eyes lit up and he tries to slog it over midwicket. Gets the elevation but not the distance and holes out to Rinku Singh, who was stationed at that position.

OUT! Andre Russell collects his second wicket. Suryakumar Yadav, who was struggling due to the hat, edges one to Karthik. He departs for 59.

OUT! A similar delivery but Narine gets the desired result as Krunal Pandya holes out to Shubman Gill at long on.

OUT! Hardik Pandya strikes on his first ball. Starts with a slower delivery and Gill tries to power it long off but skies it. The senior Pandya gets underneath it at mid off and gobbles it up. KKR have lost both their openers.

OUT! Mayank Markande gets his man albeit 50 runs later. Mumbai Indians finally get rid of Robin Uthappa, who holes out to Ben Cutting at long off.

OUT! Hardik Pandya strikes once again. He bowls a bumper and Nitish Rana top edges it. Bumrah gets underneath it at deep midwicket and pouches it.

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai, latest update and cricket score: McClenaghan has finished his quota on a fantastic note. Four runs off the over. His figures: 4-0-30-1.

Preview: Looking, at last, like a team wanting to defend its title, Mumbai Indians' road to redemption in the Indian Premier League faces another tricky test, as they host a formidable Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The defending champions seemed resurgent after a tense win over Kings XI Punjab, though their play-off hopes were still hanging by a thread, thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks.

The 21-ball 56-run blitzkrieg between Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma in Indore is history and MI will next need to tame KKR, who have a reputation of being fierce opponents, at the Wankhade Stadium.

MI's under-performing batsmen finally clicked against Kings XI and will look to replicate their performance against another top of the table outfit.

Mumbai jumped to the fifth spot having won three of their nine games while KKR are sitting comfortable in the third position. The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the play-offs.

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav (340 runs) has been in great form and has scored runs consistently.

But his opening partner, Evin Lewis, has been a disappointment and the home team will need to relook at its opening pair, especially after the West Indian's flop show at the Holkar International Stadium.

The hosts, however, will be pleased that skipper Rohit is back among the runs and will be looking up to him to lead them from the front.

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, J P Duminy, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal, who played a splendid cameo against Kings XI, along with yesterday's Man of the Match Yadav and Sharma, make up a formidable batting line-up.

Out-of-form West Indian Kieron Pollard is expected to be benched again in favour of Ben Cutting.

An area where MI need to improve is their bowling in the death overs. While New Zealander Mitchell McLenaghan was hammered for three sixes in the final over by the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen, Hardik leaked over 20 runs in the final over against KXIP.

Jasprit Bumrah, Cutting and young leggie Mayank Markande (12 wickets) need to play their part to perfection if KKR's strong batting line-up is to be restricted. Krunal, too, needs to chip in with the ball along with Hardik.

Significantly, MI have won only one of their four home games, against RCB, this season.

It is a different story for KKR with skipper Dinesh Karthik leading the charge in style. Following an emphatic six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, KKR have jumped to the third spot and a third win on the trot will boost their qualifying hopes considerably.

Karthik has amassed 280 runs in nine matches but is still outside the top-10 list of leading run-getters and he's followed by Chris Lynn and Andre Russell, with 260 and 207 runs respectively, to their credit so far this season.

The firepower of Sunil Narine at the top and the emergence of youngster Shubhman Gill down the order provide KKR with one of the most devastating batting orders. Only vice captain Robin Uthappa has not played to potential.

KKR also boast of three quality spinners — Narine (10 wickets), Piyush Chawla (8 wickets) and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav (8 wickets). And if Nitish Rana, who was suffering from a back spasm, is back, it will add more variety to their attack.

KKR pacers Tom Curran, veteran Mitchell Johnson and rookie Shivam Mavi need to step up and deliver.

Teams (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.