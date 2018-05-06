First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 36 May 05, 2018
HYD Vs DEL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 35 May 05, 2018
CHE Vs BLR
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score, MI vs KKR at Wankhede: Hardik leads Mumbai's charge in slog overs

Date: Sunday, 06 May, 2018 17:42 IST Match Status: Innings Break
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Indian Premier League 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

181/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.05
Fours
18
Sixes
7
Extras
6

  • FOUR! An action replay of the previous ball. It wasn't a bad ball at all from Krishna but the luck is with Hardik Pandya today. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lucky boundary. Hardik tried to send it down the ground but it takes the outside edge and beats the keeper. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 170/4 ( Hardik Pandya 26 , JP Duminy 12) Sunil Narine finishes on a poor note if compared to his standards. He returns figures of 2/35. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! The decision to send Cutting above Duminy isn't a great one but Duminy has launched one over deep midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    STAT ATTACK : Jean Paul Duminy has now completed 200 sixes in T20 cricket.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 158/4 ( Hardik Pandya 24 , JP Duminy 2) Johnson returns. Will he be effective in the death? Yes is the answer. Karthik will happily accept a six-run 18th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 152/4 ( Hardik Pandya 22 , JP Duminy 0) Sunil Narine has still one over left. Eight come in his third over and he concedes eight off it. The hosts crossed the 150-run mark in this over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Sunil Narine's had quite a spell so far, bowling mostly along the length around the off-stump area. He's caught up with Russell in the wickets count in this innings

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! A similar delivery but Narine gets the desired result as Krunal Pandya holes out to Shubman Gill at long on.  Krunal Pandya c Shubman Gill b Narine 14(11) 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Poor bowling from Sunil Narine. Bowls it on the shorter side and Krunal Pandya smashes it over cow corner. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Shubham Pandey, Firstpost correspondent in Mumbai

    Before Krunal's wicket DK was pointing to Shubman Gill at long on to go a further Square and that is where the the catch came.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 143/3 ( Hardik Pandya 21 , Krunal Pandya 7) The over began on a perfect note for Prasidh Krishna. He conceded three off four but the last two balls have spoiled it for him as he concedes two consecutive boundaries. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Brilliant batting from the junior Pandya. Shuffles across and paddles this back of a length delivery over short fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Brilliant batting from the junior Pandya. Shuffles across and paddles this back of a length delivery over short fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Andre Russell has been real effective with the ball today, dismissing both Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav today!

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Krishna bowls this on the shorter side and Pandya cuts it through cover. The sweeper cover had to chance to cut it off. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 132/3 ( Hardik Pandya 12 , Krunal Pandya 5) Suryakumar Yadav's wicket has brought Krunal Pandya to the centre. This is an ideal position for Pandya brothers. The top order has set up an ideal platform and given that they bat deep, these both can play their shots freely. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Krunal Pandya' last five IPL innings at Wankhede: 24, 15, 11, 41*, 15 Will he be able to give MI a big finish?

    Full Scorecard

  • Another fine knock from Suryakumar Yadav, who put up a score of 59 off 39 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. Here's a detailed look at his innings

    Full Scorecard
  • Shubham Pandey, Firstpost correspondent in Mumbai

    So Surya perishes after a fine knock and to be honest he was looking very tired. The heat had got to him. Even during the overs he was stretching a lot showing glimpses of his tiredness. Krunal Pandya joins in Hardik Pandya and just at the right time ..they need to get a move from here and score quickly of they are targeting 200. Looking at his track guess anything less than 200 would be tough to defend.

    Full Scorecard
  • Anish Anand, Firstpost correspondent in Mumbai

    Top knock by Suryakumar Yadav. However, he should've scored more than 59 runs today, considering he was well settled at the crease. Loss of concentration for one ball resulted in his fall. So it's  time for Pandya Brothers to berserk.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Off the mark is Krunal Pandya with a boundary over midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Andre Russell collects his second wicket. Suryakumar Yadav, who was struggling due to the hat, edges one to Karthik. He departs for 59.  Suryakumar Yadav c Karthik b A Russell 59(39)

    Full Scorecard
  • Anish Anand, Firstpost correspondent in Mumbai

    The stage is set for a big score. Mumbai have to keep the wickets in hand and press  acceleration button post the 16th over. They have the right batsman in Hardik Pandya at the crease.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 126/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 59 , Hardik Pandya 11) Johnson returns. And keeps it down to four. Barring Piyush Chawla's over, KKR have kept it tight in the last few overs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 122/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 57 , Hardik Pandya 9) Another expensive over from Piyush Chawla. Will he get another over? 13 have come off this one. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Suryakumar Yadav has once again shone bright for Mumbai Indians, bringing up his fourth fifty in #IPL2018. Here's how he got to the milestone

    Full Scorecard
  • Anish Anand, Firstpost correspondent in Mumbai

    Well, much was expected out of Rohit Sharma, but he perished playing a bad shot off Sunil Narine's bowling. He could've shown bit of patience in the middle. I would've preferred Krunal Pandya ahead of his brother Hardik in the batting order. Maybe Mumbai Indians think tank thought Hardik is a better player against KKR's spinners.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX!  One-handed biggie for Hardik Pandya. Chawla tosses it up outside off, Pandya gets forward and lofts it over long off. In the process the bottom hand comes off but Hardik gets the desired result.   

    Full Scorecard
  • Shubham Pandey, Firstpost correspondent in Mumbai

    Meanwhile we are seeing heat taking its toll. Surya who has batted from the start is in need of some drinks and wet towel. Not easy batting first here as well.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Dropped!  Chawla loops it up and Suryakumar plays the inside-out shot over cover. Narine gets his fingertips to it but eventually parries it over him and the ball races away for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Here's how Mumbai Indians progressed in the first half of their innings, with a strong opening stand by Lewis and Surya

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 109/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 51 , Hardik Pandya 2) Rohit Sharma's dismissal will peg Mumbai Indians back for some time. Perfect time for KKR to bounce back. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has come out to bat at No 4. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Shubham Pandey, Firstpost correspondent in Mumbai

    Big wicket for KKR as Rohit Sharma heads back to the dressing room. Walks in Hardik Pandya. DK spread the field for him. He knows what Hardik can do to a spinner on this pitch. Exciting contest to follow.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bowlers to dismiss Rohit Sharma most times in IPL: 6 - SUNIL NARINE* 6 - R Vinay Kumar 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Huge wicket. Sunil Narine loops it up, Rohit's eyes lit up and he tries to slog it over midwicket. Gets the elevation but not the distance and holes out to Rinku Singh, who was stationed at that position.  Rohit c (sub)Rinku Singh b Narine 11(11) 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Sunil Narine has dismissed Rohit Sharma five times in IPL - the joint second most times a bowler has dismissed him in IPL. Should KKR bring back Narine to dismiss him early on?

    Full Scorecard
  • Anish Anand, Firstpost correspondent in Mumbai

    Evin Lewis didn't read the slower one from Andre Russell and he departed after a valuable 43-run knock. It may not be a significant in terms of runs scored but the opening stand gives a great platform for Mumbai Indians to post a big score. Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock in the last match against Kings XI Punjab so he's in good form. Suryakumar Yadav is closing on to 50 runs and he can aim for the three-figure mark from here.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Mr Consistent! Yet another fifty for Suryakumar Yadav. Gets to the milestone with a single through midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 103/1 ( Suryakumar Yadav 49 , Rohit Sharma (C) 9) Eight-run over from Piyush Chawla. Rohit and Suryakumar have maintained the tempo. KKR in desperate need of wickets. 

    Full Scorecard

  • The 91-run opening stand between Lewis and Suryakumar, which ended with the former's dismissal, is one of the best starts Mumbai Indians have had in  IPL 2018

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Wonderfully played. Chawla bowls it outside off and Rohit Sharma drives it through cover. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma's record batting at No 3 in IPL: Innings - 37 Runs - 873 Average - 26.45 SR - 132.47

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Only Suresh Raina has scored more runs than Rohit Sharma against KKR in IPL. He has amassed 710 runs at an average of 47.33 a strike rate of 137.33.

    Full Scorecard

  • Evin Lewis becomes the first Mumbai Indians batsman to walk back to the dressing room in this match after a good start. Here's the wagon wheel of his innings, as well as run break-up

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 95/1 ( Suryakumar Yadav 48 , Rohit Sharma (C) 2) Mumbai Indians lost their first wicket in the 10th over and honestly it isn't that bad a thing. Because it allowed Rohit Sharma to stroll out to the centre with 10 overs left in the match. Six come in the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Andre Russell provides the breakthrough. Bowls the slower ball and Lewis mistimes a slog. Gets caught by Chris Lynn at short fine leg.  Lewis c Chris Lynn b A Russell 43(28) 

    Full Scorecard
  • Shubham Pandey, Firstpost correspondent in Mumbai

    Andre Russell. One has to admit that he is among the best retentions this year. Provided the first breakthrough for KKR. Even on the boundary ropes, the Mumbai crowd is going crazy after him, chanting Russell.. Russell. He is a winner everywhere thus far. KKR would not mind another wicket here.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 89/0 ( Suryakumar Yadav 47 , Evin Lewis 41) A good over from Kuldeep Yadav. Three singles and a boundary. But KKR need to build more pressure. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is one hit away from a 50. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Deft. Kuldeep offers slight width to Suryakumar Yadav. The batsman rocks on his back foot and cuts it past the diving backward point fielder. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai, latest update and cricket score: Sunil Narine finishes on a poor note if compared to his standards. He returns figures of 2/35.

Preview: Looking, at last, like a team wanting to defend its title, Mumbai Indians' road to redemption in the Indian Premier League faces another tricky test, as they host a formidable Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The defending champions seemed resurgent after a tense win over Kings XI Punjab, though their play-off hopes were still hanging by a thread, thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks.

Mumbai indians play Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai indians play Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The 21-ball 56-run blitzkrieg between Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma in Indore is history and MI will next need to tame KKR, who have a reputation of being fierce opponents, at the Wankhade Stadium.

MI's under-performing batsmen finally clicked against Kings XI and will look to replicate their performance against another top of the table outfit.

Mumbai jumped to the fifth spot having won three of their nine games while KKR are sitting comfortable in the third position. The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the play-offs.

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav (340 runs) has been in great form and has scored runs consistently.

But his opening partner, Evin Lewis, has been a disappointment and the home team will need to relook at its opening pair, especially after the West Indian's flop show at the Holkar International Stadium.

The hosts, however, will be pleased that skipper Rohit is back among the runs and will be looking up to him to lead them from the front.

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, J P Duminy, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal, who played a splendid cameo against Kings XI, along with yesterday's Man of the Match Yadav and Sharma, make up a formidable batting line-up.

Out-of-form West Indian Kieron Pollard is expected to be benched again in favour of Ben Cutting.

An area where MI need to improve is their bowling in the death overs. While New Zealander Mitchell McLenaghan was hammered for three sixes in the final over by the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen, Hardik leaked over 20 runs in the final over against KXIP.

Jasprit Bumrah, Cutting and young leggie Mayank Markande (12 wickets) need to play their part to perfection if KKR's strong batting line-up is to be restricted. Krunal, too, needs to chip in with the ball along with Hardik.

Significantly, MI have won only one of their four home games, against RCB, this season.

It is a different story for KKR with skipper Dinesh Karthik leading the charge in style. Following an emphatic six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, KKR have jumped to the third spot and a third win on the trot will boost their qualifying hopes considerably.

Karthik has amassed 280 runs in nine matches but is still outside the top-10 list of leading run-getters and he's followed by Chris Lynn and Andre Russell, with 260 and 207 runs respectively, to their credit so far this season.

The firepower of Sunil Narine at the top and the emergence of youngster Shubhman Gill down the order provide KKR with one of the most devastating batting orders. Only vice captain Robin Uthappa has not played to potential.

KKR also boast of three quality spinners — Narine (10 wickets), Piyush Chawla (8 wickets) and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav (8 wickets). And if Nitish Rana, who was suffering from a back spasm, is back, it will add more variety to their attack.

KKR pacers Tom Curran, veteran Mitchell Johnson and rookie Shivam Mavi need to step up and deliver.

Teams (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

Updated Date: May 06, 2018

Tags : #Cricket live #Cricket News #Cricket Score #Dinesh Karthik #IPL 2018 LIVE #IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score #IPL 2018 Live Streaming #IPL 2018 LIVE updates #Kolkata Knight Riders #Mayank Markande #MI vs KKR #Mumbai Indians #Mumbai Wankhede Stadium #Rohit Sharma #Shubman Gill #Wankhede Stadium

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Kolkata
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 8 5 3 0 10
5
Mumbai
 9 3 6 0 6
6
Bangalore
 9 3 6 0 6
7
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Rajasthan
 8 3 5 0 6

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

KL Rahul
opt1
Mujeeb Rahaman
opt2
Ben Stokes
opt3
Jofra Archer
opt4



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all