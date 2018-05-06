FOUR! Deft. Kuldeep offers slight width to Suryakumar Yadav. The batsman rocks on his back foot and cuts it past the diving backward point fielder.

After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 89/0 ( Suryakumar Yadav 47 , Evin Lewis 41) A good over from Kuldeep Yadav. Three singles and a boundary. But KKR need to build more pressure. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is one hit away from a 50.

Andre Russell. One has to admit that he is among the best retentions this year. Provided the first breakthrough for KKR. Even on the boundary ropes, the Mumbai crowd is going crazy after him, chanting Russell.. Russell. He is a winner everywhere thus far. KKR would not mind another wicket here.

OUT! Andre Russell provides the breakthrough. Bowls the slower ball and Lewis mistimes a slog. Gets caught by Chris Lynn at short fine leg. Lewis c Chris Lynn b A Russell 43(28)

After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 95/1 ( Suryakumar Yadav 48 , Rohit Sharma (C) 2) Mumbai Indians lost their first wicket in the 10th over and honestly it isn't that bad a thing. Because it allowed Rohit Sharma to stroll out to the centre with 10 overs left in the match. Six come in the over.

Evin Lewis becomes the first Mumbai Indians batsman to walk back to the dressing room in this match after a good start. Here's the wagon wheel of his innings, as well as run break-up

Only Suresh Raina has scored more runs than Rohit Sharma against KKR in IPL. He has amassed 710 runs at an average of 47.33 a strike rate of 137.33.

FOUR! Wonderfully played. Chawla bowls it outside off and Rohit Sharma drives it through cover.

The 91-run opening stand between Lewis and Suryakumar, which ended with the former's dismissal, is one of the best starts Mumbai Indians have had in IPL 2018

After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 103/1 ( Suryakumar Yadav 49 , Rohit Sharma (C) 9) Eight-run over from Piyush Chawla. Rohit and Suryakumar have maintained the tempo. KKR in desperate need of wickets.

FIFTY! Mr Consistent! Yet another fifty for Suryakumar Yadav. Gets to the milestone with a single through midwicket.

Evin Lewis didn't read the slower one from Andre Russell and he departed after a valuable 43-run knock. It may not be a significant in terms of runs scored but the opening stand gives a great platform for Mumbai Indians to post a big score. Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock in the last match against Kings XI Punjab so he's in good form. Suryakumar Yadav is closing on to 50 runs and he can aim for the three-figure mark from here.

Sunil Narine has dismissed Rohit Sharma five times in IPL - the joint second most times a bowler has dismissed him in IPL. Should KKR bring back Narine to dismiss him early on?

OUT! Huge wicket. Sunil Narine loops it up, Rohit's eyes lit up and he tries to slog it over midwicket. Gets the elevation but not the distance and holes out to Rinku Singh, who was stationed at that position. Rohit c (sub)Rinku Singh b Narine 11(11)

Big wicket for KKR as Rohit Sharma heads back to the dressing room. Walks in Hardik Pandya. DK spread the field for him. He knows what Hardik can do to a spinner on this pitch. Exciting contest to follow.

After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 109/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 51 , Hardik Pandya 2) Rohit Sharma's dismissal will peg Mumbai Indians back for some time. Perfect time for KKR to bounce back. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has come out to bat at No 4.

Here's how Mumbai Indians progressed in the first half of their innings, with a strong opening stand by Lewis and Surya

FOUR! Dropped! Chawla loops it up and Suryakumar plays the inside-out shot over cover. Narine gets his fingertips to it but eventually parries it over him and the ball races away for a boundary.

Meanwhile we are seeing heat taking its toll. Surya who has batted from the start is in need of some drinks and wet towel. Not easy batting first here as well.

SIX! One-handed biggie for Hardik Pandya. Chawla tosses it up outside off, Pandya gets forward and lofts it over long off. In the process the bottom hand comes off but Hardik gets the desired result.

Well, much was expected out of Rohit Sharma, but he perished playing a bad shot off Sunil Narine's bowling. He could've shown bit of patience in the middle. I would've preferred Krunal Pandya ahead of his brother Hardik in the batting order. Maybe Mumbai Indians think tank thought Hardik is a better player against KKR's spinners.

Suryakumar Yadav has once again shone bright for Mumbai Indians, bringing up his fourth fifty in #IPL2018. Here's how he got to the milestone

After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 122/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 57 , Hardik Pandya 9) Another expensive over from Piyush Chawla. Will he get another over? 13 have come off this one.

After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 126/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 59 , Hardik Pandya 11) Johnson returns. And keeps it down to four. Barring Piyush Chawla's over, KKR have kept it tight in the last few overs.

The stage is set for a big score. Mumbai have to keep the wickets in hand and press acceleration button post the 16th over. They have the right batsman in Hardik Pandya at the crease.

OUT! Andre Russell collects his second wicket. Suryakumar Yadav, who was struggling due to the hat, edges one to Karthik. He departs for 59. Suryakumar Yadav c Karthik b A Russell 59(39)

FOUR! Off the mark is Krunal Pandya with a boundary over midwicket.

Top knock by Suryakumar Yadav. However, he should've scored more than 59 runs today, considering he was well settled at the crease. Loss of concentration for one ball resulted in his fall. So it's time for Pandya Brothers to berserk.

So Surya perishes after a fine knock and to be honest he was looking very tired. The heat had got to him. Even during the overs he was stretching a lot showing glimpses of his tiredness. Krunal Pandya joins in Hardik Pandya and just at the right time ..they need to get a move from here and score quickly of they are targeting 200. Looking at his track guess anything less than 200 would be tough to defend.

Another fine knock from Suryakumar Yadav, who put up a score of 59 off 39 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. Here's a detailed look at his innings

Krunal Pandya' last five IPL innings at Wankhede: 24, 15, 11, 41*, 15 Will he be able to give MI a big finish?

After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 132/3 ( Hardik Pandya 12 , Krunal Pandya 5) Suryakumar Yadav's wicket has brought Krunal Pandya to the centre. This is an ideal position for Pandya brothers. The top order has set up an ideal platform and given that they bat deep, these both can play their shots freely.

FOUR! Krishna bowls this on the shorter side and Pandya cuts it through cover. The sweeper cover had to chance to cut it off.

Andre Russell has been real effective with the ball today, dismissing both Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav today!

FOUR! Brilliant batting from the junior Pandya. Shuffles across and paddles this back of a length delivery over short fine leg.

After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 143/3 ( Hardik Pandya 21 , Krunal Pandya 7) The over began on a perfect note for Prasidh Krishna. He conceded three off four but the last two balls have spoiled it for him as he concedes two consecutive boundaries.

Before Krunal's wicket DK was pointing to Shubman Gill at long on to go a further Square and that is where the the catch came.

SIX! Poor bowling from Sunil Narine. Bowls it on the shorter side and Krunal Pandya smashes it over cow corner.

OUT! A similar delivery but Narine gets the desired result as Krunal Pandya holes out to Shubman Gill at long on. Krunal Pandya c Shubman Gill b Narine 14(11)

Sunil Narine's had quite a spell so far, bowling mostly along the length around the off-stump area. He's caught up with Russell in the wickets count in this innings

After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 152/4 ( Hardik Pandya 22 , JP Duminy 0) Sunil Narine has still one over left. Eight come in his third over and he concedes eight off it. The hosts crossed the 150-run mark in this over.

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 158/4 ( Hardik Pandya 24 , JP Duminy 2) Johnson returns. Will he be effective in the death? Yes is the answer. Karthik will happily accept a six-run 18th over.

SIX! The decision to send Cutting above Duminy isn't a great one but Duminy has launched one over deep midwicket.

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 170/4 ( Hardik Pandya 26 , JP Duminy 12) Sunil Narine finishes on a poor note if compared to his standards. He returns figures of 2/35.

FOUR! Lucky boundary. Hardik tried to send it down the ground but it takes the outside edge and beats the keeper.

FOUR! An action replay of the previous ball. It wasn't a bad ball at all from Krishna but the luck is with Hardik Pandya today.

Preview: Looking, at last, like a team wanting to defend its title, Mumbai Indians' road to redemption in the Indian Premier League faces another tricky test, as they host a formidable Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The defending champions seemed resurgent after a tense win over Kings XI Punjab, though their play-off hopes were still hanging by a thread, thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks.

The 21-ball 56-run blitzkrieg between Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma in Indore is history and MI will next need to tame KKR, who have a reputation of being fierce opponents, at the Wankhade Stadium.

MI's under-performing batsmen finally clicked against Kings XI and will look to replicate their performance against another top of the table outfit.

Mumbai jumped to the fifth spot having won three of their nine games while KKR are sitting comfortable in the third position. The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the play-offs.

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav (340 runs) has been in great form and has scored runs consistently.

But his opening partner, Evin Lewis, has been a disappointment and the home team will need to relook at its opening pair, especially after the West Indian's flop show at the Holkar International Stadium.

The hosts, however, will be pleased that skipper Rohit is back among the runs and will be looking up to him to lead them from the front.

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, J P Duminy, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal, who played a splendid cameo against Kings XI, along with yesterday's Man of the Match Yadav and Sharma, make up a formidable batting line-up.

Out-of-form West Indian Kieron Pollard is expected to be benched again in favour of Ben Cutting.

An area where MI need to improve is their bowling in the death overs. While New Zealander Mitchell McLenaghan was hammered for three sixes in the final over by the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen, Hardik leaked over 20 runs in the final over against KXIP.

Jasprit Bumrah, Cutting and young leggie Mayank Markande (12 wickets) need to play their part to perfection if KKR's strong batting line-up is to be restricted. Krunal, too, needs to chip in with the ball along with Hardik.

Significantly, MI have won only one of their four home games, against RCB, this season.

It is a different story for KKR with skipper Dinesh Karthik leading the charge in style. Following an emphatic six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, KKR have jumped to the third spot and a third win on the trot will boost their qualifying hopes considerably.

Karthik has amassed 280 runs in nine matches but is still outside the top-10 list of leading run-getters and he's followed by Chris Lynn and Andre Russell, with 260 and 207 runs respectively, to their credit so far this season.

The firepower of Sunil Narine at the top and the emergence of youngster Shubhman Gill down the order provide KKR with one of the most devastating batting orders. Only vice captain Robin Uthappa has not played to potential.

KKR also boast of three quality spinners — Narine (10 wickets), Piyush Chawla (8 wickets) and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav (8 wickets). And if Nitish Rana, who was suffering from a back spasm, is back, it will add more variety to their attack.

KKR pacers Tom Curran, veteran Mitchell Johnson and rookie Shivam Mavi need to step up and deliver.

Teams (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.