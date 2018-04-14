Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the ninth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, with Mumbai Indians hosting Delhi Daredevils at the sea-facing Wankhede Stadium, with this being the first fixture of the Saturday double-header — Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the other. Both teams are winless at the moment and will be eager to shrug that tag off when they take on each other. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have witnessed the game slip from their grasp in the last moment against both Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers. Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, have not had luck on their side, with Gautam Gambhir getting off to a rough start in his new stint with the franchise as a captain. The tournament has already witnessed a number of thrillers, and this certainly has all the elements to entertain the Wankhede crowd thoroughly.

As Delhi Daredevils prepare to register their first victory of the tournament, there's trouble brewing back home. According to the latest reports, the Delhi High Court has put a hold on Delhi Daredevils' home matches at the Feroz Shah Kotla due to the dispute over the safety clearance of one of the stadiums buildings. Read the full story here

Friday's encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw RCB collect their first points of the tournament. Umesh Yadav, who had been ignored by the Indian team management for the tour of South Africa despite making it to the squad, highlighted his usefulness in the format once again with superb figures of 3/23. Shantanu Srivastava explains why Umesh is ready to be RCB's pace spearhead in his article here .

Pitch report: There is a good covering of grass. It is very humid. There is slight bit of dryness and both spinners have got good spinners, so should be interesting, says Murali Karthik at the inspection.

Delhi captain Gautam Gambhir : We're gonna bowl. It's a slow wicket and it's not going to change much. We havent spoken muych about the last game because it was one-and-a-half game. Two changes for Delhi : Jason Roy and Dan Christian replace Colin Munro and Chris Morris.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma : It's a good wicket, and wicket's not gonna change a lot. We gotta do our basics right. Little things that we have to do to win. Last two games we didn't win the key moments. Two changes for Mumbai: Akila Dananjaya makes his debut, replacing Ben Cutting. While Hardik Pandya returns to the side, replacing Pradeep Sangwan.

Mumbai Indians have lost one match out of six against Delhi Daredevils at Wankhede in IPL.

So Mumbai Indians continuing with their annual game with the initiative of Education and Sports for All (ESA), where they invite underprivileged kids to the Wankhede to witness an IPL game. Over 20,000 enthusiastic children have filled the stadium that will egging on the home side.Will they be able to secure the first win in 2018 and become the first team to win a full-length IPL game batting first? Or will Daredevils secure two points? We are about to find out. Change in the opening combination for MI as Suryakumar Yadav walks out with Evin Lewis. Trent Boult to begin for Delhi.

A must win game for both teams. Mumbai will be relieved that Hardik Pandya is back in the team. His return has allowed them to play Akila Dananjaya for this game. They will back themselves to open their win account for this season at home against a Delhi team that is still trying to figure out how to play as a team this season.

This is the first time Suryakumar Yadav is opening the batting for any team in T20 cricket.

FOUR! Boult pitches it up in search of finding some late movement. Suryakumar strides forward and hits it on the up past the diving mid off fielder for the first boundary of the innings.

FOUR! Touch short by Boult and Lewis pounces on to it to pull from his midriff to square leg fence.

After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 15/0 ( Suryakumar Yadav 7 , Evin Lewis 4) Expensive start for the visitors after Suryakumar Yadav got himself and Mumbai going with a crisp drive that was half stop by mid off fielder for a couple. three boundaries, including four leg byes to fine leg helps the hosts to 15.

FOUR! Seldom do see Maxwell misfield at mid-on. More misery for Delhi as Maxwell rolls over the ball and Suryakumar picks up another boundary to wide long on.

Good move from Mumbai to send Suryakumar to open. In my match analysis for the last game, I wrote Mumbai need to play Dananjaya as their second attacking spin option and break the pair of Ishan and Suryakumar by sending one of them to open the batting and play with freedom. Mumbai have done both for this game.

After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 25/0 ( Suryakumar Yadav 13 , Evin Lewis 7) Evin Lewis rides his luck after he top edging a slog sweep that Boult couldn't cling on running back from short fine leg. Another good over for MI taking 10 runs off Nadeem's over.

FOUR! Superb start to the third over for MI with Kumar playing the text book straight drive.

FOUR! That's an incredible shot. Well-executed, Suryakumar Yadav seems to ducking initially but is able to get some bat on to ramp it over first slip.

SIX! Boult is receiving some severe treatment as Lewis slaps the short of length delivery to lon on boundary.

After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 40/0 ( Suryakumar Yadav 22 , Evin Lewis 13) Blazing start provided by Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis and this perhaps the best start MI has had in this season. Boult is not having the best of the days.

FOUR! Short from Nadeem and he pays the price. Suryakumar yadav rocks back and slams to the boundary.

SIX! Cannot bowl there to Lewis, he has muscled it into the second tier over the square leg boundary.

After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 52/0 ( Suryakumar Yadav 27 , Evin Lewis 19) Nadeem has been on the shorter side in his over and he has been made to pay heavily, MI race past 50 inside the 4th over.

SIX! Shami starts with a wayward delivery, dragged down on the leg stump, Suryakumar Yadav swivels and pulls it over fine leg boundary.

Preview: Holders Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Daredevils (DD), both winless so far, will be eager to crack a win and register their first points when they clash in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Hosts Mumbai lost to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad by identical one-wicket margins in close encounters while Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi finished second best to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two outings.

Rohit has so far failed to lead from the front for Mumbai while the likes of West Indians Elvin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav have also not fired.

Another worry for Mumbai, who have not batted well in the first two matches, is the injury to India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

In his absence, big brother Krunal Pandya could be pushed up the order as Hardik did not play in the game against Sunrisers.

Suryakumar Yadav is the only batsman to be among runs and his role will be a key element for the team, especially if it loses early wickets. In both the games MI lacked big partnerships.

Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Mayank Markande has initially taken the IPL by storm and has been brilliant in the two games.

His seven wickets, including the four scalps that he captured in a low-scoring tie against Sunrisers, earned him the purple cap.

Markande, however, has lacked adequate support from the other bowlers -- pacers Mustafizur Rehman, Jasprit Bumrah, Pradeep Sangwan and Krunal.

Mustafizur and Bumrah are some of the best death bowlers in the world, but they went for runs and would be keen to do better tomorrow.

Coming to visitors Delhi, Gambhir and co have also fired blanks. The hopes from local boy Shreyas Iyer, apart from captain Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Australian Glenn Maxwell, Englishman Jason Roy and Kiwi Colin Munro are much but the fireworks have been missing.

The Delhi bowlers have also been below par and need to get their act together to register a win.

The role of spinners, especially leggie Amit Mishra, will be crucial.

Teams:

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

DD: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

