The opening partnership is finally broken, and it's a leg spinner again to the rescue. Seriously why bother bowling anything other than wrist spin in T20 cricket. Tewatia slowed his pace beautifully against Lewis there and foxed him with a googly. In comes Ishan at 3, so Rohit is back to his preferred number 4 position for Mumbai.

After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 107/1 ( Suryakumar Yadav 51 , Ishan Kishan (W) 1) Maxwell slips in another good over, keeping it down to five runs. DD spinners are applying the brakes to MI's free flowing scoring. Ishan Kishan walks in, so looks like Rohit will bat at number 4.

OUT! Tewatia has another wicket! Provides another breakthrough for the Daredevils picking out the wicket of the set batsman, Suryakumar Yadav. Went on with the arm as Yadav misses the sweep, umpire raises his finger and the decision stays on umpire's call after the batsman chose to review it. Ball tracking showed the ball was clipping the leg stump. Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Rahul Tewatia 53(32)

After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 111/2 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 2 , Rohit Sharma (C) 1) Rohit Sharma in at number four, gets off the mark with a confident push to long off for a single. Tewatia has bowled really well in the tournament so far and he has given DD both their wickets so far. Completes another over that goes in visiting side's favour.

FOUR! Majestic from the MI captain. Waited for the ball to turn and come into him, plays ever so late. Opens the face and runs it fine to short third man boundary.

FOUR! Maxwell strays it down leg side and Kishan brings down the bat to paddle it fine leg ropes.

Rohit Sharma has fallen to right arm leg-spinners 19 times in IPL - the most for any player. Will Tewatia get him today?

Rohit Sharma is the only player to score 2000-plus runs batting at No 4 in IPL.

After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 122/2 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 8 , Rohit Sharma (C) 6) Boundary for each of the two batsman should get them going. Without any risks, MI take 11 runs off the over.

FOUR! Tewatia has barely bowled a poor delivery in his spell so far. He drops it halfway down the track and Kishan slams it to deep mid wicket.

SIX! Woah! Where did this shot come from!? Ishan Kishan unfurls the switch hit, gets into the position early, Tewatia bowls a fulltoss that is whacked over third man boundary

SIX! Kishan makes great use of his feet and pounds another big shot over wide long on scoring back-to-back sixes!

After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 141/2 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 25 , Rohit Sharma (C) 7) Tewatia's last three balls go for 16 runs while he had conceded just 20 runs off the first 21 balls of his spell. Harsh for the bowler. Kishan decided to take him on smashing two sixes and a boundary. Gambhir under enormous pressure. MI must be eyeing over 200.

FOUR! Christian tried the short ball to Rohit Sharma and he was upto the task, a controlled pull shot to fine leg. Delicately done.

After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 149/2 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 27 , Rohit Sharma (C) 13) Last ball of Christian's over spoils his entire over, giving away just four singles of the first balls balls, ends in an 8-run over.

FOUR! Shami starts off another over by conceding a boundary off the first ball. On the hsorter side and Kishan dabs it past short third.

FOUR! Kishan was surprised by the short ball, in fact Shami did him for pace, but unfortunately for the bowler, the ball takes the top edge, hits the helmet and to fine leg boundary.

After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 158/2 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 36 , Rohit Sharma (C) 13) MI cross 150-run mark in the fifteenth over. Kishan seems to be cutting loose here.

The youngsters are delivering the goods for Mumbai. Ishan took over from where Surya had left and made Tewatia pay for erring in length. Rohit and Kishan will be looking to go after everything now with big hitters like Pollard and Pandya brothers still to come.

FOUR! Kishan flays his hands to smash it over the cover fielder.

OUT! Kishan fancied another switch hit this time against Christian, who bowls it directly on to the stumps. Kishan misses, Christian hits! End of an important and an entertaining innings. Ishan Kishan b Christian 44(23)

OUT! Kieron Pollard walks in ahead of Pandya brothers and is knocked out off his first ball. Christian on a hat-trick. Pollard took a couple of strides forward even before the bowler was in his final stride, looked to work it off his hips on the leg side, but it takes the thigh pad on the way to crash into the offstump. Christian on a hat-trick K Pollard b Christian 0 (1)

After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 167/4 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 13 , Krunal Pandya 1) Christian's double strike will peg MI back slightly but with few big hitters in the line up they have enough fuel in the tank. Krunal comes in before younger brother and gets off the mark with a single to long on.

FOUR! Krunal hammers it down the ground past mid off for his first boundary.

After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 176/4 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 16 , Krunal Pandya 7) Shami has hit his straps today. Batsmen have played him with much ease, used his extra pace whenever available. Nine runs off the over. Three more overs left in the innings with these two in the middle and Hardik to come in next 200 is very much on, infact 210 is possible.

Mini recovery for Delhi with back to back wickets. Mumbai will be disappointed if they don't get 220 after that start.

OUT! Rohit had to go for the big shot and Boult knew it. Change of pace delivery with the bowler running his fingers over the ball and kept it wide on off away from Rohit's hitting zone. MI skipper skies it to long off where Roy completes a simple catch. Rohit c Roy b Boult 18(15)

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 183/5 ( Krunal Pandya 10 , Hardik Pandya 1) Trent Boult runs in to bowl the 18th over, he is most likely to bol the 20th as well. Krunal walks to heave it on the onside but Boult kept it full and the southpaw could only work it for a single. Rohit carves a couple to sweeper cover, before holing out to long off off the next ball. Hardik gets off the mark with a single. Krunal cannot get it under the ball to strike to the boundary. Boult has bowled a tremendous over in the context of the game, giving away only seven runs of the over.

OUT! Krunal had to find out a way to score, he had 11 runs off nine balls, tried the scoop by moving across his stumps, Shami followed him and the slower ball meant he couldn't use the pace, gets an edge onto thigh pad and to the short fine leg fielder. MI losing momentum. Krunal Pandya c Rahul Tewatia b Shami 11(10)

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 187/6 ( Hardik Pandya 2 , Akila Dananjaya 2) Krunal had to invent a way to score some quick runs, but falls off the third ball. MI losing momentum here. Hardik will be on strike for the final over, so MI would like to believe they can still get 200. DD bowlers have done extremely well to pull things back.

OUT! Another off-cutter by Boult that gives DD another wicket! Hardik is out off the first ball, wickets tumbling towards the end. Akila Dananjaya and Mayank Markrande will have five balls left to whatever they can garner. Hardik flicks it straight to Shreyas Iyer at deep mid wicket. Hardik Pandya c Shreyas Iyer b Boult 2(3)

After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 194/7 ( Akila Dananjaya 4 , Mayank Markande 4) Mumbai Indians huff and puff in the end to reach 194 off his 20 overs. At the end of 15th over they were looking upwards of 200 with 158 on the board and eight wickets in hand. Only 36 runs coming off the last five overs with MI losing five wickets. Remarkable recovery for the Delhi Daredevils, Shami and Boult did brilliantly in the last three overs, but it was Daniel Christian, who turned things around with the wickets off Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard off consecutive deliveries in the 16th over. Still Mumbai will believe they have a good total courtesy that fiery start in the first 10. Goes without saying that Delhi will have to bat well to get two points on the board. Join us for the chase.

The highest target successfully chased at Wankhede in IPL is 190 which was chased by Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals in 2014. Yes, you guessed it right: the match which Aditya Tare finished with a six.

An inning of two contrasting halves for Mumbai. They started out on jet engines at escape velocity but came down to earthly speeds and eventually had a sluggish landing. They were aiming for Mars at one point, but 194 is still the moon. Delhi will have to bat out of their skins to win this. Powerplay overs will be critical again. If Jason Roy gets going, then he is as destructive as anyone in this format. Momentum, that most elusive of all cricketing vantage points is sitting in the Delhi dugout at the moment, but one early wicket will introduce them to a certain Mister Scoreboard Pressure real soon.

Gautam Gambhir's strike rate of 116.20 against Mumbai Indians in IPL - the worst for a player with a cut-off of 350 runs.

Out walk Delhi openers Jason Roy and Gautam Gambhir for Delhi Daredevils. Hardik Pandya will open the bowling for the home side.

FOUR! Jason Roy presents a full face of the bat and times the punch through the offside to perfection to collect a boundary.

After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 11/0 ( Jason Roy 6 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 5) After couple of singles, Roy punches it through the cover region for a boundary. Hardik immediately asks for protection there. Roy plays the same shot off the next ball but with the man placed in the deep. Gambhir finishes the over with a boundary to long leg.

SIX! Jason Roy dances down the track and bludgeons it over mid-wicket for a massive six. 95 metres.

FOUR! That is poor. Halway down the track and Roy had all the time in the world to absolutely smash it to any part of the ground, he chooses the wide long on.

Mumbai don't have a good wicket taking option with the new ball so they will hope to concede as little as possible in the first six overs and hope they can pull the game back from there.

After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 23/0 ( Jason Roy 17 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 6) With Roy's vulnerabilities against spin no secret, MI asked Danajaya to start the second over, but the English batsmen smashed couple of his delivers to boundary, the six must have dented the spinner's confidence. Not the best of the starts to the Sri Lankan's IPL career.

After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 25/0 ( Jason Roy 17 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 8) Bumrah angles across the left hander, with the Delhi captain taking the front leg out and attempting to hit it over the infield on the offside, but misses couple of times. Tries to get into the line for the last two deliveries, but doesn't get the bat on one ball and finds the square leg fielder off the last ball. Only two runs off Bumrah's first over.

Mustafizur Rahman introduced into the attack. One over for each bowler so far.

Pitch report: There is a good covering of grass. It is very humid. There is slight bit of dryness and both spinners have got good spinners, so should be interesting, says Murali Karthik at the inspection.

Preview: Holders Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Daredevils (DD), both winless so far, will be eager to crack a win and register their first points when they clash in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Hosts Mumbai lost to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad by identical one-wicket margins in close encounters while Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi finished second best to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two outings.

Rohit has so far failed to lead from the front for Mumbai while the likes of West Indians Elvin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav have also not fired.

Another worry for Mumbai, who have not batted well in the first two matches, is the injury to India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

In his absence, big brother Krunal Pandya could be pushed up the order as Hardik did not play in the game against Sunrisers.

Suryakumar Yadav is the only batsman to be among runs and his role will be a key element for the team, especially if it loses early wickets. In both the games MI lacked big partnerships.

Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Mayank Markande has initially taken the IPL by storm and has been brilliant in the two games.

His seven wickets, including the four scalps that he captured in a low-scoring tie against Sunrisers, earned him the purple cap.

Markande, however, has lacked adequate support from the other bowlers -- pacers Mustafizur Rehman, Jasprit Bumrah, Pradeep Sangwan and Krunal.

Mustafizur and Bumrah are some of the best death bowlers in the world, but they went for runs and would be keen to do better tomorrow.

Coming to visitors Delhi, Gambhir and co have also fired blanks. The hopes from local boy Shreyas Iyer, apart from captain Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Australian Glenn Maxwell, Englishman Jason Roy and Kiwi Colin Munro are much but the fireworks have been missing.

The Delhi bowlers have also been below par and need to get their act together to register a win.

The role of spinners, especially leggie Amit Mishra, will be crucial.

Teams:

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

DD: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

With inputs from IANS