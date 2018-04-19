Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of 16th IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The unbeaten streak of table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad would be up for a test when they take on third-placed Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League contest. Read the full preview here .

Kings XI Punjab are all set to host their final game at their home ground Mohali, before they shift their base to Indore. The Punjab team has won both their games here and will be looking to finish on a high. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to see defeat in this edition, so the match promises to be keenly fought contest. The encounter can be further divided a contest between Sunrisers' accurate bowling versus KXIP's explosive batting.

Universe boss, Chris Gayle, made a rampaging arrival in his first game of this season smashing 63 off 33 balls against the Chennai Super Kings in the previous match played at the venue, the SRH have a couple of bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma, who have troubled the Jamaican with their swing bowling.

Meanwhile, Lalit Modi, who was the man behind Indian Premier League, has made a big statement, saying that in future there will be a time when players will earn $1 million per game. Read what he said here .

We are less than 20 minutes away from the all-important coin toss. SRH have won all three toss in their previous game and have relied on their tried and tested formula of bowling first, choking the opposition under 150 and then chasing it down comfortably.

This is the first match in the history of Indian Premier League when two Afghanistan players will be playing against each other. Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Kings Xi Punjab and Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a competition of their own. Let's see which of them takes the maximum wickets at the end of the match.

T20 cricket is all about match ups but usually those match ups are about bowlers v batters. But today's game promises an intriguing match up between two overseas spinners from the same country. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will go head to head, on a ground that has been paradise for the batters. One is the king of T20 spin bowling, the other has the potential to be his successor. Don't take your eyes off them.

Pitch at Mohali has generally been very good for batting, don't see any different today. The bowlers will get some help early because of the grass covering, but the ball will come on the bat nicely. Dew can be a factor too that might impact the captain's decision but the captains will still want to chase, reckons Sunil Gavaskar at the pitch report.

Toss update : Kings XI Punjab win toss opt to bat first. Well, well R Ashwin has broken the trend, they have elected to bat first, yes you heard it right. Kane Williamson get what they want. KXIP play with the same side, SRH bring in Chris Jordan for Billy Stanlake.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain: Both their openers are good players and it will be important that we execute our plans better.

R Ashwin, KXIP captain: We have got a formidable batting line-up and we would like them to go out and express themselves

Perhaps this is the biggest compliment anyone can give the SRH bowling attack. It has forced a team to change the strategy of chasing in this competition. Ashwin openly admitting that it's because of the strength in the bowling, they want to take it on without scoreboard pressure. Jordan in for Stanlake is curious, I was looking forward to Stanlake playing at Mohali. Injured?

Toss update : Kings XI Punjab win toss opt to bat first. Well, well R Ashwin has broken the trend, they have elected to bat first, yes you heard it right. Kane Williamson get what they want. KXIP play with the same side, SRH bring in Chris Jordan for Billy Stanlake.



IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, LIVE score and latest cricket updates: Kings XI Punjab win toss opt to bat first. Well, well R Ashwin has broken the trend, they have elected to bat first, yes you heard it right. Kane Williamson get what they want. KXIP play with the same side, SRH bring in Chris Jordan for Billy Stanlake.

Kings XI Punjab's batting will be up against the effective bowling of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between two in-form teams.

While Punjab have registered two wins in three matches so far, Hyderabad have won three games in a row, as both the teams registered crucial wins at the beginning of the tournament.

The match at the Punjab Cricket Stadium pits a home side that has a lot of batting firepower against a Hyderabad side that is very balanced and their bowling line-up one of the best in the tournament.

Punjab's top-order batsmen KL Rahul, Karun Nair — both from Karnataka — have delivered in the first three matches.

One thing that will please the northern outfit is the return to form of West Indian marauder Chris Gayle, who blasted 63 off 33 deliveries during their four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

However, Punjab will want another veteran, Yuvraj Singh, and Mayank Aggarwal to also be among the runs as the home batsmen will require to be on top of their game against the Hyderabad bowlers.

SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. They have restricted their opponents in three matches within the 150-run mark.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against Mumbai Indians, is a prime example. Besides Rashid, the likes of Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul provide a lot of options.

Bhuvneshwar did not play against MI due to back pain but came back strongly to pick up three wickets for 26 runs against KKR, which must have relieved the Kane Williamson-led side.

Also, one cannot underestimate SRH's batting might. Hyderabad's all three wins have come while chasing.

Shikhar Dhawan, with 130 runs so far, has continued his superb form in the limited-overs cricket.

With two crucial knocks of 50 and 36, Williamson has sent a message that the pressure of captaincy even in T20 cricket doesn't overpower him. Williamson has been a class act for New Zealand and continues to be so here, ensuring that the side doesn't miss the leadership shown by former captain David Warner.

Hyderabad may continue to use wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha as a top-order batsman even if he has not cashed in on the opportunities so far.

Apart from him, the likes of Shakib, Manish Pandey are proven performers and will look to showcase their talent again, especially against Punjab bowlers who have proved to be expensive, barring young Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Captain Ravichandran Ashwin will hope fellow bowlers like Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran restrict the Hyderabad line-up.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

-With inputs from IANS