Despite the Gayle storm, KXIP fell short of 200 once again. Probably lost a bit momentum as Gayle wanted to get his hundred... but never mind... 194 is still a monster target. Asking rate will touch 10/over in no time. Punjab do have a mystery spinner....

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting face their first real test as they are set a mountain of 194 runs to chase against Kings XI Punjab. Onus on the top order, especially Shikhar Dhawan.

Just the kind of knock Chris Gayle was expected to deliver. He has shut everyone up, even those who doubted his ability at 37, at the IPL auctions. The scorecard would give pain to Sunrisers Hyderabad but the match is not over for them.

A grinning Shikhar Dhawan is on non-strikers end as Wriddhiman Saha takes guard for the first ball. Barinder Sran will begin for KXIP. A tall chase lies ahead of SRH batsmen, the openers need to give a good start. Here we go!

Shikhar Dhawan retired hurt Sran is hurrying on the batsmen as another ball skids on and strikes Dhawan on the left forearm He looks in pain as the medics come out to attend him, he seems to be leaving the field, not the best sights for the visitors. Kane Williamson walks in.

After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 2/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 1 , Kane Williamson (C) 0) Sran begins with a wide down the leg side with the ball shaping away. Couple of dots before he gets the first run off the bat to square leg. Stifled leg before wicket and R Ashwin asks for a review after Llong deemed it not out.Ashwin has brave with his captaincy and he took some smart reviews as well. He challenges again and almost got the decision to reverse but Saha was saved on umpire's call. KXIP don't lose the review. Dhawan walks off the field after being struck on the elbow. Good over by Sran first up.

Mohit Sharma will open the bowling from the other end.

Dhawan's departure means that two batters of the same style at the crease. It is Saha who will have to change his role. Big test of whether he can adapt, he wasn't looking too happy against the left handed Sran.

FOUR! What a way to get off the mark! Played on the up by Williamson and into the gap as well. All timing on that one as the ball makes its way to the ropes.

FOUR! Poor ball by Mohit Sharma, the back of the hand delivery was dragged down halfway and Saha swipes it past short fine leg fielder.

Early strike from Mohit Sharma and Saha is gone. Couple with Dhawan's injury, this is far from the ideal start for Hyderabad. They do have some fine players to come though, but a magical knock is needed here.

OUT! Not the best of shot selections from Wriddhiman Saha, Gavaskar on air terms it 'ugly'. Saha tried to play another cross-batted hit, missed it completely and ended losing his wicket as the ball tickled the top off stump. W Saha b M Sharma 6 (7)

FOUR! Yusuf Pathan walks in at number four and looks to clear the field straightaway. He didn't get hold off it as it goes through R Ashwin's grasp that could have so easily ended Pathan's innings.The captain didn't time the jump right and the bowled rolled on to the boundary.

After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 18/1 ( Kane Williamson (C) 7 , Yusuf Pathan 4) Interesting over this! All happening wide swipes, cross-batted shots, Saha clean bowled and R Ashwin putting down Pathan off the first ball. 16 runs off Mohit's over with a wicket in it.

DROPPED! Yuvraj puts down a sitter. This is shambolic fielding by KXIP in the first overs. Simplest of chances as Yusuf gets another life in his short stay at the crease. The ball was bowled wide and he tried to cut it over the offside, didn't time it in fact tapped it to cover point where Yuvi spills it.

After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 22/1 ( Kane Williamson (C) 9 , Yusuf Pathan 6) Yusuf Pathan riding his luck, he has been put down twice already. SRH really need him to stay as they face a stiff challenge of 193 and Pathan can really make use of the fielding restrictions. Sran must be feeling unlucky as he completes another good over.

After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 29/1 ( Kane Williamson (C) 10 , Yusuf Pathan 12) A boundary off the slower ball from tye through the offside and three singles helps SRH take seven runs off the over, but they really need to score at a quicker rate at least in the first six with asking rate climbing over 10.

Sunrisers have gambled by sending Yusuf Pathan up the order... probably to take advantage of powerplay and get some shots in. He is playing dangerously and already two chances put down by Ashwin and Yuvraj... some poor fielding at this level... will it prove to be costly though?

FOUR! Mohit Sharma begins with a short of a length delivery and that has been swatted past the cover fielder.

OUT! Yusuf never really looked like going. He runs out of his rub of green as he drags Mohit Sharma's slower ball back on to his stumps. Y Pathan b Mohit Sharma 19(13)

Another SRH batsman out going for a shot acorss the line. Certainly unnecesary in the first sox overs, where even bunting the ball over the infield will get you four. But Pathan wasn't able to time Mohit's slower balls, and that's what drew the error. In a chase like this, the first six overs become critical, and SRH well behind.

After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 37/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 10 , ) Mohit Sharma barely gave Yusuf Pathan to play with any pace and the batsman was struggling to get his timing right, he tried the slog off the last ball off the over but only manages to drag it back onto his stumps. SRH on the backfoot. Williamson too needs to find the fence more often.

We have seen off-cutters disguised as slower deliveries... that one from Mohit Sharma was a peach from back of the hand. Pathan beaten for pace, slower pace, and gets bowled... felt like Anil Kumble bowled a quicker one there!

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 40/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 12 , Manish Pandey 1) Sran runs to bowl his third over, the last off the powerplay, foxes the advancing Williamson with slower ball, he has to adjust to it and taps it on the leg side for a single. Only three runs off the last over of fielding restrictions. SRH are already lagging behind in chase, not the best of the approach by the side who have three wins off first three games.

Ravichandran Ashwin comes on to bowl in the 7th over

FOUR! Beautiful shot! As you'd expect the shots from Williamson's bat. Skips down the track, opens the face of his bat and lofts it over cover.

After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 52/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 21 , Manish Pandey 2) KXIP go past 50-run mark in the seventh over. R Ashwin bowling his leg spinners that don't turn much, strays one down the leg side for a wide and a boundary by Willamson gives SRH 12 off it.

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 57/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 24 , Manish Pandey 4) Fantastic ball to complete his first over. Manish Pandey played all over it, fortunate to lose his stumps. These two are being watchful as they try to pick him. The required rate has gone over 11 runs an over as Mujeeb concedes just five runs off his over

SIX! Williamson has looked to attack his opposite number. Saw the offspiner by Ashwin as he came down the pitch and slammed it over long on for the first six off the innings.

After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 68/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 33 , Manish Pandey 6) Eleven runs come off Ashwin's second over. The bowler did well to come back after being hit for six off the first ball by allowing only five singles off the next five balls. The first six coming in the 9th over off the chase goes on to show that SRH haven't really got going. The visiting side will have to step on the gas with 126 needed off 66 balls.

NOT OUT! Extremely smart by Ashwin here. common wisdom would suggest that because the batsman was long way down the track the ball would have gone over, but Ashwin has gone for the jugular. Oh for the second time in the innings KXIP are hard done by umpire's call. Williamson came down the track and Mujeeb dropped it as he later tried to play across the line. KXIP retain the review.

SRH are going to have to pace the innings. And a lot of that will depend on whether Shikhar Dhawan can bat again. Can he be used as a finisher? Williamson might have to change gears sooner as well, he's usually an accumulator, whereas this chase needs a couple of 15 ball 30s.

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 72/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 36 , Manish Pandey 7) Another excellent over by Mujeeb Ur Rahaman. Pin-point in his accuracy, not allowing the batsman one inch, get a sense Williamson is becoming uneasy in the middle with the asking rate rising rapidly. Manish Pandey has already been out there for 11 balls but has shown no signs of going for the big shots, he has just made 7 off first 11.

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 76/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 37 , Manish Pandey 9) Chance for KXIP in the field as Manish Pandey looks to breakfree with a shot down the ground, didn't get all of it striking it flat and the long on fielder had to put in the dive but couldn't catch it before the ball coming in contact with ground Williamson moving around his stumps to play the ramp but is unsuccessful in his attempt. Another 4-run over by Tye for KXIP.

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 82/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 41 , Manish Pandey 11) It has been 23 balls since SRH got a boundary, lagging behind big time now. Mujeeb slips in another over that costs his side only six runs.

FOUR! A knee-high full toss by Mohit Sharma is put away by Pandey for his first boundary in eighteen balls. They need more off it.

SRH are struggling to score runs and the graph shows the same. High time they hit some boundaries to get close to the target.

Current partnership is worth 40... but they are scoring at less than 7/over. SRH overall are scoring at less than 7/over. Meanwhile, asking rate is past 13 now. Not many big hitters in the dug out either unless Dhawan comes back and smashes everything up. Probably this is the day they are actually missing David Warner and his blitzkrieg starts.

Serious problems for SRH with the RRR already past 12 and the two batters bunting the ball around. Manish Pandey has taken 19 balls to go past a run a ball, but he's not timing the slower ones, just like Pathan. The more aggressive batters are still to come, so there might be an order of hit-out or get-out from the dressing room soon.

FOUR! Pandey finds the gap on the offside behind point as he slices it for another boundary off the over.

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 96/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 42 , Manish Pandey 24) Fifty partnership comes up in the over as Pandey and Williamson look to breakfree, they have run couple of risky doubles but that will barely help the cause. Need the big shots to come out. There was confusion between the two batsmen with Agarwal from long on throwing it to keeper's end. Rahul was not upto the stumps to run Pandey out. Loss in communciation in the field. He could have thrown it at either end for the wicket. Manish finishes the over with a boundary.

SIX! Dropped short by Ashwin and Williamson waited on it to pull it over mid wicket fence for a much-needed six. Moves to 49.

FIFTY! Williamson worked hard for his half-century as he gets their in 39 balls. He is not given up on the chase as the Kiwi keeps fighting on.

A gritty fifty from Kane Williamson. He has scored everywhere on the ground but SRH need more from him right now and quickly.

Toss update : Kings XI Punjab win toss opt to bat first. Well, well R Ashwin has broken the trend, they have elected to bat first, yes you heard it right. Kane Williamson get what they want. KXIP play with the same side, SRH bring in Chris Jordan for Billy Stanlake.

OUT! The ball skids on and raps KL Rahul in front. Nigel Llong had no problems in raising his finger. Rahul doesn't even think about a review this time as he missed the ball attempting a shot across the line. Missed the pull and paid the price. Rashid provides the first breakthrough. Rahul lbw b Rashid Khan 18(21)

OUT! What has Mayank Agarwal done here! A strange looking shot as he seemed two be in two minds, first he looked to tap it down to third man, then decides to go for the cut, ends up giving catching practice to the point fielder. Mayank Agarwal c Deepak Hooda b S Kaul 18(9)

FIFTY! Chris Gayle completes back-to-back half-century. Celebrates it with cradling his bat, similar way as he did against CSK. Brilliant against Chennai and terrific this evening as well.

Christopher Henry Gayle belts his sixth IPL century! The first off this season. 58 balls to get to his landmark! It is also his 21st T20 ton! Man, the thought of no team wanting him in the first two rounds of the IPL auction is a joke on the franchise. Absolute legend this player!

After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 193/3 ( Chris Gayle 104 , Aaron Finch 14) With 11 sixes and only a solitary boundary Chris Gayle carried his bat with 104 against his name. Aaron Finch got a couple of boundaries in the over to take the home side to formidable score 193. SRH haven't allowed teams to cross the 150 mark, here the KXIP crossed the 190 mark, courtesy some brutal hitting from who else but Chris Gayle!

Shikhar Dhawan retired hurt Sran is hurrying on the batsmen as another ball skids on and strikes Dhawan on the left forearm He looks in pain as the medics come out to attend him, he seems to be leaving the field, not the best sights for the visitors. Kane Williamson walks in.

OUT! Not the best of shot selections from Wriddhiman Saha, Gavaskar on air terms it 'ugly'. Saha tried to play another cross-batted hit, missed it completely and ended losing his wicket as the ball tickled the top off stump. W Saha b M Sharma 6 (7)

DROPPED! Yuvraj puts down a sitter. This is shambolic fielding by KXIP in the first overs. Simplest of chances as Yusuf gets another life in his short stay at the crease. The ball was bowled wide and he tried to cut it over the offside, didn't time it in fact tapped it to cover point where Yuvi spills it.

OUT! Yusuf never really looked like going. He runs out of his rub of green as he drags Mohit Sharma's slower ball back on to his stumps. Y Pathan b Mohit Sharma 19(13)

FIFTY! Williamson worked hard for his half-century as he gets their in 39 balls. He is not given up on the chase as the Kiwi keeps fighting on.



IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, LIVE score and latest cricket updates: Fifty partnership comes up in the over as Pandey and Williamson look to breakfree, they have run couple of risky doubles but that will barely help the cause. Need the big shots to come out. There was confusion between the two batsmen with Agarwal from long on throwing it to keeper's end. Rahul was not upto the stumps to run Pandey out. Loss in communciation in the field. He could have thrown it at either end for the wicket. Manish finishes the over with a boundary.

Kings XI Punjab's batting will be up against the effective bowling of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between two in-form teams.

While Punjab have registered two wins in three matches so far, Hyderabad have won three games in a row, as both the teams registered crucial wins at the beginning of the tournament.

The match at the Punjab Cricket Stadium pits a home side that has a lot of batting firepower against a Hyderabad side that is very balanced and their bowling line-up one of the best in the tournament.

Punjab's top-order batsmen KL Rahul, Karun Nair — both from Karnataka — have delivered in the first three matches.

One thing that will please the northern outfit is the return to form of West Indian marauder Chris Gayle, who blasted 63 off 33 deliveries during their four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

However, Punjab will want another veteran, Yuvraj Singh, and Mayank Aggarwal to also be among the runs as the home batsmen will require to be on top of their game against the Hyderabad bowlers.

SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. They have restricted their opponents in three matches within the 150-run mark.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against Mumbai Indians, is a prime example. Besides Rashid, the likes of Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul provide a lot of options.

Bhuvneshwar did not play against MI due to back pain but came back strongly to pick up three wickets for 26 runs against KKR, which must have relieved the Kane Williamson-led side.

Also, one cannot underestimate SRH's batting might. Hyderabad's all three wins have come while chasing.

Shikhar Dhawan, with 130 runs so far, has continued his superb form in the limited-overs cricket.

With two crucial knocks of 50 and 36, Williamson has sent a message that the pressure of captaincy even in T20 cricket doesn't overpower him. Williamson has been a class act for New Zealand and continues to be so here, ensuring that the side doesn't miss the leadership shown by former captain David Warner.

Hyderabad may continue to use wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha as a top-order batsman even if he has not cashed in on the opportunities so far.

Apart from him, the likes of Shakib, Manish Pandey are proven performers and will look to showcase their talent again, especially against Punjab bowlers who have proved to be expensive, barring young Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Captain Ravichandran Ashwin will hope fellow bowlers like Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran restrict the Hyderabad line-up.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

-With inputs from IANS