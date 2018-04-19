Siddharth Kaul into the attack now. He will bowl the last over of the Powerplay

FOUR! Glorious stroke by KL Rahul. He leans into the cover drive to collect four runs.

FOUR! Same area but this time he has lofted it over the infield for back-to-back boundaries.

After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 49/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 16 , Chris Gayle 29) KL Rahul smashes two boundaries off the last two deliveries off the powerplay that spoils the figures off Kaul's first over. After giving three singles off first four balls, he concededs 12 runs.

Deepak Hooda introduced into the attack. He will bowl his first over in this IPL.

Now who saw that coming? Against the best bowling side in the compeition, KXIP have not just kept wickets in hand, but also gotten off to a very healthy start. This was certainly touted as a clash between two shrewd captains, but Ashwin's decision to go rogue and bat first looking good so far. Williamson making a change of his own by bringing in Deepak Hooda, the first time SRH have used a potential sixth bowler.

After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 51/0 (KL Rahul (W) 17 , Chris Gayle 30) Tight over from Deepak Hooda here. He didn't give Gayle any room whatsoever to play with. Keeping it straight and simple. Only two runs off the over as KXIP go past 50.

Chris Gayle is quite clearly looking to dominate the bowlers on the leg side. Hopefully, SRH's analysis team has sent the message to the captain.

OUT! The ball skids on and raps KL Rahul in front. Nigel Llong had no problems in raising his finger. Rahul doesn't even think about a review this time as he missed the ball attempting a shot across the line. Missed the pull and paid the price. Rashid provides the first breakthrough. Rahul lbw b Rashid Khan 18(21)

49 in 6 overs... Rahul's drive in that last over the stand out shot. Irrespective of Gayle's sixes... This is a very impactful opening partnership.

After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 53/1 ( Chris Gayle 31 , Mayank Agarwal 0) Fine over by Rashid Khan. Just a single and a wicket off the over. KL Rahul the man to depart. SRH must be relieved to see his back after the batsman started to get a move on with those boundaries off Kaul's over.

Rahul gone. Rashid Khan always tough to get away when it comes to LBW decisions.... bowls a bit quicker through the air. Not the best shot from Rahul but it was short enough so he went for it. Gayle, meanwhile, at the other end still depositing sixes. SRH's bowling will be tested tonight.

SIX! Hooda pitches up, exactly in Gayle's hitting range and the West Indian obliges, strikes it down the ground into the sight screen for a maximum

FOUR! Mayank Agarwal gets a streaky boundary, edging it past short third man and backward point. He was looking to get it through covers, but the thicksh edge taking it the area he didn't desire.

Rashid Khan has been pick of the bowlers till now and when we see where he has pitched the ball, gives us the answer why.

For the first time in the competition, Rahul looked uncertain. He clearly wasnt able to pick which way Rashid was turning it. KXIP have a great launch pad, which other teams havent often had against SRH, so this could be a very different looking back end of the game for them.

After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 68/1 ( Chris Gayle 38 , Mayank Agarwal 6) Couple of boundaries off the over help KXIP take 15 runs off the over. SRH haven't used a lot of bowlers in their three matches so far, with the front line bowlers doing their job on most occasions.

FOUR! Shakib floats one up and Agarwal plays it delightfully, as he hits it with the turn over the cover fielder

SIX! Agarwal plays another superb shot. Goes down on his knee and hits it high and straight over the bowler for a half a dozen

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 82/1 ( Chris Gayle 40 , Mayank Agarwal 18) Shakib keeps it flat against Gayle not allowing him any width to free his arms, but the runs have come from the other end with Agarwal playing the big shots and finding the boundary. 14 runs off Shakib's first over. At the halfway stage the match is right in the balance.

OUT! What has Mayank Agarwal done here! A strange looking shot as he seemed two be in two minds, first he looked to tap it down to third man, then decides to go for the cut, ends up giving catching practice to the point fielder. Mayank Agarwal c Deepak Hooda b S Kaul 18(9)

Left arm spinner into the attack and Mayank Agarwal takes Shakib for runs.... interesting that Kane Williamson didn't hold him back given Gayle is at the crease. Lot of Indian captains don't prefer to use left arm spinners to left handers. And just as I type this... Sid Kaul removes Mayank.... his case is difficult to make. Every time he looks good, he doesn't carry on. More of the same from Agarwal. Wasting another start.

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 86/2 ( Chris Gayle 42 , Karun Nair 2) Kaul delivers a good over here, just giving away four singles and picking up the wicket of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, has walked out to the middle.

At the half-way stage in the innings, this is how Kings XI Punjab's Manhattan looks like. In overs 9 and 10, it was Mayank Agarwal who did most of the hitting but now he is back to the dressing room.

I wonder how important this IPL season will be in the career graph of Siddarth Kaul. Getting to bowl alongside one of the best white ball bowlers in the world, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and he's showing real variety and control over those slower balls. Plus he has the advantage of bowling on his home ground, which he will know intimately.

SIX! Ahh! Splendid effort from Manish Pandey, he was back paddling with the ball sailing over his head at the long off boundary, he catches it but has to throw it back in with his balance leading him towards the boundary cushions. He does throw it up in the air but way behind him and not back into the field of play. Looked funny in the end but good shot from Nair first up to play with the turn off Shakib's bowling.

SIX! Super shot by Chris Gayle, picks up from the middle stump and thumps it way back over long on.

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 100/2 ( Chris Gayle 49 , Karun Nair 9) Shakib has leaked runs as he gives away another 14 runs off the over, making it 28 off his two overs. Williamson will have to rethink about his option cannot let Shakib continue till the left-handed Chris Gayle is still out there. 100 comes up for the home side in the 12th over.

Gayle brings up second half-century in two matches.... Remember that he wasn't picked up in the initial round of auctions and Punjab got him on the cheap in the second round? Remember he didn't play the first two games for KXIP... seems a long time ago...

Here's how Chris Gayle scored his first 50 runs in this match. He is looking most of the runs in the mid-on region.

FIFTY! Chris Gayle completes back-to-back half-century. Celebrates it with cradling his bat, similar way as he did against CSK. Brilliant against Chennai and terrific this evening as well.

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 104/2 ( Chris Gayle 51 , Karun Nair 11) Chris Gayle slams his half-century, but a very good over by other Chris as Jordan gives away only four singles off the over.

SIX! Gayle gets from outer half off his bat but the ball clears long off boundary.

SIX! Rashid drops it shot and Gayle rocks back to get the power behind it and slams it straight into the sight screen

SIX! The storm has begun! That's the third in a row! Rashid bowls right in his zone and Gayle has hammered it straight.

SIX! Rashid goes round the wicket, but makes no difference to him, this is perhaps the longest of them! Has hit it way over deep midwicket.

Four sixes in that over... and just like that Mohali goes bonkers tonight... which one did you like best? Thought the second six was the best, just dug out the full ball and deposited straight down towards the sight screen. Pure timing.. the remaining three were all power!

Mayank Agarwal departed and it looked like as if Punjab will now be on back foot. However, Chris Gayle made sure he had things under control. Great partnership growing here.

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 131/2 ( Chris Gayle 77 , Karun Nair 12) Move aside, make way for the Gayle storm and if you are in the stadium, time for you guys to wear the helmets as the beast is unleashed. The four sixes in the row against the highest rank T20 bowler wasn't the most surprising sight in the over, it was the fact that Gayle pushed ran two off the last ball. BREATHTAKING HITTING!

FOUR! With the mid off up in the circle, Nair has made sure he clears the fielder and collects four runs. Smart thinking.

FOUR! With Kaul bowling with the mid off up, Nair was ready for short of a length delivery, backs himself to flat bat it over the fielder.

A 26 run over and Gayle is showing why it doesn't matter if you can't run hard between wickets when you can play shots like that. Best bowler in the world Rashid Khan may be, but Gayle is thinking in terms of the universe. The difference has been the length, those deliveries were too full for Rashid's variations to trouble the very tall Gayle.

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 143/2 ( Chris Gayle 78 , Karun Nair 23) Nair making sure he doesn't eat up two many dots in the over and maintaining the run rate as KXIP aim 200. Kaul's over produces 12 runs.

150 up for KXIP in the 16th over. If Gayle stays there, they should breach 200. Last time they failed to do it against CSK and lost momentum after the second strategic break. With Gayle still there, it is tough to see it happening. But even then Karun is striking the ball well and Finch/Yuvraj are yet to come. Plenty of batting...

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 151/2 ( Chris Gayle 84 , Karun Nair 25) With all his trickery, Bhuvneshwar Kumar cannot get the wicket of Chris Gayle, something Kane Williamson and SRH need desperately. Gayle is aiming for a big one and you can tell with the way he is running, the big ground at Mohali and the fielders deep. Gayle knows he has to see Bhuvneshwar's over out and have a go at other bowlers. Well, he has done just that, but with the field spread across the duo in the middle still manage 8 runs comfortably, barring the last single which made Gayle strecth and extend his arms to get home.

Chris Jordan comes on to bowl his last over

Kings XI Punjab's batting will be up against the effective bowling of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between two in-form teams.

While Punjab have registered two wins in three matches so far, Hyderabad have won three games in a row, as both the teams registered crucial wins at the beginning of the tournament.

The match at the Punjab Cricket Stadium pits a home side that has a lot of batting firepower against a Hyderabad side that is very balanced and their bowling line-up one of the best in the tournament.

Punjab's top-order batsmen KL Rahul, Karun Nair — both from Karnataka — have delivered in the first three matches.

One thing that will please the northern outfit is the return to form of West Indian marauder Chris Gayle, who blasted 63 off 33 deliveries during their four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

However, Punjab will want another veteran, Yuvraj Singh, and Mayank Aggarwal to also be among the runs as the home batsmen will require to be on top of their game against the Hyderabad bowlers.

SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. They have restricted their opponents in three matches within the 150-run mark.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against Mumbai Indians, is a prime example. Besides Rashid, the likes of Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul provide a lot of options.

Bhuvneshwar did not play against MI due to back pain but came back strongly to pick up three wickets for 26 runs against KKR, which must have relieved the Kane Williamson-led side.

Also, one cannot underestimate SRH's batting might. Hyderabad's all three wins have come while chasing.

Shikhar Dhawan, with 130 runs so far, has continued his superb form in the limited-overs cricket.

With two crucial knocks of 50 and 36, Williamson has sent a message that the pressure of captaincy even in T20 cricket doesn't overpower him. Williamson has been a class act for New Zealand and continues to be so here, ensuring that the side doesn't miss the leadership shown by former captain David Warner.

Hyderabad may continue to use wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha as a top-order batsman even if he has not cashed in on the opportunities so far.

Apart from him, the likes of Shakib, Manish Pandey are proven performers and will look to showcase their talent again, especially against Punjab bowlers who have proved to be expensive, barring young Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Captain Ravichandran Ashwin will hope fellow bowlers like Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran restrict the Hyderabad line-up.

-With inputs from IANS