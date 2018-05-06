FOUR ! Steered away behind square by Rahul off Anureet's bowling! KXIP 58/2

After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 58/2 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 33 , Karun Nair 13) Anureet into the attack. Starts off with a dot, with a single collected off each of the next two deliveries. Rahul comes back for a second after pulling the ball towards the square-leg region, before guiding the ball towards deep backward point for a four off the last ball. Eight off the over.

Punjab are on the right track. Rajasthan, on the other side, need a wicket or two.

It might be time to throw all eggs into one basket for the Royals and try Archer for one more over. The Kings XI are planning this chase perfectly and worth just upsetting the plans. Wickets are important and Kings XI don't bat as deep as other teams.

SIX ! Gopal goes for an inside-out loft, with the ball landing on the cushion at the cover boundary! KXIP 68/2

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 68/2 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 35 , Karun Nair 21) Gopal would've walked away with a fine second over had it not been for an inside-out loft that results in a second six for Nair. 10 off the over.

SIX ! Flicked away towards the long leg fence by Nair off Anureet's bowling! KXIP 77/2

Axar Patel sent out for pinch hitting once again. It is similar to promoting Ravindra Jadeja in the batting order, but will the results be any different? Tiwary and Stoinis will have to do the finishing job, but the match is still centred on Rahul here. A very unlucky dismissal for Karun Nair... not at all what Punjab needed. He did try to pull it from very far wide... not the best shot selection.

BOWLED EM ! Anureet breaks the dangerous-looking partnership! Nair chops the knuckle ball onto his stumps! KXIP 79/3 Nair b Anureet 31(23)

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 80/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 36 , Axar Patel 1) Nair collects his second six off the third delivery of the over, flicking it over long leg. His innings, though, comes to an end two deliveries later, as he chops the ball onto his stumps. 12 runs and a wicket off the over. Axar Patel the new batter at the crease right now.

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 83/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 37 , Axar Patel 3) Unadkat returns to the attack in the 12th over, and helps maintain pressure on Rahul and Axar by giving away just three singles off it. KXIP need 70 to win from 48 balls.

OUT ! Axar tries heaving towards deep midwicket, but only hits it off the toe end. D'Arcy Short leaps up in the air and maintains his balance to pull off a fine catch. KXIP 87/4 Axar c Short b Gowtham 4(5)

Rajasthan have Punjab where they want them.... Unnatural position for their middle order having to do the hard work to win this... what a catch from Short, almost comparable to Boult's effort to dismiss Virat. Almost!

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 87/4 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 40 , Marcus Stoinis 0) Gowtham returns to the attack, and restricts Rahul and Axar to ones and twos off the first four deliveries. Axar hits towards deep midwicket, where Short takes a fine catch to result in the fall of the fourth wicket. Stoinis walks out to bat next. Four runs and a wicket off the over.

Marcus Stoinis has been destructive in India in T20s. His career SR - 121.23 His SR in India - 131.57

SIX ! Straight hit by Stoinis, and that should ease some of the pressure off his and Rahul's backs! KXIP 94/4

This is where captaincy is so important. Great captains get the best out if their star players when the situation demands. Rahane needs to put his hand around Stokes and tell him tonight we need you to be at your best with the ball. Forget what has happened until now, this is your moment to show you are worth every penny. It cannot be all about Archer at the death, he needs Stokes and Unadkat to deliver.

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 95/4 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 41 , Marcus Stoinis 7) Gopal returns to the attack in the 14th over. Rahul collects a single off the second delivery of the over, bringing new batsman Stoinis on strike. The Aussie all-rounder smacks the ball straight over the umpire's head to get off the mark with a six. Keeps the strike for the next over with a single off the last ball. Eight off the over. KXIP need 58 to win off 36 balls.

FOUR ! Thick outside edge off Stoinis' bat, and the ball flies wide of the keeper, and away to the third man fence for a four! KXIP 100/4

Samson appears to have pulled off a ripper of a one-handed catch, with Rahul being the batsman in question. The umpire's gone upstairs, with the soft signal not out. And not out it is!

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 102/4 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 42 , Marcus Stoinis 12) Unadkat returns to the attack in the 15th over, and starts off with a wide. Stoinis collects his first four with a thick outside edge that sends the ball flying wide of the keeper for a four. Quick single for Stoinis off the penultimate delivery, with the all-rounder nearly getting run-out at the non-striker's end. Samson appears to collect a one-handed blinder at point after a cut by Rahul, but the on-field umpires aren't quite sure, going upstairs. TV umpire rules it in favour of the batsman. Single off the last delivery. Seven off the over. KXIP need 51 to win off 30 balls.

Meanwhile, the umpire signals the second timeout of the innings.

What a reprieve for KL Rahul... that catch seemed grounded before getting to the fingers... so the right call... and indeed Punjab will breathe a sigh of relief!

KXIP's run-rate of 8.71 in the death overs - the second lowest among all the teams. Their required run-rate today is 10.2.

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 110/4 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 48 , Marcus Stoinis 14) Stokes returns to the attack in the 16th over, conceding eight off it. Rahul, meanwhile, is a couple of runs away from a fine half-century, although he's not likely to celebrate already given the task that he has at hand right now. KXIP need 43 to win off 24 balls.

Jofra Archer returns to the attack in the 17th over of the innings.

FOUR ! Smacked away through the off side by Stoinis off a low full-toss from Archer! KXIP 116/4

SIX ! Uppercut from Rahul, and he raises his bat in celebration as he brings up his half-century off 44 balls! And this happens to be his first maximum in this innings! KXIP 123/4

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 126/4 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 55 , Marcus Stoinis 23) Archer returns to the attack in the 17th over, and ends up leaking quite a lot of runs for this stage — 16. While Stoinis collects a boundary off a low full-toss, guiding it towards the extra-cover fence, Rahul brings up his fifty with a six. KXIP need 27 to win off 18 balls.

A matured 50 from KL Rahul. Can he take Punjab over the line?

Unadkat brought back into the attack in the crucial 18th over. Now or never for Rajasthan.

Fifty for KL Rahul... what a shot to get there... six over third man and gets Punjab back in the game. That equation is very gettable now. A batting side in a T20 game should be able to get 30 off 20 balls.

FOUR ! Swivelled away by Rahul towards the fine-leg fence for a flat six! KXIP 136/4

FOUR! Rahul's in a hurry to finish this, it seems! Cuts the ball towards the third man fence right after collecting a six! KXIP 140/4

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 141/4 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 70 , Marcus Stoinis 23) Unadkat returns to the attack in the 18th over, and Rahul possibly seals the game in Punjab's favour with a six and a four, with as many as 15 coming off the over. Just a run-a-ball equation for the 'hosts' from hereon. KXIP need 12 to win off 12 balls.

Had a chance to speak with KL Rahul on Thursday, he said it was his best form yet, even better than 2016 IPL when he performed for RCB and made it to the Indian limited-overs' teams... and he is showing why he has taken it a notch up this season... how can you deny him a spot in the playing eleven anymore?

SIX ! KXIP are charging towards the target right now! Fuller delivery from Archer, and Rahul smokes this one over the bowler's head! KXIP 149/4

FOUR! Rahul seals a six-wicket win for KXIP in style with a cracking cover drive ! He remains unbeaten on 84, as KXIP move to third in the IPL points table! KXIP 155/4

After 18.4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 155/4 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 84 , Marcus Stoinis 23) Archer bowls the 19th over. Rahul comes back for a second off the first delivery after guiding the ball towards long off, before smashing the ball over the bowler's head for a straight six. Another double off the third delivery, before sealing the win for his side with a stylish cover drive that results in his seventh boundary! Kings XI Punjab defeat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets, and move to third on the points table!

Said it earlier that Rahul was key tonight. He simply proved it, nothing else... and did it with a very classy knock. Don't remember a false shot from him in this innings, almost a rescue act... he is in superb form and making it count... Punjab needed that win and were in all sorts of trouble. But Rahul stood his ground and showed why he is so valued by everyone. Another huge mistake by RCB. Punjab well on their way to the knock-outs... Rajasthan stay bottom and are almost knocked out now.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain: Very disappointed. Felt 170-175 should've been good. Didn't bat very well. We lost crucial wickets in the middle overs. We all need to learn from this. Can't give excuses all the time. I feel bowlers, the way they bowled, were fantastic. Most of the guys went through this situation, they know how to come back. (On Samson's claim for a one-handed catch) From that point of view, I felt it was a clear catch. But upto the umpires. It is a part and parcel of the game. We are still in the game. We need to win five out of five now.

Another loss for the Royals. Apart from the belligerent innings from Sanju Samson and the rain affected game victory in Delhi, the Royals just have not played to their capacity. Every game it seems to be the batting that has been a let down. Royals need to win all the remaining five matches - even the most optimistic fan will feel that is highly unlikely.

Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain : We handn't got points over the last two weeks. It was getting a bit nervous. There are a few chinks in the armour. Where we were tested was in our batting. Most of our wins have been setup by the bowlers. 12 points have been setup by the bowlers. We've got enough options (in bowling). Many of our batters are inexperienced. (On captaincy) I came in with no expectations. Was not looking forward to doing anything special.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the Man of the Match.

Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and elected field first in Indore against Rajasthan Royals

OUT! Tye breaks the second-wicket stand just one short of the fifty-run mark! Samson holes out to Karun Nair at the square-leg boundary. RR 84/3

OUT ! Super teamwork by the two fielders at the straight boundary! Stokes smacks the ball down the ground, with Mayank leaping up and throwing the ball back inside — straight into the hands of Tiwary on the right side of the boundary rope! Stokes' poor run in the tournament continues! RR 100/4

OUT! Mujeeb's having a fine evening after all, as he dismisses another Englishman! Buttler gets caught behind while trying to cut the ball through square, with keeper Rahul celebrating instantly! RR 106/5

BOWLED EM! Mujeeb's on a hat-trick! Beats Jofra Archer's defence completely, rattling his stumps to send him back for a golden duck! KXIP in complete control of the proceedings right now! RR 106/6

OUT! Gowtham's dismissed right after collecting his first boundary, this time top-edging the ball into the hands of Stoinis at midwicket! RR 114/7

OUT! Tripathi chips the ball over to extra cover, where Ashwin latches on to the easy chance. Rajasthan continue to sink in this innings. RR 129/8

OUT! Gopal's run out while trying to collect a quick single, not making it to the striker's end in time thanks to an accurate throw by keeper Rahul. RR 152/9

FOUR ! This time Rahul moves to his right, and paddles the ball over the circle towards the fine leg fence. Third four of the over for Rahul! KXIP 19/0

OUT! Powerfully struck by Gayle, and Samson, standing at point, would've had a second to react to that. And yet ends up latching on to the ball to effect the first dismissal of the innings! KXIP 23/1

OUT! Another terrific catch, this time taken by Tripathi at deep square-leg! Well-timed pull by Agarwal, although unfortunately for him, the fielder is too agile to drop this chance. KXIP 29/2

BOWLED EM ! Anureet breaks the dangerous-looking partnership! Nair chops the knuckle ball onto his stumps! KXIP 79/3

OUT ! Axar tries heaving towards deep midwicket, but only hits it off the toe end. D'Arcy Short leaps up in the air and maintains his balance to pull off a fine catch. KXIP 87/4

SIX ! Uppercut from Rahul, and he raises his bat in celebration as he brings up his half-century off 44 balls! And this happens to be his first maximum in this innings! KXIP 123/4

FOUR! Rahul seals a six-wicket win for KXIP in style with a cracking cover drive ! He remains unbeaten on 84, as KXIP move to third in the IPL points table! KXIP 155/4

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals at Indore, latest update and cricket score: Archer bowls the 19th over. Rahul comes back for a second off the first delivery after guiding the ball towards long off, before smashing the ball over the bowler's head for a straight six. Another double off the third delivery, before sealing the win for his side with a stylish cover drive that results in his seventh boundary!

Kings XI Punjab defeat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets, and move to third on the points table!

Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to bounce back to their winning ways when they take on bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

While Punjab are placed fourth with five wins and three defeats and 10 points, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan languishes at the bottom of the league points-table with just three wins from eight games.

With just six points in their kitty, Rajasthan are in a must-win situation with the league just about past the midway point.

Although both teams have suffered two straight defeats each, Punjab have a better chance to book a playoff berth.

Punjab's batting mostly relies on opener Chris Gayle, who has accumulated 302 runs from just five games, averaging 100.66.

Even in their last encounter against Mumbai Indians on Friday, when most of the Punjab batters failed to go big, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' slammed a 40-ball 50, laced with six boundaries and a couple of sixes.

In-form opener Lokesh Rahul, who faltered in the game against Mumbai, has been in good form, amassing 292 runs from eight games.

The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has also been impressive after 209 runs from seven innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order.

The trio's poor form could be a cause of concern for the team management and this is high time for them to come out with their best.

In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, along with medium-pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up.

Also, pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility.

While Australian Tye has 10 wickets from eight games with an economy of 7.90, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have seven and nine wickets each.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have experienced a topsy-turvy campaign so far.

With the IPL entering its business end, skipper Rahane will expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency.

In their previous match, Rajasthan fell short against Delhi Daredevils by just four runs in a rain-affected tie.

Rahane and Samson have been their best batsmen this season but the inconsistent run of Ben Stokes and Jos Butler has affected their performance this season.

Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer have done well to claim seven wickets from just three matches while this IPL's costliest buy Jaydev Unadkat have also been amongst the wickets.

Rajasthan's main concern will be the form of their spinners, Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham, who have so far failed to hunt as a pair.

While Gopal has six wickets from seven games, Gowtham has bagged five wickets from eight matches.

Rajasthan couldn't afford another defeat from here as it would almost crush their dream of a playoff berth.

The squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajinkya Rahane(Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

With inputs from IANS