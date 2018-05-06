Not sure where Rahane fits into this team at the moment. Next game it has to be Tripathi and Butler at the top. Rajasthan are one team that have really struggled during batting power plays. Apart from Butler assault in the last match, it has been highly predictable cricket.

After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 42/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 27 , Sanju Samson 3) Mujeeb continues and bowls a very disciplined over. After loss of Rahane's wicket Buttler and Samson are happy to rotate the strike and 5 runs come off it.

After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 45/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 29 , Sanju Samson 3) Another fantastic over from Axar Patel. Just three runs from it. The Kings XI have pulled things back at the end of the powerplay and they will be fairly happy with the situation

SIX! Pitched up for Ashwin, and Samson smacks this over long on in style! First big hit of the innings, and it brings up the team fifty! RR 52/2

FOUR ! Smacked away towards the backward point fence by Samson! RR 56/2

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 57/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 30 , Sanju Samson 14) Buttler's trapped lbw off the first ball of the over, with Ashwin returning to the attack. Buttler goes for the review, and the impact is shown to be outside off, forcing the umpire to reverse his decision. Samson smacks a six — the first of the innings — and a four later in the over, with 12 coming off it.

FOUR ! Samson continues to delight fans, as he drives the ball through extra-cover to collect his second four! RR 61/2

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 66/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 32 , Sanju Samson 21) Samson smacks the ball through extra cover at the start of Axar's third over. Single collected off each of the remaining deliveries. Nine off the over, with nice little partnership brewing between Buttler and Samson, worth 31 at the end of this over. Time out signalled by the umpire.

Buttler survives a loud shout and immediately afterwards Sanju Samson punished Ashwin. This is an IPL season of young Indian batsmen it seems, not to mention that this is Rajasthan's most dangerous pairing.

Sanju Samson has now hit 200 sixes in his professional career.

FOUR! Short ball from Tye, and Buttler pulls this towards the backward square-leg fence for four! RR 75/2

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 75/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 39 , Sanju Samson 23) Ashwin brings Tye back into the over. The Australian medium-pacer bowls a decent over until the last delivery, in which he gets pulled for a four by Buttler. Nine off the over.

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 81/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 41 , Sanju Samson 27) Stoinis introduced into the attack in the 10th over. Samson collects a double off the first delivery of the over, with a misfield by Ashwin allowing him to come back for a second. Six runs collected off the over.

This is a great opportunity for Butler to compile a 75 or more. Ashwin has bowled a lot of spin already, so he will get plenty of fast bowlers from now to the end. Butler's strength is against fast bowlers, he has to cash in now.

OUT! Tye breaks the second-wicket stand just one short of the fifty-run mark! Samson holes out to Karun Nair at the square-leg boundary. RR 84/3 Samson c Nair b Tye 28(23)

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 85/3 ( Jos Buttler (W) 42 , Ben Stokes 1) Tye restricts Buttler and Samson to singles for the first four deliveries of the over. Samson, trying to accelerate the scoring rate, holes out to Nair at the square-leg fence to depart for 28. Ben Stokes walks out to bat after the wicket.

Samson goes just short of 50-partnership with Buttler. Holes out in the deep... You get the feeling that this was an ill-timed shot. But Punjab have five overs of spin remaining and Samson perhaps had to take on the pacer. Went a bit early and it didn't come off. Over to Stokes!

Ben Stokes' batting average of 18.50 in this IPL is the second lowest for any left-handed batsman. (Min. 8 innings played)

FOUR ! Crunched through extra cover by Stokes on the backfoot! Tremendous power on the shot! RR 93/3

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 94/3 ( Jos Buttler (W) 45 , Ben Stokes 7) Ashwin brings himself back into the attack. Appeal for lbw against Stokes off the first delivery, though the umpire turns it down. Stokes crunches the ball wide of extra cover off the penultimate delivery to collect his first boundary. Nine off the over.

FOUR ! Reverse-swept away by Stokes, beating short third man! RR 98/3

OUT ! Super teamwork by the two fielders at the straight boundary! Stokes smacks the ball down the ground, with Mayank leaping up and throwing the ball back inside — straight into the hands of Tiwary on the right side of the boundary rope! Stokes' poor run in the tournament continues! RR 100/4 Stokes c Tiwary b Mujeeb 12(9)

FOUR ! Fine way for Buttler to bring up yet another half-century! Cuts the ball through square to get to the milestone off just 37 deliveries! RR 104/4

Tag team effort to get rid of Ben Stokes... sometimes it needs just that to dismiss a batsman of his calibre. Was looking good against spin and Punjab needed that wicket to keep Rajasthan under the pump. Buttler their sole remaining hope of a 150-160 score now, but it feels like too much to do.

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 104/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 50 , Rahul Tripathi 0) Afghan spinner Mujeeb returns to the attack. Stokes brings out the reverse sweep off the second delivery, collecting his second four. Singles off the next two balls. Stokes tries to smack the ball straight down the ground for a six, but some amazing co-ordination between Agarwal and Tiwary at the boundary rope results in Stokes getting dismissed for another low score instead. Buttler cuts the ball away for a four off the last ball. 10 runs and a wicket off it. Meanwhile, Buttler crosses his fifty!

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 106/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 51 , Rahul Tripathi 1) Ashwin bowls out his final over, giving away just two singles off it, to finish with figures of 1/30 from four overs.

OUT! Mujeeb's having a fine evening after all, as he dismisses another Englishman! Buttler gets caught behind while trying to cut the ball through square, with keeper Rahul celebrating instantly! RR 106/5 Buttler c Rahul b Mujeeb 51(39)

BOWLED EM! Mujeeb's on a hat-trick! Beats Jofra Archer's defence completely, rattling his stumps to send him back for a golden duck! KXIP in complete control of the proceedings right now! RR 106/6 Archer b Mujeeb 0(1)

Chance for Mujeeb to register what could turn out to be a career-changing hat-trick... And it's a wide!

The most valuable player of IPL 2017 is turning into the least valuable player of 2018. When the form is against you as is the luck. Ben Stokes has had a woeful season and his form has dictated the form slum of his team. Problem with the Royals is that they have based themselves around two main players in Stokes and Unadkat. Both of them have been poor.

Rahul Tripathi's last four innings in IPL: 5, 9, 4, 9 This is a good chance for Rahul to play a decent knock to help RR to post a decent total.

Mujeeb misses the hat-trick but two wickets in two balls have all but destroyed Rajasthan's hopes of a competitive total here. Buttler went at a crucial juncture, immediately after his half-century. With every passing over, Punjab are stamping their authority over Rajasthan and looking the better team, one which will easily make the knockouts.

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 110/6 ( Rahul Tripathi 3 , Krishnappa Gowtham 1) Terrific over from Mujeeb, as he gets rid of both Buttler and Archer off successive deliveries to put KXIP on top. Misses out on a hat-trick, conceding a wide off the third delivery. Four runs and two wickets off the over, as Mujeeb signs off with figures of 3/27.

Ankit Rajpoot brought back after the second timeout of the innings.

FOUR ! Gowtham guides the ball towards third man, where a misfield by Mujeeb allows the ball to touch the boundary rope. RR 114/6

OUT! Gowtham's dismissed right after collecting his first boundary, this time top-edging the ball into the hands of Stoinis at midwicket! RR 114/7 Gowtham c Stoinis b Rajpoot 5(3)

FOUR ! Boundary to end the 16th over, with Tripathi guiding the ball behind square on the off-side! RR 123/7

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 123/7 ( Rahul Tripathi 9 , Shreyas Gopal 3) Gowtham collects a boundary at the start of the over, with a misfield by Mujeeb at third man aiding his cause, but is dismissed off the very next ball trying to pull over midwicket. Shreyas Gopal walks out to bat, and collects a double off the first delivery. Tripathi ends the over with a boundary. 13 runs and a wicket off the over.

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 129/7 ( Rahul Tripathi 11 , Shreyas Gopal 7) Axar bowls out his last remaining over. Gopal collects a double off the first ball of the over, with a single coming off each of the last four deliveries.

OUT! Tripathi chips the ball over to extra cover, where Ashwin latches on to the easy chance. Rajasthan continue to sink in this innings. RR 129/8 Tripathi c Ashwin b Tye 11(13)

FOUR ! Some fight from Shreyas Gopal even as wickets continue to tumble for the Royals. Smacks the ball down the ground! RR 137/8

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 137/8 ( Shreyas Gopal 13 , Jaydev Unadkat 2) Tye returns to the attack for the slog overs, and dismisses Tripathi first delivery, with the batsman chipping the ball over to wide mid off, failing to adjust himself to a slower ball. Singles collected off each of the next four deliveries. Gopal ends the over with a four. Eight runs and a wicket off it.

Rajpoot back into the attack for the penultimate over.

FOUR ! Sliced over backward point by Gopal off Rajpoot! RR 142/8

FOUR ! This time hit over short third man by Gopal! He's getting some valuable runs on the board for his side! RR 146/8

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 148/8 ( Shreyas Gopal 22 , Jaydev Unadkat 4) Rajpoot returns to the attack for the penultimate over. Gopal collects boundaries off successive deliveries to give Rajasthan some hope of posting a decent total. 11 off the over.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to bounce back to their winning ways when they take on bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

While Punjab are placed fourth with five wins and three defeats and 10 points, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan languishes at the bottom of the league points-table with just three wins from eight games.

With just six points in their kitty, Rajasthan are in a must-win situation with the league just about past the midway point.

Although both teams have suffered two straight defeats each, Punjab have a better chance to book a playoff berth.

Punjab's batting mostly relies on opener Chris Gayle, who has accumulated 302 runs from just five games, averaging 100.66.

Even in their last encounter against Mumbai Indians on Friday, when most of the Punjab batters failed to go big, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' slammed a 40-ball 50, laced with six boundaries and a couple of sixes.

In-form opener Lokesh Rahul, who faltered in the game against Mumbai, has been in good form, amassing 292 runs from eight games.

The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has also been impressive after 209 runs from seven innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order.

The trio's poor form could be a cause of concern for the team management and this is high time for them to come out with their best.

In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, along with medium-pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up.

Also, pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility.

While Australian Tye has 10 wickets from eight games with an economy of 7.90, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have seven and nine wickets each.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have experienced a topsy-turvy campaign so far.

With the IPL entering its business end, skipper Rahane will expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency.

In their previous match, Rajasthan fell short against Delhi Daredevils by just four runs in a rain-affected tie.

Rahane and Samson have been their best batsmen this season but the inconsistent run of Ben Stokes and Jos Butler has affected their performance this season.

Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer have done well to claim seven wickets from just three matches while this IPL's costliest buy Jaydev Unadkat have also been amongst the wickets.

Rajasthan's main concern will be the form of their spinners, Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham, who have so far failed to hunt as a pair.

While Gopal has six wickets from seven games, Gowtham has bagged five wickets from eight matches.

Rajasthan couldn't afford another defeat from here as it would almost crush their dream of a playoff berth.

The squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajinkya Rahane(Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

With inputs from IANS