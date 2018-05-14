After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 70/5 ( Aaron Finch 19 , Axar Patel 3) De Grandhomme continues. After a single off the first ball by Patel, he isn't able to get the line right to the right-handed batsman, spraying it down the leg side for a wide. Finch, Patel pluck away with three more singles in the over. Five off it.

Grandhomme sticking to a middle and leg stump line and thus not allowing Finch to free his hands on the off side. Two good overs at a crucial time

SIX! Thank you very much says Aaron Finch to welcome Moeen Ali to the bowling crease. Half-tracker and Finch, who was already on the move, belted it over cow corner for meaty six.

OUT! Another first ovewr for a new bowler and he has again produced a wicket for RCB. Finch the only batsmen who showed some promise to steady KXIP's sinking ship has gone. He went for another biggie. Was backing away on the legside trying to take Ali on, from the inside half of the bat and to Virat Kohli to deep midwicket. Finch c Kohli b Moeen Ali 26(23)

Finch, uncomfortable with the leg stump line holed out to deep midwicket. He's an opening batsman far more comfortable with off stump line. RCB on top at this stage. Kxip innings really falling apart.

Finch has holed out into the deep... Punjab's innings is a right, royal mess... and without random experimentation.

OUT! King's XI Punjab are digging a hole for themselves. R Ashwin is run out off the first ball his faces. He was looking to get off the mark with a quick single. Tapped the ball on the offside and set off for the run. Mandeep Singh running in for covers, releases the ball early, and Ashwin is sent back by Patel after he came down couple of paces, he turned and dived but he was never making it. R Ashwin run out (Mandeep Singh) 0 (1)

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 78/7 ( Axar Patel 4 , Andrew Tye 0) Catastrophe for the Kings XI Punjab. Have lost well-set Finch and captain Ashwin off consecutive deliveries. RCB are all over them. Finch picks out the bones off the first ball bowled by Ali for a big six over cow corner. He tried to do it again but was caught by Kohli in the deep.

Here's a detailed look at Moeen Ali's over, one that saw the dismissal of both Finch and Ashwin

OUT! KXIP tumble continues. The move to bring Yadav back into the attack works for RCB. Tye departs for a duck as he looked to flat bat a back of a length delivery but ended up edging it to the keeper. Umesh has his third. Andrew Tye c Parthiv Patel b U Yadav 0(3)

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 80/8 ( Axar Patel 5 , Mohit Sharma 1) Umesh Yadav completes his spell with magnificent bowling figures of 4-0-23-3. KXIP fear being bowled out before the 15th over. Perhaps under 100 too.

This is disastrous for Punjab... and that is turning out to be an understatement... mindless run outs and no wherewithal to see out the overs atleast. Remember when their batting was in a good space and they screwed it all up by sending Ashwin at no.3 in Jaipur. It has been all downhill since that moment...

OUT! Would you believe it there is another run out. Mohit Sharma is the man who is dismissed. A late decision to run off a misfield, but it was ABD who chased the ball down, glided along the turf and released a quick throw. Moeen did well to collect and direct it to the stumps. Sharma has the bat on the line. RCB one wicket away. Mohit Sharma run out (de Villiers) 3(5)

Umesh Yadav was fantastic with the ball today, ruffling the #KXIP batters right from the outset of the innings. He finishes his quota with figures of 3/23

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 84/9 ( Axar Patel 7 , ) RCB bowlers and fielders have wrecked Kings XI Punjab. They have been absolutely spot on eversince Kohli won the toss and put Punjab into the bat. Will the 15th be the last over off the innings?

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 87/9 ( Axar Patel 8 , Ankit Rajpoot 1) Rajpoot is able to get off the mark as Siraj completes his third over giving away three runs. So KXIP have equaled the lowest score of this edition of the IPL. How long can they prolong the inevitable?

RCB must be relieved that kxip's innings has fallen apart before the 16th over. This year their bowling has come apart at the death. But here they have dismissed 9 batsmen by the 15th over. So not much damage can be done to their bowlers now. Kxip may not even get to 100

ALL OUT! Another run out to end the innings. Sums up how KXIP's innings was. one ball into the 16th over and Punjab's innings has come to an untimely end. Axar Patel went for the second run, Tim Southee throws in at a nice height for Moeen Ali to collect and whip the bails off. Rajpoot tried plonking his bat in rather than following the cricket textbook (read common sense) of sliding it in. KXIP finish with one more than Mumbai Indians score against Sunrisers Hyderabad last month (not something to brag about), as they have been folded for 88 in 16.1 overs. RCB have a rather simple task of chasing 89 runs and batting line up like theirs should do it with the loss of couple of wickets inside the first 12 overs on a bad day. Join us for the chase.

Ashwin has taken the ball with a slip in position. Virat Kohli has walked out with Parthiv Patel. Skipper v skipper. RCB clearly aiming to improve their NRR.

FOUR! Short by Ashwin with the ball darted into Parthiv, goes on his backfoot and flicks it away from his legs past mid on.

After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 9/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 3 , Parthiv Patel (W) 6) Kohli and Parthiv exchange singles to open their account. The two coninue to nudge around untill the last ball is put away to the boundary by Parthiv to take nine runs off the first over. 80 needed off 114 balls.

FOUR! Tye fails to adjust to the line for the left hander. Strayed down and flicked it past short fine leg for a boundary.

FOUR! Tye gets the line right this time, but not the length. Overpitched and Parthiv plays a delighful drive through the covers.

SIX! Ankit Rajpoot has been dismissed for a nonchalant swing over long on for a big six. Full and straight and Kohli simply swings it through the line.

FOUR! Short ball by Rajpoot and Kohli pulled it through midwicket. It wasn't from the middle off the bat but it was in the gap and no chance for any fielder to chase it down.

RCB need to win all three remaining games, including this one, plus keep an eye on NRR and pray hard that other results go their way... They are in control of at least two variables tonight. Need to wrap this up by 10-11 overs and really go for the kill.

FOUR! Charges down the wicket and though the ball was targeted towards his boundary, but he backs away to create the space and gets it over point for a boundary.

DROPPED! Kohli is put down. He walks down the pitch and Rajpoot fires in the yorker, Kohli takes it on the full and goes down the ground. It comes from the toe-end off the bat and Finch at mid off can only get his outstretched arm but couldn't clasp it.

After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 36/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Parthiv Patel (W) 16) Kohli was severe on the young pacer as he takes 16 runs off the first over from Rajpoot. 53 runs needed off 102 balls.

After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 39/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , Parthiv Patel (W) 17) Leg before shout against Virat Kohli. Ashwin makes use of the DRS. Kohli was way forward and the ball was close to the leg stump but still missing it. KXIP lose their only review, but they ahd no choice but to go for it. 50 needed off 96 balls.

FOUR! Cannot offer Parthiv any width, he will hit you all day, all night long. Glorious square drive that races away.

FOUR! This is extremely well adjusted by Patel. Patel was early into the shot, he had to wait as the slower ball took some time to sit up for Patel, who places it well past short fine leg for a boundary.

After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 54/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 22 , Parthiv Patel (W) 30) Mohit starts off with a slower delivery, that Kohli pulls it for a single on the leg side. Parthiv is severe whenever there is some width offered. Digs in a short one to Patel, who cannot get the pull, but the ball comes off his glove and rolls on the leg side allowing them to take a run. Kohli tucks the full toss to mid wicket for one. Back-to-back boundaries for Parthiv to end the over.

Kohli and Parthiv have been at their attacking best in the RCB innings, bringing up the 50-stand off just 29 balls. Here's a detailed look at the partnership

Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to push towards the play-offs with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Indore on Monday.

Punjab are third in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches, while Bangalore are out of the contention to finish top four at the end of the round-robin stage. They are seventh with eight points from 11 games.

Only Sunrisers Hyderabad, with 18 points so far, have guaranteed themselves a place in the play-offs. So there are three places still up for grabs for the knock-outs.

However, the problem for Punjab is that they arrive into the match on the back of two consecutive defeats and face a team that will be without pressure. From now onwards, the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore will be out to derail other teams' chances.

In their past two defeats, Punjab lost to Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the loss to Rajasthan, the problem was their batting, failing to chase down the 159-run target. Against Kolkata, the Punjab bowlers had a day to forget, conceding 245/6. However, Punjab managed to reach 214/8, falling short by 31 runs.

To win against Bangalore, Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin would know that both their batting and bowling must click at the Holkar Stadium.

Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle as the duo have accumulated 537 and 332 runs respectively. The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the two have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has been inconsistent with 246 runs scored so far, while veteran Yuvraj Singh and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order. The trio's poor form will be a major cause of concern for the team management. However Punjab will be relieved by the fact that Aaron Finch returned to form with a 34 during the loss to Kolkata.

In the bowling department, Australian pacer Andrew Tye (20 wickets) and Afghan teenage spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman (14 wickets) have been brilliant. Pacer Ankit Rajpoot (8 wickets) and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (six wickets) and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma (6 wickets) need to raise the bar against Bangalore, who possess a strong batting line-up.

Bangalore have Virat Kohli (466 runs) and Ab de Villiers (358 runs) -- two of the best batsmen in world cricket. Apart from the duo, Mandeep Singh has been impressive having scored 245 runs so far but the others have been inconsistent.

Their bowling department will feature pacemen Umesh Yadav (14 wickets), Mohammed Siraz (8 wickets) and Tim Southee (5 wickets) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets).

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

With inputs from IANS