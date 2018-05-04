After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 55/1 ( Suryakumar Yadav 40 , Ishan Kishan (W) 4) I am afraid Mumbai are digging themselves a hole with this approach. They have scored only 55 runs in the first nine overs. They need 120 off 66 balls now. Where are the runs going to come from?

SIX! Rajpoot bowls it full and Suryakumar Yadav smashes it for a huuuge maximum over long off.

FIFTY! Yet another vital contribution from Suryakumar Yadav. Gets to the milestone with a boundary behind point.

After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 67/1 ( Suryakumar Yadav 51 , Ishan Kishan (W) 5) A 12-run over. It is a no-brainer about the message which would've been given in the strategic time-out but the pressure is mounting on Suryakumar Yadav as Ishan Kishan has started slowly.

SIX! The release shot from the southpaw. Ashwin bowls it flat and Kishan kneels to dispatch it over deep square leg.

Mumbai decide immediately after the time out that Rajpoot must go. And it's that man SKY again who is doing it for Mumbai. His partner at the other end is looking a bit short of confidence at the moment. With 10 overs to go Ishan can't get stuck in the middle now.

After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 76/1 ( Suryakumar Yadav 53 , Ishan Kishan (W) 12) Ravi Ashwin to finish his quota. Almost gets rid of Suryakumar Yadav who swings and misses on the third ball. But Ishan scores a six on the fifth ball. Nine come in the over.

Fifty for Yadav, and he is the batsman to watch out for as Rohit is still in the hut. Ashwin bowls out with half the innings remaining, but then you can take such a gamble with Mujeeb still having three overs to bowl. There's three overs from Axar Patel took.

FOUR! Stoinis bowls a low full toss and Suryakumar Yadav whips it through square leg where Rajpoot makes a good effort to stop it but fails.

OUT! Huge wicket. Stoinis bowls it short and Suryakumar Yadav tries to muscle a pull over midwicket. He top edges it in the process and Rahul gets underneath it to pouch an easy catch. Suryakumar Yadav c Rahul b Stoinis 57(42)

Hardik Pandya is the only player to score 100-plus runs and take 10-plus wickets in IPL 11 so far.

SIX! A short delivery around leg from Stoinis and Ishan Kishan helps it on its away over fine leg.

Marcus Stoinis is having a great night at Indore. Crucial runs at the end and now the crucial wicket of Suryakumar just at the right time for his team. Good move to send Hardik at number 4 again. He needs to start smoking them from the word go tonight.

After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 87/2 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 18 , Hardik Pandya 1) This is strange. After Suryakumar's wicket, Mumbai Indians have promoted Hardik Pandya up the order. Rohit Sharma is still in the dugout. Wonder what the plan is? Maybe, Hardik has been asked to tonk the spinners? We will find out soon...

FOUR! Mujeeb bowls it flat and on the sticks, Hardik whips it to wide of long on.

SIX! Mujeeb bowls it flat again and outside off and Ishan slogs it over midwicket.

OUT! You miss. I hit. Ishan Kishan dances down the ground to his shortish Mujeeb delivery and misses. The ball crashes onto his stumps. Ishan Kishan b Mujeeb 25(19)

Rohit Sharma's last five innings against KXIP in IPL: 5, 15, 0, 26, 0

After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 100/3 ( Hardik Pandya 7 , ) An over which Mumbai Indians desperately needed but they lost a wicket in the process. Meanwhile, the 100-run mark is up for Mumbai.

Ishan gets too greedy against Mujeeb. After collecting 13 off 5 balls, he goes for a wild heave and gets his stumps uprooted. He could have given Punjab's gun bowler a bit more respect. Rohit and Hardik at the crease now. If Mumbai has to win this, one of these two need to stay till the end.

FOUR! Sloppy fielding. Hardik crunches one through cover and Stoinis fails to cut it off at sweeper cover. Probably because the ball spun at the last moment.

After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 110/3 ( Hardik Pandya 15 , Rohit Sharma (C) 2) Four singles, a double and boundary in the 14th over. 10 come in the over. 65 off 36.

Never mind Ishan Kishan's wicket, this could still turn against Punjab. Hardik is quite proficient against spin, while Rohit has the ability to hit effortless sixes. Feels like it will come down (once again) to Mujeeb's last two overs...

SIX! Huuuuge! Mujeeb bowls it too full and Hardik murders it over long on.

After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 118/3 ( Hardik Pandya 22 , Rohit Sharma (C) 3) A good over under pressure. Apart from the six, Mujeeb kept it tight. Eight come in the over.

OUT! Yikes. Another wicket. This is not looking good for Mumbai. Tye bowls the cutter and Hardik attempts to slog it. Misses. Timber. Hardik Pandya b Andrew Tye 23(13)

Rohit's presence give Mumbai the upper hand as the final act of the game gets underway. Knowing Ashwin, he will be looking to get Rohit out rather than think of restricting him till 20 overs are bowled.

What a brainless slog attempt from Hardik Pandya... no eye-hand coordination, just your gully cricket slog... doesn't work at this level. Was going great guns and has now left it all to Rohit. Poor cricket from the all-rounder.

FOUR! Off the mark is Krunal Pandya with a boundary. Whips this full delivery wide of the midwicket fielder.

After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 125/4 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 4 , Krunal Pandya 4) This wicket has made put too much pressure on Rohit Sharma. With 50 needed off 24 at this ground, the game is still wide open. Now it is a game of nerves though.

SIX! Mujeeb tosses it up, Rohit gets forward and smokes it over long on.

Hardik loses his shape as he tries to hit an off pace cutter from Tye out of the ground. The other Pandya joins Rohit at the crease now. He needs to do exactly what his brother was doing, swing hard and find some boundaries to take the pressure of Rohit at the other end.

SIX! Rohit Sharma waltzes down the track and slogs it over square leg.

After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 139/4 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 17 , Krunal Pandya 5) Rohit begins the over with a huge six but fails to score on the next two balls. In fact, gets rapped on the pad on the third ball. Punjab appeal but nothing from the umpire as it was sliding down the leg side. The over ends with two singles and a six. Mumbai need 36 off 18.

FOUR! Too full from Marcus Stoinis. Rohit lunges forward and slaps it through cover.

Rohit Sharma becomes the first Asian player to hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket. Players to hit 300-plus sixes in T20 cricket: Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Smith, Shane Watson, David Warner, ROHIT SHARMA*

FOUR! Too full from Marcus once again and Krunal Pandya crunches it through cover.

FOUR! An attempted yorker gone wrong. Ends up being a full toss on the pads and Krunal chips it over short fine leg.

SIX! HUGE! Stoinis goes full once again and Krunal Pandya smashes it over long on.

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 159/4 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 22 , Krunal Pandya 20) This should be the over that seals it for Mumbai Indians. 20 off it. 16 off 12.

Rohit tees off twice against Mujeeb to keep Mumbai in the hunt. He is looking in sublime touch. No one in world cricket can hit sixes with such ridiculous ease as the Mumbai skipper here.

FOUR! Great adjustment. Tye bowls it slow and short, Krunal first wanted to slash but then just guides it over backward point.

SIX! Krunal is playing a dream cameo. 30 off 10! Slogs it over deep midwicket.

Mumbai get their 20 run over as Stoinis misses his length constantly. Rohit's finesse and Krunal's power taking full toll of Pujab's weak link. Mumbai clear favourites now.

WHAT A FINISH! Mumbai Indians have won by six wickets. A sensational cameo from Krunal Pandya. Who would've thought that Mumbai would win it in the 19th over? But they have and a 56-run off 21 balls unbeaten stand between Rohit Sharma and Krunal has done it for them.

Some stunning hitting there from Krunal Pandya in the end.... did what Hardik should have done, wait, watch and play.... this is why Mumbai paid the big bucks for him. Punjab may have paid the price of shuffling batting order and stifling their own momentum by accommodating Yuvraj. Some bizarre decision making today!

Rohit Sharma has remained not out 17 times while chasing in IPL and his team has gone on to win each match.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab captain: I thought the wicket was a bit sticky. Even at the toss, I mentioned that. Stoinis, in fact, got runs in the end. otherwise, we would've been more short. It's just a perception. The week off rejuvenated the boys. If we continue playing fearless cricket, I think we will be fine. Six games to go. It's not about getting three wins but about continuing to play our brand of cricket.

Pitch report: Seems like a good pitch. Really good smattering of live green grass. Spinners like it here too. Such a good feel of live green grass, says Danny Morrison at the pitch inspection.

The coin falls in Mumbai Indians' favour and Rohit Sharma opts to field.

OUT! How many times have we seen batsmen fall to a long hop? Rahul must be fuming. Markande drops it short, Rahul rightly gets tempted and tries to pull it over midwicket. Doesn't time it well and holes out to Duminy.

FIFTY! 24th 50 for the big man. Chris Gayle gets to the milestone with a single. The 'cradle' celebration follows.

OUT! And Chris Gayle departs. Timely wicket for Mumbai Indians. Cutting bowls it short and Gayle holes out to Suryakumar Yadav at deep midwicket.

OUT! Terrible running and Mumbai Indians cash in on it. Karun Nair pats this towards point and calls Yuvraj across. But Lewis hurls in a quick throw and Ishan whips the bails off. The umpire takes it upstairs. But Yuvraj knows the decision; he is walking. Another poor outing for the India veteran.

OUT! Good catch from Hardik Pandya. McClenaghan bowls it full and outside off, Karun Nair plays the inside-out shot over cover but the bat tilts in his hands. Hardik hares across from long off and gobbles this up.

OUT! Punjab have lost half their side. The move to send Axar Patel up the order hasn't worked. He holes out to Hardik Pandya at long on in pursuit of quick runs.

OUT! Hardik pitches it up and outside off, Agarwal tries to send it over the off side, but miscues and is caught by Krunal Pandya at short third man.

Punjab finish with a 22-run over. The momentum is with the 'hosts' and Hardik Pandya has to be blamed for this. Just like the previous match against RCB, Mumbai have conceded too many in the final over. That was where Mumbai lost the plot. Will that repeat today? You never know. But one thing is certain, the Mumbai team management must be fuming to allow Punjab to score 174 after that start they had.

OUT! Mujeeb Ur Rahman draws first blood. Lewis tries to cut the shortish delivery but edges it straight into Rahul's gloves. Good take.

Preview: Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians will look to salvage pride when they face a spirited Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

The star-studded Mumbai side is languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from eight games.

On the other side, Punjab will be flying high on confidence after being placed third with five wins from seven games and 10 points in their kitty.

Mumbai's batters, including skipper Rohit Sharma, have failed miserably in this year's league.

For Rohit's side, except Suryakumar Yadav, who has 283 runs under his belt in eight matches as an opener, all others have been inconsistent.

The Mumbai skipper also needs to rediscover his own form as he has struggled to get past 20 in six games.

Big hitting West Indian all-rounder Keiron Pollard, in his twilight years, has also been out of touch with just 76 runs from six innings.

South African Jean-Paul Duminy has featured in just a couple of games and played a single innings hitting 23 runs.

Coming to the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal, both showed glimpses of their batting prowess in the previous match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and will aim to bolster the lower order with some lusty blows.

In the bowling department, Mumbai will once again bank on young spinner Mayank Markande, who has so far bagged 11 wickets from eight games with his leg-spin.

The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan have kept things tight while the Pandya brothers have also been amongst the wickets.

On the other hand, Punjab openers Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle have been a major reason behind their success. While Rahul has accumulated 268 runs from seven games, the Caribbean self-proclaimed "Universe Boss" has amassed 252 runs from just four matches.

The duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occassions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has also been impressive after 186 runs from six innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle.

The trio's poor form could be a cause of concern for the team management.

In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, along with medium pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up.

Also, medium pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility.

While Australian Tye has nine wickets from seven games with an economy of 7.78, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have seven wickets each.

Mumbai will have to win all their remaining matches to make it to the play-offs even as an in-form Punjab start as favourites in Friday's game.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar