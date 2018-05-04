After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 72/1 ( Chris Gayle 42 , Yuvraj Singh 2) After a brilliant first over, Markande leaks 14 off his second. That's how T20 works, doesn't it? On the other hand, Gayle is slowly changing his gears and is already into 40s.

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 78/1 ( Chris Gayle 43 , Yuvraj Singh 3) Hardik continues. Only two runs of his first two balls. Induces an outside edge on the third ball but a diving Ishan Kishan fails to pouch it. Would that drop hurt Mumbai too much? Yuvraj hasn't had a great start to his innings. A few more dots will probably help Mumbai. Anyways, six come in the over. At the halfway mark, Punjab are 78/1.

FOUR! A bad ball from Duminy. Short and outside off, Gayle stands tall and cuits it through cover-point.

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 86/1 ( Chris Gayle 49 , Yuvraj Singh 5) Mumbai Indians have done extremely well to keep Chris Gayle quiet here. 49 off 37 isn't the typical Gayle innings and if Mumbai manage to dismiss him, it would put Punjab under extreme pressure. 11 come in the Duminy over.

Whether pace or spin, Yuvraj taking his time. Gayle's relative free scoring means he is keeping Punjab's run-rate hovering at 8/over... you just get the feeling that any batsman other than Yuvraj would have helped move the scoring along quicker. Still, he needs to be afforded this chance.

I am sure Yuvraj Singh has been promoted with a brief but that brief can't be to eat up deliveries. Perhaps they wanted two lefties at the crease to counter Markande and Krunal but Yuvraj needs to get a move on real soon. Gayle hasn't played with his usual freedom so far but we know it takes him only one over to switch gears.

FIFTY! 24th 50 for the big man. Chris Gayle gets to the milestone with a single. The 'cradle' celebration follows.

OUT! And Chris Gayle departs. Timely wicket for Mumbai Indians. Cutting bowls it short and Gayle holes out to Suryakumar Yadav at deep midwicket. Gayle c Suryakumar Yadav b Cutting 50(40)

Fifty for Gayle, and just as one is typing this... he holes out in the deep... this could be a turning point for Punjab because they have lost their momentum guy. They now need someone to keep scoring freely while Yuvraj finds his bearings. Meanwhile, another free-flowing knock from Gayle. Remember when it was said that he is almost finished. Naah!

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 89/2 ( Yuvraj Singh 7 , Karun Nair 0) Ben Cutting comes into the attack. And instantly makes an impact. Gets rid of Chris Gayle and concedes only three off it.

SIX! Yuvraj Singh has pounced on this bad ball. Very full from the senior Pandya and Yuvraj smokes it over midwicket.

OUT! Terrible running and Mumbai Indians cash in on it. Karun Nair pats this towards point and calls Yuvraj across. But Lewis hurls in a quick throw and Ishan whips the bails off. The umpire takes it upstairs. But Yuvraj knows the decision; he is walking. Another poor outing for the India veteran. Yuvraj run out (Lewis/Ishan Kishan) 14(14)

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 99/3 ( Karun Nair 1 , Axar Patel 2) A right-hand batsman walks out to the centre and Rohit Sharma introduces Krunal Pandya into the attack. Yuvraj welcomes Krunal with a maximum but loses his wicket on the third ball, courtesy some bad running. Because Krunal has three overs left, Punjab have sent Axar Patel up the order. 10 come in the over.

Gayle doesn't make it count today as he goes back right after getting to his 50. Yuvraj makes his intentions clear against the left of spin of Krunal right away as he deposits him over the rope in the very first ball of his spell but then throws it away with a needless runout. The luck is running Mumbai's way, they need to capitalise on it tonight.

More surprises from Punjab as Axar is promoted ahead of the more fancied Mayank and Stoinis. Ashwin is really keen on having a left-hander in the middle against Mumbai's spinners.

FOUR! Cutting bangs it short, Karun walks across to pull it but edges it over the keeper.

SIX! Another short delivery from Ben Cutting but this time Karun Nair middles it. Pulls it over midwicket for a 70 m maximum.

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 113/3 ( Karun Nair 14 , Axar Patel 3) Just like Markande, who picked a wicket in his first and leaked 14 runs off his next, Cutting has done the same.

SIX! Mayank Markande offers too much flight and pitches it up, Axar Patel gets under it and tonks it over long on.

Some weird running between the wickets... a complete lack of understanding cost Yuvraj his wicket. Was always on the card after their mix up as soon as Karun got out to the crease. In a way, put Yuvraj out of his misery. Axar Patel has been promoted, bit like Ravindra Jadeja, he needs to make a mark in the second half of the season. Meanwhile, Karun Nair upping the ante for Punjab. 180 should be their minimum target.

Axar Patel at Indore in IPL with the bat: 24, 9, 4*

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 123/3 ( Karun Nair 16 , Axar Patel 11) Markande is back. Concedes seven off his first two balls. Can he a make a good comeback? Yes he does. Allows only three singles off the next four balls. Punjab are 123/3 after 15 overs. They must target the 180-run mark.

SIX! Karun Nair is really taking the responsibility of accelerating Punjab's innings. Walks across and pulls one over the fine leg fence.

Axar gets one in his arc and deposits Markande for a six early in his over but couldn't really make it a big one. If Axar is promoted to go after Mumbai's spinner, then he should go on a no holds barred attack whenever he gets the chance to face one. So far Ashwin's promotions in the batting order have only been played into Mumbai's hand.

OUT! Good catch from Hardik Pandya. McClenaghan bowls it full and outside off, Karun Nair plays the inside-out shot over cover but the bat tilts in his hands. Hardik hares across from long off and gobbles this up. Nair c Hardik Pandya b McClenaghan 23(12)

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 132/4 ( Axar Patel 13 , Marcus Stoinis 0) Considering the fact that he is poor in slog overs, Rohit Sharma decided to finish McClenaghan's quota before the 16th over. The move has paid off. Nine off his fourht over. His figures: 4-0-31-1.

Karun's dismissal could possibly rob Punjab off any momentum in the death overs. Mumbai looking for a strong finish here. As much as they would have liked 180, Punjab's first sights will be on 160-170.

OUT! Punjab have lost half their side. The move to send Axar Patel up the order hasn't worked. He holes out to Hardik Pandya at long on in pursuit of quick runs. Axar c Hardik Pandya b Bumrah 13(12)

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 135/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 2 , Mayank Agarwal 0) How good has Jasprit Bumrah been today? Only two runs and a wicket off his third over.

Mayank Agarwal in IPL 11: 7, 15, 30, 18, 2*, 21,12 He has not managed to get a 30-plus this IPL after having a brilliant domestic season. Can he help his team to finish well today?

Stoinis and Agarwal finally come to the crease with just over 3 overs to go for Punjab. They need to play a couple of blinders now if Punjab are to post a competitive total. Mumbai need to make sure they don't repeat the same mistakes they did against RCB and give Ashwin's team a sniff.

SIX! A half volley from Ben Cutting and Mayank Agarwal has sent it over the leaping long off fielder.

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 146/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 4 , Mayank Agarwal 9) A decent death over from Ben Cutting. 11 come in the 18th over. Punjab four runs away from the 150-run mark.

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 153/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 8 , Mayank Agarwal 11) This - 4-019-1 - against a side that comprises of Gayle, Rahul, Karun is worth its weight in gold. Jasprit Bumrah has done an exceptionla job today. Six off his final over.

Mayank Agarwal wasn't converting his starts but atleast he was getting them, and that too at a fair clip. Change in batting order to suit Yuvraj has cost them momentum in the innings. Agarwal and Stoinis doing best to inflate the score, but is this going to be enough?

SIX! Not a great delivery from Pandya. He bowls it full and outside off, Stoinis tonks it over long off. Manjrekar on air informs that it was the 500th six of the tournament.

FOUR! Short delivery from Pandya and Stoinis pulls it to wide of long on.

OUT! Hardik pitches it up and outside off, Agarwal tries to send it over the off side, but miscues and is caught by Krunal Pandya at short third man. Mayank Agarwal c Krunal Pandya b Hardik Pandya 11(7)

SIX! Terrible bowling from Hardik. He knew the third man was inside the circle and still bowled it short. Stoinis, aware of the field, ramps it over the short third man for a maximum.

FOUR! Another rubbish ball from Hardik. Short and on the sticks, Stoinis pulls it to the midwicket fence.

After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 174/6 ( Marcus Stoinis 29 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 0) Punjab finish with a 22-run over. The momentum is with the 'hosts' and Hardik Pandya has to be blamed for this. Just like the previous match against RCB, Mumbai have conceded too many in the final over. That was where Mumbai lost the plot. Will that repeat today? You never know. But one thing is certain, the Mumbai team management must be fuming to allow Punjab to score 174 after that start they had. Mumbai Indians need 175 to win and survival.

Hardik Pandya taking some stick in that final over... 22 off it... suddenly Punjab are comfortable with 174 on the board never mind their loss of momentum mid-innings... Against a struggling batting line-up that is mostly dependent on Rohit Sharma, this should prove to be enough. Ashwin has some interesting spin choices up his sleeve.

The curse of last of coming back to hurt Mumbai again. An awful last over from Hardik as he was all over the place, a perfect example of how not to bowl the final over in a T20 game. Stoinis may have a thing or two to say to his captain at the other end as the two walk back into the dugout about promoting him higher up the order for the next game. Punjab with their tail up at the innings break and Mumbai's batting demons this season gives Punjab the edge in the game at the moment.

Here is a look at the first innings summary:

IPL 11: 100th six: Ravichandran Ashwin 200th six: Rohit Sharma 300th six: Suryakumar Yadav 400th six: Brendon McCullum 500th six: Marcus Stoinis

No Rohit Sharma at the top again. Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis are Mumbai Indians openers. Ravi Ashwin to bowl the first over.

Pitch report: Seems like a good pitch. Really good smattering of live green grass. Spinners like it here too. Such a good feel of live green grass, says Danny Morrison at the pitch inspection.

The coin falls in Mumbai Indians' favour and Rohit Sharma opts to field.

Preview: Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians will look to salvage pride when they face a spirited Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

The star-studded Mumbai side is languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from eight games.

On the other side, Punjab will be flying high on confidence after being placed third with five wins from seven games and 10 points in their kitty.

Mumbai's batters, including skipper Rohit Sharma, have failed miserably in this year's league.

For Rohit's side, except Suryakumar Yadav, who has 283 runs under his belt in eight matches as an opener, all others have been inconsistent.

The Mumbai skipper also needs to rediscover his own form as he has struggled to get past 20 in six games.

Big hitting West Indian all-rounder Keiron Pollard, in his twilight years, has also been out of touch with just 76 runs from six innings.

South African Jean-Paul Duminy has featured in just a couple of games and played a single innings hitting 23 runs.

Coming to the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal, both showed glimpses of their batting prowess in the previous match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and will aim to bolster the lower order with some lusty blows.

In the bowling department, Mumbai will once again bank on young spinner Mayank Markande, who has so far bagged 11 wickets from eight games with his leg-spin.

The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan have kept things tight while the Pandya brothers have also been amongst the wickets.

On the other hand, Punjab openers Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle have been a major reason behind their success. While Rahul has accumulated 268 runs from seven games, the Caribbean self-proclaimed "Universe Boss" has amassed 252 runs from just four matches.

The duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occassions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has also been impressive after 186 runs from six innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle.

The trio's poor form could be a cause of concern for the team management.

In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, along with medium pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up.

Also, medium pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility.

While Australian Tye has nine wickets from seven games with an economy of 7.78, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have seven wickets each.

Mumbai will have to win all their remaining matches to make it to the play-offs even as an in-form Punjab start as favourites in Friday's game.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar