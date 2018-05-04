Welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog of Kings XI Punjab lock horns with the Mumbai Indians. The defending champions are on the brink of being pushed out of the contention for playoffs in their ninth game if they do not secure a win against the batting-heavy Kings XI Punjab side.

Desperate Mumbai Indians look for solutions against rampaging Kings XI Punjab at latter's adopted home Read the preview here .

Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul says opening batting alongside Chris Gayle has made his life easier We will see the same combination today in all likelihood. Read about Rahul's thoughts here .

Pitch report: Seems like a good pitch. Really good smattering of live green grass. Spinners like it here too. Such a good feel of live green grass, says Danny Morrison at the pitch inspection.

Rahul has been in tremendous form while Rohit has been hot and cold in this IPL. But, their performances will hold the key in the tie. A battle to watch out for.

The coin falls in Mumbai Indians' favour and Rohit Sharma opts to field.

KXIP v MI in IPL: Matches played - 20 KXIP won - 10 MI won - 10 Both teams have played only a match against each other at Indore before in 2017 and MI won that match by chasing a target of 199 in 15.3 overs.

Kings XI Punjab make three changes. IN: Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Yuvraj Singh OUT: Aaron Finch, Manoj Tiwary, Barinder Sran

All the five matches which have been played at Indore in IPL before today, won by chasing teams.

Change of home base for Kings XI Punjab in the middle of the season... they will play all remaining seven home games in Indore. Top of their list? Rebuild the momentum after a long break. Loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad dented them a bit, but they have two games in hand and could potentially compete with Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings for the spot at the top of the table. Again though, they have to start from scratch and rebuild that momentum.

Mumbai Indians need to win every single one of their remaining games and that they have left out Keiron Pollard in this situation says a lot about their troubles. For Punjab, Yuvraj Singh returns after the gap... Make or break moment for his IPL season.

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have strolled out to the centre. Mitchell McClenaghan to begin the proceedings for Mumbai Indians.

KL Rahul has scored 208 runs in the first six overs in this year's IPL - the most by any player. Will he make an impact today?

Chris Gayle's batting average of 42.64 against MI in IPL - the third highest among all the players. (Min. 350 runs)

SIX! Mitchell McClenaghan pitches it up and Rahul's eyes light up. Just drives it beautifully over cover. Completes 1000 IPL runs with that shot.

After 1 overs,Kings XI Punjab 9/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 8 , Chris Gayle 1) Mitchell to Rahul. Begins with a full ball on the sticks, KL defends it. Pulls the second delivery to fine leg for a single. Gayle is on the strike. Angles it on a length and the southpaw defends it with an angled bat. Takes the outside edge and rolls towards the gully. Defends the fourth delivery towards the leg side for a quick single. And Rahul scores the first boundary of the match and follows it up with a run to retain the strike.

Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end.

SIX! Phew. Who says classical batting doesn't work in T20s? Bumrah begins with an overpitched delivery and Rahul lofts it cover.

After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 16/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 15 , Chris Gayle 1) Bumrah to Rahul. The Karnataka batsman welcomes the Gujarat pacer with a biggie over cover. And takes a single off the second ball. Bumrah tried to set up Gayle here but the southpaw was aware of his plans. Bowled two wide yorkers and between them were sandwiched two slower length balls. Gayle edged the final ball - which was a yorker - but it fell well short of the first slip. Good over from Bumrah.

Mitchell McClenaghan has taken 63 wickets since 2015 in IPL - the third most by any bowler.

MI haven't turned up as a complete unit on most outings. They bowled well for the most part in their last game but one bad final over from McClenaghan cost them the game against RCB. The margin of error is small in this game and a minor mistake may get amplified into a match turning one at any point. They have the team to turn it around. Perhaps this backs to the wall scenario is what they need to pull up their socks and play like the defending champions.

After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 17/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 16 , Chris Gayle 1) McClenaghan continues. Starts with slower delivery - Rahul respects it. And then inside edges the second onto his pads. Wants a single. Gayle refuses. The same story repeats on the third ball. Rahul wants to rotate the strike but he will have to keep pace with which Gayle runs between the wickets in his mind. Nudges the fourth ball to short third man and finally Punjab rotate the strike. Mitchell bounces Gayle and the West Indian leaves it alone. Ends with another back of a length ball, Gayle defends it with an angled bat towards cover.

FOUR! Hardik errs and bowls it too full. Gayle launches it over mid off.

Preview: Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians will look to salvage pride when they face a spirited Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

The star-studded Mumbai side is languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from eight games.

On the other side, Punjab will be flying high on confidence after being placed third with five wins from seven games and 10 points in their kitty.

Mumbai's batters, including skipper Rohit Sharma, have failed miserably in this year's league.

For Rohit's side, except Suryakumar Yadav, who has 283 runs under his belt in eight matches as an opener, all others have been inconsistent.

The Mumbai skipper also needs to rediscover his own form as he has struggled to get past 20 in six games.

Big hitting West Indian all-rounder Keiron Pollard, in his twilight years, has also been out of touch with just 76 runs from six innings.

South African Jean-Paul Duminy has featured in just a couple of games and played a single innings hitting 23 runs.

Coming to the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal, both showed glimpses of their batting prowess in the previous match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and will aim to bolster the lower order with some lusty blows.

In the bowling department, Mumbai will once again bank on young spinner Mayank Markande, who has so far bagged 11 wickets from eight games with his leg-spin.

The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan have kept things tight while the Pandya brothers have also been amongst the wickets.

On the other hand, Punjab openers Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle have been a major reason behind their success. While Rahul has accumulated 268 runs from seven games, the Caribbean self-proclaimed "Universe Boss" has amassed 252 runs from just four matches.

The duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occassions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has also been impressive after 186 runs from six innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle.

The trio's poor form could be a cause of concern for the team management.

In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, along with medium pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up.

Also, medium pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility.

While Australian Tye has nine wickets from seven games with an economy of 7.78, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have seven wickets each.

Mumbai will have to win all their remaining matches to make it to the play-offs even as an in-form Punjab start as favourites in Friday's game.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar