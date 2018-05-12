It's time for IPL! Hello and welcome to the Firstpost's coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. Stay tuned for all the live updates!

Struggling to stay in the playoffs hunt, a below-par Royal Challengers Bangalore will have rise to the occasion when they take on the already-eliminated Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday. Read the full preview here .

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is like the ‘Sunday Bazaar’ we have in most of India’s small towns. It’s the place to pick up bargains, meet friends once in a week and of course, to get to know what’s new in the market. Read here about Austin Coutinho's take on how Indian selectors are picking the national squads.

Toss coming up in less than 5 minutes. Stay tuned

Pitch report: There is a nice little covering of grass but I think it should take spin. But it's very dry in some areas and the cracks might open up later. The ball will carry through early on, says Brett Lee.

The coin falls in Kings XI Punjab's favour and they opt to field.

Two powerful hitters of the ball at the top for their respective teams will be expected to deliver.

KKR have a 7-5 record against KXIP away from home in IPL.

Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn walk out at the centre to open for Kolkata Knight Riders. Mohit Sharma takes the new ball for Punjab.

Back at their adoptive second home and fighting fires all over, Kings XI Punjab need to get back to winning ways today. The same can be said of their opponents as well for Kolkata Knight Riders too have lost momentum. Three changes for KXIP... Akshdeep Nath benched after only one outing and Mayank Agarwal comes in. Barinder Sran for Manoj Tiwary and Aaron Finch for Marcus Stoinis.... barring that last change, it makes sense. Perhaps no more experimentation today after everything that has been reported.

FOUR! The ball is holding up. Lynn was lucky out there. Tries to slap this length ball through cover but inside edges it past the keeper.

FOUR! Once again. The luck is with Lynn today. Tries to cut once again and inside edges it to fine leg.

After 1 over,Kolkata Knight Riders 9/0 ( Chris Lynn 9 , Sunil Narine 0) Mohit to Lynn. Starts with a length ball, outside off, Lynn leaves it alone. Kolkata are away with a lucky boundary. Action replay on the following ball. The over ends with two dots and a single. Nine come off it.

This is more or less a must-win game for KKR. With a minus Net Run Rate, if the 'Purple Brigade' lose this, their hopes for a Playoff birth will be almost over. Furthermore, they have to defend tonight, which has always been a headache for the misfiring Kolkata bowling attack. Bringing Searles in place of Curran in the XI is a calculative risk. But desperate times calls for desperate measures. KKR need a solid start with the bat.

KKR are the only team to hit 100-plus boundaries in the powerplay overs in this IPL.Their run-rate of 8.88 in the powerplay overs is the best for any team in this IPL so far.

KXIP have taken 18 wickets in the powerplay overs - the joint most wickets in this phase for any team.

After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 15/0 ( Chris Lynn 11 , Sunil Narine 4) Mujeeb to bowl from the other end. Keeps it tight in his first over. Three singles and a three came off it.

Decent start from Kolkata, but did you notice that Mujeeb opened the bowling with Mohit Sharma... almost feels like a pre-emptive calculated plan, and of course this is what Punjab did for most of the early tournament... no surprises there for obvious reasons eh?

After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 19/0 ( Chris Lynn 12 , Sunil Narine 7) Mohit has sensed that the pitch is two-paced. Has bowled a few slower deliveries in this over and made it difficult for Kolkata to score freely. Only four come off it.

The wicket looks a bit two-paced. So, I believe it is not a bad toss to lose. If KKR get close to 180 here, it won't be easy to chase down as they have quality spin options. Meanwhile, to get to 180, KKR batters need to play sensibly. And so far so good for them.

Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) has taken more wickets than Ravichandran Ashwin (19) against KXIP in IPL. Ashwin has taken 19 wickets at an average of 18.21 against them in IPL.

Uh-oh. This looks nasty. Narine slammed this towards the bowler and Mujeeb went for the catch but the ball burst out of his hands. He has hurt himself in the process and is going off the field. Ashwin will finish his over.

SIX! Shortish delivery from Ashwin and Narine welcomes the Punjab captain with a biggie over long on.

FOUR! Ashwin tosses it around off, Narine lunges forward and slaps it over mid on.

After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 32/0 ( Chris Lynn 14 , Sunil Narine 18) An expensive over this. 13 came off it. But Punjab would be more worried about the magnitude of Mujeeb's injury. He has been one of their best bowlers and his absence on this small ground will hurt them a lot.

SIX! Lynn joins the party. Sran begins with an offcutter and Lynn clears his front leg to launch it over long on.

Drop and a six... stung on the hand and then another sting across the boundary by Narine for Mujeeb... and now Chris Lynn gets into the act... that one has gone out of the ground... it is not the biggest cricket stadiums so expect a few more to be launched like that today... Sixes galore and suddenly it is a terrific start by Kolkata. 9/over already...

FOUR! A short ball, outside off from Sran. Narine tries to hook but top edges it over short third man.

FOUR! Poor delivery. Full and slower from Sran. Narine clears his front leg and lofts it over mid on.

After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 47/0 ( Chris Lynn 21 , Sunil Narine 26) Now then, things are looking ominous for KXIP now. 15 came off the 5th over.

SIX! Phew. What a hit. Tye angles a length ball on the sticks, Lynn stands tall and smokes it over long on.

Andrew Tye has now taken 17 wickets in this IPL - the most by any bowler.

And a breakthrough for Punjab... finally... Andrew Tye with the breakthrough but not before being smacked for a six first ball... they needed this wicket if only to put on some brakes, albeit Narine is still there.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab will be aiming to consolidate their position in the top three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Both the sides are coming off a defeat and will be desperate to return to winning ways as the cash-rich league reaches its business end.

While Punjab are placed third with 12 points in their kitty, Kolkata are fifth in the league table with 10 points.

Kolkata was hammered by Mumbai in their last encounter as the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a thumping 102-run victory over them. Punjab too, suffered a narrow 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in their last outing.

Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul as the duo have accumulated 471 and 311 runs respectively.

In the match against Rajasthan, when all of the Punjab batters failed to fire, Rahul rose to the occasion smashing an unbeaten 95 off 70 balls.

The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has also been impressive scoring 243 runs from nine innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order.

The trio's poor form will be a major cause of concern for the team management and it is high time for them to come out with their best.

In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up.

Also, pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility.

While Australian Tye has 16 wickets from eight games with an economy of 7.77, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have eight and 14 wickets each.

On the other hand, Kolkata will need to put behind their humiliating loss to Mumbai and come together as a unit if they want to seal a play-off berth.

Kolkata, who now have little room for error, were handed their biggest defeat in the league's history by Rohit Sharma's men.

For the men-in-purple, openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have failed to perform consistently.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik has been the only consistent batsman with the willow, amassing 321 runs from 11 matches.

Vice captain Robin Uthappa will have to come up with an extraordinary show to help his side inch forward along with the misfiring middle order.

Kolkata, whose bowling unit mostly relies on the spinners, leaked plenty of runs against Mumbai Indians except Narine.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been decent with eight wickets from 11 games but he needs to dish out something special against Punjab.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was too expensive against Mumbai conceding 44 runs, has however, been among the wickets.

Overall, Punjab has a slightly better chance in Saturday's game as the side has made good comebacks in the past.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

With inputs from IANS