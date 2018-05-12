First Cricket
IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score, KXIP vs KKR at Indore: Kolkata look for first wicket as Punjab going strong

Date: Saturday, 12 May, 2018 18:19 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Indian Premier League 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

245/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
12.25
Fours
24
Sixes
15
Extras
5
49/0
Overs
4.1
R/R
11.95
Fours
4
Sixes
3
Extras
1
Lokesh Rahul (W) Batting 34 14 2 3
Chris Gayle Batting 14 11 2 0
Prasidh Krishna 1.1 0 14 0

  • FOUR! Watch it! That was dangerous. Full from Russell, Gayle slams it down the ground. Both Russell and the umpire had to duck to save themselves from the white missile.

  • After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 36/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 26 , Chris Gayle 9) Not the best of starts for Searles' IPL career with the ball. 13 come off his over. Punjab have started the chase on a good note. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    As expected, Rahul and Gayle have come out all guns blazing. Karthik has to be smart here. he needs to introduce his wicket-taking options against this pair.

  • FOUR! First boundary for Chris Gayle. Searles offers width and Gayle slashes it over third man. 

  • FOUR! Searles bowls it on a length and outside off. Rahul sees the width and slashs it through backward point. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    15 off the first over... 8 off the second... Punjab have made a good start. However, much of this initial battle will be about Gayle vs Narine... Rahul will try and play the longer game like in the previous matches. This is very intriguingly set up. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Javon Searles to roll his arm over for the first time in IPL. 

  • After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 23/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 20 , Chris Gayle 3) A good over first up from Krishna. A boundary and four singles come off it. His pace was terrific throughout the over. But it will be necessary for him to change it up as the match progresses. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Economy rate of KKR in IPL 11: Pacers - 10.21 Spinners - 8.21

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KXIP's run-rate of 8.85 in the powerplay overs - the second highest for any team in the ongoing IPL so far. However, they need more than that today.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Chris Gayle v Sunil Narine in T20s: Runs - 94 Balls - 119 SR - 78.99 Dismissals - 5 Chris Gayle v KKR in IPL: Innings - 14 Runs - 594 Average - 54.00 SR - 153.49 MoM awards - 4

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Sunil Narine holds the record of taking most wickets against KXIP in IPL. He has taken 25 wickets against them at an average of 14.2.

  • FOUR! Back of a length and outside off, Rahul didn't have much room and cut it off the outer half of the bat to the third man fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end. 

  • After 1 over,Kings XI Punjab 15/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 14 , Chris Gayle 1) Punjab know they cannot let any bowler bowl the quite overs. Even targetting Narine is a must. They have done so in his first over. 15 off the over. 

  • SIX! Another biggie. Rahul once again uses his feet and launches this over cover. 

  • SIX! Beautiful. KL Rahul charges down the track and just lofts it over long off. 

  • Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have walked out for the 246 chase. Sunil Narine opens the bowling as well for Kolkata. 

  • After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 245/6 ( Shubman Gill 16 , Javon Searles 6) 245/6. KKR have posted a massive total after being asked to bat first by Ravichandran Ashwin. It was an all-round effort from all the batsmen. But they would know that the pitch is easy to bat. The bowlers need to stand up in the second innings. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    The highest total of IPL 2018 so far. What a swashbuckling batting performance by KKR. But have they batted KXIP out of the match? Well, I believe a lot depends on how they bowl in the powerplay. I am sure they have gameplans for the Rahul-Gayle pair. Despite the short boundaries, I still think spin will play a crucial role in the second half of the game.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    All the matches have been won by chasing teams at Indore in IPL so far. 

  • KKR post the highest total of IPL 2018 thanks to a total team effort. Narine at the start and then Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell in the middle over blasted the batsmen. Big task this one for KXIP.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest totals in IPL: 263/5 - RCB v PWI,Bengaluru,2013 248/4 - RCB v GL,Bengaluru,2016 246/5 - CSK v RR,Chennai,2010 245/6 - KKR v KXIP,Indore,2018* 240/5 - CSK v KXIP,Mohali,2008

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    45 more than 200 then... this has been a nightmare with the ball for Punjab... they looked to follow a formula today and it has not worked at all. Backfired almost. If there is one positive from Kolkata's carnage though... this pitch looks a beauty and might not slow down under lights. Gayle-Rahul the key as always but having said that... 246 off 120 is never easy and that's an understatement. 

  • After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 245/6 ( Shubman Gill 16 , Javon Searles 6) 245/6. KKR have posted a massive total after being asked to bat first by Ravichandran Ashwin. It was an all-round effort from all the batsmen. But they would know that the pitch is easy to bat. The bowlers need to stand up in the second innings. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KKR's total of 245/6 today, - Fourth highest in IPL history - Their highest in IPL - Highest v KXIP in IPL by any team

  • SIX! Searles finishes it off with a biggie. Slams his first IPL ball over long on. 

  • FOUR! Barinder bowls it fast and outside off, Gill hits it to the third man fence. 

  • FOUR! Barinder slips out a slower one, Gill waits for it and pulls it in front of square on the leg side. 

  • OUT! Barinder Sran strikes. Karthik tries to slog this slower short ball but mistimes it to Miller at long on.  Karthik c (sub)Miller b Barinder 50(23) 

  • After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 229/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 50 , Shubman Gill 6) A fantastic over from Andrew Tye in which Karthik completed his 15th IPL 50 off 22 balls. A captain's knock from the Chennai batsman. Tye returns figures of 4/41. 

  • FOUR! Poor fielding. Gill tries to flick this but only manages an outside edge. Gayle, positioned at short third man, barely moved as the ball raced past him to the third man fence. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Dinesh Karthik's fifty in 22 balls today against KXIP  - The fifth fastest by a KKR player - The second fastest by a KKR skipper - The fastest by a KKR keeper

  • After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 222/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 49 , Shubman Gill 0) KKR are 28 runs away from reaching 250. Can they reach there? Seems possible. 17 have come off this over. 

  • OUT! KKR lose their fifth wicket. Mohit bowls it very wide and Rana could've left it alone. But he tries to slice it over cover and miscues it towards Miller at long off.  Nitish Rana c (sub)Miller b Mohit Sharma 11(4) 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Love the intent of each and every KKR batsman this evening. They have come out their shells and expressed themselves. This shows their desperation.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Looking at India's ODI selection for England, it is obvious what the middle order plans are. And as good as DK has looked with the bat since March, it means nothing unless he carries this form to the ODI arena. About time India's middle order finds a solution.

  • FOUR! Powerfully struck. Full and around off, Rana gets under it and smacks it down the ground. 

  • SIX! A first-ball maximum for Nitish Rana. Mohit Sharma bowls the slower one on the sticks and Nitish Rana has swatted it over midwicket. 

  • After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 205/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 44 , Nitish Rana 0) 15 off the over but Punjab have dismissed Russell. Does it matter? KKR have already crossed the 200-run mark and are on their way to a massive score. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bowlers taking four wickets in consecutive matches in IPL: Shadab Jakati  Munaf Patel ANDREW T

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Five KKR batsmen scoring 20-plus runs in an IPL innings: v DD, Pune, 2011 v MI, Kolkata, 2017 v KXIP, Indore, 2018*

  • OUT! Andrew Tye has taken all the four Kolkata wickets today. Bowls a back of a length ball, Russell tries to go over midwicket but miscues. KL Rahul gets underneath it and gobbles it up.   A Russell c Rahul b Andrew Tye 31(14)

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Mujeeb slows it up and Karthik tries to slap it to the leg side but top edges it over KL Rahul. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Russell has been a first-innings batsman in this season of IPL. However, KKR reach 190 with four overs to go. The way both Karthik and Russell are going at this moment, they should reach 230-240 from here. 

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Indore, latest update and cricket score: Not the best of starts for Searles' IPL career with the ball. 13 come off his over. Punjab have started the chase on a good note.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab will be aiming to consolidate their position in the top three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Both the sides are coming off a defeat and will be desperate to return to winning ways as the cash-rich league reaches its business end.

While Punjab are placed third with 12 points in their kitty, Kolkata are fifth in the league table with 10 points.

Kolkata was hammered by Mumbai in their last encounter as the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a thumping 102-run victory over them. Punjab too, suffered a narrow 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in their last outing.

Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul as the duo have accumulated 471 and 311 runs respectively.

In the match against Rajasthan, when all of the Punjab batters failed to fire, Rahul rose to the occasion smashing an unbeaten 95 off 70 balls.

The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has also been impressive scoring 243 runs from nine innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order.

The trio's poor form will be a major cause of concern for the team management and it is high time for them to come out with their best.

In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up.

Also, pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility.

While Australian Tye has 16 wickets from eight games with an economy of 7.77, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have eight and 14 wickets each.

On the other hand, Kolkata will need to put behind their humiliating loss to Mumbai and come together as a unit if they want to seal a play-off berth.

Kolkata, who now have little room for error, were handed their biggest defeat in the league's history by Rohit Sharma's men.

For the men-in-purple, openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have failed to perform consistently.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik has been the only consistent batsman with the willow, amassing 321 runs from 11 matches.

Vice captain Robin Uthappa will have to come up with an extraordinary show to help his side inch forward along with the misfiring middle order.

Kolkata, whose bowling unit mostly relies on the spinners, leaked plenty of runs against Mumbai Indians except Narine.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been decent with eight wickets from 11 games but he needs to dish out something special against Punjab.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was too expensive against Mumbai conceding 44 runs, has however, been among the wickets.

Overall, Punjab has a slightly better chance in Saturday's game as the side has made good comebacks in the past.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 12, 2018

