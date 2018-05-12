Russell has been a first-innings batsman in this season of IPL. However, KKR reach 190 with four overs to go. The way both Karthik and Russell are going at this moment, they should reach 230-240 from here.

FOUR! Mujeeb slows it up and Karthik tries to slap it to the leg side but top edges it over KL Rahul.

SIX! Karthik reads the length early. Stands tall and launches this over square leg.

FOUR! Mujeeb hasn't had the best of comeback overs. Bowls the googly and Russell hits it over short fine leg.

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 190/3 ( Andre Russell 26 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 36) Mujeeb will like to forget his outing as soon as possible. 19 off first over followed by 21 off his second. KKR are 10 runs away from 200.

SIX! Effortless. Karthik knew a slower bouncer was coming. Walked own the track and pulls it over short fine leg.

FOUR! Tye bowls the wide yorker and Russesll guides it over Gayle at short third man.

OUT! Andrew Tye has taken all the four Kolkata wickets today. Bowls a back of a length ball, Russell tries to go over midwicket but miscues. KL Rahul gets underneath it and gobbles it up. A Russell c Rahul b Andrew Tye 31(14)

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 205/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 44 , Nitish Rana 0) 15 off the over but Punjab have dismissed Russell. Does it matter? KKR have already crossed the 200-run mark and are on their way to a massive score.

SIX! A first-ball maximum for Nitish Rana. Mohit Sharma bowls the slower one on the sticks and Nitish Rana has swatted it over midwicket.

FOUR! Powerfully struck. Full and around off, Rana gets under it and smacks it down the ground.

Looking at India's ODI selection for England, it is obvious what the middle order plans are. And as good as DK has looked with the bat since March, it means nothing unless he carries this form to the ODI arena. About time India's middle order finds a solution.

Love the intent of each and every KKR batsman this evening. They have come out their shells and expressed themselves. This shows their desperation.

OUT! KKR lose their fifth wicket. Mohit bowls it very wide and Rana could've left it alone. But he tries to slice it over cover and miscues it towards Miller at long off. Nitish Rana c (sub)Miller b Mohit Sharma 11(4)

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 222/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 49 , Shubman Gill 0) KKR are 28 runs away from reaching 250. Can they reach there? Seems possible. 17 have come off this over.

Dinesh Karthik's fifty in 22 balls today against KXIP - The fifth fastest by a KKR player - The second fastest by a KKR skipper - The fastest by a KKR keeper

FOUR! Poor fielding. Gill tries to flick this but only manages an outside edge. Gayle, positioned at short third man, barely moved as the ball raced past him to the third man fence.

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 229/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 50 , Shubman Gill 6) A fantastic over from Andrew Tye in which Karthik completed his 15th IPL 50 off 22 balls. A captain's knock from the Chennai batsman. Tye returns figures of 4/41.

OUT! Barinder Sran strikes. Karthik tries to slog this slower short ball but mistimes it to Miller at long on. Karthik c (sub)Miller b Barinder 50(23)

FOUR! Barinder slips out a slower one, Gill waits for it and pulls it in front of square on the leg side.

FOUR! Barinder bowls it fast and outside off, Gill hits it to the third man fence.

SIX! Searles finishes it off with a biggie. Slams his first IPL ball over long on.

KKR's total of 245/6 today, - Fourth highest in IPL history - Their highest in IPL - Highest v KXIP in IPL by any team

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 245/6 ( Shubman Gill 16 , Javon Searles 6) 245/6. KKR have posted a massive total after being asked to bat first by Ravichandran Ashwin. It was an all-round effort from all the batsmen. But they would know that the pitch is easy to bat. The bowlers need to stand up in the second innings.

45 more than 200 then... this has been a nightmare with the ball for Punjab... they looked to follow a formula today and it has not worked at all. Backfired almost. If there is one positive from Kolkata's carnage though... this pitch looks a beauty and might not slow down under lights. Gayle-Rahul the key as always but having said that... 246 off 120 is never easy and that's an understatement.

KKR post the highest total of IPL 2018 thanks to a total team effort. Narine at the start and then Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell in the middle over blasted the batsmen. Big task this one for KXIP.

All the matches have been won by chasing teams at Indore in IPL so far.

The highest total of IPL 2018 so far. What a swashbuckling batting performance by KKR. But have they batted KXIP out of the match? Well, I believe a lot depends on how they bowl in the powerplay. I am sure they have gameplans for the Rahul-Gayle pair. Despite the short boundaries, I still think spin will play a crucial role in the second half of the game.

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have walked out for the 246 chase. Sunil Narine opens the bowling as well for Kolkata.

SIX! Beautiful. KL Rahul charges down the track and just lofts it over long off.

SIX! Another biggie. Rahul once again uses his feet and launches this over cover.

After 1 over,Kings XI Punjab 15/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 14 , Chris Gayle 1) Punjab know they cannot let any bowler bowl the quite overs. Even targetting Narine is a must. They have done so in his first over. 15 off the over.

Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end.

FOUR! Back of a length and outside off, Rahul didn't have much room and cut it off the outer half of the bat to the third man fence.

Sunil Narine holds the record of taking most wickets against KXIP in IPL. He has taken 25 wickets against them at an average of 14.2.

KXIP's run-rate of 8.85 in the powerplay overs - the second highest for any team in the ongoing IPL so far. However, they need more than that today.

After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 23/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 20 , Chris Gayle 3) A good over first up from Krishna. A boundary and four singles come off it. His pace was terrific throughout the over. But it will be necessary for him to change it up as the match progresses.

Javon Searles to roll his arm over for the first time in IPL.

15 off the first over... 8 off the second... Punjab have made a good start. However, much of this initial battle will be about Gayle vs Narine... Rahul will try and play the longer game like in the previous matches. This is very intriguingly set up.

FOUR! Searles bowls it on a length and outside off. Rahul sees the width and slashs it through backward point.

FOUR! First boundary for Chris Gayle. Searles offers width and Gayle slashes it over third man.

As expected, Rahul and Gayle have come out all guns blazing. Karthik has to be smart here. he needs to introduce his wicket-taking options against this pair.

After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 36/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 26 , Chris Gayle 9) Not the best of starts for Searles' IPL career with the ball. 13 come off his over. Punjab have started the chase on a good note.

FOUR! Watch it! That was dangerous. Full from Russell, Gayle slams it down the ground. Both Russell and the umpire had to duck to save themselves from the white missile.

Pitch report: There is a nice little covering of grass but I think it should take spin. But it's very dry in some areas and the cracks might open up later. The ball will carry through early on, says Brett Lee.

The coin falls in Kings XI Punjab's favour and they opt to field.

Uh-oh. This looks nasty. Narine slammed this towards the bowler and Mujeeb went for the catch but the ball burst out of his hands. He has hurt himself in the process and is going off the field. Ashwin will finish his over.

OUT! Unfortunate dismissal but a much needed breakthrough for Punjab. Tye bowls a short one and Lynn tries to pull it. But the ball kisses his thigh pad, hits the glove and ricochets onto the stumps.

FIFTY! Third IPL 50 for Narine. A 'genuine all-rounder' has given Kolkata the perfect start. Can he continue though?

KXIP have crossed the 100-run mark and Narine-Uthappa have completed the 50-run stand. The milestone comes after Uthappa whips one powerfully over midwicket.

OUT! Andrew Tye strikes! The short delivery does the trick once again. Tye digs it short and around off, Narine tries to pull but it takes the top edge and Rahul pouches it. A breathtaking knock has come to an end.

OUT! Robin Uthappa disappoints once again. Two wickets within three balls for Tye. A full delivery, outside off, Uthappa reaches out for it and slices it to Mohit Sharma in the process.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab will be aiming to consolidate their position in the top three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Both the sides are coming off a defeat and will be desperate to return to winning ways as the cash-rich league reaches its business end.

While Punjab are placed third with 12 points in their kitty, Kolkata are fifth in the league table with 10 points.

Kolkata was hammered by Mumbai in their last encounter as the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a thumping 102-run victory over them. Punjab too, suffered a narrow 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in their last outing.

Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul as the duo have accumulated 471 and 311 runs respectively.

In the match against Rajasthan, when all of the Punjab batters failed to fire, Rahul rose to the occasion smashing an unbeaten 95 off 70 balls.

The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has also been impressive scoring 243 runs from nine innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order.

The trio's poor form will be a major cause of concern for the team management and it is high time for them to come out with their best.

In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up.

Also, pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility.

While Australian Tye has 16 wickets from eight games with an economy of 7.77, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have eight and 14 wickets each.

On the other hand, Kolkata will need to put behind their humiliating loss to Mumbai and come together as a unit if they want to seal a play-off berth.

Kolkata, who now have little room for error, were handed their biggest defeat in the league's history by Rohit Sharma's men.

For the men-in-purple, openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have failed to perform consistently.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik has been the only consistent batsman with the willow, amassing 321 runs from 11 matches.

Vice captain Robin Uthappa will have to come up with an extraordinary show to help his side inch forward along with the misfiring middle order.

Kolkata, whose bowling unit mostly relies on the spinners, leaked plenty of runs against Mumbai Indians except Narine.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been decent with eight wickets from 11 games but he needs to dish out something special against Punjab.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was too expensive against Mumbai conceding 44 runs, has however, been among the wickets.

Overall, Punjab has a slightly better chance in Saturday's game as the side has made good comebacks in the past.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

With inputs from IANS