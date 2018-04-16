First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 11 Apr 15, 2018
BLR Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs
IPL | Match 10 Apr 14, 2018
KOL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score, KXIP vs CSK at Mohali: Punjab hold on to win by four runs, despite MS Dhoni's heroics

Date: Monday, 16 April, 2018 00:00 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Indian Premier League 2018 Match 12 Match Result Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 runs

197/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.85
Fours
19
Sixes
9
Extras
1
193/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.65
Fours
15
Sixes
8
Extras
13

  • As a spectator, one couldn't have asked for a better game. A crackerjack of an encounter that saw the return of Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who rolled back time, to smash the ball around with much aplomb. Another veteran Yuvraj Singh played some sparkling shots before he got out. Chennai bowlers fought back in the second half of the first innings restricting KXIP to 197.  In reply, Chennai Super Kings kept losing wickets untill Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni stabalise the innings.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Chris Gayle's 54th Man of the Match award in T20 cricket which is 23 more than the second most (Shahid Afridi - 31). 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kings XI Punjab, Ravichandran Ashwin : I felt there was a lot of dew, but the bowling went well. We are aware about of his abilities. We knew it they would want to take it deep. We are not going to be a side thinking we didn't do that, we didn't do this. We are going to be a team that thinks maybe we could have stuck to the basics

    Full Scorecard

  • Chris Gayle is the Man of the Match.  Gayle: It was good to be back.  (On the number of Man of the Matches he has received) I have no idea. It's got to be a lot. Do you want this trophy? I got a text this morning that I would be playing.  I am very happy that I have got off to a winning start for this new franchise. I am really happy. I think that's Chris Gayle for you. I don't look much for singles. Hitting just fours and sixes. It was a good wicket as well and a match as well. I am feeling like 25. The Universe Boss is back. 

    Full Scorecard

  • MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain: Not much. I think they bowled pretty well. Mujeeb, I think, was the main difference. Overall, they played better than us. It was a close one which is important because it means that we were competitive. Chris' innings and Mujeeb's bowling did it for them. All the games have been close which means the individuals will learn a lot but yes we definitely need to improve a lot. (On the decision to promote Jadeja ahead of Bravo) It's a difficult one. Fleming is in the dug out so he decides. We believe in Jadeja as well. So far we haven't given him the opportunity that he deserves. It's bad. How bad it is? (On his back injury) I don't know. God has given me the power. My arms are good enough to do the job. It shouldn't be too bad as I know what has happened. And I have played with a lot of injuries, so shouldn't be a problem and when you know the extent of injury, you know how bad it really is.

    Full Scorecard

  • Point to be noted. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This was a reminder that MS Dhoni has still got plenty of fuel left in the tank. Take a bow! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    4 runs... Dhoni helped CSK score 80 off 36 and they fell agonisingly close.. superb last over from Mohit Sharma making Dhoni stretch to reach the deliveries at time... what a finish... what a knock from the great finisher.... Punjab regain winning confidence... they did just enough, just out of reach from CSK and Dhoni. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Another CSK game. Another thriller. An injured Dhoni turned back time with some ridiculous hitting towards the end. Perhaps the injury made him try harder for his team. Their first loss of the season notwithstanding, CSK will be happy to see their captain in some big hitting form. Mohit kept his nerves and stuck to his plan in the final over with his wide yorkers and despite conceding a boundary, managed to contain a rampaging Dhoni. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Dhoni finishes it off in style    The match ends with a six but Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by four runs. CSK suffer their first loss of the season. An injured Dhoni walks off the field and remains unbeaten on 79 off 44 balls. Credit to Mohit Sharma to maintain his composure in a pressure situation. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball five:  And that's it I guess. Another full delivery outside off, Dhoni dabs it to third man and refuses a run. Remember he is injured so running between the wickets must be difficult for the CSK captain. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni has gone past his highest score of 70 in IPL which he made against RCB at Bangalore in 2011.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Surely not... surely not... 19 off that 19th over... pretty ordinary bowling that from Tye.. all over the place... Dhoni though... finishing masterclass! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball four: But, but Mohit responds with very well-executed wide yorker. Dhoni connects thin air. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball three: FOUR!  Remember the World T20 final when Malinga trumped the Dhoni danger with wide yorkers? Bowlers are still targetting that weak zone. But guess what? Dhoni has the answer. He guides it past point. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball three: Even Mohit is under pressure. Tries to bowl another wide yorker but it is too wide and the umpire spreads his arms. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball two: A slower and full delivery, outside off, Dhoni doesn't put bat to ball.  16 off 4. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mohit Sharma to bowl the final over.  Ball one: Dwayne Bravo hits this yorker to the leg side and gives the strike back to Dhoni. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 181/5 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 69 , Dwayne Bravo 0) Remember Dhoni is injured and still playing a gem of an innings. 17 needed off the final over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Dhoni finishes the 19th over with another maximum, his fourth. He is batting on 69 off 39. Extraordinary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Intelligent cricket from Dhoni. Realised that he was not in a great position to play the pull shot to this short ball and plays the ramp shot over short third man. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! The wicket has hardly had a wicket on Dhoni. He thwacks one over midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! CSK have lost half their side. Jadeja looks to go over long off but Ashwin grabs it at extra cover. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 50s for MS Dhoni against a team in IPL: 5 - Kings XI Punjab* 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad  3 - Mumbai Indians  

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Fifty up for Dhoni... He is turning back the clock but let's be honest ... CSK look out of this game. 36 off 12... It's not impossible... But... A tad too many to ask here.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 162/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 50 , Ravindra Jadeja 19) Nineteen off the over. Will this be the over that changes the tide of the match? Don't know but Dhoni has completed his fifty off 34 balls.   36 needed off 12. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Dhoni is still hitting the big shots but they aren't coming regularly enough. He still has his mannerisms of undoing the glove before the ball is delivered, but that extra minute of wait that used to send a chill down bowler's throat about what might hit them next is now replaced by a touch of desperation in Dhoni. The helicopter comes out whenever the ball is in the slot but it's usually followed by the ball not finding the sweet spot of his blade and travelling to a fielder. Is this just an extended run of poor form or have we left the best years of Dhoni behind us?

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That's a M S D-special. All bottom hand there from MS Dhoni. Full ball by Mohit is dispatched over midwicket boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Uh-oh. Mayank Dagar, don't go in front of the skipper. Dhoni slogs it towards midwicket, Dagar goes for the catch but the ball dies on him and goes for a boundary. It should've been a catch but instead was a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 143/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 38 , Ravindra Jadeja 12) Now then, CSK have decided to up the ante. Fear, it's a bit too late. But given their recent record, you never know what may happen. 12 come in the 17th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another. Jadeja backs away and cuts this length ball over cover-point for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Powerfully struck. Tye bowls it slow and outside off, Dhoni smashes it through cover. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Asking rate 17..  Jadeja has 7 off 8. Dhoni has a stiff back. With each passing ball Bravo not batting is looking like a mistake. Punjab in cruise mode though. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 131/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 32 , Ravindra Jadeja 7) Sran continues. CSK though have still not changed their approach to this chase. Only nine runs off the 16th over. The required run rate is 16.75!! 67 needed off 24

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Trivia: Ravindra Jadeja is the only player to play 100-plus consecutive matches in IPL without a fifty.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Heartbreak for Rayudu. He continues to be the nearly-man of Indian cricket. He has looked in good touch from game one in this IPL. Back to his preferred number 3 position today, it seemed he is finally set to make a mark this season but a mix-up and a direct hit sends him back to the dugout. CSK seem well and truly out of it at the moment which is a cue for them to channelize their inner Houdini and stage another famous escape act. Dhoni has managed to find a big hit against the born-again leggie Ashwin, he needs a lot more of them even to get close to the Punjab total tonight.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 122/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 30 , Ravindra Jadeja 1) It almost seemed that Ashwin had Dhoni trapped LBW on the first ball but it was missing leg. Dhoni's response though was a six over square leg. A nine-run over but the required run rate is 15.2. CSK are making a habit of taking games deep now. Doubt whether it's with choice. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Ashwin having a field of a day this... What a throw and Rayudu is run out with a direct throw... This is inspiring cricket. CSK are in a hole here and for some reason Jadeja is batting ahead of Bravo. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That's out of the ground. Ashwin tosses it around off, Dhoni gets down on one knee and slogs it over square leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 113/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 23 , Ravindra Jadeja 0) Remove the one six which he conceded off his second delivery, this has been an excellent over from Barinder Sran. Just six off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Stop the press. Ravichandran Ashwin has pulled off a direct hit. A sensational one that is. Rayudu taps it towards point and looked for a single. Dhoni refused and Rayudu had to rush back. Ashwin though was quick to collect the ball and score a direct hit at the striker's end. Look at him. He is pumped. This has made him more happy than a Test wicket, I think. Rayudu falls one short off a 50. Rayudu run out (Ashwin) 49(35)  

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! This was premeditated. Or rather Rayudu expected a short delivery. He moved across and shuffled behind square leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Barinder Sran returns. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 107/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 43 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 23) Ashwin continues. The 50-run stand between Rayudu and Dhoni is up after Dhoni collects a single on the fifth ball. Six singles off the 13th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 101/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 40 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 21) Mujeeb sends down six more frugal deliveries. Ashwim must be pleased with his effort till now. Seven off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 94/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 37 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 17) Where are the runs going to come from? The required run rate is above 11 and CSK are not stepping on the gas. Only nine off the 11th over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Rayudu has done a fine job of holding one end up. But that asking rate is climbing and climbing... One of Rayudu or Dhoni will have to just go from here onwards and soon... Meanwhile Punjab will be content with playing the patient game. They are in control. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball from Tye. Rayudu thwacks it to deep point. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK don't want any comfortable wins this IPL. On two occasions, they have started with digging a hole for themselves and then made a miraculous recovery when all hope was lost. They have lost their man of the match from the last game to Ashwin's intelligent mix of pace and trajectory. Dhoni has managed to get some early boundaries today. Will he finally make a proper comeback in his yellow jersey with one of his chasing masterclasses?

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 85/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 31 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 14) It'll be difficult to attack Mujeeb and at the same time quite interesting to see CSK's approach against him. In his second over at least, they don't target him. Four off it. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, latest score and cricket update: The match ends with a six but Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by four runs. CSK suffer their first loss of the season. An injured Dhoni walks off the field and remains unbeaten on 79 off 44 balls. Credit to Mohit Sharma to maintain his composure in a pressure situation.

Preview: It will be the third game for both teams.

After opening their campaign with a stunning win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings pulled off yet another thrilling chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders.

The likes of Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings are in red-hot form for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team.

CSK have enough depth in their battin

Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings captain Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings captain Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni. Sportzpics/AFP

g line-up with the likes of Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Billings and Bravo.

The spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Jadeja and Imran Tahir can be a potent force as they are complemented by Deepak Chahar, Watson and Shardul Thakur.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are coming into the match after yesterday's loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The KXIP started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.

Local player KL Rahul, who fashioned the victory with the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, justified why the franchise spent Rs 11 crore for him.

Rahul smashed a 30-ball 47 against RCB and had Punjab not lost wickets in quick succession, they could have notched up a bigger total than the 155 they managed while batting first.

A cause of concern for KXIP is the form of their top batsman Yuvraj Singh, who has made 12 and 4 in the two games while in the bowling department, Mohit Sharma looked off-colour against RCB.

Ashwin has been in good form with his bowling and has contributed with the bat as well.

Playing his maiden innings as a captain, Ashwin has also been marshalling his men nicely.

In the batting department, there are high expectations from Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the opening match but failed with the bat against RCB.

Punjab's bowlers are doing a fine job with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman surprising the batsmen with his unconventional deliveries. He was even rewarded with the prize wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Apart from Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb, Axar Patel and Andrew Tye add depth to Punjab's bowling attack.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018

Tags : #Chennai Super Kings #Cricket #IPL #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 CSK #IPL 2018 KXIP #IPL 2018 LIVE #IPL 2018 Live Score #IPL Live #IPL Live Score #Kings XI Punjab #Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings #Kolkata Knight Riders #KXIP vs CSK #live #Live Cricket #live cricket score #Live score #MS Dhoni #Ravindra Jadeja #Suresh Raina

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
3
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Rajasthan
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Kolkata
 3 1 2 0 2
6
Bangalore
 3 1 2 0 2
7
Delhi
 3 1 2 0 2
8
Mumbai
 3 0 3 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all