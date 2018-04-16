After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 85/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 31 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 14) It'll be difficult to attack Mujeeb and at the same time quite interesting to see CSK's approach against him. In his second over at least, they don't target him. Four off it.

CSK don't want any comfortable wins this IPL. On two occasions, they have started with digging a hole for themselves and then made a miraculous recovery when all hope was lost. They have lost their man of the match from the last game to Ashwin's intelligent mix of pace and trajectory. Dhoni has managed to get some early boundaries today. Will he finally make a proper comeback in his yellow jersey with one of his chasing masterclasses?

FOUR! Short ball from Tye. Rayudu thwacks it to deep point.

Rayudu has done a fine job of holding one end up. But that asking rate is climbing and climbing... One of Rayudu or Dhoni will have to just go from here onwards and soon... Meanwhile Punjab will be content with playing the patient game. They are in control.

After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 94/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 37 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 17) Where are the runs going to come from? The required run rate is above 11 and CSK are not stepping on the gas. Only nine off the 11th over.

After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 101/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 40 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 21) Mujeeb sends down six more frugal deliveries. Ashwim must be pleased with his effort till now. Seven off the over.

After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 107/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 43 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 23) Ashwin continues. The 50-run stand between Rayudu and Dhoni is up after Dhoni collects a single on the fifth ball. Six singles off the 13th over.

SIX! This was premeditated. Or rather Rayudu expected a short delivery. He moved across and shuffled behind square leg.

OUT! Stop the press. Ravichandran Ashwin has pulled off a direct hit. A sensational one that is. Rayudu taps it towards point and looked for a single. Dhoni refused and Rayudu had to rush back. Ashwin though was quick to collect the ball and score a direct hit at the striker's end. Look at him. He is pumped. This has made him more happy than a Test wicket, I think. Rayudu falls one short off a 50. Rayudu run out (Ashwin) 49(35)

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 113/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 23 , Ravindra Jadeja 0) Remove the one six which he conceded off his second delivery, this has been an excellent over from Barinder Sran. Just six off it.

SIX! That's out of the ground. Ashwin tosses it around off, Dhoni gets down on one knee and slogs it over square leg.

Ashwin having a field of a day this... What a throw and Rayudu is run out with a direct throw... This is inspiring cricket. CSK are in a hole here and for some reason Jadeja is batting ahead of Bravo.

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 122/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 30 , Ravindra Jadeja 1) It almost seemed that Ashwin had Dhoni trapped LBW on the first ball but it was missing leg. Dhoni's response though was a six over square leg. A nine-run over but the required run rate is 15.2. CSK are making a habit of taking games deep now. Doubt whether it's with choice.

Heartbreak for Rayudu. He continues to be the nearly-man of Indian cricket. He has looked in good touch from game one in this IPL. Back to his preferred number 3 position today, it seemed he is finally set to make a mark this season but a mix-up and a direct hit sends him back to the dugout. CSK seem well and truly out of it at the moment which is a cue for them to channelize their inner Houdini and stage another famous escape act. Dhoni has managed to find a big hit against the born-again leggie Ashwin, he needs a lot more of them even to get close to the Punjab total tonight.

Trivia: Ravindra Jadeja is the only player to play 100-plus consecutive matches in IPL without a fifty.

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 131/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 32 , Ravindra Jadeja 7) Sran continues. CSK though have still not changed their approach to this chase. Only nine runs off the 16th over. The required run rate is 16.75!! 67 needed off 24

Asking rate 17.. Jadeja has 7 off 8. Dhoni has a stiff back. With each passing ball Bravo not batting is looking like a mistake. Punjab in cruise mode though.

FOUR! Powerfully struck. Tye bowls it slow and outside off, Dhoni smashes it through cover.

FOUR! Another. Jadeja backs away and cuts this length ball over cover-point for a boundary.

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 143/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 38 , Ravindra Jadeja 12) Now then, CSK have decided to up the ante. Fear, it's a bit too late. But given their recent record, you never know what may happen. 12 come in the 17th over.

FOUR! Uh-oh. Mayank Dagar, don't go in front of the skipper. Dhoni slogs it towards midwicket, Dagar goes for the catch but the ball dies on him and goes for a boundary. It should've been a catch but instead was a boundary.

SIX! That's a M S D-special. All bottom hand there from MS Dhoni. Full ball by Mohit is dispatched over midwicket boundary.

Dhoni is still hitting the big shots but they aren't coming regularly enough. He still has his mannerisms of undoing the glove before the ball is delivered, but that extra minute of wait that used to send a chill down bowler's throat about what might hit them next is now replaced by a touch of desperation in Dhoni. The helicopter comes out whenever the ball is in the slot but it's usually followed by the ball not finding the sweet spot of his blade and travelling to a fielder. Is this just an extended run of poor form or have we left the best years of Dhoni behind us?

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 162/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 50 , Ravindra Jadeja 19) Nineteen off the over. Will this be the over that changes the tide of the match? Don't know but Dhoni has completed his fifty off 34 balls. 36 needed off 12.

Fifty up for Dhoni... He is turning back the clock but let's be honest ... CSK look out of this game. 36 off 12... It's not impossible... But... A tad too many to ask here.

Most 50s for MS Dhoni against a team in IPL: 5 - Kings XI Punjab* 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 - Mumbai Indians

OUT! CSK have lost half their side. Jadeja looks to go over long off but Ashwin grabs it at extra cover.

SIX! The wicket has hardly had a wicket on Dhoni. He thwacks one over midwicket.

FOUR! Intelligent cricket from Dhoni. Realised that he was not in a great position to play the pull shot to this short ball and plays the ramp shot over short third man.

SIX! Dhoni finishes the 19th over with another maximum, his fourth. He is batting on 69 off 39. Extraordinary.

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 181/5 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 69 , Dwayne Bravo 0) Remember Dhoni is injured and still playing a gem of an innings. 17 needed off the final over.

Mohit Sharma to bowl the final over. Ball one: Dwayne Bravo hits this yorker to the leg side and gives the strike back to Dhoni.

Ball two: A slower and full delivery, outside off, Dhoni doesn't put bat to ball. 16 off 4.

Ball three: Even Mohit is under pressure. Tries to bowl another wide yorker but it is too wide and the umpire spreads his arms.

Ball three: FOUR! Remember the World T20 final when Malinga trumped the Dhoni danger with wide yorkers? Bowlers are still targetting that weak zone. But guess what? Dhoni has the answer. He guides it past point.

Ball four: But, but Mohit responds with very well-executed wide yorker. Dhoni connects thin air.

Surely not... surely not... 19 off that 19th over... pretty ordinary bowling that from Tye.. all over the place... Dhoni though... finishing masterclass!

MS Dhoni has gone past his highest score of 70 in IPL which he made against RCB at Bangalore in 2011.

Ball five: And that's it I guess. Another full delivery outside off, Dhoni dabs it to third man and refuses a run. Remember he is injured so running between the wickets must be difficult for the CSK captain.

Dhoni finishes it off in style The match ends with a six but Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by four runs. CSK suffer their first loss of the season. An injured Dhoni walks off the field and remains unbeaten on 79 off 44 balls. Credit to Mohit Sharma to maintain his composure in a pressure situation.

Another CSK game. Another thriller. An injured Dhoni turned back time with some ridiculous hitting towards the end. Perhaps the injury made him try harder for his team. Their first loss of the season notwithstanding, CSK will be happy to see their captain in some big hitting form. Mohit kept his nerves and stuck to his plan in the final over with his wide yorkers and despite conceding a boundary, managed to contain a rampaging Dhoni.

4 runs... Dhoni helped CSK score 80 off 36 and they fell agonisingly close.. superb last over from Mohit Sharma making Dhoni stretch to reach the deliveries at time... what a finish... what a knock from the great finisher.... Punjab regain winning confidence... they did just enough, just out of reach from CSK and Dhoni.

This was a reminder that MS Dhoni has still got plenty of fuel left in the tank. Take a bow!

Thank God for today’s play....finally win-the-toss-win-the-match pattern no longer valid. #IPL #RR #KXIP

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain: Not much. I think they bowled pretty well. Mujeeb, I think, was the main difference. Overall, they played better than us. It was a close one which is important because it means that we were competitive. Chris' innings and Mujeeb's bowling did it for them. All the games have been close which means the individuals will learn a lot but yes we definitely need to improve a lot. (On the decision to promote Jadeja ahead of Bravo) It's a difficult one. Fleming is in the dug out so he decides. We believe in Jadeja as well. So far we haven't given him the opportunity that he deserves. It's bad. How bad it is? (On his back injury) I don't know. God has given me the power. My arms are good enough to do the job. It shouldn't be too bad as I know what has happened. And I have played with a lot of injuries, so shouldn't be a problem and when you know the extent of injury, you know how bad it really is.

Chris Gayle is the Man of the Match. Gayle: It was good to be back. (On the number of Man of the Matches he has received) I have no idea. It's got to be a lot. Do you want this trophy? I got a text this morning that I would be playing. I am very happy that I have got off to a winning start for this new franchise. I am really happy. I think that's Chris Gayle for you. I don't look much for singles. Hitting just fours and sixes. It was a good wicket as well and a match as well. I am feeling like 25. The Universe Boss is back.

Kings XI Punjab, Ravichandran Ashwin : I felt there was a lot of dew, but the bowling went well. We are aware about of his abilities. We knew it they would want to take it deep. We are not going to be a side thinking we didn't do that, we didn't do this. We are going to be a team that thinks maybe we could have stuck to the basics

This is Chris Gayle's 54th Man of the Match award in T20 cricket which is 23 more than the second most (Shahid Afridi - 31).

As a spectator, one couldn't have asked for a better game. A crackerjack of an encounter that saw the return of Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who rolled back time, to smash the ball around with much aplomb. Another veteran Yuvraj Singh played some sparkling shots before he got out. Chennai bowlers fought back in the second half of the first innings restricting KXIP to 197. In reply, Chennai Super Kings kept losing wickets untill Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni stabalise the innings.

FIFTY! Hammered down the ground! What a return to IPL for Universe Boss!!! 50 off 22 balls.

OUT! How many times do we see this happening. A break and a wicket. Rahul's eyes must have lit up seeing the full toss as he slams it on the offside, looked to hit it over the cover fielder but Bravo jumps and grabs it over his head. Rahul c Dwayne Bravo b Harbhajan 37(22)

OUT! Watto gets the big fish with a bumper. Digs it in short and Gayle when to nudge the climbing delivery around the corner, gets the edge to short fine leg fielder. What an entertainer! What an innings. C Gayle c Tahir b Watson 63 (33)

OUT! Mayank Agarwal perishes. He was looking for the biggie there as he targeted the long on fence but was holed out in the deep as Jadeja takes the catch. Good innings nevertheless. Mayank Agarwal c Jadeja b Tahir 30(19)

OUT! Gone! Another golden duck for Aaron Finch. Oh dear! He hasn't had the best of time in IPL. Perhaps he might not get a game after this. Looked to turn it leg side, but this one goes with the arm. He reviews it, but the onfield umpire's decision stays as the replay showed the ball would have gone on to hit the off pole. Tahir is off in celebrations! He knows he has got his man! Finch lbw b Tahir 0(1)

OUT! Another wicket for Chennai. Shardul Thakur is pumped as Yuvraj gets a tickle to MS Dhoni behind the stumps as he attempted to upper cut it to third man boundary. Yuvi walks even before the umpire raised his finger. Yuvraj c Dhoni b SN Thakur 20(13)

OUT! Short ball does the trick! Thakur bowls a superb bouncer that was well targeted, Ashwin had to go for the pull, top edges it and MS Dhoni tracks back settles under the ball and pouches it. Ashwin c Dhoni b SN Thakur 14(11)

OUT! Bravo keeps it back of a length and it was the slower ball again that Nair looked to smoke it out of the park but didn't quite get from the meat of the bat as he holes out to deep mid wicket fielder who runs in to claim the catch. Nair c Jadeja b Dwayne Bravo 29(17)

OUT! Mohit Sharma has his man. Bowls a slower delivery and Watson plays a cheeky flick albeit half-heartedly. Top edges it and Barinder runs in from short fine leg to take a simple catch.

OUT! Andrew Tye strikes straightaway. Bowls the slower delivery, Vijay looks to loft over mid off but mistimes. Barinder Sran pouches it at mid off.

OUT! Outstanding review from Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin. He was the only who thought it is out. He bowled a leg break around off and middle and Billings tried to sweep it fine and he did. The umpire even signalled a boundary. But an adamant Ashwin reviewed it. And replays show: three reds. Billings departs for 9. The whole Punjab team is pumped and rightly so.

OUT! Stop the press. Ravichandran Ashwin has pulled off a direct hit. A sensational one that is. Rayudu taps it towards point and looked for a single. Dhoni refused and Rayudu had to rush back. Ashwin though was quick to collect the ball and score a direct hit at the striker's end. Look at him. He is pumped. This has made him more happy than a Test wicket, I think. Rayudu falls one short off a 50.

OUT! CSK have lost half their side. Jadeja looks to go over long off but Ashwin grabs it at extra cover.

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, latest score and cricket update: The match ends with a six but Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by four runs. CSK suffer their first loss of the season. An injured Dhoni walks off the field and remains unbeaten on 79 off 44 balls. Credit to Mohit Sharma to maintain his composure in a pressure situation.

Preview: It will be the third game for both teams.

After opening their campaign with a stunning win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings pulled off yet another thrilling chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders.

The likes of Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings are in red-hot form for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team.

CSK have enough depth in their battin

g line-up with the likes of Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Billings and Bravo.

The spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Jadeja and Imran Tahir can be a potent force as they are complemented by Deepak Chahar, Watson and Shardul Thakur.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are coming into the match after yesterday's loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The KXIP started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.

Local player KL Rahul, who fashioned the victory with the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, justified why the franchise spent Rs 11 crore for him.

Rahul smashed a 30-ball 47 against RCB and had Punjab not lost wickets in quick succession, they could have notched up a bigger total than the 155 they managed while batting first.

A cause of concern for KXIP is the form of their top batsman Yuvraj Singh, who has made 12 and 4 in the two games while in the bowling department, Mohit Sharma looked off-colour against RCB.

Ashwin has been in good form with his bowling and has contributed with the bat as well.

Playing his maiden innings as a captain, Ashwin has also been marshalling his men nicely.

In the batting department, there are high expectations from Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the opening match but failed with the bat against RCB.

Punjab's bowlers are doing a fine job with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman surprising the batsmen with his unconventional deliveries. He was even rewarded with the prize wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Apart from Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb, Axar Patel and Andrew Tye add depth to Punjab's bowling attack.

With inputs from PTI