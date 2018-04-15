OUT! How many times do we see this happening. A break and a wicket. Rahul's eyes must have lit up seeing the full toss as he slams it on the offside, looked to hit it over the cover fielder but Bravo jumps and grabs it over his head. Rahul c Dwayne Bravo b Harbhajan 37(22)

After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 96/1 ( Chris Gayle 58 , ) Couple of singles followed by a dot to begin Harbhajan's second over after the time out. Rahul tucks it off his legs to get to the other end. Lot of moths flying around in the ground, one of them bothers Bhajji in his run up, has to restart his run up. Gayle takes another single to long on before Rahul carves the full toss to Bravo at cover, who breaks into his 'Run the World' jig. This one hasn't quite caught on like the 'champion'. Nevertheless Chennai have their first wicket.

Rahul's penchant for throwing it away after a good start isn't restricted only to Test cricket then. CSK will take it any way they come at the moment, a full toss is as good as the ball of the century if it gives them any glimmer of hope. But is there any way to stop Gayle when he is in this form? On the evidence of previous IPLs, praying may be Dhoni's best options.

After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 102/1 ( Chris Gayle 60 , Mayank Agarwal 4) Mayank Agarwal is in at number three, he started off with aerial shot over the offside for a couple. 'Is there something in the air,' chirps Bhogle on air. Gayle has switched gears, usually this is said when a batsman goes into the top gear, whereas with Gayle he started off overdrive and now he has moved slowed down. Sensible, looks like he is eyeing a long innings here. KXIP past 100 as they take six runs off the over.

SIX! Beautiful use of the feet by Agarwal. Gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts the ball over long on.

Rahul gone but it hasn't put the brakes on... and it won't be as long as Gayle is there. Hectic pace of scoring this. Punjab will be eyeing 200 here at this moment. Anything less will be a disappointment.

FOUR! Agarwal cuts this one and has struck it in the gap as well

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 115/1 ( Chris Gayle 61 , Mayank Agarwal 16) Agarwal has decided to take the mantle of finding the boundary from Gayle at this moment. Harbhajan leaks 13 off his last over, gives 41 runs off his 4.

D J Bravo into the attack. Should be an interesting period of play

Dwayne Bravo's bowling SR of 12.32 against KXIP in IPL - the third best for any bowler. (Min 15 wickets against them)

This is an unbelievable start for Kings XI as India's domestic season MVP hasn't wasted any time in getting a move on. CSK should take hope from all the big totals that have been chased already in IPL. All they need is a wicket and 3-4 quiet overs. Nothing is unchasable on these good batting wickets and short boundaries. They will have to bowl out of their skin though to keep their target at around 200.

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 120/1 ( Chris Gayle 63 , Mayank Agarwal 19) As expected Bravo mix his speed throughout his over. Agarwal and Gayle rotate strike for the first four balls with four singles before Agarwal plays a dot as he finds the point fielder. Single to deep square leg off the last ball. 5 off it.

SIX! That is gorgeous shot from Mayank Agarwal! Goes straight down the ground, lot of bottom handle involved there as the ball flies long over the sight screen.

Mayank Agarwal on his own hitting spree... matching Gayle shot for shot... third six in 13 balls... this is carnage... what is the highest IPL score?

OUT! Watto gets the big fish with a bumper. Digs it in short and Gayle when to nudge the climbing delivery around the corner, gets the edge to short fine leg fielder. What an entertainer! What an innings. C Gayle c Tahir b Watson 63 (33)

And just like that... Gayle is gone... first shot he has played half-hearted... perhaps climbed a bit on him from Watson... short delivery cramping him for room on the leg side and a simple catch to short fine leg... fine knock comes to an end. Punjab need to carry on the momentum!

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 129/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 27 , Yuvraj Singh 1) Agarwal began the over with an sublime hit over long on and KXIP get three more singles off the over where Chris Gayle was dismissed. Yuvraj Singh walks in at number 4. CSK would be hoping to get couple of quiet overs.

SIX! Vintage Yuvraj Singh! Tahir gives the ball some air, but the length was right in Yuvraj's hitting zone. Pumps the straight drive over long on fence.

Imran Tahir needs to take two more wickets to become the second overseas leg-spinner with 50 wickets in IPL.

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 136/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 28 , Yuvraj Singh 7) Agarwal gets to the other end with a single down to long off. A slip is brought on for Yuvi. Yuvraj thumps a six down the ground that reminds of his pomp. Tahir finishes the over with couple of dots.

End of second strategic time out. Dwayne Bravo comes on to bowl his second over.

An early second strategic time out... Perhaps someone needs a toilet break... anyway, CSK will want to regroup here. They know the big hitters are gone and by keeping Yuvraj at one end, maybe they can slow things down. Onus will be on the left hander to keep things going for his team and he has been in poor touch off late. Wonder if Karun Nair could have been sent ahead of Yuvraj.

FOUR! Bravo bowls the effort ball and Yuvraj did really well to get on top off it and smack it through mid wicket for a boundary. He is looking mood here.

FOUR! Bravo goes full, was right in the blockhole, but Yuvraj is able get his blade down in time, ball was perliously close from crashing into his pads, the bowler appealed for a leg before shout as well. But gets the edge to third man fence. Unfortunate for Bravo!

Yuvraj Singh's SR of 117.41 against CSK in IPL - the second lowest for any player with a cut-off of 300 runs against them.

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 149/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 30 , Yuvraj Singh 18) Bravo starts with a slower ball, that ends up as thigh high full toss which was dipping on Agarwal. Flat bats it long off for a single. Yuvraj drives it hard to sweeper cover for another single. Agarwal has looked really good so far as he smacks it on the offside where Murali Vijay takes it on the bounce and keeps it down to one. Yuvi was moving around his stumps as Bravo got into his final stride, bowls anopther one of those dipping full tosses that is worked of his pads to midwicket for a couple. Two boundaries off the last two balls spoils his figures.

OUT! Mayank Agarwal perishes. He was looking for the biggie there as he targeted the long on fence but was holed out in the deep as Jadeja takes the catch. Good innings nevertheless. Mayank Agarwal c Jadeja b Tahir 30(19)

OUT! Gone! Another golden duck for Aaron Finch. Oh dear! He hasn't had the best of time in IPL. Perhaps he might not get a game after this. Looked to turn it leg side, but this one goes with the arm. He reviews it, but the onfield umpire's decision stays as the replay showed the ball would have gone on to hit the off pole. Tahir is off in celebrations! He knows he has got his man! Finch lbw b Tahir 0(1)

Well made 30 off 19 from Mayank Agarwal... his first proper hit this IPL after a great domestic season... and as one types this... CSK have struck twice in two balls... rather Imran Tahir has... Aaron Finch gone first ball for the second time in two matches...

One old horse has proven too good for the other old horse on the day as Watson finally got rid of Gayle with his intelligence mixing of length. Tahir immediately put his hand up on his return to the attack with the wicket of well set Mayank and followed it up with getting Finch with a beautiful googly. Bowling to a new batsman is Tahir's superpower. CSK now needs the 'A' game of Bravo at death today. Anything under 200 would mean CSK will go with momentum on their side in the innings break.

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 154/4 ( Yuvraj Singh 18 , Karun Nair 5) Couple of wickets in the over with Nair getting off the mark with a whip to boundary on the onside. Tahir's double strike will hamper Punjab's progress to significant extend.

OUT! Another wicket for Chennai. Shardul Thakur is pumped as Yuvraj gets a tickle to MS Dhoni behind the stumps as he attempted to upper cut it to third man boundary. Yuvi walks even before the umpire raised his finger. Yuvraj c Dhoni b SN Thakur 20(13)

No feet movement, nothing shot really from Yuvraj as the ball climbed on him... this has been an off-colour IPL for him so far especially considering that he is making a bid for comeback to Indian team. He has looked woefully out of touch.

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 160/5 ( Karun Nair 8 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 1) Captain Ravichandran Ashwin is in the middle against his former side. Thakur's over costs six runs but more importantly he gets the wicket of Yuvraj. This has been a remarkable comeback by the Super Kings.

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 165/5 ( Karun Nair 11 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 3) At one point of stage, 200 seemed a very gettable total. Now the onus is on Nair to take Punjab over the 200-run mark. Sure Ashwin is able enough to score boundaries, but you would really have to back the frontline batsman to do the bulk of the scoring. Tahir slips in another good over, giving away just five runs at this stage of the game, it is a magnifiicent effort. Finishes his quota giving away 34 runs and picking two wickets.

SIX! Bravo with the full toss once again and Nair rams it to cow corner, where Jadeja is patrolling the fence, the ball is sailing over his head, but what I reckon he could have been a couple of yards deeper. Jumps and puts one hand up in hope rather than conviction, only to palm it over the line.

FOUR! More runs! Too straight from Bravo and Nair just flicks it down to fine leg boundary.

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 180/5 ( Karun Nair 24 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 5) Good over for Punjab there, 15 runs off Bravo's over. He has one more up his sleeve and probably will bowl the last over. Punjab still 20 away from the 200-run mark.

Punjab have kept abreast of their 10/over rate since beginning... Two overs to go... should be looking to breach 200 here. Meanwhile, Jadeja not having the best day. Hasn't bowled, and hasn't fielded well now... who knows if he will get a bat... not a productive day so far.

SIX! And again we see a fielder, Murali Vijay this time few yards inside the boundary line. Ashwin gets inside the line of the ball and heaves it over the boundary for half a dozen.

OUT! Short ball does the trick! Thakur bowls a superb bouncer that was well targeted, Ashwin had to go for the pull, top edges it and MS Dhoni tracks back settles under the ball and pouches it. Ashwin c Dhoni b SN Thakur 14(11)

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 193/6 ( Karun Nair 28 , Andrew Tye 0) Ashwin drills it extra cover for a couple off the first ball. And launches a six over fine leg after taking couple of singles. Falls off the next delivery. Andre Tye is the new man in, but he is on the other end. Nair slams it over cover fielder for three as the long off fielder who made the ground with Chahar pulling it back in and keeping down to three, Karun will be on strike for the first ball off the final over.

OUT! Bravo keeps it back of a length and it was the slower ball again that Nair looked to smoke it out of the park but didn't quite get from the meat of the bat as he holes out to deep mid wicket fielder who runs in to claim the catch. Nair c Jadeja b Dwayne Bravo 29(17)

After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 197/7 ( Andrew Tye 3 , Barinder Sran 0) Surely, Bravo is among the very best in the business when it comes bowling at the death. Couple of slower ones that Tye wanted to club it to out of ground ended up missing the stumps and going to MSD on the bounce as Tye was beguiled couple of times. Attempted the yorker last ball that ended up as low full toss that was hit to mid wicket with Jadeja again in action but the big ground at Mohali allows the batsmen to come back for two. Only four runs off the final over. Chennai did brilliantly to claw back into the game. KXIP threatened to score in excess off 200 perhaps even 220 but the CSK bowlers did a splendid job to keep them down to 197. It looks like a good batting surface, even Chris Gayle mentioned it in the mid innings interview so Chennai will fancy themselves to continue their unbeaten run. We will find all the answers shortly as Chennai openers will be out anytime. Do join us for the second innings.

Punjab fail to get 200. CSK have been wonderful since the 13th over and pulled things back. While this is still a tall score, not having 200 on your head can help psychologically. How will CSK cope with Punjab spinners though... An intriguing chase lies ahead.

The highest target successfully chased at Mohali in IPL - 191 by KXIP v DC in 2012 and v RCB in 2013 by CSK in IPL - 206 against RCB in 2012

CSK need to chase 198 to make it three successive wins in a row in three chases. It's well within their reach given the trend in this IPL so far. CSK is much maligned in this IPL for being a team full of ageing stars, but they had to really on every ounce of experience in their bowling attack to stage a mini fightback in this game. It will be interesting to see who opens for CSK today. Rayudu and Watson have done reasonably well as openers but they are playing Murali Vijay and it is unlikely he can be accommodated at any position other than opening the batting.

FIFTY! Hammered down the ground! What a return to IPL for Universe Boss!!! 50 off 22 balls.

OUT! How many times do we see this happening. A break and a wicket. Rahul's eyes must have lit up seeing the full toss as he slams it on the offside, looked to hit it over the cover fielder but Bravo jumps and grabs it over his head. Rahul c Dwayne Bravo b Harbhajan 37(22)

OUT! Watto gets the big fish with a bumper. Digs it in short and Gayle when to nudge the climbing delivery around the corner, gets the edge to short fine leg fielder. What an entertainer! What an innings. C Gayle c Tahir b Watson 63 (33)

OUT! Mayank Agarwal perishes. He was looking for the biggie there as he targeted the long on fence but was holed out in the deep as Jadeja takes the catch. Good innings nevertheless. Mayank Agarwal c Jadeja b Tahir 30(19)

OUT! Gone! Another golden duck for Aaron Finch. Oh dear! He hasn't had the best of time in IPL. Perhaps he might not get a game after this. Looked to turn it leg side, but this one goes with the arm. He reviews it, but the onfield umpire's decision stays as the replay showed the ball would have gone on to hit the off pole. Tahir is off in celebrations! He knows he has got his man! Finch lbw b Tahir 0(1)

OUT! Another wicket for Chennai. Shardul Thakur is pumped as Yuvraj gets a tickle to MS Dhoni behind the stumps as he attempted to upper cut it to third man boundary. Yuvi walks even before the umpire raised his finger. Yuvraj c Dhoni b SN Thakur 20(13)

OUT! Short ball does the trick! Thakur bowls a superb bouncer that was well targeted, Ashwin had to go for the pull, top edges it and MS Dhoni tracks back settles under the ball and pouches it. Ashwin c Dhoni b SN Thakur 14(11)

OUT! Bravo keeps it back of a length and it was the slower ball again that Nair looked to smoke it out of the park but didn't quite get from the meat of the bat as he holes out to deep mid wicket fielder who runs in to claim the catch. Nair c Jadeja b Dwayne Bravo 29(17)

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, latest score and cricket update: Surely, Bravo is among the very best in the business when it comes bowling at the death. Couple of slower ones that Tye wanted to club it to out of ground ended up missing the stumps and going to MSD on the bounce as Tye was beguiled couple of times. Attempted the yorker last ball that ended up as low full toss that was hit to mid wicket with Jadeja again in action but the big ground at Mohali allows the batsmen to come back for two. Only four runs off the final over. Chennai did brilliantly to claw back into the game. KXIP threatened to score in excess off 200 perhaps even 220 but the CSK bowlers did a splendid job to keep them down to 197.

It looks like a good batting surface, even Chris Gayle mentioned it in the mid innings interview so Chennai will fancy themselves to continue their unbeaten run. We will find all the answers shortly as Chennai openers will be out anytime. Do join us for the second innings.

Preview: It will be the third game for both teams.

After opening their campaign with a stunning win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings pulled off yet another thrilling chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders.

The likes of Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings are in red-hot form for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team.

CSK have enough depth in their battin

g line-up with the likes of Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Billings and Bravo.

The spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Jadeja and Imran Tahir can be a potent force as they are complemented by Deepak Chahar, Watson and Shardul Thakur.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are coming into the match after yesterday's loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The KXIP started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.

Local player KL Rahul, who fashioned the victory with the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, justified why the franchise spent Rs 11 crore for him.

Rahul smashed a 30-ball 47 against RCB and had Punjab not lost wickets in quick succession, they could have notched up a bigger total than the 155 they managed while batting first.

A cause of concern for KXIP is the form of their top batsman Yuvraj Singh, who has made 12 and 4 in the two games while in the bowling department, Mohit Sharma looked off-colour against RCB.

Ashwin has been in good form with his bowling and has contributed with the bat as well.

Playing his maiden innings as a captain, Ashwin has also been marshalling his men nicely.

In the batting department, there are high expectations from Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the opening match but failed with the bat against RCB.

Punjab's bowlers are doing a fine job with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman surprising the batsmen with his unconventional deliveries. He was even rewarded with the prize wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Apart from Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb, Axar Patel and Andrew Tye add depth to Punjab's bowling attack.

With inputs from PTI