Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings at Mohali.

KXIP v CSK in IPL: Matches - 17 KXIP won - 7 CSK won - 10 CSK have a 3-1 record against KXIP at Mohali in IPL.

This is the first time that Suresh Raina is missing a match for CSK in T20 cricket. He was part of CSK's all the 158 T20 matches.

It's that time of the IPL season when Chris Gayle comes out to play.... Throw of the dice from skipper R Ashwin as the biggest team of IPL — Chennai Super Kings — come calling. This is personal for Ashwin and he has to get one over his old team at his new home ground.

Barinder Sran also included as Punjab strengthen their pace attack. Gayle will counter left arm spin of CSK. They are bowling first which is now an obvious call after winning the toss in IPL. No surprises there. Will be intriguing how KL Rahul changes his approach now that Gayle is playing.

Players are coming out in the field. Chris Gayle is here, people with KL Rahul. Deepak Chahar with the ball in hand.

Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their winning streak when they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It will be the third game for both teams.

After opening their campaign with a stunning win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings pulled off yet another thrilling chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders.

The likes of Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings are in red-hot form for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team.

CSK have enough depth in their battin

g line-up with the likes of Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Billings and Bravo.

The spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Jadeja and Imran Tahir can be a potent force as they are complemented by Deepak Chahar, Watson and Shardul Thakur.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are coming into the match after yesterday's loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The KXIP started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.

Local player KL Rahul, who fashioned the victory with the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, justified why the franchise spent Rs 11 crore for him.

Rahul smashed a 30-ball 47 against RCB and had Punjab not lost wickets in quick succession, they could have notched up a bigger total than the 155 they managed while batting first.

A cause of concern for KXIP is the form of their top batsman Yuvraj Singh, who has made 12 and 4 in the two games while in the bowling department, Mohit Sharma looked off-colour against RCB.

Ashwin has been in good form with his bowling and has contributed with the bat as well.

Playing his maiden innings as a captain, Ashwin has also been marshalling his men nicely.

In the batting department, there are high expectations from Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the opening match but failed with the bat against RCB.

Punjab's bowlers are doing a fine job with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman surprising the batsmen with his unconventional deliveries. He was even rewarded with the prize wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Apart from Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb, Axar Patel and Andrew Tye add depth to Punjab's bowling attack.