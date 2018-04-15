KKR needed that wicket badly. Saha was taking the game away. Good sharp catch by Karthik behind the stumps. This wicket will definitely lift Narine's confidence. However, the home captain needs to keep on attacking. Now, I expect spin from both ends.

After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 35/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 6 , Kane Williamson (C) 2) Narine gets straightaway into the action, scalping the wicket off the first ball. Captain Williamson walks out to the middle. Narine darts one in and following it with a stifled lbw appeal, Karthik tried to dive and catch it for a bat-pad, was never going to get to it. Three singles off his first over. Tidy start.

FOUR! Shimmies down the wicket, gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it past mid off. Classy.

FOUR! Wonderful use of the feet by Williamson and the placement is even better. Plays the cover drive and pierces the field for successive boundaries.

After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 46/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 7 , Kane Williamson (C) 11) Williamson plays couple textbook cover drives, using his feet to the wristspinner. Hyderabad take ten runs off the over without batsmen taking any risk.

OUT! Bowled'em! Narine bowls an offspiner on Dhawan's pads and it sneaks through with Dhawan misses the flick. Big wicket for KKR.

The powerplay went to KKR, but their total isn't big enough to seriously impair this chase. Meanwhile, a homecoming of sorts for Manish Pandey. With Chawla, Narine and now Kuldeep in operation, Pandey must lead for SRH, he would have seen a lot of these bowlers in the KKR nets once upon a time.

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 46/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 11 , Manish Pandey 0) This is what a wicket does. Narine started off with wide and then removes Dhawan off the first legitimate delivery. Lines up five dots to new batsman Manish Pandey. Just give this a second thought that Narine has bowled the over giving away no run of the bat while bowling the last over of the Powerplay. Extraordinary effort. SRH batsmen are chasing a low total can also be factor with the batsmen not trying anything extravagant.

After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 49/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 13 , Manish Pandey 1) Another quiet over with only three singles coming off Kuldeep's first over. The fans in the stadium find their voices as well. They believe they do have a chance, though still an outside chance, but couple of wickets in next three four overs and things can change quickly.

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 53/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 15 , Manish Pandey 3) Karthik rotating his spinners around as he brings Chawla back into the attack. The TV umpire was referred on the final ball off the over with SRH batsmen stealing a quick single with Andre Russell getting a direct-hit at the keeper's end. However the full-stretched Williamson made his ground comfortably. SRH go past the 50-run mark in the 8th over.

Spinners have kept KKR's hope alive here, Narine has already bowled two, so has Chawla. Kuldeep too has started well. The ball is gripping a bit. Looks like we might see Rane rolling his hand over for an over or two.

OUT! Anil Choudhary raises his finger after a certain Kuldeep pleaded for a leg before shout. Kuldeep slipped a wrong'un on the leg stump, prodding forward Pandey was not very sure, with the bat hanging behind his pads. He met his captain mid pitch to discuss a referral with the umpire informing the duo that the time is up. Looked plumb to the naked eye. Replays confirm the same. SRH in a spot of a bother. Manish Pandey lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 4(11)

After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 58/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 18 , Shakib Al Hasan 1) Kuldeep strikes as the KKR spinners maintain the stranglehold over SRH. They aren't able to breakfree, their target is not huge so SRH do not have to worry about the asking rate. 81 off 66 needed, but they have seven wickets in hand and they do not bat really deep. Shakib has joined Williamson in the middle and these two need to stay put.

This is a game of wickets now, which is why it us slightly surprised why Dinesh Karthij does not have a slip in. The decision to send Shakib out could have more to do with maintaining the left arm - right arn batting combo.

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 62/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 20 , Shakib Al Hasan 3) Another tight over by Chawla, only four singles off the over. SRH will have to search for boundaries in couple of overs from now, cannot leave it too late. The momentum is slipping away.

FOUR! A boundary after 34 deliveries. Williamson puts the short ball by Kuldeep away to mid wicket fence.

FOUR! There is another boundary for SRH. Kuldeep dropped it short once again and Williamson swivels to put it away to deep backward square leg. One brings two for SRH.

Shakib Al Hasan has a strike rate of 136.36 at Kolkata in IPL which should be more than enough for SRH today. His last three T20 innings: 12, 7, 7

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 72/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 29 , Shakib Al Hasan 4) Hyderabad get a move on in the over with Williamson finding the fence of consecutive deliveries. A pressure releasing over for the visiting side.

FOUR! Quick bouncer by Russell that hurried on Shakib, he went for the pull and was late on it but the ball flies over the keeper after taking a top edge

FOUR! Audacious stroke by Shakib. Knew exactly where the fielders were. Goes over mid off fielder with no protection in the deep, a difficult shot to execute that gives good returns.

SIX! Wow! Shakib was ready for the short ball this time. Russell goes wide and short with Shakib getting into good position to cut it way over deep backward point. The extra pace ensures the ball sails over the boundary ropes.

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 88/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 30 , Shakib Al Hasan 19) Runs flowing at quick rate suddenly. 14 runs off the last three balls. Shakib is able to play some brave shots that puts SRH back in the driver's seat. The two experienced men in the middle doing it smartly.

KKR bring Narine back into the attack. He has bowled two overs for four runs.

Shakib is in the mood of celebrating the upcoming Bengali New Year in style. Already a 'Man of the Match' effort from the former Knight Riders cricketer. Looks like the game is already gone for KKR. Now the question is how long they can drag this run-chase.

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 97/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 36 , Shakib Al Hasan 22) No boundaries hit in the over. These two take nine runs off the over with couple of braces and singles. Clever batting. Not targeting Narine, but neither are they letting him dominate the proceedings.

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 102/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 39 , Shakib Al Hasan 24) Five singles off the over. SRH cross the 100-run mark. 37 required off 36 balls. Surely this has got to be Hyderabad's match from hereon.

Shivam Mavi introduced for the first time in the match.

Run a ball now required, and the hundred comes up for SRH. They are coasting here mostly thanks to a number of poor decisions from KKR, including bowling Shivam Mavi so late in the innings.

SIX! Nicely done by Williamson. Short ball by Mavi and the SRH skipper pulls it to fine leg boundary.

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 112/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 47 , Shakib Al Hasan 26) Williamson hurried on the pull as he begins a delivery bowled at 143 clicks. Not many bowlers can beat the Kiwi skipper for pace. This has to underline Mavi's ability to generate raw pace. Four singles and a six makes it 10-run over.

OUT! Chawla gets one through Shakib. The wrist-spinner saw Shakib charge down the wicket and he bowled a ball with a flatter trajectory. Maybe slightly late in the game with 25 more needed. S Hasan b Chawla 27 (21)

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 114/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 48 , Deepak Hooda 0) Huge shout for leg before off the last ball against Deepak Hooda, KKR did use the DRS but there was faint edge that Hooda did get before the ball crashes into the pads.

Manish Pandey wasn't the only one who was having a homecoming. Shakib putting on a better show against his old team, but that works both ways, with the bowlers also using their experience of bowling to him. Still just a run a ball, with Williamson just short of 50, so there should be little concern for SRH, despite the DRS drama.

FIFTY! Responsible and a sensible innings by captain Kane as he takes a single to complete a half-century off 43 balls. The target was suited for Williamson to pace his innings and now he needs to bat through.

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 118/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 50 , Deepak Hooda 2) Narine completes his spell and SRH batsmen have done exceedingly well not to give him another wicket. He completes his his quota giving away just 17 runs and picked up two wickets in the process. 21 needed off 18 balls.

Yusuf Pathan has amassed 840 runs at a strike rate of 152.17 at Kolkata in IPL which is the third most by any player.

OUT! Soft dismissal. Mitchell Johnson strikes! Johnson bowls on the pads, Williamson flicks it off his pads and is caught at square leg. Agonising for Williamson. Cannot fathom what he has done here. Is there a late twist in the game? Williamson c A Russell b Johnson 50(44)

And as the clock turns into the next day, this match is turning into a more dramatic contest than it should be. Pressure on the elder Pathan now after he failed to see his team home in the last game. Andre Russel will certainly bowl the next over, and expect some short stuff to Pathan.

FOUR! Yusuf Pathan pummels one through the covers. The ball speeds away off the turf and beats long off to the fence.

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 126/5 ( Deepak Hooda 3 , Yusuf Pathan 6) Another game threatens to go down to the last ball! Well it might, but SRH wouldn't want big Billy to pad up for sure. they must do it early. 13 needed off 12.

FOUR! Driven by Yusuf and he has hit it in the air, but over the cover fielder, was not from the middle of the bat nevertheless had enough legs on it.

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets Yusuf Pathan gets the visiting side over the line with a six over fine leg. Russell banged in short and Pathan was ready to meet fire with fire, pulls it over fine leg for a maximum. Hyderabad win the match off the last ball of the 19th over. Professional performance by SRH as they extend their winning run to three games of as many games.

This is the first time that SRH have beaten KKR at Eden Gardens in IPL. They lost five matches previously.

That's what having a good bowling side can do, it can make your batting look good. Two former KKR players, Shakib and then Yusuf taking SRH home. They have now broken KKR's string of five wins at home, and the trend of teams winning the toss, chasing, and winning continues. SRH consolidate the spot at the top of the table.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik : I thought 160-170 would be a good target, but we didn't bat well enough. On the given day, you need to try and go after a bowler who is not bowling that well. That was the plan, but we could have batted better.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens

It's short of a good length delivery outside off, seams away. Uthappa stays in his crease and looks to push it to the off side but is done in by the away movement. Edges it to the keeper. The umpire doesn't listen to it, but the players are confident and Williamson straightaway takes the review. Replays show that Uthappa indeed edged it.

Oh dear! The rain has gotten heavier. They are coming off and the covers are coming on...

OUT! Fractionally short by Stanlake and Rana goes for the cut. He scythed it firmly, but was hit just wide of Pandey, who pulls of a ripper. It did bob out but Pandey showed amazing reactions to grab it on the second attempt. Brilliant work, absolutely brilliant! Nitish Rana c Manish Pandey b Stanlake 18(16)

DROPPED! If we have to go by the books then this is a drop, but if you ever witness what Pandey did at long on, he saved five runs there. Narine shimmies down the wicket and looks to slam it over long on. At one point it seemed it would sail over the line, but an acrobatic effort from Pandey who catches with the fielder arching back and about to fall over the line, he does exceedingly well to throw the ball back in play. Splendid effort.

OUT! Shakib bowls another arm ball, which Narine mishits with Kane Williamson showing some class in the field, back paddling and keeping his eyes fixed on the boy that was descending rather quickly. Nairne's 10-ball stay comes to an end. S Narine c Williamson b Shakib 9 (10)

OUT! Lynn falls one short off his fifty. Shakib takes a sharp return catch after the batsman checked his shot in the end. KKR lose their 4th wicket. Two relatively new guys in the middle.

OUT! Bhuvi comes back into the attack and gets the wicket of Shubhman Gill. Was the knuckle ball and Shubham Gill who was already into the shot ends up slicing it to the cover fielder. Nothing for Gill to remember from his debut innings. c Shakib b Bhuvneshwar 3(9)

OUT! And Bhuvi responds in some style. Dinesh Karthik edges one to Saha and departs for 29.

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 138/8 ( Mitchell Johnson 4 , ) OUT! Wicket of the final ball as Mavi hits it straight up in the air. Almost a mix up between fielders, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Billy Stanlake. Fortunately they avoided a collision and Kumar holds on to the catch. Bowler Kaul has an exasperated look on his face as if to say what were the two players upto, but in the end no damage done. KKR finish with a paltry score of 138 Mavi starts off the over with clearing the front leg and striking it over covers for couple with Shikhar Dhawan making good ground to pull the ball back in play. Kaul bowls quite a few knuckle ball. Kaul is providing them with no pace to play with. Goes short in the penultimate delivery with Mavi trying to upper cut it, misses.

OUT! Narine strikes off the first ball, not the best of the deliveries to pick a wicket but at this stage KKR won't mind. Slipped it down the leg side with Saha getting a faint edge to Uthappa behind the stumps. Unfortunate way to be dismissed. Saha's quickfire innings comes to an end.

OUT! Anil Choudhary raises his finger after a certain Kuldeep pleaded for a leg before shout. Kuldeep slipped a wrong'un on the leg stump, prodding forward Pandey was not very sure, with the bat hanging behind his pads. He met his captain mid pitch to discuss a referral with the umpire informing the duo that the time is up. Looked plumb to the naked eye. Replays confirm the same. SRH in a spot of a bother. Manish Pandey lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 4(11)

OUT! Chawla gets one through Shakib. The wrist-spinner saw Shakib charge down the wicket and he bowled a ball with a flatter trajectory. Maybe slightly late in the game with 25 more needed. S Hasan b Chawla 27 (21)

FIFTY! Responsible and a sensible innings by captain Kane as he takes a single to complete a half-century off 43 balls. The target was suited for Williamson to pace his innings and now he needs to bat through.

OUT! Soft dismissal. Mitchell Johnson strikes! Johnson bowls on the pads, Williamson flicks it off his pads and is caught at square leg. Agonising for Williamson. Cannot fathom what he has done here. Is there a late twist in the game? Williamson c A Russell b Johnson 50(44)

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets Yusuf Pathan gets the visiting side over the line with a six over fine leg. Russell banged in short and Pathan was ready to meet fire with fire, pulls it over fine leg for a maximum. Hyderabad win the match off the last ball of the 19th over. Professional performance by SRH as they extend their winning run to three games of as many games.

Latest update, IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Another game threatens to go down to the last ball! Well it might, but SRH wouldn't want big Billy to pad up for sure. they must do it early. 13 needed off 12.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get back to the winning ways when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

In their last outing, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the road by five wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Despite posting 202/6 riding West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell's unbeaten 36-ball 88, KKR bowlers found it hard to stop CSK from the off as Shane Watson set up the chase with a belligerent 19-ball 42. Later, England's Sam Billings guided MS Dhoni's team to victory with a 23-ball 56.

KKR's R. Vinay Kumar had a forgettable outing as the Karnataka pacer started proceedings by conceding 16 runs in the first over and then failing to defend 17 needed in the last over.

KKR erred in the field as well with vice captain Robin Uthappa dropping Billings when he was on 9 and Tom Curran grassing Suresh Raina's catch.

"We went for too many runs in the Powerplay, it became really tough to pull back. In the end, it's tough when the teams have got wickets in hand," KKR bowling coach Heath Streak told reporters on Thursday.

"We had a couple of costly dropped catches, we dropped (Sam) Billings on nine, and he played superbly, played some really good shots, also we didn't bowl our best to him. It was a tough performance, and we got to learn from those mistakes and make sure the next game here we come back," Streak added.

The former Zimbabwe skipper also hinted that Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson could return after being rested in the last game due to a niggle. There are chances that Vinay Kumar could be dropped for his poor outings in the first couple of games.

In such a case, Under-19 World Cup winning stars Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi could get a look in.

Little known Rinku Singh could also face the axe after failing to repay the trust shown on him in the first two games. Highly rated U-19 World Cup winning batsman Shubman Gill, in that scenario, might make his IPL debut.

Russell's explosive form with the bat and mystery spinner Sunil Narine's economical bowling are the gains from the CSK game for the men in purple.

But in SRH, they will have an opponent that has made it two wins in as many matches with a thrilling one-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday night.

The win took them to the top of the standings as they have better run rate than Chennai Super Kings, who too have four points.

Having restricted MI to 147/8, SRH made heavy weather of a chase-able target but in the end rode Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 25-ball 32 to get past the line.

It was a nail-biting end as Billy Stanlake scored the winning run off the last ball.

Needing 11 off the final over, bowled by Ben Cutting, Hooda started with a huge six over the long-off which was followed by a wide ball.

SRH seemed to be in control as they needed four off the final five balls, but they could manage just four off the next four deliveries.

It was down to Stanlake then and the Aussie pacer held his nerves to loft a slower delivery over mid-wicket to seal the game for the hosts.

SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against MI, is a prime example.

Besides Rashid, the likes of Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan and Sandeep Sharma provide a lot of options. Bhuvneshwar did not played against MI due to back pain and it remains to be seen whether India's premier fast bowler starts against KKR or not.

IF Bhuvi is not playing, it will be a boost for the home team.

SRH also have few former KKR players in their ranks like Manish Pandey, local boy Wriddhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib to help them get extra information about their rivals.

KKR and SRH have met 12 times in total with the former leading the head-to-head tally 8-4.

Teams:

SRH: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.



With inputs from IANS