FOUR! Lynn makes a bit of room and slashes a short of a good length delivery over point. He manufactured that shot.

FOUR! Kaul is unlucky. Lynn goes for a wild swing but gets an inside edge wide of the leg stump to fine leg. It was the slower ball.

FOUR! 3rd in the over. Lynnsanity is about to begin. It's full and outside off, Lynn thumps it through extra cover.

After 5 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 37/1 ( Chris Lynn 28 , Nitish Rana 6) Lynn is starting to look ominous. He is manufacturing shots. Kaul tried to vary his pace but Lynn was picking them up well. He got lucky with one boundary which was an inside edge to fine leg but the rest two were powerfully hit. 14 runs off the Kaul over.

Right, a crucial moment in the match. Rashid Khan into the attack.

SIX! That's huge. Rana gets down and slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket off Rashid.

FOUR! Rana gives himself a bit of room and cuts it wide of point, very close to the body.

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 49/1 ( Chris Lynn 29 , Nitish Rana 17) Rashid hasn't started off well. He conceded just 13 runs in the last match, here he has already given away 12 in his first over. Excellent batting from Rana who hammered a six and then out of nowhere manufactured a cut to end the over with a four.

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 52/1 ( Chris Lynn 31 , Nitish Rana 18) A very good start from Shakib. He flighted them well and kept Lynn and Rana in check. Just three runs off it.

Oh dear! The rain has gotten heavier. They are coming off and the covers are coming on...

As expected, there has been some sideways movement for the pace bowlers on this fresh Eden pitch and both Bhuvi and Stanlake have utilised it beautifully. However, importantly the home side has lost only one wicket against them. Now, Lynn and Rana need to take over from here. Both have got starts. Meanwhile, it has started drizzling at Eden.

A pretty balanced power play, but KKR will be the happier team. On a wicket that has some bounce and movement, to only give one wicket to Bhuvi and Stanlake and still get out of jail with 50 runs is a win. That said, Lynn got lucky, but that's the way the game goes.

Shakib AL Hasan's economy rate of 8.04 in IPL at Kolkata - the joint worst for any bowler. (Min. 15 wickets)

It is drizzling steadily and not looking good. The groundsmen are covering the entire field of play, which means they expect a longer break here. Remember, the match stopped at 8.32 PM and if we do not start on or before 9.32 PM, the overs will start getting deducted.

Good news. The drizzle has finally stopped and the groundsmen are currently removing the covers.

The outfield is not affected, at all. There is not a single wet patch. An excellent job has been done by the groundsmen. The SRH players are already back in the field, warming up. I am expecting a full 20-over-a-side game here.

Lynn and Rana jog out to the middle, to restart the innings after the rain break. Billy Stanlake will start the 8th over.

OUT! Fractionally short by Stanlake and Rana goes for the cut. He scythed it firmly, but was hit just wide of Pandey, who pulls of a ripper. It did bob out but Pandey showed amazing reactions to grab it on the second attempt. Brilliant work, absolutely brilliant! Nitish Rana c Manish Pandey b Stanlake 18(16)

After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 55/2 ( Chris Lynn 34 , Sunil Narine 0) Lynn taps it to third man to what should be a single turns into a brace as Yusuf Pathan failed to collect it cleanly, the misfield gives an extra run. Stanlake continues to clock in excess 140, at times over 145 clicks. Rana departs after some brilliance in the field by Pandey. Narine walks in at number four.

Wicket straight after the break is a bonus, because SRH might find the next period of play tough. With moisture on the outfield, the ball will get damp and that could take the spinners out of the equation by reducing the grip they get on the ball. Best batting conditions in the match coming up

Can't understand the thought process behind sending Narine here, especially when you have someone like Gill in the batting line-up. Maybe he has been sent to attack both Shakib and Rashid. But with the field back, it won't be easy for Narine to start slogging straightway.

Sunil Narine's SR in T20s: Career - 144.26 Opener - 161.97 All other positions combined - 129.11 Is it a good decision to send Narine at No 4 today?

DROPPED! If we have to go by the books then this is a drop, but if you ever witness what Pandey did at long on, he saved five runs there. Narine shimmies down the wicket and looks to slam it over long on. At one point it seemed it would sail over the line, but an acrobatic effort from Pandey who catches with the fielder arching back and about to fall over the line, he does exceedingly well to throw the ball back in play. Splendid effort.

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 59/2 ( Chris Lynn 36 , Sunil Narine 2) Shakib begins the over well with a couple of dots followed by three singles and a terrific effort in the deep by Pandey off the last ball to keep it down to one when it seemed the ball was heading for six.

SIX! Was from nowhere close the middle of the bat, but Lynn hit it straight up with the ball going high up in the air. Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson from long on and long off respectively converge, with the Afghan going for it finally, because SRH captain was in his eyeline he ended up in awkward position, kneeling down and extending his arm to hold on, not very convincing as it palms it first on his face and then over the ropes.

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 70/2 ( Chris Lynn 46 , Sunil Narine 3) Fortunate favouring Lynn at the moment with a missed chance in the deep and an inside edge going past his stumps for a boundary in the over. At halfway stage KKR have only managed to get to 70. Then are looking for kick on.

OUT! Shakib bowls another arm ball, which Narine mishits with Kane Williamson showing some class in the field, back paddling and keeping his eyes fixed on the boy that was descending rather quickly. Nairne's 10-ball stay comes to an end. S Narine c Williamson b Shakib 9 (10)

Dinesh Karthik's batting average of 14.45 against SRH in IPL - the lowest for any player against them. (Min.10 innings played) He has some work to do here to get KKR back in the match.

After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 81/3 ( Chris Lynn 47 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 1) Eventful over with edges flying across, Shakib straying in line and ball racing to fine leg boundary and Billy Stanlake dragging it back in with a valiant effort. Yusuf Pathan also showing he has still got it in the field at long off, but it was Williamson's top effort that send Narine back, before he survived a close stumping call.

The decision to send Narine at four made as much sense as opening with Uthapa when Narine is in such good form. Some good bowling from SRH, and even better bowler management. With eight overs to go, Williamson has six from Bhuvi, Rashid and Siddarth Kaul in his pocket.

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 86/3 ( Chris Lynn 49 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 4) Rashid Khan delivers a tidy over. Karthik looks to get his eye in as Lynn and the captain take five risk free singles of the over.

OUT! Lynn falls one short off his fifty. Shakib takes a sharp return catch after the batsman checked his shot in the end. KKR lose their 4th wicket. Two relatively new guys in the middle.

So, as expected by me, the Narine experiment has failed. But I believe, the Lynn wicket will hurt KKR more. He was looking good for a big one tonight. Now it is upto Russell and Karthik. KKR need to reach 170-180 to throw a challenge for this powerpacked SRH batting line-up.

Andre Russell's strike rate of 179.10 in IPL is the highest for any player with a cut-off of 300 runs. It's vital for him to spend some time in the middle before flexing his muscles

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 90/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 4 , Andre Russell 3) End of Shakib's magnificent spell, gives 21 runs off his four overs and picks up two important wickets. In form Andre Russell has come out in the middle. Kolkata Need some quick runs.

SIX! Andre Rusell might get a six against his name, but the ball will be remembered for Hooda's scntillating effort. He did well to get two hands to the ball strike the ball to deep cover boundary. Hooda released the ball but just when his foot landed on the boundary cushions. Hard luck but top top effort.

OUT! Another unreal effort in the field and it is that man, Manish Pandey, again. Runs back and pulls off a stunner. Russell tried to hit it out of the park, was never in the position to play and Stanlake claims another wicket. He is backed by his fielders. KKR have lost half their side. A Russell c Manish Pandey b Stanlake 9(5)

The KKR top five back in the hut and Williamson's best bowlers yet to come. All the cards in SRH's favour. And the fielding has been top notch. After that drop by Williamson before the rain break, we have seen some fearless athleticism. Pandey's last catch in particular was special, because third man was charging in and would have been in his peripheral vision. He made the dive anyways!

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 97/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 5 , Shubman Gill 0) Russell came out with the motive to hit everything out of the park, try to continue from where he left in the previous game, wasn't the best of the plans as he lasts only five balls, with U-19 Player of the Tournament, Shubhman Gill walks out to the middle for his first game. Tried the upper cut but couldn't get any bat on ball.

Shubman Gill was the Player of the Tournament in ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018.

FOUR! Cracking shot by Dinesh Karthik, back of a length by Kaul and Karthik has placed it behind point with the ball running across the practice wickets and into the boundary.

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 106/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 12 , Shubman Gill 1) KKR cross the 100 run mark. DK is the key here. He needs to bat through and try and get as many as possible. 150-160 is tough from here on not impossible though.

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 111/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 15 , Shubman Gill 3) Rashid is on the money once again. After going for 12 in the first over, he has bowled extremely well. Only five singles of the over.

OUT! Bhuvi comes back into the attack and gets the wicket of Shubhman Gill. Was the knuckle ball and Shubham Gill who was already into the shot ends up slicing it to the cover fielder. Nothing for Gill to remember from his debut innings. c Shakib b Bhuvneshwar 3(9)

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 113/6 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 17 , Shivam Mavi 0) What an over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He is simply amazing at the backend. Such a wily bowler, giving away only two runs off the over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens

It's short of a good length delivery outside off, seams away. Uthappa stays in his crease and looks to push it to the off side but is done in by the away movement. Edges it to the keeper. The umpire doesn't listen to it, but the players are confident and Williamson straightaway takes the review. Replays show that Uthappa indeed edged it.

Oh dear! The rain has gotten heavier. They are coming off and the covers are coming on...

OUT! Fractionally short by Stanlake and Rana goes for the cut. He scythed it firmly, but was hit just wide of Pandey, who pulls of a ripper. It did bob out but Pandey showed amazing reactions to grab it on the second attempt. Brilliant work, absolutely brilliant! Nitish Rana c Manish Pandey b Stanlake 18(16)

DROPPED! If we have to go by the books then this is a drop, but if you ever witness what Pandey did at long on, he saved five runs there. Narine shimmies down the wicket and looks to slam it over long on. At one point it seemed it would sail over the line, but an acrobatic effort from Pandey who catches with the fielder arching back and about to fall over the line, he does exceedingly well to throw the ball back in play. Splendid effort.

OUT! Shakib bowls another arm ball, which Narine mishits with Kane Williamson showing some class in the field, back paddling and keeping his eyes fixed on the boy that was descending rather quickly. Nairne's 10-ball stay comes to an end. S Narine c Williamson b Shakib 9 (10)

OUT! Lynn falls one short off his fifty. Shakib takes a sharp return catch after the batsman checked his shot in the end. KKR lose their 4th wicket. Two relatively new guys in the middle.

OUT! Bhuvi comes back into the attack and gets the wicket of Shubhman Gill. Was the knuckle ball and Shubham Gill who was already into the shot ends up slicing it to the cover fielder. Nothing for Gill to remember from his debut innings. c Shakib b Bhuvneshwar 3(9)

Latest update, IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Rashid is on the money once again. After going for 12 in the first over, he has bowled extremely well. Only five singles of the over.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get back to the winning ways when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

In their last outing, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the road by five wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Despite posting 202/6 riding West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell's unbeaten 36-ball 88, KKR bowlers found it hard to stop CSK from the off as Shane Watson set up the chase with a belligerent 19-ball 42. Later, England's Sam Billings guided MS Dhoni's team to victory with a 23-ball 56.

KKR's R. Vinay Kumar had a forgettable outing as the Karnataka pacer started proceedings by conceding 16 runs in the first over and then failing to defend 17 needed in the last over.

KKR erred in the field as well with vice captain Robin Uthappa dropping Billings when he was on 9 and Tom Curran grassing Suresh Raina's catch.

"We went for too many runs in the Powerplay, it became really tough to pull back. In the end, it's tough when the teams have got wickets in hand," KKR bowling coach Heath Streak told reporters on Thursday.

"We had a couple of costly dropped catches, we dropped (Sam) Billings on nine, and he played superbly, played some really good shots, also we didn't bowl our best to him. It was a tough performance, and we got to learn from those mistakes and make sure the next game here we come back," Streak added.

The former Zimbabwe skipper also hinted that Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson could return after being rested in the last game due to a niggle. There are chances that Vinay Kumar could be dropped for his poor outings in the first couple of games.

In such a case, Under-19 World Cup winning stars Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi could get a look in.

Little known Rinku Singh could also face the axe after failing to repay the trust shown on him in the first two games. Highly rated U-19 World Cup winning batsman Shubman Gill, in that scenario, might make his IPL debut.

Russell's explosive form with the bat and mystery spinner Sunil Narine's economical bowling are the gains from the CSK game for the men in purple.

But in SRH, they will have an opponent that has made it two wins in as many matches with a thrilling one-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday night.

The win took them to the top of the standings as they have better run rate than Chennai Super Kings, who too have four points.

Having restricted MI to 147/8, SRH made heavy weather of a chase-able target but in the end rode Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 25-ball 32 to get past the line.

It was a nail-biting end as Billy Stanlake scored the winning run off the last ball.

Needing 11 off the final over, bowled by Ben Cutting, Hooda started with a huge six over the long-off which was followed by a wide ball.

SRH seemed to be in control as they needed four off the final five balls, but they could manage just four off the next four deliveries.

It was down to Stanlake then and the Aussie pacer held his nerves to loft a slower delivery over mid-wicket to seal the game for the hosts.

SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against MI, is a prime example.

Besides Rashid, the likes of Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan and Sandeep Sharma provide a lot of options. Bhuvneshwar did not played against MI due to back pain and it remains to be seen whether India's premier fast bowler starts against KKR or not.

IF Bhuvi is not playing, it will be a boost for the home team.

SRH also have few former KKR players in their ranks like Manish Pandey, local boy Wriddhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib to help them get extra information about their rivals.

KKR and SRH have met 12 times in total with the former leading the head-to-head tally 8-4.

Teams:

SRH: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.



With inputs from IANS