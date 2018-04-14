Hello and welcome to the coverage of the IPL 2018 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens. Match starts at 8 pm IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

The best bowling side in the tournament to go up against the team that was the first to score 200 this season. Not a bad matchup at the Eden Gardens Although Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's absence was not felt last game, SRH will be hoping to have him back. And a games against a spin heavy bowling side is likely to test the SRH middle order, and see if last game's collapse was just a blip or a hole that needs fixing.

TOSS UPDATE! Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens

Important toss to win for SRH. We know it is very hard to defend in Kolkata. So, Williamson has no hesitation to field first here. The KKR bowling, which failed to defend 202 last time, will be under pressure once again. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on two Under-19 stars, Gill and Mavi, who are making their IPL debut today. It means Rinku Singh and Vinay Kumar have been dropped. Johnson too is making a comeback in the eleven, replacing Curran.

Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa are the openers. Bhuvneshwar will start off proceedings for SRH.

So Bhuvaneshwar comes back in and SRH will feel taller already. An unbeaten side against a team that has such a strong record at home. The team chasing has won every game so far, and SRH sticking with that trend and fielding first. Really excited to see how Billy Stanlake goes on this Kolkata surface, which traditionally favours quicks.

It has been a humid day in Kolkata. So, dew might become a big factor in the second half of the game. KKR batting needs a huge score here. I am actually interested to see in which position Gill bats. Generally, he is a top-order batsman but KKR has a settled top four. Meanwhile, they are using a fresh pitch for this fixture so expect pace bowlers to extract bounce early on.

After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 1/0 ( Robin Uthappa 1 , Chris Lynn 0) Bhuvneshwar starts off well. A couple of outswingers followed by the one that comes in. He hurried Uthappa a little bit. Uthappa played five balls and was cautious in his approach. Excellent over, just a single off it.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 22 wickets against KKR in IPL - the most by any bowler.

FOUR! Hammered! Stanlake offers width, Lynn crashes it through point for the first boundary of the innings.

No Sunil Narine at the top. Sensible decision by KKR, against Bhuvi and Stanlake, it would have been tougher for him to counter-attack. That's why they have opted for a traditional approach. They don't want to give early breakthroughs to the SRH pacers. Here, the hosts badly need Lynn to fire.

FOUR! Just over. 2 in 2 for Lynn. He looks to go over mid off but doesn't time it well, it flies just over the leaping Williamson for another boundary.

After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 10/0 ( Robin Uthappa 2 , Chris Lynn 8) Stanlake ramped up good pace. However he erred in his lengths. A short and wide one was crashed for four through point and then a full delivery was lofted just over mid off. 9 runs off the over. A good one for KKR.

FOUR! Lynn is not connecting them off the middle but still collecting runs. He swats a slower ball wide of mid on for the third four of the innings.

Chris Lynn is the only player to hit 100 sixes in BBL. He can sixes at will but the question is that will he be able to dominate the most successful bowling attack of the tournament so far?

Huge appeal for a caught behind against Uthappa. The umpire says no, SRH opt for a review.

OUT! Bhuvneshwar strikes early. Good review. It's short of a good length delivery outside off, seams away. Uthappa stays in his crease and looks to push it to the off side but is done in by the away movement. Edges it to the keeper. The umpire doesn't listen to it, but the players are confident and Williamson straightaway takes the review. Replays show that Uthappa indeed edged it. Nitish Rana is the new batsman.

FOUR! Murdered! Short and wide outside off, Rana just smashes it through point. What a way to start off.

After 3 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders 21/1 ( Chris Lynn 13 , Nitish Rana 5) KKR got two boundaries in that over but lost Uthappa. Bhuvneshwar is getting some movement off the pitch and that helped him get the wicket of Uthappa. Lynn and Rana hit a four each. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.

Bhuvaneshwar makes the breakthrough. He was bowling slightly short of length to Utthapa, but the wicket ball was a fraction fuller, which gave the batter less time to react to the second line of the ball. Not a lot of movement in the air, but some off the pitch certainly.

After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 23/1 ( Chris Lynn 14 , Nitish Rana 6) Excellent over from Stanlake. He concentrated on bowling it short. He bowled a snorter first up, Rana fended it away and it flew just wide of the backward point fielder. A couple of short of good length deliveries beat Rana's outside edge. He too is getting decent movement off the pitch. Just 2 runs off the over.

Bowled one close to 150 clicks in the previous over!

FOUR! Lynn makes a bit of room and slashes a short of a good length delivery over point. He manufactured that shot.

FOUR! Kaul is unlucky. Lynn goes for a wild swing but gets an inside edge wide of the leg stump to fine leg. It was the slower ball.

FOUR! 3rd in the over. Lynnsanity is about to begin. It's full and outside off, Lynn thumps it through extra cover.

After 5 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 37/1 ( Chris Lynn 28 , Nitish Rana 6) Lynn is starting to look ominous. He is manufacturing shots. Kaul tried to vary his pace but Lynn was picking them up well. He got lucky with one boundary which was an inside edge to fine leg but the rest two were powerfully hit. 14 runs off the Kaul over.

Right, a crucial moment in the match. Rashid Khan into the attack.

SIX! That's huge. Rana gets down and slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket off Rashid.

FOUR! Rana gives himself a bit of room and cuts it wide of point, very close to the body.

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 49/1 ( Chris Lynn 29 , Nitish Rana 17) Rashid hasn't started off well. He conceded just 13 runs in the last match, here he has already given away 12 in his first over. Excellent batting from Rana who hammered a six and then out of nowhere manufactured a cut to end the over with a four.

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 52/1 ( Chris Lynn 31 , Nitish Rana 18) A very good start from Shakib. He flighted them well and kept Lynn and Rana in check. Just three runs off it.

Oh dear! The rain has gotten heavier. They are coming off and the covers are coming on...

As expected, there has been some sideways movement for the pace bowlers on this fresh Eden pitch and both Bhuvi and Stanlake have utilised it beautifully. However, importantly the home side has lost only one wicket against them. Now, Lynn and Rana need to take over from here. Both have got starts. Meanwhile, it has started drizzling at Eden.

A pretty balanced power play, but KKR will be the happier team. On a wicket that has some bounce and movement, to only give one wicket to Bhuvi and Stanlake and still get out of jail with 50 runs is a win. That said, Lynn got lucky, but that's the way the game goes.

Shakib AL Hasan's economy rate of 8.04 in IPL at Kolkata - the joint worst for any bowler. (Min. 15 wickets)

It is drizzling steadily and not looking good. The groundsmen are covering the entire field of play, which means they expect a longer break here. Remember, the match stopped at 8.32 PM and if we do not start on or before 9.32 PM, the overs will start getting deducted.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get back to the winning ways when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

In their last outing, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the road by five wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Despite posting 202/6 riding West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell's unbeaten 36-ball 88, KKR bowlers found it hard to stop CSK from the off as Shane Watson set up the chase with a belligerent 19-ball 42. Later, England's Sam Billings guided MS Dhoni's team to victory with a 23-ball 56.

KKR's R. Vinay Kumar had a forgettable outing as the Karnataka pacer started proceedings by conceding 16 runs in the first over and then failing to defend 17 needed in the last over.

KKR erred in the field as well with vice captain Robin Uthappa dropping Billings when he was on 9 and Tom Curran grassing Suresh Raina's catch.

"We went for too many runs in the Powerplay, it became really tough to pull back. In the end, it's tough when the teams have got wickets in hand," KKR bowling coach Heath Streak told reporters on Thursday.

"We had a couple of costly dropped catches, we dropped (Sam) Billings on nine, and he played superbly, played some really good shots, also we didn't bowl our best to him. It was a tough performance, and we got to learn from those mistakes and make sure the next game here we come back," Streak added.

The former Zimbabwe skipper also hinted that Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson could return after being rested in the last game due to a niggle. There are chances that Vinay Kumar could be dropped for his poor outings in the first couple of games.

In such a case, Under-19 World Cup winning stars Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi could get a look in.

Little known Rinku Singh could also face the axe after failing to repay the trust shown on him in the first two games. Highly rated U-19 World Cup winning batsman Shubman Gill, in that scenario, might make his IPL debut.

Russell's explosive form with the bat and mystery spinner Sunil Narine's economical bowling are the gains from the CSK game for the men in purple.

But in SRH, they will have an opponent that has made it two wins in as many matches with a thrilling one-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday night.

The win took them to the top of the standings as they have better run rate than Chennai Super Kings, who too have four points.

Having restricted MI to 147/8, SRH made heavy weather of a chase-able target but in the end rode Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 25-ball 32 to get past the line.

It was a nail-biting end as Billy Stanlake scored the winning run off the last ball.

Needing 11 off the final over, bowled by Ben Cutting, Hooda started with a huge six over the long-off which was followed by a wide ball.

SRH seemed to be in control as they needed four off the final five balls, but they could manage just four off the next four deliveries.

It was down to Stanlake then and the Aussie pacer held his nerves to loft a slower delivery over mid-wicket to seal the game for the hosts.

SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against MI, is a prime example.

Besides Rashid, the likes of Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan and Sandeep Sharma provide a lot of options. Bhuvneshwar did not played against MI due to back pain and it remains to be seen whether India's premier fast bowler starts against KKR or not.

IF Bhuvi is not playing, it will be a boost for the home team.

SRH also have few former KKR players in their ranks like Manish Pandey, local boy Wriddhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib to help them get extra information about their rivals.

KKR and SRH have met 12 times in total with the former leading the head-to-head tally 8-4.

Teams:

SRH: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.



With inputs from IANS