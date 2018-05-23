After 10 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 63/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 26 , Shubman Gill 2) KKR must have heaved a sigh of relief as Karthik hit a rare boundary in that over. However, that was the only delivery in which Gopal erred in his lines. There were just three singles in the over apart from the four in that over. It will be interesting to see what approach young Shubman Gill takes in this pressure situation.

FOUR! Nicely placed! Shubman waits and guides it to third man off Laughlin, it just races away.

After 11 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 72/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 30 , Shubman Gill 7) A decent over for KKR given circumstances. The two batsmen concentrated on playing late and behind square on the off side. Karthik guided the first one very fine to third man but Sodhi made a good stop at the fence. Three singles, a two and boundary made it 9 runs off the over.

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 76/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 32 , Shubman Gill 9) Another very good over from Gopal. He is not giving anything away. Tight lines and lengths mean the batsmen have no chance but to tuck it around for singles. Just four runs off the over. The question is, when will KKR plan to up the ante?

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 82/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 34 , Shubman Gill 13) No boundary in this over as well. Gill could have got one when he whipped one wide of long on but Binny made a brilliant save to save two runs. KKR still dealing in singles and 2s. Four ones and a two in that over, 6 off it. Got to say, RR bowlers' discipline has been immaculate.

The big overs aren’t coming for KKR. This 30-run partnership has taken 30 balls. Two good overs won’t do them much harm.

FOUR! Gill finally breaks the shackles. A touch wide from Gopal, Gill cuts it through point.

SIX! Well, well. This is very good. Gill comes down the track and lofts it straight back over Gopal's head.

SIX! 2nd in the over. Short from Gopal, Karthik rocks back and pulls it over deep mid-wicket.

After 14 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 102/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 43 , Shubman Gill 24) KKR finally decide to up the ante. Two sixes and a four in that over. Gopal didn't get his lengths right and was punished. Gill hit a four and a six and then Karthik hammered a short one for another six to bring up the 50-run stand. KKR need more of these.

OUT! Archer breaks the stand. Gill is back in the hut. It's short of a length delivery, Gill gives himself a bit of room but Archer follows him. Gill is cramped for room and looks to slash it over the off side but ends up edging it to the keeper. He is livid with himself as he walks back. A timely wicket for RR. Andre Russell is the new batsman.

What a time to lose your wicket! Just when KKR were looking to turn the momentum, they have lost Gill. Loud, loud cheer greets Andre Russel.

SIX! Russell deposits the Free Hit delivery from Archer over wide long on to get off the mark.

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 114/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 43 , Andre Russell 7) A mixed over for Rajasthan. Gill started off well with a thumping four over extra cover off Archer. But Archer bounced back to send Gill back in the hut. Archer the erred in length and bowled a second bouncer over the head and conceded a NO ball, Russell hammered the Free Hit delivery over wide long on for a six. A single off the last ball made it 12 runs and a wicket off the over. With 5 overs to go, this pair holds the key for KKR now.

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 116/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 44 , Andre Russell 8) RR bounced back in that over as Sodhi conceded just two singles. Russell got a real half-tracker off the penultimate ball but he completely missed it eliciting smiles and laughs on the field. The batsmen struggled to connect the ball off the middle.

Right, so last few overs. Guess KKR should aim to get at least 8 per over to give their spinners a chance on this track. Karthik, by the way, has played really well. He has played spinners predominantly off the back foot and it has worked so far.

KKR's scores in the last five overs this IPL while batting first: 79/1 v CSK 32/3 v SRH 55/5 v DD 45/4 v KXIP 76/3 v KXIP They have to score atleast 50 to 60 runs from here on.

Game changing rapidly, but at the same time pitch starting to flatten out. Important breakthrough by Archer and good captaincy by Rahane again to revert back to the fast bowler to break the partnership. Death bowling is so important, Archer has already bowled three, so other four overs they need Unadkat to really stand up.

SIX! FIFTY for Karthik! It's a top edge but Karthik won't mind. He looks to go for a scoop but gets a top edge over the keeper. He continues his good form with yet another innings of significance.

SIX! Russell gets the second six of the over as he heaves one just over the fielder at deep mid-wicket.

FOUR ! Russell is warming up. Smashes this one over extra cover to hit 10 off 2.

Excellent half century this from the skipper. His 8-ball 29 in Sri Lanka seems to have done wonders to his self-belief. Meanwhile, Russell has gone on a boundary-hitting overdrive.

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 135/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 52 , Andre Russell 19) A brilliant over for KKR. Just what they wanted. Two sixes and a four. Russell is starting to look dangerous. Karthik reached his fifty and is playing a gem. Unadkat hasn't got his lines and lengths right in this match and has gone for 33 runs off his 2 overs. KKR would be looking at 165-170 if this pair stays till the end.

OUT! Laughlin provides the breakthrough and it's a big one. Karthik is back in the hut after hitting 50. It's a slower delivery outside off, Karthik goes for a swipe across the line, is done in by the change of pace and gets a top edge to extra cover where Rahane pouches a very good catch. A very good innings comes to an end.

SIX! 2nd in the over! Short from Laughlin, Russell goes for a pull but gets a top edge over fine leg. It flies into the stands.

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 149/6 ( Andre Russell 32 , Javon Searles 1) Russell is playing crucial innings here. Karthik departed off the first ball of the over but then Russell made up for it with two sixes in the over. 14 runs off the over. KKR 149/6. 165 still possible if Russell stays till the end.

SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Forehand down the line show. Slower short ball outside off. Russell clobbers it over long off.

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 157/6 ( Andre Russell 39 , Javon Searles 2) Despite that ridiculous six, it was a brilliant over from Archer. He varied his lengts and pace well. 8 runs off the over, RR will take it any day with Russell in the middle.

No of players to hit 30-plus sixes in each IPL season: 2008 - 1, 2009 - 0 2010 - 0, 2011 - 1 2012 - 1, 2013 - 1 2014 - 2, 2015 - 1 2016 - 3, 2017 - 0 2018 - 6*

This is going to tough chase for the Royals. But you can never doubt them, they find a way to surprise all of us. Rahane and Samson are due for big scores and it is pivotal they bat with freedom. The Royals attitude is lets not be afraid of losing, if they can keep that up with the bat - this could be close chase. To be fair KKR are favourites from here.

OUT! Good catch from Archer. Searles looks to go downtown off a slower ball but ends up mistiming it high in the air, Archer runs to his right from long off and pouches it.

After 20 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 169/7 ( Andre Russell 49 , Piyush Chawla 0) KKR have recovered well to post 169/7. Russell remains unbeaten on 49. Laughlin started off nervously with a couple of wides to start off. Russell then hammered a couple of fours on either side of Searles' wicket to propel KKR to a competitive total. 12 runs and a wicket off the last over from Laughlin.

KKR would be happy with 169/7 considering the way they started. The pitch has certainly eased out after first ten overs. Ball is coming lot nicely on the bat and the bounce has become increasingly truer. A lot will depend on the way KKR start. If they can put RR’s wobbly middle order under pressure early, we have a game on. Else, 170 on this pitch is perfectly gettable.

Meanwhile Rahane and Rahul Tripathi are wasting no time and are taking throwdowns. At the toss, Rahane had said he doesn’t know where he will bat tonight. By the looks of it, he will open the chase.

Challenging total to say the least, but not beyond RR's reach. Out come Ajinkya Rahane with Rahul Tripathi along side. After playing a useful hand, Dr Russ will start with the ball.

RR have hit 256 boundaries in IPL - 11 so far - the least by any team.

KKR have conceded 123 sixes in this IPL so far - the least by a team.

RR have won only one match at Eden Gardens in IPL and it came in 2008. They have lost six consecutive matches since then.

Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and Rajasthan Royals have elected to bowl first.

Preview: Resurgent Rajasthan Royals will look to defy odds and upset 'home favourites' Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

KKR are the only team among the four knockout entrants to have got their matches in their own backyard. If they win the Eliminator, their Qualifier 2 will also be at the same venue on 25 May.

Besides having the home advantage, KKR will also start as favourites against depleted Royals who made the playoffs by the skin of their teeth.

Sans the services of in-form England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes, Rajasthan got past Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win last league engagement to make it to the knockouts.

Chennai Super Kings' five-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab sealed Royals' place in the playoffs while Mumbai Indians also lost to Delhi Daredevils. Both Punjab and Mumbai were in fray for the fourth playoff spot which went to Royals.

For KKR, a five-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad ensured they finished third in the table.

KKR's main weapons has been Karthik and Sunil Narine alongwith sizable contributions from the wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and dashing Australian opener Chris Lynn.

Underlining that his match-winning innings in the Nidahas Trophy final was no flash in the pan, Karthik has led from the front.

The 33-year old stumper-batsman has been a terrific finisher for the KKR this season. Of his 438 runs this season, 412 were made in 13 innings at No. 5 or lower; only Kieron Pollard's 419 in 17 innings in 2013 is higher.

Mystery spinner Narine has enhanced his credentials as an opener by becoming only the fourth player to score 300 plus runs and grab more than 15 wickets in an IPL season, after Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Jacques Kallis.

Apart from the pair, Lynn has struck form at the right time after enduring a subdued season by his standards.

Andre Russell is always a threat with bat and ball and in M. Prasidh Krishna -- who returned career best figures of 4/30 against Hyderabad -- KKR have found a tall pacer who hits the deck hard and bowls good length stuff.

Royals will once again miss Buttler who is on national duty after getting a Test call-up. Buttler has been their batting mainstay piling up 548 runs in 13 matches at 54.80.

Big-hitting South African wicketkeeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen showed his class in the last game, his 32 off 21 studded with some stunning shots. The Karnataka pair of Gowtham and Gopal impressed too.

While Gowtham smacked 14 off five balls in the last over and conceded just six runs in two overs of offspin, besides also dismissing Virat Kohli for 4 in the third over, Gopal finished with career-best figures of 4 for 16.

Just over a week back, the two sides met at the same venue with KKR getting the better of Royals by six wickets.

The Eden pitch, this time, would not be prepared the way KKR want it to as the Eliminator won't be treated as a home game.

BCCI East Zone curator Ashish Bhowmick has been tasked to prepare the track and it is expected to have a fair bit of grass on it. Just two out of seven games -- vs RCB on 8 April and CSK on 3 May -- have been played on this pitch this IPL.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

RR: Heinrich Klassen, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

With inputs from IANS