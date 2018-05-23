For all the excitement surrounding this match, must admit that the crowd is a bit underwhelming. Number of seats still unoccupied, though some may fill up gradually. Weekday scheduling a reason?

Right! Narine and Lynn are the openers striding out to the middle. Gowtham will start off.

FOUR! Narine off the mark straightaway. Backs away and thumps the first ball through covers.

OUT! What a start to the game! Four and out! Narine is back in the hut! Narine looks to go big again, charges down the track and looks to loft it over the off side but it turns away and beats his outside edge. The keeper does the rest. Good stuff from Gowtham. Huge wicket for RR.

KKR have hit 340 boundaries in IPL - 11 so far - the most by any team.

RR have taken 74 wickets in this IPL so far - the least by any team.

RR have conceded 71 sixes in this IPL so far - the least by a team.

FOUR BYES! Uthappa goes for a reverse sweep but misses, the keeper misses it too and it runs away to the fence.

After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 10/1 ( Chris Lynn 1 , Robin Uthappa 1) A brilliant start from Gowtham. He got some zip from the surface. Narine made his intent clear right from the first ball as he backed away and crashed one for four. Gowtham hit back with the wicket of the West Indies. He then induced a leading edge off Lynn but it fell well short of the fielder. Gowtham was unlucky off the last ball as Uthappa's missed reverse sweep ran away for four byes.

It might be 3rd vs 4th, but both teams have been in decent form heading into the finals. Kolkata have won three win a row while the Royals have won four of the last five. The wicket of Narine is so key to controlling KKR. Also a bit of spin in the pitch, there has been a bit of rainfall in Kolkata leading into the match. The pitch looks slightly - we might see plenty of spin in the early overs, especially if Lynn is at the crease.

After 2 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 17/1 ( Chris Lynn 3 , Robin Uthappa 3) Good start from Jofra Archer. There is a little bit of movement and zip on the pitch. The conditions are dry and there is some bounce too. Archer bowled with good pace but didn't get his lines right as he conceded three wides in the over. He hurried up Uthappa in the crease and gave away just 7 runs from the over.

OUT! Gowtham gets his second wicket. Uthappa departs. It's a flighted delivery on off, it grips on the pitch. Uthappa comes forward and looks to tuck it to the leg side but is early into the shot and the ball doesn't spin too much. He gets a leading edge and Gowtham accepts a simple return catch.

FOUR! Thumped! Lynn gives himself a bit of room and smashes it through covers off Gowtham. He read the flight well.

After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 22/2 ( Chris Lynn 7 , Nitish Rana 1) RR trying to build as much pressure as they can. Another decent over from Gowtham. He sent back Uthappa off the first ball and concentrated on flighting the ball. Lynn was getting a bit impatient and hit a four off the penultimate ball. But Gowtham won't mind it. He made Lynn manufacture that shot. Just 5 runs off the over.

Archer continues. 2 slips in place, well yes, you heard it right 2 slips in place.

It might be 3rd vs 4th, but both teams have been in decent form heading into the finals. Kolkata have won three win a row while the Royals have won four of the last five. The wicket of Narine is so key to controlling KKR. Also a bit of spin in the pitch, there has been a bit of rainfall in Kolkata leading into the match. The pitch looks slightly - we might see plenty of spin in the early overs, especially if Lynn is at the crease.

OUT! KKR's top order has crumbled. Rana is back in the hut. A really poor shot. It's a good length delivery on off from Archer, angling away. Rana looks to go over the off side, ends up playing a nothing shot. The bat turns in his hand and he horribly mistimes it straight into the hands of the mid on fielder.

Gowtham has been such an asset for RR. He has already taken care of two dangerous batsmen and his late-over hitting is excellent.

FOUR! Off the mark in style. Karthik whips it through square leg and it just races away.

After 4 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 28/3 ( Chris Lynn 7 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 4) Another over, another wicket. Jofra is slowly getting his lines right and his discipline got him the wicket of Rana. He, however, erred in line off the last ball and got flicked away for four. 6 runs and a wicket off the over. This is a good start for RR. KKR need a big partnership now.

This is the worst possible start KKR could have hoped for. Three wickets inside four overs in a must-win game is disaster. Guess the wicket has some spongy bounce tonight and last night’s rains may have to do something with that.

After 5 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 32/3 ( Chris Lynn 10 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 5) Good stuff from Gowtham. He varied his pace nicely in that over. Just two singles and a two. Lynn looks a bit cautious now but the KKR batsmen need to make sure they don't get into a shell. RR need to keep the stranglehold going.

FOUR! Not the best of starts from Unadkat. It's full and wide outside off, Karthik slices it over point.

This is the best the bowling performance from the Royals in the powerplay since their match against the Kings XI Punjab. Coincidentally, that match was the turning point in the season. Tonight, Rahane is captaining like his goal is to take 10 wickets in 20 overs. Short leg, two slips and a very attacking mindset. Fantastic to watch.

FOUR! 2 in 2! Brilliant shot. Full delivery outside off, Karthik crunches it through covers. No fielder moves.

FOUR! Lynn looks to attack. Another poor delivery from Unadkat. It's a slower delivery wide outside off, Lynn lofts it over cover-point.

After 6 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 46/3 ( Chris Lynn 15 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 14) The over that released the pressure valve for KKR. Unadkat didn't get his lines right, delivered it too wide and got hammered for three fours. He corrected his lines off the last two balls to concede just a single. 14 runs off the over. KKR needed this desperately. 46/3 in the Powerplay.

Krishnappa Gowtham has now taken eight wickets in PP overs this IPL - the most by any spinner.

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 48/3 ( Chris Lynn 16 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 15) Ish Sodhi got good turn in that over and he hit decent lengths too. He wasn't afraid of tossing up the ball. Four dots and just two singles off the over. The pitch has everything in it - Turn, bounce and zip.

46/3 is KKR's lowest powerplay score in IPL - 11. Their previous lowest was 47/2 against MI on both the matches that they played against them this season.

OUT! Another caught and bowled. Lynn departs. It's that googly that does the trick. It's a good length delivery outside off, spins back in. It comes slowly onto Lynn's bat who looks to punch it straight back but ends up hitting it uppishly straight into the hands of Gowtham. It seemed as if the ball stopped on Lynn. Shubman Gill is the new batsman.

What’s happening here with KKR? Third batsman falls to spin. The ball is holding up a bit. Big opportunity for young Shubman Gill tonight.

After 8 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 51/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 16 , Shubman Gill 0) Gopal too starts off well. He gets the wicket of the dangerous Chris Lynn in that over. Lynn was getting a bit impatient and had missed a slog sweep off a delivery wide outside off. But the very next ball, Gopal surprises him with a googly and sends him back into the hut. Gopal too varied his pace nicely in that over. 3 runs and a wicket off it.

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 56/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 20 , Shubman Gill 1) The wicket looks a bit two paced. Some deliveries are holding onto the surface and some are getting extra bounce. Karthik tried to cut one but ended up inside edging it into the ground because of the extra bounce. Sodhi bowled with good discipline in that over and gave away just four runs. KKR are going nowhere right now. They need an injection of spark from somewhere.

FOUR! A much-needed boundary. On the pads from Gopal, Karthik trickles it wide of short fine leg.

Plenty of spin options for the Royals and they are making the most of the track that is on the slower side and offering spin. The ball seems to be sticking into the pitch, as evident in the couple of caught and bowled dismissals. This has been a great toss to win, but it is all about ensuring KKR don't get away now.

Most runs for KKR in a season by overseas players in IPL: 443 - Chris Lynn, 2018* 424 - Jacques Kallis, 2011 409 - Jacques Kallis, 2012

Jacques Kallis had a lengthy chat with Karthik and Gill during the timeout. They really have to step up after conceding the first half to visitors. Expect them to pick their man to attack now.

After 10 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 63/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 26 , Shubman Gill 2) KKR must have heaved a sigh of relief as Karthik hit a rare boundary in that over. However, that was the only delivery in which Gopal erred in his lines. There were just three singles in the over apart from the four in that over. It will be interesting to see what approach young Shubman Gill takes in this pressure situation.

Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and Rajasthan Royals have elected to bowl first.

Narine looks to go big again, charges down the track and looks to loft it over the off side but it turns away and beats his outside edge. The keeper does the rest. Good stuff from Gowtham. Huge wicket for RR.

OUT! What a start to the game! Four and out! Narine is back in the hut!

It's a flighted delivery on off, it grips on the pitch. Uthappa comes forward and looks to tuck it to the leg side but is early into the shot and the ball doesn't spin too much. He gets a leading edge and Gowtham accepts a simple return catch.

It's that googly that does the trick. It's a good length delivery outside off, spins back in. It comes slowly onto Lynn's bat who looks to punch it straight back but ends up hitting it uppishly straight into the hands of Gowtham. It seemed as if the ball stopped on Lynn.

IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score, KKR vs RR, Eliminator at Eden Gardens, latest update and cricket scores: TKKR must have heaved a sigh of relief as Karthik hit a rare boundary in that over. However, that was the only delivery in which Gopal erred in his lines. There were just three singles in the over apart from the four in that over. It will be interesting to see what approach young Shubman Gill takes in this pressure situation

Preview: Resurgent Rajasthan Royals will look to defy odds and upset 'home favourites' Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

KKR are the only team among the four knockout entrants to have got their matches in their own backyard. If they win the Eliminator, their Qualifier 2 will also be at the same venue on 25 May.

Besides having the home advantage, KKR will also start as favourites against depleted Royals who made the playoffs by the skin of their teeth.

Sans the services of in-form England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes, Rajasthan got past Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win last league engagement to make it to the knockouts.

Chennai Super Kings' five-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab sealed Royals' place in the playoffs while Mumbai Indians also lost to Delhi Daredevils. Both Punjab and Mumbai were in fray for the fourth playoff spot which went to Royals.

For KKR, a five-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad ensured they finished third in the table.

KKR's main weapons has been Karthik and Sunil Narine alongwith sizable contributions from the wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and dashing Australian opener Chris Lynn.

Underlining that his match-winning innings in the Nidahas Trophy final was no flash in the pan, Karthik has led from the front.

The 33-year old stumper-batsman has been a terrific finisher for the KKR this season. Of his 438 runs this season, 412 were made in 13 innings at No. 5 or lower; only Kieron Pollard's 419 in 17 innings in 2013 is higher.

Mystery spinner Narine has enhanced his credentials as an opener by becoming only the fourth player to score 300 plus runs and grab more than 15 wickets in an IPL season, after Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Jacques Kallis.

Apart from the pair, Lynn has struck form at the right time after enduring a subdued season by his standards.

Andre Russell is always a threat with bat and ball and in M. Prasidh Krishna -- who returned career best figures of 4/30 against Hyderabad -- KKR have found a tall pacer who hits the deck hard and bowls good length stuff.

Royals will once again miss Buttler who is on national duty after getting a Test call-up. Buttler has been their batting mainstay piling up 548 runs in 13 matches at 54.80.

Big-hitting South African wicketkeeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen showed his class in the last game, his 32 off 21 studded with some stunning shots. The Karnataka pair of Gowtham and Gopal impressed too.

While Gowtham smacked 14 off five balls in the last over and conceded just six runs in two overs of offspin, besides also dismissing Virat Kohli for 4 in the third over, Gopal finished with career-best figures of 4 for 16.

Just over a week back, the two sides met at the same venue with KKR getting the better of Royals by six wickets.

The Eden pitch, this time, would not be prepared the way KKR want it to as the Eliminator won't be treated as a home game.

BCCI East Zone curator Ashish Bhowmick has been tasked to prepare the track and it is expected to have a fair bit of grass on it. Just two out of seven games -- vs RCB on 8 April and CSK on 3 May -- have been played on this pitch this IPL.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

RR: Heinrich Klassen, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

With inputs from IANS