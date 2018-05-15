RR today: First six overs - 68/1 (RR - 11.33) Next eight overs - 39/6 (RR - 4.88) Last five overs - 35/3 (RR - 7.00) RR lost the plot in the middle overs after having a solid start.

KKR have lost only two out of 14 matches while chasing at Eden Gardens in IPL since 2013.

There is turn in the pitch and the Royals have Ish Sodhi at their disposal tonight, but it will need to be extraordinary effort to defend this total. They need a repeat of the performance against Kings XI where they took three early wickets. Rahane's captaincy will be crucial tonight, he has nothing to lose and should be all about taking wickets. Archer needs a minimum of two wickets with the new ball.

You can see the big buildings at the start and then suddenly Kuldeep Yadav inspired KKR to make a great comeback. RR batted poorly as well.

Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn walk out to open the KKR innings, and it's Krishnappa Gowtham who will bowl the first over.

SIX ! What a start by Narine, smacking the ball over midwicket for a six! KKR 6/0

FOUR ! Swivelled away towards the backward square-leg fence by Narine for a four! KKR 10/0

SIX ! Narine's in a real hurry right now, and is probably looking to chase the target down real quick. Smokes this one over long on! KKR 16/0

FOUR ! Narine seems to have carried on from where he left off against KXIP! Lofts this one over extra-cover! KKR 20/0

After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 21/0 ( Sunil Narine 21 , Chris Lynn 0) Narine's on strike at the start of the innings, and he gets KKR off to a quickfire start, collecting a six and a four alternatively off the first four deliveries, before collecting a single off the fifth ball. 21 off the first over.

OUT! Stokes gets the early breakthrough, and gets rid of the in-form Narine, who gets a thick leading edge that lobs the ball high up in the air. Gowtham, who got smacked for 21 runs by Narine in the first over, takes the catch at cover, and throws the ball in a mix of frustration and triumph as KKR lose their first wicket. KKR 21/1 Narine c Gowtham b Stokes 21(7)

After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 21/1 ( Chris Lynn 0 , Robin Uthappa 0) Stokes bowls from the other end, and suddenly turns the tide, removing Narine off the second delivery of the over and walking away with a wicket maiden! Lynn and Uthappa are yet to get off the mark.

SIX ! Hooked over the long leg fence by Lynn! What a way for the Aussie opener to get off the mark. KKR 28/1

FOUR ! Lynn's suddenly in full flow! Uppercuts a short ball from Archer towards the third man boundary, where the ball lands just short of the padded cushion. KKR 32/1

After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 32/1 ( Chris Lynn 10 , Robin Uthappa 1) Rahane decides to replace Gowtham with Archer at one end. Lynn finally gets off the mark with a six, hooking a short ball over long-leg, before guiding the ball towards third man for a four off the next ball. 11 off the over.

RR have taken 61 wickets in this IPL so far - the least among all the teams.

OUT! Stokes does it again! Looks like this won't be an easy win for KKR after all! Uthappa goes for the pull, but doesn't get the distance, taking a safe catch at deep square-leg. KKR 36/2 Uthappa c Tripathi b Stokes 4(6)

Robin Uthappa in his last five innings against RR in IPL: 54, 0, 65, 14, 48

FOUR ! Lynn ends the fourth over with a powerful drive through the cover region for a four! KKR 40/2

After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 40/2 ( Chris Lynn 15 , Nitish Rana 0) Stokes continues from the other end, and collects his second wicket in as many overs, as Uthappa holes out to Tripathi at deep square-leg. The English all-rounder though, concedes his first boundary off the last delivery, as Lynn smacks the ball through the covers for a four. Eight runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! Slashed through the cover region, just wide of a diving Samson! First boundary for Rana! KKR 44/2

After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 46/2 ( Chris Lynn 15 , Nitish Rana 6) Archer continues from the other end, and collects a dot off each of the first four deliveries. Rana slashes the ball wide of Samson at cover, and finds the fence to collect his first boundary, before collecting a double off the last delivery. Six off the over.

Ok, two down Kolkata and Rana has been sent to steady the ship. Lynn is there but he is looking a bit shaky. RR bowlers are extracting good pace and bounce from the deck. KKR need to be careful here.

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 51/2 ( Chris Lynn 17 , Nitish Rana 8) Stokes bowls out the final over of the KKR Powerplay, continuing to bowl along tight lines to concede five off his third over. Thanks primarily to Narine's big hitting in the first over, KKR cross the 50-run mark in the Powerplay.

Ish Sodhi brought into the attack in the seventh over.

FOUR ! Slashed away behind point by Rana, collecting his second boundary in the process! KKR 57/2

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 57/2 ( Chris Lynn 18 , Nitish Rana 13) Sodhi's introduced into the attack in the seventh over, and concedes six off it, with Rana slashing it towards the backward point fence for a four. The umpire signals for the strategic timeout.

Krishnappa Gowtham brought back into the attack after the first timeout.

SIX ! Rana shuffles down the pitch, and lofts the ball over the long off fence for a six! KKR 66/2

After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 68/2 ( Chris Lynn 21 , Nitish Rana 21) Gowtham returns to the attack in the eighth over, with Rana shuffling down the pitch and lofting the ball over long off for a six. 11 off the over, with the two batters collecting a single off every other delivery.

OUT! Sodhi gets the breakthrough, getting rid of Rana by trapping him lbw, although the umpire initially rules it not out. The Kiwi spinner urges Rahane to go for the review, and it turns out to be a successful one for the fielding side as they get three reds on Hawkeye. KKR 69/3 Rana lbw Sodhi 21(17)

Whenever Karthik has scored 20-plus runs against RR in an IPL match, his team has won seven out of nine matches.

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 73/3 ( Chris Lynn 23 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 3) Sodhi continues from the other end. Appeals for lbw against Rana off the second ball, with Rajasthan successfully overturning the umpire's original 'Not Out' decision by going for the DRS. Captain DK walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a single off the first delivery. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

Jaydev Unadkat brought into the attack for the first time in the innings.

FOUR ! Punched through the off-side by Karthik off Unadkat, as the KKR skipper collects his first boundary. KKR 80/3

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 80/3 ( Chris Lynn 25 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 8) Unadkat brought into the attack in the 10th over, and concedes seven off it, including a boundary to Karthik off the penultimate delivery. At the halfway stage in their innings, KKR need 63 to win off 60 balls.

Though three wickets have gone down, but KKR are well placed here. Asking rate is below 7. However, the home side needs to improve their NRR, just getting two points won't serve the purpose I believe.

KKR have lost wickets at regular interval but thanks to the blistering start, they are never running of the game.

After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 83/3 ( Chris Lynn 27 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 9) Sodhi into his third over, and concedes just three singles off it, including one to Lynn off the last delivery, in which he whips the ball down the ground where the it lands just short of the fielder at long on. KKR need 60 to win off 54 balls.

FOUR ! Lynn pulls a back-of-length ball from Unadkat towards the backward square-leg fence for a boundary! KKR 87/3

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 89/3 ( Chris Lynn 32 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 10) Just when KKR were starting to get into the rut of a lack of boundaries, Lynn pulls a back-of-length delivery towards the backward square-leg fence for a four. Six off the over. KKR need 54 to win off 48 balls.

FOUR ! Karthik collects another boundary for himself, carving the ball through the off side for a four! KKR 99/3

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 99/3 ( Chris Lynn 34 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 18) Anureet is handed the ball by Rahane for the 13th over, with 10 coming off it. Karthik and Lynn deal in ones and twos for the first five deliveries, before Karthik carves the ball through extra-cover for a boundary off the last ball. KKR need 44 to win off 42 balls.

FOUR! Lynn gets a thick top-edge off a short ball from Archer, with the ball sailing over the keeper's gloves and away to the third man fence for a four! KKR 109/3

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 109/3 ( Chris Lynn 43 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 19) Archer returns to the attack, and Lynn brings out the square-cut right away, finding the backward point fence on the occasion. Two singles collected off the next four deliveries, before Lynn ends the over with a top-edge that sends the ball flying wide of the keeper and away to the third man fence for a four. 10 off the over. The equation's less than run-a-ball for the hosts now with seven wickets in hand. KKR need 34 to win off 36 balls.

Sodhi brought back into the attack in the 15th over.

FOUR ! Karthik decides to bring out the reverse-paddle against Sodhi, guiding the ball towards the third man fence! KKR 113/3

"Really happy to bat first. Do or die game for both teams," says Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane.

"We've chased a lot. Would like to stick to that," says KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

FOUR ! FIFTY-STAND up between Tripathi and Buttler already , with the former heaving the ball towards the cow-corner fence! RR 53/0

OUT ! Russell finally brings a smile on the faces off KKR fans! Tripathi is the first to fall from the Rajasthan batting lineup, nicking the ball to the keeper while going for a hook off a short ball. RR 63/1

BOWLED EM! Rahane tries going for a reverse-sweep off a loopy delivery from Kuldeep, but doesn't quite get close to the pitch of the delivery. The ball doesn't deviate much, and crashes onto the middle stump. RR 76/2

OUT! Another Rajasthan batsman perishes to the reverse-sweep off Kuldeep's bowling, though Buttler actually connects on this occasion, although he ends up guiding it into the hands of Searles at backward point. RR 85/3

OUT! Outstanding review by KKR, as Narine ends up removing the dangerous Samson for 12. Narine's appeal is turned down initially after Samson is hit on the thigh while trying to scythe the ball towards leg side. Karthik, though, decides to review it, and the ball is shown to be HITTING the stumps, making it three reds that forces the umpire to overturn his initial decision of 'not out'. RR 95/4

OUT ! What a comeback by KKR, with Rajasthan suddenly five down! Wrong 'un from Kuldeep, with the ball moving away from the batsman by a long way, and Binny's foot is outside the crease by the time Karthik destroys the stumps. RR 96/5

OUT ! Mavi surprises Gowtham with a short ball, with the batsman lobbing it over to the keeper off the gloves while trying to fend it. Rajasthan are six down now! RR 103/6

OUT! And now Stokes is gone too! What a collapse this has turned out to be for Rajasthan! Nothing shot from Stokes, as he pokes a full delivery back to the bowler, with Kuldeep collecting the return catch with a safe pair of hands. RR 107/7

OUT! Appeal for a catch against Sodhi after an inside-edge followed by a deflection off his foot, with the ball eventually lobbing over to Karthik. The umpire goes upstairs for confirmation, and the big screen eventually flashes the letters 'OUT'. Krishna finally gets a wicket. RR 128/8

OUT! Archer doesn't last long, as he miscues off a slower ball from Russell, with Gill taking the catch at deep square-leg. RR 135/9

BOWLED EM ! Slower ball from Krishna, and this one knocks the middle-stump over after Unadkat scythes across the line and misses. Rajasthan Royals are bowled out for 142!

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to outshine one another in their bid to secure a playoff spot when the two sides clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Both Kolkata and Rajasthan are on 12 points from the same number of outings and have two more matches to play before the knockouts stages commence. While KKR are placed fourth owing to slightly better net run rate (-0.189), Rajasthan are fifth (NRR -0.347).

A victory for either side may not rubber-stamp their passage to the playoffs but would surely help in the cause going to the final round of fixtures.

KKR take on already-qualified Sunrisers Hyderabad away on 19 May while Rajasthan host Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on the same day.

Rajasthan were slow to get off the blocks and almost put themselves out of reckoning before some individual brilliance from England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler catapulted them back into reckoning.

Against Mumbai Indians on Sunday night, Buttler racked up his fifth consecutive IPL fifty — a feat previously managed only by Virender Sehwag — while his team picked up their third back-to-back win on the spin.

Even a week ago, Rajasthan, who won the inaugural IPL in 2008, were on the verge of elimination. But Buttler's unbeaten 94 ensured the Ajinkya Rahane-led side not only win but also improve their net run rate by reaching the target of 169 with two overs to spare.

Matching Buttler's exploits with the bat, West Indian bowling all-rounder Jofra Archer has been in fine form for the Jaipur-based side. In the last game, the 23-year-old removed Suryakumar for 38 and Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in successive deliveries, much like what Andre Russell did for Kolkata against Kings XI Punjab.

Rajasthan would, thus, bank heavily on Buttler and Archer to deliver the goods. Australian opener D'Arcy Short has disappointed Rajasthan, mustering just 116 runs in his seven innings this season, at an average of 16.42.

Skipper Rahane made a good-looking 37 against Mumbai and joined hands with Buttler in an important 95-run stand for the second wicket, but his form too has been a concern, managing single digit scores in his last three innings before this.

Coming to the hosts, Dinesh Karthik and Co. bounced back in style after succumbing to a 102-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

They defeated Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs by piling up the season's highest total of 245/6, fourth highest in IPL history. Punjab fought hard riding KL Rahul's 66 but in the end it was too tall a mountain to climb.

There were many positives for KKR from that game. Karthik continued to lead from the front with a belligerent 23-ball 50 while Sunil Narine smashed a 36-ball 75.

There were important contributions from Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Andre Russell as well, and end-overs cameos from Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill.

Russell was excellent with the ball too and so was M Prasidh Krishna who grabbed two wickets.

In the head-to-head tally, each team has seen the other off seven times in 16 meetings with two tied games.

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

RR: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), D'Arcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror

With inputs from IANS